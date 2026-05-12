In March 2017, five years into a congressional career he had originally promised to limit to three terms, Thomas Massie sat down with the Washington Examiner and offered an unusually candid analysis of his own political base.

“All this time I thought they were voting for libertarian Republicans,” he said. “But after some soul searching I realized when they voted for Rand and Ron and me in these primaries, they weren’t voting for libertarian ideas, they were voting for the craziest son of a bitch in the race. And Donald Trump won best in class.”

It was, on its surface, a remarkable admission. A sitting congressman publicly acknowledging that the voters who had sent him to Washington were not driven by his stated ideology but by something more visceral, a hunger for disruption, for spectacle, for the candidate willing to break the most china. What he chose to do with that insight is the story of the next nine years.

A politician confronted with such a discovery faces two choices. He can try to educate his base toward substantive policy outcomes, building a movement around ideas. Or he can feed the base exactly what it wants and monetize the disruption. Massie chose the second path, and every subsequent year of his congressional tenure has been the methodical execution of that choice.

He is now seeking an eighth term, having long since abandoned his original three-term pledge. His fundraising surges each time he is more disruptive. His national profile grows each time he casts a vote no one else will cast. His donor base is overwhelmingly composed of out-of-state contributors who cannot vote for him. His district receives the smallest legislative output of any member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation. And as of this week, he stands accused of conduct that would have triggered, by his own publicly stated standards, an immediate demand for his own resignation.

He told us what he was doing in 2017. The record since then proves he meant it.

Few political brands have been more carefully constructed than Massie’s identity as a scourge of foreign influence in American politics. He has repeatedly told national audiences that AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, constitutes “foreign interference” in American elections and should be required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. He has called it “a foreign interest lobbying group.” He told Tucker Carlson that every member of Congress except him has “an AIPAC babysitter managing their votes.” He told a national podcast audience that “95 percent” of the money against him comes from “the Israeli lobby.” He framed his current primary race as a test of “whether Israel’s government controls the United States.”

The factual problem with this framing is that AIPAC is, by every measurable legal standard, an American organization. Its members are American citizens. It does not receive money from the Israeli government. It does not take direction from the Israeli government. It is not required to register under FARA because it does not meet the legal definition of a foreign agent. The FEC, the DOJ, and every relevant federal agency has confirmed it operates as a legal American advocacy organization. It spent $3.3 million on formal lobbying in 2024, placing it 147th among U.S. lobbying organizations. In the 2023 to 2024 election cycle, AIPAC’s PAC and affiliated super PAC spent approximately $126.9 million on elections, every dollar of it from disclosed American citizen donors operating within U.S. campaign finance law.

That would be a defensible position to challenge if Massie applied the same standard, or even a fraction of the same standard, to actual foreign government lobbying operations. He does not.

Qatar is an absolute monarchy. It is the primary headquarters for Hamas’s senior political leadership. Four Arab governments have cited Qatar’s “continued support, funding and hosting of terror groups.” Qatar owns Al Jazeera, a state-controlled global media network. And Qatar’s FARA-registered U.S. lobbying operation dwarfs every other in Washington: more than $30 million in FARA-registered spending in 2024 alone, more than $243 million in lobbying and public relations since 2015, 28 lobbying firms currently registered under FARA on Qatar’s behalf, 627 documented in-person meetings with congressional policymakers and senior staff between 2021 and June 2025 (more than any other country in the world), congressional staffers from 48 different offices flown to Doha on Qatar-sponsored trips in 2024. A Qatari royal invested approximately $50 million in Newsmax, after which senior staff were pressured to soften Qatar coverage. Qatar paid $180,000 per month to a firm that secured a Tucker Carlson interview for the Qatari prime minister.

Qatar is a foreign government, legally required to register under FARA, paying actual lobbyists to influence actual members of Congress, and it is the most active foreign influence operation targeting the U.S. Congress in the world by number of contacts.

Thomas Massie has never made a single public statement about Qatar’s lobbying operation. No tweets. No floor speeches. No demands for FARA registration. No pictures of Qatari officials in campaign materials. No polls asking whether Qatar should be investigated for foreign interference. No Tucker Carlson segments about Qatar buying congressional access with $30 million a year.

Consider the National Iranian American Council and its founder, Trita Parsi, a Swedish-Iranian national. In a 2012 federal defamation case brought by NIAC, a U.S. District Court found that Parsi’s behavior was “not inconsistent with the idea that he was first and foremost an advocate for the regime.” The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals found that NIAC “flouted multiple court orders” and ordered it to pay $183,480 in monetary sanctions. Documents revealed during the case showed that Parsi had arranged meetings between members of Congress and Javad Zarif, Iran’s then-ambassador to the United Nations. Former FBI Associate Deputy Director Oliver Revell, after reviewing those documents, stated: “Arranging meetings between members of Congress and Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations would, in my opinion, require that person or entity to register as an agent of a foreign power; in this case, it would be Iran.”

A former senior FBI official, not a political commentator, said that NIAC’s documented activities constituted grounds for FARA registration as an agent of Iran. Three U.S. Senators wrote to the DOJ asking it to investigate. Parsi is now co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute, which consistently produces policy content aligning with Iran’s preferred foreign policy outcomes.

Thomas Massie has co-introduced War Powers Resolutions that align directly with Quincy Institute positions on Iran. He has never mentioned NIAC. He has never named Trita Parsi. He has never questioned whether the organization a senior FBI official said should register as an Iranian foreign agent should register under FARA.

ByteDance has a required internal CCP committee and is legally compelled to comply with Chinese government directives. The bipartisan TikTok divestment bill passed 352 to 65 on those grounds. Massie voted no. He mocked the national security concern on the House floor: “We’re sitting here with phones made in China. We’re wearing suits made in China. We drove cars here with chips that are made in China. They’re our foreign adversary and by golly we’re going to do something about it. We’re going to tell Americans they can’t put a piece of software on their computer.” After his votes against the Uyghur and Hong Kong accountability bills, a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs official publicly praised him on Chinese state social media as “the only sane person in U.S. Congress.” Massie has never repudiated the praise.

The one person in this entire landscape who was actually convicted of operating as an unregistered foreign agent, Maria Butina, was someone Massie personally defended. He attended a private dinner with her and Alexander Torshin (later sanctioned by U.S. Treasury for “worldwide malign activity”) in January 2017. After her arrest, he wrote a full op-ed defending her, called her prosecution “Russophobic rhetoric turned into a witch hunt,” and called the evidence “thin.” The op-ed was promoted by RT and Sputnik, Russian state media. After her conviction, he tweeted that her sentence was “ridiculously long essentially for not filing the right paperwork.”

The single standard Massie applies for “foreign interference requiring FARA registration” is applied exclusively to an American citizens’ organization associated with Jewish political participation. Every actual foreign government influence operation, every documented case of lobbying by entities tied to adversarial governments, and the one person convicted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent, receives either silence or active defense.

The Authoritarian Protection Record

The test of any “non-interventionist” politician is what their votes actually accomplish. Sanctions, sovereignty resolutions, accountability bills, and human rights condemnations are the non-military tools Congress has to impose costs on adversarial state behavior in order to avoid escalation and war. Voting against all of them has no explanation.

That is exactly the position Massie’s voting record produces, with striking consistency.

On Iran, in 2015 he voted “present” on the Iran nuclear deal, the only Republican to refuse to oppose it. In 2016, he voted against extending Iran sanctions, the only member of the entire House to do so. In 2017, he was one of three members to vote against simultaneous sanctions on Iran, Russia, and North Korea. In 2023, he was the only Republican to vote against the No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act. In 2025, he co-introduced a War Powers Resolution to stop U.S. involvement in Iran’s nuclear program. In 2026, he was one of two Republicans to vote for a War Powers Resolution to end the Iran war. Net effect: every congressional sanction on Iran he could block, he blocked. Every check on Iranian nuclear and terrorism funding he could oppose, he opposed.

On Russia, in 2017 he was one of four members to vote against reaffirming NATO’s mutual defense pact. In 2019, he was the only member of Congress to vote against refusing to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a position held by literally every other member of the House and Senate. In 2022, he was one of three members to vote against the Ukraine sovereignty resolution after Russia’s full invasion, and one of two members to vote against four simultaneous Russia and Belarus accountability bills covering sanctions, war crimes evidence collection, trade normalization, and an oil import ban.

On China, in 2019 he was the sole member of Congress, on a 417 to 1 vote, against the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. He was the sole member of Congress against the UIGHUR Act condemning China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims. In 2023, he was the sole member of the entire House, on a 406 to 1 vote, against the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act. His explanation: “It’s just another example of us trying to stick our nose in another country’s business and write their laws. At the end of the day, they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do, and it’s just sort of a virtue signal over here.” A bill targeting one of the most documented atrocities of the 21st century, opposed by exactly one member of Congress.

On North Korea, in 2017 he was the sole member of the entire House to vote against North Korea sanctions.

For some reason, even the flawed reasoning above does not extend to any of our allies. He voted against every NATO commitment available. He has introduced legislation to withdraw the United States from NATO. And on Israel, his record is the most sustained and personally hostile opposition of any member of either party: sole Republican against condemning BDS (2019), sole Republican against designating Israel a strategic partner (2019), sole Republican against the Never Again Education Act on Holocaust education (2020), sole Republican against $1 billion for Iron Dome, a purely defensive system (2021), sole vote on a 420 to 1 resolution against condemning antisemitism in America (2022), sole Republican against standing with Israel after October 7 (2023), sole vote on a 412 to 1 to 1 resolution affirming Israel’s right to exist (2023), sole Republican against condemning Iran’s missile attack on Israel (2024), the only Republican to boycott Prime Minister Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress.

There is no coherent ideological framework, “libertarian,” “non-interventionist,” or otherwise, that produces this exact pattern of outcomes. Unless the ideological framework is The Thomas Massie Show.

The Inexplicable Votes

A handful of votes in his record cannot be explained by any stated principle. They can only be explained by the attention they generate.

The 2013 Stolen Valor Act, which makes it illegal to fraudulently claim military honors for personal gain, passed 390 to 3. Massie voted no. No libertarian principle requires protecting fraud. The 2013 Undetectable Firearms Act renewed a ban on weapons designed to pass through metal detectors undetected. Massie was the only member of either party to vote against it. In 2014, when Congress moved to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Jack Nicklaus by voice vote, Massie objected and demanded a recorded roll call, forcing colleagues to go on record. The medal passed 371 to 10. What was this for? The media coverage.

In 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, a three-page bill that simply made existing COVID small business loans easier to use without spending a single new dollar, passed 417 to 1. Massie was the lone no vote. In 2022, a non-binding resolution condemning antisemitism in America, which cost nothing and obligated nothing, passed 420 to 1. He was the only no. His stated reason: it “promoted censorship.” No other member of Congress identified a censorship concern.

In 2023, the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act passed 406 to 1. He was the only no. He called it “virtue signaling.” In November 2023, a resolution affirming that Israel has the right to exist, not a policy commitment, not a funding bill, simply a statement that a sovereign nation has the right to exist, passed 412 to 1 to 1. He was the only no. In 2023, on a non-binding resolution mourning more than 50,000 victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake, he was one of two members to vote against it.

Each of these votes is a solo or near-solo performance. Each generated national media coverage. None can be explained by any consistent ideological principle. All are entirely explainable by the attention and fundraising they produce.

The Fundraising Machine

Massie has built a national small-donor fundraising business. The product he sells is contrarianism, specifically the identity of the one honest man in a corrupt system. This is the same exact modus operandi of Tucker and the rest of the “we are the new Maga crew.” Every vote against a popular bill, every appearance calling AIPAC foreign interference, every solo no on a 420 to 1 resolution, is marketing content for that product.

The mechanism is simple. He takes a maximally contrarian position. National media covers it. He appears on Tucker Carlson, Theo Von, or other major podcast and social media platforms. Out-of-state small donors who follow him for his national brand send money. He uses the fundraising totals as proof of grassroots support, even though most of those donors cannot vote for him.

The documented numbers tell the story. In the first quarter of 2026, he raised $2.5 million. Of 20,665 total donors, 76 percent were first-time contributors. Only 993 were from Kentucky, contributing $190,399 total, about 7.6 percent of the haul. Only 401 donors were from his actual 4th Congressional District. After a single Trump attack in March 2025, he raised $261,000 in three days without sending a single fundraising email. The attack itself was the email.

His congressional district contributes roughly 2 percent of his total fundraising. The other 98 percent comes from people across the country who cannot vote for him, attracted by his national media presence. His top career institutional donors are not Kentucky organizations. The Club for Growth, based in Washington, is his leading career institutional donor. Jeff Yass, a Pennsylvania billionaire, has provided at least $1 million to a Massie-supporting super PAC. These are not 4th District constituents.

The congressional seat is not the point. The congressional seat is the platform that makes the product valuable. Without the seat, there is no Tucker Carlson interview, no Theo Von booking, no $261,000 three-day surge when Trump attacks him.

The Standard, Applied to Others

The pivot of this story, the moment where the long-running pattern collides with something specific and personal, requires a brief tour of the public standard Massie has spent the past two years building.

On February 24, 2026, Massie posted to X demanding that Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales resign immediately. Gonzales had been accused of an affair with a congressional staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide. Massie’s statement was unambiguous: “I’m joining Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and Anna Paulina Luna in calling for Representative Tony Gonzales to resign immediately. Where are the other men in the GOP? Trump is infamous for making terrible endorsements. This is one and it should be revoked.” There was no caveat about awaiting investigation. There was no concern about whether the timing might be politically motivated (Gonzales was in the middle of a primary fight). There was no plea for due process. There was a demand for immediate resignation.

In December 2024, Massie called for Congress to publicly release the names of every House member who had used taxpayer money to settle harassment claims, sexual or otherwise. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment in Congressional offices,” he wrote. “Don’t you think we should release the names of the Representatives? I do.” At the same congressional hearing he added: “There may be some on this dais. I’m for turning loose all of these records. Who in here has had the taxpayer pay for their misconduct charges, the hush money?”

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, Massie built the central rhetorical attack of his break with the Trump administration around child sex abuse. He led the discharge petition to force the release of the Epstein files. He told CNN: “I vote with my party 91% of the time, which means I have agreed with the president 91% of the time. But when they’re protecting pedophiles, when they are blowing our budget, when they are starting wars overseas, I’m sorry, I can’t go along with that.” He told Speaker Mike Johnson on social media: “Why are you running cover for an underage sex trafficking ring and pretending this is a partisan issue?” He told Attorney General Pam Bondi in a televised oversight hearing: “This cover-up spans decades and you are responsible for this portion of it.”

The brand was complete. Massie was the one honest man, demanding sunlight on the worst kinds of abuse, demanding that other powerful men face consequences for misconduct involving women and staffers, demanding resignations and disclosures and accountability. He did not ask for investigations to conclude. He did not ask for accusers to be vetted. He treated the institutional silence around powerful men accused of misconduct as itself a form of complicity, and he treated demands for due process from those men as cover for the underlying behavior.

Then, on May 12, 2026, one week before the Republican primary, Cynthia West went public.

The Standard, Applied to Himself

West, a Florida school board candidate and former congressional staffer, gave a recorded interview to Kentucky attorney Marcus Carey alleging the following. In August 2024, less than two months after the death of Massie’s wife of more than thirty years, Massie messaged her on X. The two entered what she described as an intense romantic relationship. He gave her a promise ring. She visited his Kentucky home. They traveled together internationally, including to South Africa, where Massie addressed the Libertarian Society of South Africa in November 2024.

According to West, Massie then helped her secure a congressional staffer job in the office of Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz, a position that would let her travel to Washington more frequently. Congressional records confirm this part of the story. West was paid $17,111.10 by Spartz’s office between January and March 2025 as Director of Operations and Scheduling. Spartz’s office told the Washington Free Beacon that the position was a 90-day probationary role and that it could not comment on West’s “pending allegations,” a phrase consistent with a formal complaint having been filed.

West alleges that during the relationship, Massie repeatedly pressured her into sexual conduct that made her uncomfortable, that he became emotionally abusive when she refused, and that after she ended the relationship she was fired from Spartz’s office without warning or written discipline. She filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights in fall 2025. She alleges Massie then offered her $5,000 in cash, which she said he called “cow money” from his cattle operation and described as untraceable, in exchange for her silence and a non-disclosure agreement. She declined. The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights subsequently offered her a $60,000 settlement that also required an NDA. She declined that too. Around that same period, in October 2025, Massie quietly remarried, this time to Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former staffer for Rand Paul roughly twenty years his junior.

The allegations are, at this writing, unproven. They are also strikingly congruent with the specific kinds of conduct Massie has spent years denouncing in others: powerful men using staff positions as leverage, hush payments to silence women, taxpayer money funneled into NDAs, and a pattern of behavior concealed from the public by the institution that should police it.

Massie’s response to the allegations is the part of the story worth comparing against his record.

He has not commented personally. His campaign declined to answer questions from the Washington Free Beacon and directed reporters to Steven Doan, a Kentucky state representative and family law attorney. Doan attacked West’s credibility on X, calling the allegations “vague assertions without supporting facts,” accusing West of having “a documented history of making false abuse allegations” by citing prior domestic violence claims against an ex-husband, and suggesting the $5,000 figure was implausible because “you’re not buying an NDA for $5,000. I mean, as an attorney that’s had folks sign them before, that’s too low of a price to be quite honest, given his profile.” Doug Stafford, a longtime political aide to Rand Paul, posted: “Stop making shit up and lying about @MassieforKY. First there was a libelous and fake AI video. Now made up, completely without substantiation allegations from a serial accuser. Neocons are desperate, and it shows.”

The defense, in short, was: she is lying, she is a serial accuser, her past credibility is suspect, the dollar amount is wrong, the timing reveals a political motive, and the people raising it are politically motivated opponents.

Set that defense next to the standard Massie himself has publicly applied for years.

When Tony Gonzales faced allegations of an affair with a staffer, Massie did not suggest the accuser might be a serial complainer. He did not suggest the timing was politically motivated, although Gonzales was in the middle of a primary fight when the allegations surfaced. He did not call for further investigation. He demanded resignation, immediately, publicly, in the first hours of the news cycle.

Massie was simultaneously building the political case that the Trump administration was “protecting pedophiles.” When Speaker Johnson resisted the discharge petition, Massie accused him of “running cover for an underage sex trafficking ring.” The standard he applied to opponents was not “wait for the investigation.” It was the assumption that powerful men accused of misconduct were guilty until proven otherwise, that hush payments were proof of underlying wrongdoing, and that the appropriate response was public denunciation and demands for resignation.

The Cynthia West allegations are not equivalent to the Epstein files. They are also not nothing. They allege the use of a congressional staff position to facilitate a personal relationship, retaliation through firing after the relationship soured, and a cash payment from a quasi-secret personal fund offered in exchange for silence. The precise pattern, in fact, that Massie demanded be exposed when he asked Congress to publicly release the names of every member who had used taxpayer money to silence harassment claims.

Whether the allegations are ultimately substantiated is a question for the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, the House Ethics Committee, and ultimately the courts. The question that does not require an investigation is the question of standard. Massie has spent years insisting that powerful men accused of misconduct should resign, that their accusers should be believed, that hush payments should be exposed, and that institutional silence around such matters is itself a form of complicity. The first time that standard is applied to him, his political operation is attacking the accuser’s credibility, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated, and going personally silent.

The man who told Pam Bondi “you are responsible” is currently responding to a sexual misconduct complaint by having a surrogate call the complainant a serial liar.

The man who demanded Tony Gonzales resign immediately, without any investigation, is asking for the patience and due process he denied Gonzales.

The man who built his recent national profile around the premise that institutional silence around powerful men accused of misconduct is “running cover for pedophiles” is, by his own definition, currently running cover for himself.

The Complete Picture

Thomas Massie told the Washington Examiner in 2017 exactly what he understood about his political base: they were not voting for ideas. They were voting for disruption. He has spent every year since then monetizing disruption, building a national small-donor brand on contrarianism, protecting adversarial foreign governments from congressional accountability while singling out American Jewish political participation as the specific foreign corruption of American democracy, casting solo no votes on resolutions that passed 420 to 1, raising millions from out-of-state donors attracted by his national persona, and delivering nothing legislatively to the district he represents.

He has not audited the Federal Reserve. He has not abolished the Department of Education. He has not repealed the PATRIOT Act. He has not reduced the national debt; it grew from $16 trillion when he arrived to over $36 trillion. He has not registered AIPAC under FARA, which would have been impossible because AIPAC is American. He has not called out Qatar’s $30 million in annual foreign government lobbying. He has not mentioned the Iranian influence network whose founder a senior FBI official said should register as a foreign agent. He defended the one person in this entire landscape who was actually convicted of operating as an unregistered foreign agent, because she was Russian.

He has built a national media platform. He has raised millions from people who cannot vote for him. He has voted against every tool Congress has to hold Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea accountable, while casting the most sustained and personally hostile opposition to Israel and its American supporters of any member of either party.

And now, with one week to go before a primary that will determine whether the platform survives, he stands accused of the precise category of conduct he has spent the past two years demanding others resign over, while his political operation deploys the precise category of defense he has spent the past two years denouncing as evidence of guilt.

He told us what it was in 2017. The record since then is the proof. The standard he applies to others, and the standard he is now applying to himself, is the closing argument.