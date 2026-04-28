Insurrection Barbie

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
1d

Don't you love multimillionaires telling the world we have to end capitalism? I'm like who woulda thought... 😂

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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
1d

Bernie Sanders is one of the worthless, useless reps/employees of the people in Congress but one of the biggest parasites/scums in DC. who has been living off of people’s money for decades. A pathetic fraudster.

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