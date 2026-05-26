Insurrection Barbie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Ack's avatar
Andrew Ack
1d

Brilliant as usual Barbie. Let’s hope somebody does something with this information for a change.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Insurrection Barbie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture