Insurrection Barbie

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BE's avatar
BE
3d

We really should be ambassadors for Christ, spreading the gospel and building the church. The alternative is growing much faster than the church. God is bringing the mission field to our doorstep!

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Joshua Aultman's avatar
Joshua Aultman
2d

This was really well written Barbie... I am going to share some of this with friends in my local church group.

Some good discussion this will help generate for sure

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