On October 23, 2026, eleven days before the midterms, a Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan announced a six-figure advertising buy that would run on only two networks before the election: Fox News and Newsmax. Abdul El-Sayed saw fractures in the Republican Party, and who better to speak through them than a voice Trump voters still trusted? “I wouldn’t vote for Mike Rogers at gunpoint,” boomed the voice of Tucker Carlson. The line came from a September 2 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, where Carlson interviewed Saagar Enjeti, the co-founder and co-host of Breaking Points and a former Daily Caller White House correspondent. On the podcast, Enjeti described El-Sayed’s campaign as “America First,” adding that El-Sayed standing in front of a giant American flag was “almost Trumpian.” Carlson promptly agreed. “Well, it’s literally Trumpian.” El-Sayed’s campaign made sure to use both clips. The ad continued with El-Sayed speaking straight to the camera, making the same demands Carlson had been making for more than a year: “Release the Epstein files” and “stop wasting our tax dollars on overseas wars and end bad trade deals.” It ended with a montage of Fox News personalities praising him, among them Jesse Watters, Lara Trump, Nancy Mace, and, of course, Enjeti and Carlson, before closing on El-Sayed: “For me, it’s Michigan First — and we can agree on that.” [1] For anyone who had been listening to Carlson, none of this should have been surprising. As early as June 4, 2025, he was arguing that a war with Iran would be a “profound betrayal” of Trump’s supporters and that “it would end his presidency.” He went on Steve Bannon’s War Room five days before Trump ordered the first U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites to cement that message, and Bannon, who had given him that huge platform, warned listeners that another war would tear the country apart. [2] They had told Trump’s voters what a war would cost him. By two a.m. on November 4, 2026, Republicans had lost control of both chambers of Congress and five governorships, including both Ohio and Texas. In Michigan, El-Sayed was now the junior senator. [1]

The day after what could only be called a shellacking of the Republican Party, J.D. Vance came out with his analysis of why Republicans had suffered such a defeat only two years after winning it all, including the popular vote. According to Vance and an unnamed pollster, whom he described as one of the smartest people he knew in politics, voters who had backed Trump in 2024 had voted for Democrats, and the only way to win them back was for Republicans to end the war, focus on the cost of living, put America First, and change the country’s relationship with Israel. [3] It was a remarkably specific list, yet it was very vague at the same time. How should the war be ended? How should the relationship with Israel change? And why, specifically, was that relationship a problem now? Looking for clues to those answers, I studied the exit polls, and they offered a somewhat different picture than the one the vice president had painted. Fifty-five percent of House voters said government corruption had been crucial to their vote. Forty-nine percent said the same about the cost of living. Thirty-four percent said it about Iran. [3] Thirty-four percent is not an insignificant number, but it trailed both, and the fuel prices the war had driven up landed on top of tariffs Americans were already feeling. So I found it curious that the vice president said nothing about the people who had spent the better part of two years telling Republican voters that Trump was betraying them, over Epstein and over Iran. The case was made not only passionately but thoroughly and often, a steady drumbeat that undermined Trump’s public comments on the topic. As early as July 2025, Bannon had warned that the Epstein debacle could cost Republicans as many as forty House seats, [4] and Carlson foretold that a war with Iran would effectively end Trump’s presidency. [2] But no one was more adamant about punishing Trump than Nick Fuentes, who told his audience twelve days before the war began that Republicans needed to stay home and punish the party. Republicans must lose, he said, and not just lose but lose big. By the time Election Day rolled around, he had gone even further and told his followers to vote for Democrats in Michigan and Ohio. [5] Carlson had presented the same message to his audience. So, while Democrats in Michigan were knocking on doors and campaigning like their candidate’s life depended on it, some of the loudest voices in Trump’s own coalition were telling his voters to stay home or vote for Democrats.

In the days that followed, I kept thinking about the messaging that had surrounded the Iran war since before the first strike, because it was impossible to reconcile the messaging we had been hearing in the world of conservatives with the message Trump had been advocating since 2016. Trump had spent years telling his supporters that he would never let Iran have a nuclear weapon, but he had also promised to end America’s wars, so when the actions of Iran forced him to choose between those two promises, how had keeping the first one become a betrayal of his base? Somewhere between his first term and his second term, the pro-Trump voices and media personalities had changed their position not only on Iran but on what they expected of the president, and the more I thought about the war’s loudest detractors, the clearer it became that the objections had never really been about the specific military action in Iran. In fact, in some cases as early as 2014, the objections were to the idea of modern American conservatism. Perhaps the betrayal wasn’t of Trump’s voters. Perhaps this was a betrayal of these figures’ own designs for the Republican Party and for what America First should mean, both during Trump’s presidency and after it.

On June 27, 2014, a year before Donald Trump declared his candidacy, Stephen K. Bannon, then the executive chairman of Breitbart News, appeared by Skype from Los Angeles at a conference inside the Vatican. [6] Few speeches tell you more about where the fight over America First began, and no one has read it more closely than Benjamin Teitelbaum did in War for Eternity. [7] Bannon is a prolific political strategist and, as Teitelbaum shows, a Traditionalist with a capital T. To say his views are eccentric would be an understatement. They are also rigid, and that rigidity would bring him to blows with President Trump himself during the first term. In 2014, Bannon had a dire warning for the West. He was speaking to a mostly conservative Catholic audience when he described how Western civilization was in crisis. Secularism had stripped the West of its Christian foundations, capitalism had lost the morality that once underpinned and sustained it, and, worse yet, a war with jihadist Islamic fascism was just around the corner, and Western governments were ill-prepared to deal with it. It was this war, he predicted, that would reach Europe first, before the United States. The revolution was already under way, he said, but its biggest fight was not with the left. No, the battle would be waged and fought within the American right, against what he called a Republican establishment that was nothing more than a collection of crony capitalists. Their capitalism, as he saw it, was either the state-sponsored kind he saw in China and in Russia, the cronyism that passed for capitalism in Washington, or the Ayn Rand strain of libertarianism that treated people as nothing more than mere commodities. His remedy required a return to the religious and national loyalties that had once put limits on the pursuit of wealth. When an audience member asked about the racist elements in Europe’s nationalist parties, Bannon allowed that some of them may have had anti-Semitic or racial aspects, but said that over time “it all gets kind of washed out,” leaving a mainstream center-right populist movement. Then the conversation turned to Putin. Bannon called him a kleptocrat at the head of an imperialist power and traced his thinking to Eurasianism and to Julius Evola, the Italian Traditionalist associated with fascism. Yet he told his audience that the West had to take seriously what Putin said about tradition, especially where it supported nationalism, and he warned that Putin was already appealing to social conservatives in the United States. [6]

The most important part of the speech Steve Bannon gave at the Vatican was not its mention of Julius Evola, or even its conversation about a fringe element within the nationalist right, although both are somewhat disconcerting. The most important part of the speech is the uncanny way in which it anticipated the very moment we’re sitting in today. Bannon told his audience that the right’s biggest fight was not with the left but with the right. [6] Today, two competing schools are vying for Republican voters. The first is the one that Trump himself championed. Trump is not an ideologue. He is a pragmatic person who dabbles in and borrows from all sorts of ideas, with the overall goal of keeping America strong, not retreating from the world, but not engaging in a way that damages America either. He could use force for a purpose and stop once he judged that purpose served. The other school of thought competing for Republican voters is much more rigid in its commitment to restraint, and parts of it share Bannon’s sympathy for the European nationalist right. Over the last two years, the clashes between these two schools have made one thing fairly clear: the project Trump betrayed wasn’t the project he set out to pursue. It was the project that had been molded and shaped in his name, in hopes that it would survive long after him. That project is closely linked with the idea of multipolarity, an idea that comes from thinkers who are not in alignment with the principles of this country’s founding. Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian philosopher Bannon would later meet in Rome, has made multipolarity the explicit goal of his writing. [12] I will argue that the choice Republican voters have to make is a difficult one, one that requires them to be informed of the consequences, because the restrained school of thought leads in one direction: toward multipolarity and the loss of American hegemony on the global stage. We can debate the merits of that. That’s not the purpose of this article. The purpose of this article is to let Republican voters know that, for the most part, they don’t understand what the actual fight is about. The barrage of narrative shaping over the last two years has obscured the underlying decision: are we going to accept a world with multiple dominant powers, as parts of the left and now parts of the new right would prefer? In May 2021, Sohrab Ahmari tweeted that he was “at peace with a Chinese-led 21st century,” because “late-liberal America is too dumb and decadent to last as a superpower.” He deleted it soon after. [8] At the end of the day, the question before Republican voters is what kind of world they want to live in. Is it a world where the United States retains its hegemony, or a world where the United States retreats and is no longer a dominant force?

When Trump entered the political arena, he made it clear that he was breaking from the traditional idea of neoconservatism. His main complaint, of course, was the protracted wars that didn’t seem to have a concrete ending or a concrete goal that could be achieved through military action. However, he was just as clear, if not clearer, when he stood before AIPAC in March 2016 and said that his number-one priority was to dismantle the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration. [9] Realistically speaking, the point of the deal was to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, so it stands to reason that Trump wanted to dismantle it because he thought it was a bad deal, one that could ultimately leave Iran a path to the bomb. As we would later learn, that was something he refused to make allowances for. A month after AIPAC, at the Mayflower Hotel, he promised to defeat ISIS, rebuild American military strength, and work with allies while demanding more of them. [9] He had already shaped his foreign policy position before Bannon took over his campaign in August 2016 and helped catapult him to victory.

Donald Trump’s foreign policy objectives and Steve Bannon’s would clash almost immediately after they entered the White House, where Bannon served as Trump’s chief strategist. The first clash came over Syria. In early April 2017, Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council’s principals committee. Days later, after the Syrian regime’s chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun, Bannon reportedly argued that a retaliatory strike would contradict America First. Trump ordered the strike anyway. [10] Syria was only the first disagreement the two would have, because by that summer, Bannon was backing Erik Prince’s plan to pull much of the U.S. military effort out of Afghanistan and let private contractors handle the operation. Once again, Trump went against Bannon’s advice, and in August, he approved more troops to be deployed to Afghanistan, even though originally he had thought seriously about withdrawal. [10] But despite these clashes, there were many things Trump and Bannon agreed on. In his first week, he pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and that June he withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, both moves Bannon championed. Later in his term, he would announce a withdrawal from Syria and sign a deal with the Taliban to bring troops home from Afghanistan. [13] The point is that Trump made these decisions case by case, according to what he judged to be in the country’s best interest. You can argue with the outcomes, but what you cannot really argue is that he was in line with a rigid restraint position on America First, even in the opening months of his presidency.

The tension between Trump’s foreign policy and Steve Bannon’s came to a head in August 2017. Days after Bannon told The American Prospect that there was no military solution to North Korea, contradicting the president, he was out of the White House. The split was not amicable, as we would later learn from the comments he gave Michael Wolff, which cost him both Trump’s favor and his job at Breitbart. [11] But the real story is what Bannon did after he left, because it is a testament to the ideological position he has carried since 2014. He went abroad and tried to unite Europe’s nationalist populist parties under a single banner. He courted Matteo Salvini, who signed on, spoke at the congress of Marine Le Pen’s party in Lille, and approached the AfD in Germany, which kept its distance. He even backed a plan to train political activists in an Italian monastery. [7] [11]

One of the most revealing moments in the story of what would come to be called America First foreign policy was a meeting between Steve Bannon and Aleksandr Dugin, the esoteric Russian philosopher the American media sometimes called “Putin’s brain.” In November 2018, Bannon waited in a suite at Rome’s Hotel de Russie for a man he could scarcely have received in Washington. When Dugin came up from the lobby, Bannon asked him, in Benjamin Teitelbaum’s reconstruction, “Can you imagine what Washington would think?” [7] According to Teitelbaum’s account, Bannon was intrigued by Dugin, but the two men differed on the question that mattered most. Dugin was a firm believer that America was the enemy. Dugin had a very specific geopolitical vision, one in which the United States was the great Atlanticist power, or the sea empire standing in the way of a multipolar world order. Bannon didn’t agree and argued that it didn’t have to be that way, because, he explained, China was the real adversary, and treating it as one would serve both of their interests and pull Russia toward the West and away from Beijing. The two men spent about eight hours together and parted without reaching an agreement on the China issue, but as Teitelbaum would later describe in War for Eternity, Bannon had long admired Dugin and would continue to do so despite their difference over strategy. [7]

While Bannon thought America could fit inside Dugin’s capital-T Traditionalist framework, he underestimated Dugin’s push for multipolarity, or a new world order. Multipolarity is not a simple theory that advances a redistribution of power; it is a religious and civilizational vision for the world, one in which America is the chief villain and one whose relationship with Israel stands in the way of a truly multipolar world order. In Dugin’s understanding, Russia is actually the Third Rome, heir to Rome and Constantinople and the center of true Christianity, and the katechon, or the “restrainer” in Saint Paul’s Second Letter to the Thessalonians who holds back the Antichrist until the end of days finally comes to pass. In Dugin’s story, the Antichrist’s work is being carried out by the liberal world order, and the power base at the center of that order is none other than the United States. A multipolar world, in his vision, is a world of distinct civilizations where Russia, China, and Iran are each sovereign in their own sphere and none of them has to answer to a universal liberal world order in which America stands at the helm. America must be demoted, its global leadership capabilities destroyed and its standing severely weakened. In his 1997 book, Foundations of Geopolitics, Dugin explicitly lays out how the world will get there, and it starts with treating an independent Ukraine as an obstacle that must be dismantled to make room for a Moscow–Tehran axis that would extend Russian reach toward the Indian Ocean. And he urged Russia to sow disorder inside the United States, encouraging separatism and ethnic, social, and racial conflict, while also choosing to “support isolationist tendencies in American politics.” [12] His vision is wholly incompatible with an America that has always strived to be a global leader. It is this vision that becomes front and center of a restraint movement that is influenced by the ideas of Dugin, because if America confines itself to its own problems at home and withdraws completely from the global stage, especially in the Middle East, it becomes the weak America Dugin has spent three decades advocating for.

While Bannon was meeting Dugin and solidifying his European national populist movement, Trump was at the White House pushing foreign policy in direct opposition to this vision. During his first term, Trump showed that he was squarely outside of conventional foreign policy labels. His actions, such as pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accords and the UN Human Rights Council, while treating multilateral institutions simply as tools to be used when they served American interests and abandoned when they didn’t, made him hard to put into a box. He was a pragmatic nationalist who cared about economic populism but refused to conform to anybody’s script of what foreign policy should look like. He was not afraid to use military force when necessary, such as when he struck Syria twice over chemical attacks, when he expanded airstrikes against al-Shabaab in Somalia, or when he destroyed ISIS’s territorial caliphate and approved the raid that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He also had no problem engaging with Iran when an American contractor was killed in Iraq, and he ordered the strike that killed the prolific Qasem Soleimani. Trump approved weapons aid to Ukraine, something which even Obama had refused to do, and sanctioned the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. He pushed NATO allies to pay their fair share, while also imposing tariffs on Chinese goods. He pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, launched a maximum pressure campaign of sanctions against Iranian oil, moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, and brokered the Abraham Accords among Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. [13] It is hard to make a case that after his first term he was either a restrainer or a leader who did not understand the strategic importance of the Middle East. He was neither. When Trump exercised restraint, it was the result of pragmatism, not idealism. He called off a retaliatory strike on Iran after learning how many people it could kill, announced a withdrawal from Syria that led his defense secretary to up and resign, shocked the world when he sat down with Kim Jong Un, and signed a deal with the Taliban to bring troops home from Afghanistan. In his first term, he took a lot of flak from both sides of the aisle, but that didn’t sway his decision-making. Hawks like Jim Mattis and John Bolton railed about his choices, while restrainers like Tucker Carlson raged at the “neocons” when he took out Soleimani, but despite what both sides said, his record is one of strength for America abroad that was achieved with force at times and by the withdrawal of force at other times. [13]

In 2019, the Republican Party underwent a pivotal transformation, and most ordinary voters had no idea it was happening. It was the realignment year in which the various factions of the new right decided it was time to build lasting infrastructure that would remain in place long after Trump was gone. Whether that infrastructure corresponded to Trump’s policies is another question. In some instances it did, and in many others it did not. But 2019 was the year this new right institutionalized how it would staff future administrations and what it believed power was for. It began with Tucker Carlson, who on January 2 delivered a monologue arguing that market capitalism was a tool, not a religion, and that markets would have to serve families and communities rather than the other way around. [15] In March, First Things published “Against the Dead Consensus,” whose signatories proclaimed that the pre-Trump conservative consensus was dead and should stay dead. [14] Most Republicans would have agreed, and very few wanted to go back to the old party. But that is not quite what the signatories meant, because the new consensus they had in mind held a very different idea of what power was supposed to accomplish. In May, Sohrab Ahmari picked a public fight with David French. [16] He chose French deliberately, because of French’s long opposition to Trump and his criticism of the evangelical Christians who had gone along with him. On the surface, it looked like a defense of Trump. It was anything but. The fight was about how the new right would use power, how it would treat individual liberty and the constitutional order, and whether it would keep the economic and social consensus of the Reagan Republicans at all. In July, the founders of NatCon held their first conference and began to explain what national conservatism was. [14] In my reading, it marked a move away from American conservatism and toward a European style of nationalism. The movement’s intellectual touchstone that year was Patrick Deneen’s Why Liberalism Failed, published in 2018, which argued that liberalism had failed because it succeeded and so had to be replaced. [17] By liberalism, Deneen did not mean the progressive version of it. He meant the liberalism of the men who wrote the Constitution. But in 2019, all of that paled in institutional comparison to the crown jewel of the restraint movement, the Quincy Institute. Born of an alliance between the progressive George Soros and the libertarian Charles Koch, it set out to revolutionize Republican foreign policy and pull it toward a restraint presented as pragmatic and realistic, one that sounded strikingly similar to Barack Obama’s approach to the Iran deal. [18] And finally, the pièce de résistance arrived in October, when Bannon launched War Room. [14] Launched during the impeachment proceedings against Trump, War Room would prove to be his finest accomplishment yet, because it brought him back into the good graces of the MAGA base and gave him a never-ending supply of foot soldiers to carry out his political vision for America. That same month, Nick Fuentes’s followers, who called themselves groypers, launched the groyper wars against Turning Point USA, flooding its events to force a confrontation over Israel. And late in the year, Marco Rubio made his case for “common good capitalism.” [19] 2019 was the perfect storm for the new right. It was the year books were written, institutions were built, and media alliances were forged. The only problem was that its foreign policy had not yet been tested with MAGA voters. That would come six years later, when Donald Trump began his second term.

By the end of 2019, the new right had proved it could build institutions capable of making lasting changes. It had made a splash in the foreign-policy arena, and it had made real gains in deciding who would one day staff the next Republican administration. The only problem was that its changes were at odds with Trump’s own foreign policy. His first term proved that he was willing to use force against Iran and that he understood how important the Middle East was to America’s strategic interests. So how did the new right convince large swaths of Republican voters that America First foreign policy was actually some version of restraint? Ironically, Obama had pulled off something similar not long before, on none other than Iran. The idea was called a permission structure, and it dated back to his 2008 campaign. Democratic consultant Ken Snyder recalled that David Axelrod believed some white voters would need a “permission structure” to consider voting for a Black candidate, a way of showing them that it was OK to change their minds. [20] People are often persuaded when a voice they already trust vouches for a choice that would ordinarily seem strange, especially when the right person presents it using the right vocabulary in the right setting. Seven years later, Obama’s team built a permission structure for a foreign-policy decision. When I was studying the Iran nuclear deal, I kept returning to one article. Written in May 2016 by David Samuels for The New York Times Magazine, it was a profile of Ben Rhodes, Obama’s deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, and in it Rhodes and his staff explained, with remarkable candor, how they had manufactured the expert consensus needed to push the Iran nuclear deal through. [21] The campaign to sell the deal to Congress ran for three months, from July to September 2015, out of a White House war room staffed with people from half a dozen agencies. Its first job was to tell a story and repeat it until it stuck. The story the public heard was that the deal grew out of a new opening in Iran’s government after the 2013 election of the supposedly moderate Hassan Rouhani, even though the serious talks had begun in Oman in 2012, before that election. Its second job was the frame: there were only two choices, peace or war. The digital team in the White House mapped every audience it needed to reach (the public, pundits, experts, the right, and Congress) and tracked what senators, their staffs, and the people who influenced them were reading, so it could tailor the message. Ned Price, Rhodes’s deputy, described feeding talking points to friendly reporters and columnists, who would then push those talking points out to their own followers as if they had thought of them on their own. And in the spring of 2015, Samuels reported, a wave of arms-control experts began appearing at think tanks and on social media and became the go-to sources for reporters who knew little about the subject. Rhodes said his team had test-driven the message and the messengers and worked through outside groups like the Ploughshares Fund and the Iran Project. “We created an echo chamber,” he told Samuels. [21] It was a brilliant idea, because if anything helps convince people to make a decision, it’s hearing the same opinion from a number of trusted voices in a chorus, like an echo. The way it worked was that a reporter would interview a supposedly independent expert, and that expert would just repeat the White House’s argument, without ever telling the audience where the argument came from. It was this authentic-looking consensus that carried the Iran nuclear deal from a hard sell to settled American policy. Seven years later, the new right described the same machine. In the spring of 2022, at a panel American Moment organized with The American Conservative, Saagar Enjeti said the work he wanted to spend his career doing was changing the choices Americans were given on foreign policy. Sohrab Ahmari urged people who shared his foreign-policy views to build their own expert capacity. William Ruger said elites should cue voters about how to think about the world, and he expected more people from his policy world to be ready for government by 2024 or 2025. Michael Anton said older voters kept favoring a more traditional foreign policy, and that breaking the cycle meant reaching a younger audience. [22] They were describing the Obama permission structure in their own words, whether they knew it or not. And as soon as Trump walked back into the Oval Office, a cacophony of voices began saying the same thing, again and again, in opposition to Donald Trump.

The pitch for the Iran deal was made by the Obama White House, thanks to Ben Rhodes, and it made its way across the media in the exact terminology the White House wanted. What Rhodes had proved was that once you built an echo chamber and your own class of credentialed experts who could go on these programs and sell the deal, you no longer needed the gatekeepers of the traditional foreign-policy establishment and its think tanks. The lesson was that the only thing that mattered was a network of people who could not only get your message out but reinforce it over and over again. And that is where the genius of Steve Bannon took War Room from a good idea to a revolutionary force inside the Republican Party. War Room was never just a show. Bannon called his audience “the posse,” and he treated it as an army of supporters who could be marshaled at his command. In 2021, he urged his listeners to take over the Republican Party from the bottom up by filling vacant precinct seats, and thousands answered the call. [23] An audience that loyal is even more powerful than the echo chamber that Rhodes created, because they have already been persuaded of their position and they stand ready and willing to persuade others. Combined with the media circles around Tucker Carlson and the podcasters who shared his guests, that network could shape narratives and distribute them with a unified voice across multiple platforms, reaching millions of Republican voters at once. And one of the largest voices in that network had already been to Moscow. In February 2024, Carlson sat down with Vladimir Putin, and two months later, he released a second interview he had filmed in Moscow, this time with Aleksandr Dugin, whom Carlson introduced as a philosopher rather than a political figure. [24] Dugin was able to give Carlson’s audience a very different account of what had gone wrong with America. The problem was not progressives; the actual problem was liberalism itself, which had been built on an individualism Dugin traced back to the Protestant Reformation, an individualism whose endpoint was the loss of human identity. Our society, according to Dugin, was missing something sacred and collective, and it would have to be recovered to save the West. To his small credit, Carlson pushed back on one point and suggested that good classical liberalism had been corrupted by bad liberalism, but as Teitelbaum pointed out later, that was a distinction without a difference. [24] Dugin’s real claim, that the new liberalism was just the fulfillment of the old, would become the dominant talking point. Ten years after Bannon told a Vatican audience that the West had to take seriously what Putin said about tradition, one of the most-watched voices on the American right gave Dugin twenty minutes to make that case directly to millions of Republican voters. So when Trump’s second term began, his voters had already been primed to reject any form of intervention in Iran as just more of America spreading liberalism to the world. Iran was radioactive immediately, as from one direction came the alt-right’s obsession with the so-called Jewish question and from the other came the restraint faction’s credentialed experts claiming to define America First. Between them was wall-to-wall coverage that changed what it meant to be a conservative, what it meant to be a neocon, and what it meant to support an America First foreign policy. By June 2025, anyone who backed striking Iran’s nuclear program, even a sitting Republican senator, was cast as a neocon by people who claimed to speak for Trump. [2] Trump pushed back, calling Carlson “kooky” and making clear that it was his decision to ensure Iran never had a nuclear weapon. [25] The message fell on deaf ears. The same media infrastructure that had risen to fame during Trump’s first term could now steer his voters away from even his own words.

The new right understood early on that if its message of restraint was ever going to resonate with Trump’s conservative base, it would need to come from a credentialed expert class who could make the media rounds and convince people that this wasn’t a change from what Trump had always envisioned. To do this, they would need an expert class, and that expert class would come from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank that was founded with money coming from both George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and Charles Koch. [18] There was only one small problem. At the beginning of his second term, Trump had made it clear that he didn’t want anyone connected to the Koch network in his administration, [34] yet somehow Koch-funded experts were about to become the main voices explaining his foreign policy both from inside and outside his administration, and Quincy’s people weren’t just tied to Koch money. In fact, many of them came straight out of the Obama foreign policy world that Trump had run against, starting with Trita Parsi, the founder of the National Iranian American Council and one of the loudest champions of the Obama nuclear deal. Parsi was a staple of the Obama White House while the Iran nuclear deal was being sold to the public. Visitor logs show him meeting with administration officials at least 33 times between 2013 and 2016, and when the Washington Free Beacon reported in 2017 that Parsi had been a staple at the Obama White House, he didn’t deny it. In fact, he was delighted, because he said it proved to all of his detractors that the attacks on his organization hadn’t hurt its credibility in Washington one bit. [26] Fast forward two years, and Parsi was the co-founder and executive vice president of Quincy. [18] The money behind Quincy came from the investments of Soros and Koch, who each put in $500,000 to launch the think tank that would transcend party politics, and Soros’s influence went far beyond writing a check, because Quincy’s chief executive spent nine years at the Open Society. [18] Koch’s interest in Iran was also a key reason for his interest in restraint. [27] In 2011, Bloomberg Markets had reported that European subsidiaries of Koch Industries had sold millions of dollars of equipment to Iran, including parts that went to a state-owned methanol plant, as late as 2007, even though an American trade ban was already in place. Koch said the sales were legal at the time and that the company has since stopped selling to Iran, but the episode was telling in helping to explain Koch’s desire for the U.S. to stop intervening in the Middle East. [28] And it wasn’t just Iran. Koch spent years fighting tariffs and trade barriers, which were the very same tools Trump had used against China and Iran. Quincy’s ties to the team that sold Obama’s Iran deal ran even deeper. Its launch statement even thanked Ploughshares, which was the same foundation that Ben Rhodes had used to sell the Iran nuclear deal to the public, even putting Ploughshares’ longtime president, Joe Cirincione, into Quincy in 2020. [18] [21] When Parsi started showing up in conservative media, he brought the Obama White House’s argument with him, and nearly every appearance put him at odds with the stated policy of President Trump. In August 2024, he told readers of The American Conservative that Trump’s real instincts on Iran were the ones he showed in 2019, when he called off a strike, and that hawkish advisers were the ones pushing him toward confrontation. [29] But Trump’s record said otherwise. He promised to tear up the Iran deal long before John Bolton showed up, and he ordered the strike on Qasem Soleimani after Bolton was gone. [9] [13] Then, two weeks into his second term, Trump made his position even clearer. He signed a directive that brought back maximum pressure and ordered his government to deny Iran every path to a nuclear weapon. Less than three months later, Parsi went on The Daily Caller’s Rebelcast, and the show promoted the episode by telling its audience that Trump wanted a deal and that the people around him could sabotage it. [30] That turned Trump’s own directive upside down. Trump had put pressure and diplomacy in the same document. For Parsi’s story to work, the two had to be separated, so in his version, only the diplomacy belonged to Trump. Once people bought into that, the system practically ran itself. Every time Trump moved toward force, there was already an excuse ready. It was Israel. It was Netanyahu. It was the people around him. It was never Trump. So when Trump struck Iran’s nuclear sites in June 2025, the network didn’t call it Trump’s decision. It called it a betrayal. A War Room segment called the strikes an “open betrayal of the base,” and Bannon brought Parsi on to explain what a real America First foreign policy would look like. On that show, according to the Free Beacon, Parsi told Bannon it didn’t matter whether Iran dominated the Middle East. [31] When the broader war started in 2026, the same message came from Curt Mills, the editor of The American Conservative, who went on War Room and told the audience that Iran had never been an imminent threat and that this wasn’t Trump’s fight. [32] And in June 2026, Parsi went on Tucker Carlson’s show and told him Israel had been pushing the United States to sanction Iran since the early 1990s and that America should start leaving the region. Days later, he wrote that Trump had “ended his idiotic Iran war.” [33] That was how the system worked: the people who built, sold, and defended Obama’s Iran deal had become the loudest voices telling Republican voters what America First meant. For those of us following it in real time, nothing made sense, because their noise had drowned out everything else, including the president’s own words.

It quickly became clear that it wasn’t just voices in the media who were counter-signaling President Trump but also voices from inside his own administration, and for those of us who were following all of this closely, it was deeply confusing, because the messages coming out of parts of his own government were in direct opposition to what President Trump was saying. The reason, as it turned out, was that many of the people who had landed jobs in the new administration had come directly from Defense Priorities, even though Trump had made it explicit that he didn’t want anyone connected to the Koch network working for him. [34] One such person was Michael DiMino, who was sworn in as the Pentagon’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East in January 2025, while Pete Hegseth was still going through his confirmation as secretary of defense, and who had made his views clear long before he ever set foot in the administration, arguing that the Middle East did “not really” matter to American interests, that America’s vital interests there were “minimal to non-existent,” and opposing the idea of striking Iran before it was even on the table. [34] DiMino hadn’t found his way into the Pentagon on his own, though, because another Defense Priorities alumnus, Dan Caldwell, a former colleague of Hegseth’s, had been working behind the scenes on the transition team, and according to people familiar with the process, he was helping shape personnel decisions across the entire department. [35] DiMino and Caldwell weren’t the only ones who made it into the administration, because William Ruger made it in too, and during a 2022 American Moment panel about the Middle East and the future of Republican foreign policy, he had said that most of the Middle East was relatively unimportant, [22] yet somehow he was chosen to oversee the staff behind the President’s Daily Brief, the intelligence summary presented to the president each day. [36] Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s policy chief and DiMino’s boss, also had a long history of arguing that America could live with a nuclear Iran. [37] These were the personnel choices that had been made under a president who had been telling his supporters that America would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon on his watch, and whose own February 2025 directive ordered the United States government to put policies in place to make sure Iran never got one. [30] The obvious question, when reviewing the slate of appointees who had made it onto Trump’s second-term foreign policy team, was why so many of them were in direct opposition to the president’s stated Middle East policy. The answer, I would come to find out, was a pipeline, and at its center sat Rachel Bovard. Rachel Bovard had previously been the legislative director for libertarian Senator Rand Paul before she left to become vice president of programs at the Conservative Partnership Institute, where she helps train future conservative staffers and place them in government positions. She is also a founding adviser to American Moment, the organization that started at CPI’s headquarters in 2021 to train and prepare young conservatives to enter Republican administrations. In addition to her connections to the organizations that had been training and placing personnel in the new administration, she also sits on the board of the Edmund Burke Foundation, the group behind NatCon, and on the board of the American Ideas Institute, which publishes The American Conservative, a magazine with a clear preference for restraint whose advisory board includes none other than Tucker Carlson. Lastly, she is a non-resident fellow at Defense Priorities. [38] None of that is suspicious on its own, but taken as a whole and reviewed against the pipeline of people who were placed in an administration led by a president with a diametrically opposed view of the Middle East, it certainly explains why there was such a disconnect in messaging on the Middle East during the second term.

The dysfunction inside the national security apparatus reached a boiling point in April 2025, when Dan Caldwell was walked out of the Pentagon during an investigation into unauthorized leaks. He denied the allegations and was later cleared, [39] but his removal marked the start of a constant drip of leaks out of the national security apparatus, and many of those leaks damaged either President Trump, Israel, or the president’s decisions in the Middle East. Two months later, just days after the first round of strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, an early Defense Intelligence Agency assessment was leaked to CNN and other outlets, claiming the strikes had set Iran’s nuclear program back by only a few months instead of destroying it, as the administration had said. The leak directly contradicted what both Trump and Netanyahu were telling the public, and the White House called it an attempt not only to demean the president but to discredit the pilots who had carried out the mission. The FBI promptly opened an investigation, and while no leaker was ever publicly identified, by August, Hegseth had fired the head of the DIA. [40]

The same network that had helped staff the second administration with foreign-policy experts whose views diverged sharply from Donald Trump’s also lent its voice to opponents of candidates Trump had endorsed, such as Byron Donalds in Florida. In January 2026, James Fishback appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show, even though he had built much of his gubernatorial campaign around the state of Israel, an ironic platform for someone running for state office. That didn’t stop Carlson from giving him a full-throated endorsement, despite the fact that President Trump had backed Donalds, who would go on to win both the primary and the general election, a small ray of sunshine on an otherwise very dark night for Republicans. [41]

The next shake-up in the administration came in March 2026, just three weeks into the war with Iran, when Joe Kent abruptly quit as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. His resignation letter, posted on X, drew more than 100 million views, and in it he wrote that Iran posed no imminent threat and that America had started the war because of pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby. [42] In effect, he was telling the country that the president of the United States had been manipulated into fighting a war that didn’t serve American national security. Like the others, Kent quickly made the rounds, sitting down for a nearly two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson and then with Megyn Kelly, and around the same time, Semafor and Axios reported that the FBI had been investigating him for months on suspicion of leaking classified information, an investigation that predated his resignation. Kent denied any wrongdoing, but by then the damage had already been done. [42]

By this point, Marjorie Taylor Greene, another of Trump’s most fervent defenders, had already broken with him and joined the restraint camp, calling the June 2025 strikes a betrayal of everything the MAGA movement had promised to stand for. She went on to wage a relentless campaign against President Trump over the Epstein files and America’s involvement in Iran, until he started calling her “Marjorie Traitor Greene,” withdrew his support, and said he would endorse a challenger against her in the next primary. Greene resigned from Congress soon after, saying she didn’t want her district to endure a “hurtful and hateful primary” against the president, while Trump said she was quitting because she knew she couldn’t beat a challenger with his endorsement. [43] All of this was swirling around the media ecosystem at the same time the left was relentlessly attacking President Trump over the strikes on Iran. And these broader complaints came on the heels of a fight over the Epstein files, in which some of Trump’s own most fervent supporters went so far as to accuse him of protecting pedophiles, even though he ultimately signed the law ordering the files’ release. [44] Many of them never specified what they actually wanted to see happen. Instead, they produced a cacophony of complaints and allegations that Trump’s defenders tried to debunk one at a time, to no avail. At the same time, a different kind of leak kept showing up in the press, because about two weeks into the 2026 war, two administration officials told Politico that Vance had been skeptical of the war, worried about whether it would work, and against starting it in the first place, and in April, The Atlantic reported that he was questioning whether the Pentagon was giving Trump an honest picture of how the war was going and had raised concerns about running low on missiles directly with the president. [45] Almost every one of those stories had the same effect, which was to make Vance look like the one person who saw it coming. All in all, a relentless two-year campaign had been waged not only against Trump’s Iran policy but against the entire topic of Israel, which by the middle of 2025 had become a radioactive word. Between Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and all the other detractors who turned every grievance into a referendum on Israel, the discourse online had become almost impossible to navigate. That’s why it was so easy for many conservatives to miss it when the institutions they championed and the voices they listened to started changing the definition of conservatism right before their eyes.

All of this was only made worse by a divide that would keep fracturing the conservative movement, when Tucker Carlson gave a two-hour interview in October 2025 that helped mainstream Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist who, a year later, would spend the weeks before the midterms telling his viewers not to vote for Republicans but to vote for Democrats instead, because the betrayal of the Iran war and the administration’s other betrayals meant Republicans had to lose so badly they could never recover. [5] [46] Critics who objected to the interview were chided by longstanding conservative outlets like The Federalist, which published an article by John Daniel Davidson titled “The Civil War on the Right Is About Foreign Policy and J.D. Vance,” arguing that the outrage over Carlson’s interview with Fuentes was really being used to wage a proxy war against a future J.D. Vance presidential run. [46] In other words, criticism of antisemitism was recast as part of a scheme in which anyone who didn’t like antisemites was really a neocon who wanted intervention in foreign policy, a wild smear with no basis in reality whatsoever.

But those of us who were paying attention knew at the time that something much bigger was happening underneath all of this noise, because over the course of about a decade, the new right had gone from a fringe faction to a formidable force, with its own institutions, its own media apparatus, and its own pipeline of people it would place into Republican administrations. The point of this article is not to argue that the new right is better or worse than the conservative movement it wants to replace, although I have often made the argument, and will continue to make it, that the new right is the antithesis of what it means to be a conservative. The point is to explain what is happening inside the Republican Party, so that people who vote Republican can make an informed choice. What has been going on for the past two years runs much deeper than a conversation about foreign policy or Iran. It has been a fight over the very definition of what it means to be a conservative and what it means to conserve something. There is a faction of this party that has decided it doesn’t want to conserve individual liberty, the Constitution, or a foreign policy that lets America remain the world’s dominant superpower. That faction does not represent the policy of Donald Trump. It represents a new faction of restrainers who don’t all share the same views: you have the NatCon crowd, the Claremont Straussians, the Bannon-style national conservatives, and the Catholic integralists, and these factions agree on very little, including which direction to take the country, but they do agree on one thing. Whatever the current consensus is, it has to be burned down, because the only way they believe they can build something better is from its ashes, and that conviction shows up again and again in the messaging they frame and the ideas they push.

All of it was building toward something, and for now that something had a name, J.D. Vance, who had been on the founding advisory board of American Moment, the pipeline Bovard helped build, who had spoken at NatCon, and who was Carlson’s friend and the man the restraint crowd held up as Trump’s real heir. [38] Inside the administration, Vance kept ending up on a different side from the president, because he argued against striking the Houthis in March 2025, urged caution before the June 2025 strikes, [47] and, according to the officials who talked to Politico, was against the war that started in 2026, [45] and when the war went badly, the stories that leaked made him look like he had been right all along. When Republicans lost, he was the first one out with an explanation, and his explanation blamed the war, [3] while The Federalist had already told its readers that any criticism of this network was really an attack on Vance. [46] The project had everything it needed except one thing, which was voters, and even its own thinkers knew it, because Gladden Pappin, who helped lead the postliberal movement before moving to Budapest to run a Hungarian state institute, conceded as much in a 2023 essay called “Requiem for the Realignment,” where he explained that their ideas hadn’t caught on with voters. [48] This new project is one that has been geared toward the policies of J.D. Vance, and that project is championing a different kind of conservatism, one rooted not in the traditions of classical American liberalism but in a paleoconservative minority view, one that has never been dominant in American conservative foreign policy. It has always been a minority position on the American right, from Pat Buchanan, who revived the “America First” slogan in his 1992 run for president and lost, to the restraint movement that is borrowing it today. [49]

One example that really highlights the division within the Republican Party over what it means to be a conservative comes from none other than Patrick Deneen, who followed his 2018 book Why Liberalism Failed with Regime Change. In it, he argues that the only way to dismantle the old conservative consensus is to replace the people running the institutions and the halls of power with a new elite of their own, an approach he describes as using Machiavellian means to reach Aristotelian ends, [50] a clever way of saying that the project doesn’t have voters unless it populates conservative institutions and then takes them over. This project doesn’t like it when that is pointed out, however, and that’s the difference I want to highlight, because to make informed choices as voters, we have to understand where the conservative movement is headed. Will it be a movement built on an illiberal, anti-Enlightenment European tradition, or one built on the classical conservative tradition of the United States of America? Will it be a movement that champions multipolarity, where American dominance is a thing of the past and a new world order is led by rival poles of autocrats with the same global reach as ours, or will it be led by a conservative faction that believes in strong borders, in American hegemony, and in limited force used when necessary against the autocratic powers that seek our destruction? That is the real question before conservatives heading into 2028, and it is the question being obscured at every turn when all you hear is a bunch of people screaming the word “neocon.”

The question isn’t what makes a foreign policy America First. Donald Trump answered that in his first term, and he has answered it again in this one. The question is who will win the battle over what America First means.

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