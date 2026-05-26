In February 2017, on a beach in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, a tech billionaire named Neville Roy Singham married a woman named Jodie Evans and held a wedding reception that, by every available account, was a global revolutionary operation.

The guests invoked Mao Zedong. A panel discussion was held on the future of the left. Medea Benjamin, Evans’ longtime partner at CodePink, danced barefoot. Vijay Prashad, described in the official wedding itinerary as a “Marxist intellectual,” spoke. Brian Becker, one of the most prominent Marxist organizers in the country, was there too. The groom had just pocketed $785 million from the sale of his IT consulting company Thoughtworks. They had their honeymoon in China.

Nine years later, that wedding guest list reads like the organizational chart of an influence operation spanning five continents, touching the governments of Cuba, China, and Iran, formally allied with Hezbollah and Hamas, and now under simultaneous investigation by the Departments of Justice and Treasury, the House Ways and Means Committee, the House Oversight Committee, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In March 2026, the operation’s most recent visible act was a convoy of American leftists traveling to Havana under the banner of humanitarian aid. Among them: Medea Benjamin, who has spent twenty-three years building the organization at the center of this story, and Hasan Piker, a Twitch streamer with three million followers who flew to Cuba in $5,000 worth of Cartier jewelry while ninety percent of the island had no electricity.

Singham grew up in Chicago, the son of a Sri Lankan radical professor who ran in the same circles as Fidel Castro and a Chinese academic mother. He says he has admired Maoist ideas since his early activist years so when he sold Thoughtworks in 2017 he moved to Shanghai, where he has lived ever since, attending Chinese Communist Party forums on how to promote the party abroad and, in November 2025, appearing at a conference at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Shanghai to praise Xi Jinping and the CCP’s vision for what he called a new world order.

One that includes control of Cuba.

The House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said: “Singham is “an individual who lives in Shanghai, maintains business ties with companies and individuals linked to the CCP, works with and physically alongside a foreign propaganda company, and attends CCP forums on how to promote the party abroad.”

From Shanghai, Singham built a funding machine that investigators have now traced in full. He used a donor-advised fund at a Goldman Sachs philanthropy arm to anonymously route tax-deductible American dollars into six nonprofits he created after his Jamaica wedding: BreakThrough BT Media, CodePink, Justice and Education Fund, People’s Forum, People’s Support Foundation, and Tricontinental. Goldman Sachs terminated that fund in February 2024 after investigators began asking questions but by then, he had already moved $278 million dollars.

Those six organizations then distributed roughly $163 million further out, into 52 additional organizations and five geographic regions.

Fox News Digital, working through 223 documented transactions, traced $591 million total moving across five continents from 2017 through 2025.

The eleven core U.S. nonprofits at the center of the operation received approximately $401 million combined but the network now touches roughly 2,000 organizations in 150 countries.

Three Singham-linked American nonprofits sent seven payments totaling $9.1 million to Shanghai Maku Cultural Communications Co. Ltd., a pro-China propaganda firm that identifies itself as producing content aligned with Chinese Communist Party narratives and is housed in the same luxury Shanghai building where Singham operates. A former Thoughtworks executive sits on Shanghai Maku’s board and American tax-exempt charitable dollars, are routed through IRS-registered nonprofits, so they can land in a CCP propaganda company in the same building as the man who wrote the checks.

One Singham nonprofit, People’s Support Foundation, also held investment positions in the China-U.S. Industrial Cooperation Partnership Parallel LP, an investment vehicle that blends U.S. private equity with the China Investment Corporation, the CCP’s state investment arm. By 2024, the holding had grown to $410,484.

Senator Marco Rubio asked the DOJ to investigate Singham for potential Foreign Agents Registration Act violations, and the Senate Intelligence Chairman Tom Cotton wrote to the Attorney General about Singham’s wife and CodePink specifically. The House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Singham but he refuses to comply, because he lives in Shanghai and is beyond the reach of any congressional process.

CodePink was founded in November 2002, two months before the Iraq War began, by Medea Benjamin, Jodie Evans, and Diane Wilson. The name was chosen to mock the government’s color-coded terror alert system. The framing was antiwar, feminist, progressive and it gave the organization two decades of sympathetic media coverage and protected it from the scrutiny it deserved.

In 2008, Benjamin and Evans flew to Iran together to meet with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Benjamin described the purpose as modeling the kind of direct diplomacy she wanted the Obama administration to pursue but the regime they were modeling diplomacy with was simultaneously funding Hezbollah, arming Shia militias in Iraq that were killing American soldiers with Iranian-supplied explosively formed penetrators, and running a covert nuclear weapons program. Benjamin did not mention any of this.

In 2009, while leading a CodePink delegation to Gaza, Benjamin received a letter from Hamas addressed to Barack Obama. Hamas is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. Benjamin published the letter and framed it as a peace overture.

In 2014, Benjamin flew to Tehran to speak at the New Horizon 2nd Annual International Conference of Independent Thinkers and Film Makers, a conference that hosted prominent Holocaust deniers. Her topics were “The Gaza War and BDS Movement Strategies against the Zionist Regime” and “Different Facets of the Resistance.” When a U.S. mayor later objected to her participation, she wrote him a letter defending it.

Before you can understand what happened in Havana in March 2026, you need to understand what happened in 1984 at Johns Hopkins University, when a Cuban intelligence officer spotted a young graduate student named Ana Belen Montes complaining loudly in the hallways about American foreign policy in Latin America.

Montes was not recruited in some dark parking garage with a briefcase of cash. The Cubans do not work that way. A retired FBI special agent named Peter Lapp, who spent years hunting Cuban spies, put it plainly in a 60 Minutes interview: Havana does not pay its assets. The Cubans recruit on ideology, and ideology alone. When they spotted Montes ranting about U.S. policy, they did not approach her with an offer. They engaged with her and helped crystalize her ideology and advocacy.

By the time Montes applied to the Defense Intelligence Agency in 1985, she was already a fully recruited DGI asset. She had agreed to help Cuba before she ever walked through the door of the American intelligence community and she spent the next sixteen years as the United States government’s senior analyst on Cuban military affairs, inside the building that produced the classified assessments American decision-makers relied on to understand the Castro regime. She spent those same sixteen years handing everything she knew to Havana. She also passed information to the Russians and the Chinese.

Chris Simmons, the DIA spycatcher who eventually caught her, said flatly: there is no way to calculate how much Russia and China gained through Ana Montes.

She took no money at all. She only did it for the cause and that is the Cuban model still intact today. Today, sixty years into its operation, with Hasan Piker’s in his Cartier glasses.

The Cuban General Directorate of Intelligence, the DGI, was founded in 1961 with the KGB providing its training, guidance, and operational doctrine. The Soviets built it from scratch. Czech intelligence also played a significant early role but from the beginning, the model was ideological recruitment, not financial, because a true believer never flips, never asks for more money, and generates content that sounds authentic because it is authentic.

Congressional testimony from former DIA spycatcher Chris Simmons, given in 2012, established something critical that rarely gets reported: Cuba has been formally tied to more than forty different terrorist organizations since the 1960s. The DGI’s basic protocol, Simmons testified, is to “provide them intelligence training first, let them get on their feet so they can begin conducting their operations.” Cuba does not just recruit Americans to steal secrets. It provides operational training to groups that then run operations against American interests globally.

The DGI’s Americas Department manages all Cuban covert activity in the Western hemisphere and declassified Justice Department documents from 1989 confirmed that the DGI uses drug trafficking networks to move weapons to terrorist groups in Latin America. Castro’s intelligence services secure the anchorages and networks that keep those smuggling operations running. The Shining Path in Peru financed itself through a cocaine pipeline connected to Cuban intelligence.

The DGI also operates something called the Bejucal signals- an intelligence base, a facility that, according to congressional testimony, jammed American satellite transmissions to Iran at Tehran’s direct request in 2003.

But the way most Americans encounter Cuban intelligence is not through any of the above. They encounter it through ICAP, the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples, which has operated since 1960 as the public-facing recruitment and indoctrination arm of the DGI.

On paper, ICAP organizes cultural exchanges, volunteer brigades, educational tours, and solidarity conferences. It appears, as one analyst put it, almost quaint. The CIA’s assessment was different. Declassified documents describe a consistent and deliberate operational methodology: foreign recruits are brought to Cuba under ICAP’s banner, where they are received by DGI officers operating under ICAP cover. The tours, the agricultural volunteer work, the “political education” sessions, the meetings with Cuban government officials, all of it is the intake mechanism for identifying, assessing, and cultivating long-term assets.

A former Cuban intelligence officer confirmed to investigators that roughly ninety percent of ICAP’s staff is DGI-affiliated. The current ICAP president, Fernando Gonzalez Llort, is a convicted spy. He was a member of the Wasp Network, the Cuban intelligence ring the FBI dismantled in 1998. He is not a bureaucrat who happened to take the job, no he is a former covert operative running the organization that processed every American who walked through Havana’s doors for the Nuestra America Convoy in March 2026.

The screening process at ICAP is also not random. Participants are assessed for ideological reliability, for potential future access to government positions, for social networks that might prove useful, and for media reach. A 1976 FBI report on the Venceremos Brigade, the Cuba trip program that the 2026 convoy was explicitly modeled on, stated this in plain language: the Brigade’s aim was “the recruitment of individuals who are politically oriented and who someday may obtain a position, elective or appointive, somewhere in the U.S. government, which would provide the Cuban government with access to political, economic and military intelligence.”

A 1982 Senate report confirmed that shortly after the Brigade’s formation, the DGI quickly began tasking Brigade members to collect information on prominent Americans. The program has brought more than 10,000 Americans to Cuba since 1969. Every single one of them was screened. The most promising ones were cultivated further.

Today, that screening has been updated for the social media era. ICAP does not need someone who might one day work at the State Department. It needs someone with three million followers who will stream from a Havana hotel room while the power is out across ninety percent of the island and tell their audience that people are partying in the streets. The asset profile has changed. The methodology has not.

ICAP does not recruit Americans directly off the street. It works through a network of American-based organizations that have spent decades normalizing Cuba solidarity as a political identity on the left, making the trip to Havana feel like something a progressive American should want to do, the way going to Nicaragua in the 1980s was.

The National Network on Cuba is the umbrella organization through which most of this is coordinated, representing 77 American Cuba solidarity groups and it’s leadership has included Calla Walsh, founder of PalAction U.S., and Manolo De Los Santos, who lived in Cuba for six years and maintains direct relationships with senior ICAP officials and Cuban political leadership. De Los Santos also heads the People’s Forum, one of the six core nonprofits in Neville Roy Singham’s $591 million network. He personally met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in 2022 to arrange for hundreds of American leftist activists to be brought to Cuba for “exchanges” with Cuban Communist Party organizers.

The NNOC is also the organization whose leadership had 52 documented contacts with executives of Press TV, Iran’s English-language state media outlet operated under direct supervision of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as revealed by the 2022 breach of Press TV’s email database. Fifty-two contacts. Between IRGC-supervised propaganda infrastructure and the organization managing America’s Cuba solidarity movement.

Other NNOC strategic partners include the U.S. Peace Council, which was Soviet-aligned and never fully severed those connections, and the International Association of Democratic Lawyers, which the CIA designated during the Cold War as a Soviet front organization. These are the convoy’s formal organizational partners. These are the groups whose names appear in the convoy literature alongside the humanitarian messaging about medicine and children.

The Democratic Socialists of America also plays a specific and documented role in this ecosystem. It functions as the political activation channel, translating the activist energy generated by ICAP’s American network into electoral and legislative influence. Members of DSA are present at virtually every major event associated with Cuba, Iran, and Palestinian solidarity causes connected to the Singham network.

The Cuba-Iran relationship is one of the most underreported strategic partnerships in the world, in part because it does not fit the narrative either government wants to project publicly, and in part because American media has spent decades treating Cuba as a minor irritant rather than an active intelligence threat.

Congressional testimony from 2012 noted that approximately half of Cuban ambassadors to Iran over the preceding years had been identified as intelligence officers. Not diplomats. Officers. Cuba and Iran jointly hold more than 400 biomedical and pharmaceutical patents, a fact that congressional witnesses raised in terms of dual-use concern, because medicine and bioweapons research can share the same laboratory. Iran has provided Cuba with annual credit lines between $200 million and $500 million over the last decade, consolidating a strategic partnership that is not merely ideological but financially structural.

Cuba structured Venezuela’s intelligence apparatus from the ground up, according to regional analysts, and used that Venezuelan intelligence system as a platform to facilitate Hezbollah and Iranian infiltration throughout Latin America. Venezuela became a transit and logistics hub for a regional network that connects Havana to Tehran through Caracas.

The Hezbollah connection to Cuba is also documented and specific. State Department correspondence revealed that former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah coordinated directly with Cuba’s General Intelligence Directorate to establish a Havana base that would serve three functions: a staging area for operations against Israeli diplomatic facilities, a logistics hub for Hezbollah’s Western Hemisphere activities, and an intelligence platform targeting Israeli and American interests in the region. Hezbollah operatives were also documented surveilling American diplomatic missions, banks, and businesses as contingency targets.

Hezbollah’s head of international relations visited the Cuban Embassy in Lebanon in July 2021 and publicly expressed support for the partnership. This was not a secret meeting. It was a public statement of alliance.

In 2003, during the Iraq War, the DGI’s Bejucal facility jammed American satellite transmissions on behalf of Iran. Cuba was providing active technical support to Iran against the United States while American soldiers were fighting.

In 2017, Cuba allowed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, to open a Havana branch conducting fundraising, producing propaganda, and coordinating with American activists. That branch was operational when the convoy arrived in March 2026.

In 2022, Cuba used ICAP to formalize a strategic agreement with Al-Tajammu, a pro-Iran coalition whose governing board includes Hezbollah, the Houthis, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the PFLP. Intelligence analysts noted this agreement became strategically significant to Iran and Hamas in the period directly preceding October 7, 2023. That is not a coincidence of timing. Al-Tajammu has a North American representative whose California-based organization also finances media output connected to the network. Since 2022, that California group has been sending American activists to Cuba and Venezuela.

The same year, the Press TV hack revealed the 52 contacts with NNOC leadership. The same year ICAP signed the Al-Tajammu agreement. The same year Manolo De Los Santos met with Diaz-Canel to plan mass American activist trips to Cuba.

The DGI’s playbook, perfected over sixty years and documented by the FBI, CIA, and Senate intelligence investigators, works on self-selection. The Americans who end up in Havana under ICAP hospitality do not get there because a Cuban spy knocked on their door. They get there because they have spent years publicly holding exactly the positions Cuba needs them to hold, and at some point the invitation comes through a trusted organizational contact, and it feels like validation rather than recruitment.

Piker’s public record makes the ideological profile unmistakable. In 2019 he declared that America deserved September 11. He said it again when pressed. He praised the fighters who blinded Dan Crenshaw. After October 7, 2023, when Hamas murdered more than 1,200 people in a single morning, he called Hamas the lesser of two evils. When asked directly whether he supported terrorism, he answered that he did not support the existence of the United States of America as a state.

This is the profile ICAP screens for. Someone ideologically committed enough to generate authentic pro-adversarial content without needing to be coached or paid. Someone with a massive domestic audience. Someone who, when they stream from Havana and say people are partying in the streets while the country is dark, will be believed by millions of Americans because they have spent years building that credibility.

Piker also acknowledged on a recent livestream that Neville Singham is a financier of the political movements he supports. He named Singham. He defended him. He said the federal investigation was the government trying to suppress activism. He has positioned himself, voluntarily and publicly, inside the network whose Cuban arm just processed him through ICAP’s intake system.

He is currently under Treasury Department subpoena. He responded by calling the subpoena proof of American tyranny.

Benjamin is not an asset in the Piker sense. She is not a content producer with a follower count who wandered into a sophisticated operation and got used. She has been inside this apparatus, in its various forms, for over four decades.

The Iran relationship alone spans thirty years. In 2008 she flew to Tehran to meet Ahmadinejad and came back framing it as peace diplomacy while the regime was funding the IED networks killing American soldiers in Iraq. In 2014 she went back to speak at a conference that hosted Holocaust deniers and chose as her topic “Different Facets of the Resistance.” In 2024, when confronted on camera by Iran International’s correspondent about CodePink’s Iranian ties, she said “we’re not on the side of any government anywhere.”

Benjamin received a personal letter from Hamas in 2009 and published it as a peace initiative. She was visiting Gaza when Hamas, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, handed her correspondence addressed to the American president. Most people would have called the FBI. Benjamin called the Huffington Post.

After the Jamaica wedding made Singham her co-founder’s husband and the financier of a quarter of CodePink’s budget, Benjamin’s organization shifted its China positions in lockstep with CCP talking points. CodePink began actively defending China’s Uyghur policies, opposing American AI development, and producing content aligned in both timing and messaging with CCP-linked outlets. The State Department listed CodePink as a potential risk organization for downplaying the violence of Marxist regimes while receiving funds linked to the CCP.

Jodie Evans, Benjamin’s co-founder and Singham’s wife, led a January 2026 Zoom session recruiting Americans for “curated” China trips, calling China “a wonderland of socialist expression.” Reporters attended openly.

Benjamin landed in Havana and was processed through ICAP, whose president is a convicted spy, where she was greeted alongside Diaz-Canel, whose government is formally allied with Hezbollah and has been providing operational support to Iran since at least 2003. She then issued a statement asking whether taking medicine to babies was a crime.

She has been doing this for forty years. She knows what ICAP is. She knows who González Llort is. She knows what the Wasp Network was. She has been in this world long enough to know every organizational layer of this.

The Cuban model has survived sixty years because it does not ask Americans to be spies. It asks them to be themselves, louder, and on camera.

What the trips produce is not intelligence in the classic sense. It is narrative. It is three million Piker followers told Cuba is sunny and people are dancing. It is CodePink donors told their money fights for babies. It is the synchronized messaging apparatus Singham built, which places the same framing across Peoples Dispatch, BreakThrough News, CodePink, the People’s Forum, the ANSWER Coalition, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation simultaneously, so that when a Treasury subpoena drops on a Saturday, by Sunday morning every node in the network is telling the same story.

The DGI identified decades ago that the most valuable asset is not the one who steals a document. It is the one who shapes what Americans believe about the document. Ana Montes could manipulate the classified assessments American officials read about Cuba. Piker can manipulate what three million Americans believe about Cuba without ever touching a classified document. One operated inside the intelligence community. The other operates inside the information environment. Both are useful to Havana. Both were recruited through the same model: find someone who already believes, validate them, invite them in, and let them do the rest themselves.

The Cubans have been running this machine since before most of the people in the March convoy were born. ICAP has processed more than 10,000 Americans since 1969. The network now touches 2,000 organizations across 150 countries. It is formally allied with Hezbollah. It has a strategic agreement with a coalition that includes Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It ran technical operations on behalf of Iran against the United States in 2003. Its president is a convicted spy. And in March 2026, it welcomed Hasan Piker and Medea Benjamin to Havana, where they stayed in a five-star hotel while the country was dark, held a concert, filmed content, and then flew home to tell their audiences that the problem was American policy.

The medicine, if any of it arrived, is the least important thing that happened on that trip.

The most important thing was the content.

And the content is already out there, on Twitch, on Instagram, on X, on BreakThrough News, amplified across 2,000 organizations in 150 countries, funded by a man in Shanghai who praised Xi Jinping six months ago and whose wife is on her way back from Havana right now, wrapping a Palestinian keffiyeh around her shoulders as she walks through customs.

The subpoenas came. They are not enough. They have never been enough. They have never been enough because for sixty years, Washington has treated this as a political embarrassment rather than what it actually is: a foreign intelligence operation running on American soil, coordinated between three hostile governments and at least two designated terrorist organizations, using American nonprofits, American tax exemptions, American social media platforms, and American citizens, to wage information warfare against the United States from inside its own borders.

The wedding in Jamaica was nine years ago and the network it produced is larger today than it has ever been.