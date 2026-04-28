There is an organization most Americans have never heard of called Progressive International. It was co-founded by Jane O’Meara Sanders, the wife of Senator Bernie Sanders, through her think tank The Sanders Institute, in partnership with a European far-left movement called DiEM25 led by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. The two groups issued a joint call in November 2018 from Burlington, Vermont, and the formal launch came in May 2020. The founding declaration, in plain English on their own website, says: “We aspire to eradicate capitalism everywhere.”

In the last fifteen months, that organization has built a hemispheric political project explicitly designed to undermine the foreign policy of the elected government of the United States in Latin America. They named it themselves. They call it “Nuestra América.” They call Trump’s hemispheric strategy the “Donroe Doctrine.” They are not hiding what they are doing. Most Americans simply do not know they are doing it.

This is what they are doing, vector by vector, country by country, with their own words and their own publications as the evidence.

The Trigger and the Pivot

Trump was inaugurated for his second term on January 20, 2025. Within weeks, his administration began executing the most aggressive Latin America strategy since the Reagan era. Cuba was returned to the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. Tariffs and pressure went on Colombia after Petro initially refused U.S. deportation flights. Sanctions tightened on Maduro and Ortega. A $25 million reward was placed on Maduro’s head for narcoterrorism. By September 2025, the U.S. military was striking Venezuelan vessels in the Caribbean.

Progressive International watched the first year of this and then mobilized. On January 24 and 25, 2026, they convened what they called an “emergency hemispheric convening” in Bogotá, Colombia. Ninety delegates from twenty countries attended. They adopted what they called the San Carlos Declaration. They named the project “Nuestra América,” which is Our America, a deliberate echo of José Martí’s anti-American essay from 1891. They explicitly framed it as a counter-operation to the Monroe Doctrine and to Trump personally, coining the term “Donroe Doctrine.”

The Colombian government did not just allow this. They hosted it. The Colombian Foreign Minister, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, opened the summit alongside David Adler, the American who serves as PI’s Co-General Coordinator. Delegates met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace, on Saturday, January 24. A sitting U.S. ally used its diplomatic and political resources to host an organization explicitly framed as resistance to U.S. policy.

The next Nuestra América summit is scheduled for Havana, Cuba.

The Cast: Who Actually Runs This Thing

The participants are not progressive bloggers. They are a coordinated network of foreign government officials, sitting parliamentarians, and political figures with documented histories of alignment with hostile regimes.

Jeremy Corbyn sits on Progressive International’s governing Council and signed the recent Peru declaration. Between 2009 and 2012, he was paid up to twenty thousand pounds by Press TV, Iran’s English-language state broadcaster whose director is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader. He kept appearing on the channel after Britain’s media regulator fined Press TV one hundred thousand pounds in 2011 for airing a coerced confession from a journalist tortured by the Iranian regime. He defended the payments by saying he used them to “raise human rights issues.” On Press TV in 2012, he said it was a “tragedy” that the United States killed Osama bin Laden. He called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends” in a 2009 speech and invited members of both groups, both proscribed terrorist organizations and both Iranian proxies, to speak in the British Parliament. When Russia poisoned the Skripals on British soil in 2018, Corbyn questioned UK intelligence’s attribution and called for nerve agent samples to be shared with Moscow before any retaliation. He led the British Labour Party to its worst defeat since 1935. Czech intelligence files released in 2018 documented contact with Eastern Bloc intelligence officers during the Cold War, characterized in those files as a “useful contact.” This is the man helping shape Progressive International’s positions.

Mariela Castro Espín sits on the same Council. She is the daughter of Raúl Castro, niece of Fidel Castro, a sitting deputy in Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power, and director of a Cuban government institution. She is not a former official. She is currently part of the Cuban government. The Cuban government does not allow its officials to participate in foreign organizations without state approval. Her presence on the Council of an organization co-founded by a U.S. senator’s wife is a current, active, sitting Cuban regime presence at the leadership level of an American-co-founded political project.

Rafael Correa is the former president of Ecuador. He was convicted of corruption in absentia by Ecuadorian courts and lives in Belgium because he would be arrested if he returned to Ecuador. He signed the recent Peru declaration alongside Corbyn.

Yanis Varoufakis runs DiEM25, the European co-founder organization. He has appeared repeatedly on Russian state media before its EU ban and on Chinese state-affiliated platforms. His political party MeRA25 in Greece runs an explicit anti-NATO, anti-U.S.-hegemony platform.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the French former presidential candidate who leads La France Insoumise, is part of the network. He has a long record of soft-pedaling Russia on Ukraine and pushing anti-NATO framings.

Pablo Iglesias Turrión, founder of Spain’s Podemos and former Spanish deputy prime minister, is part of the network. He was paid by Iran’s Press TV earlier in his career and has cultivated warm relations with the Maduro government.

Baltasar Garzón, the Spanish lawyer who was disbarred in Spain in 2012 for illegal wiretapping, signed the Peru declaration.

Tariq Ali, the Pakistani writer who has spent decades defending various authoritarian socialist regimes and questioning Western intelligence on Russia, signed the Peru declaration.

Bill de Blasio, the former Democratic mayor of New York City, attended the Bogotá summit alongside the Cuban Ambassador, the Venezuelan Ambassador, the Vice President of the French National Assembly, sitting Spanish, British, Mexican, Argentine, Uruguayan, and Colombian parliamentarians, the Honduran Secretary of Finance, Colombia’s Minister of Education, Colombia’s Minister of Agriculture, and the President of the European Left Party.

This is not a think tank. This is an internationalized political opposition assembly with sitting government officials of foreign powers as participants.

The Vector-by-Vector Operation

Cuba. Progressive International runs two simultaneous campaigns, “Take Cuba Off the List” and “Hands Off Cuba.” The first is a direct campaign to reverse Trump’s January 2025 redesignation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. The second opposes the broader sanctions architecture. The next Nuestra América summit being in Havana is operational, not symbolic. PI is building international legitimacy infrastructure for a regime the U.S. designates as a sponsor of terrorism, in coordination with that regime, with sitting Cuban government officials inside their leadership.

Venezuela. Progressive International sent what they called a “Peace Brigade to Venezuela” earlier this month. They published an interview from El Panal Commune in Caracas with a self-identified Marxist-Leninist activist who described Maduro as “our President who was kidnapped,” called Qassem Soleimani a strategic ally killed by “the gringos” and “imperialism,” and described Iran as “a moral and ethical power.” She praised the Iranian regime for sending Venezuela tractors and gasoline to circumvent U.S. sanctions. PI published this in English on their own domain on April 24, 2026. They are manufacturing sympathetic Western coverage of a regime under U.S. narcoterrorism designation, defending the Iranian regime by name in the process, on their official platform, this month.

Peru. On April 22, 2026, Progressive International published an “International Declaration in Defense of the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Peru.” The declaration was signed by Corbyn, by the Belgium-exiled Correa, by the disbarred Garzón, by Tariq Ali, by Mélenchon, by dozens of Latin American far-left officials, and by David Adler, PI’s American Co-General Coordinator. The framing is generic democracy language. The substance is political cover for left-aligned Peruvian politicians facing legal and electoral challenges. Peru shares borders with Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, and Chile and is the site of the Chinese-built Chancay megaport, which gives China direct Pacific access to South America. A left-aligned Peruvian government is more accommodating to Chinese strategic interests and less cooperative with U.S. counter-narcotics policy.

Colombia. This is the biggest current win. Petro’s government is using sitting state resources, the foreign ministry, the presidential palace, ministerial portfolios, to integrate with Progressive International’s project. Colombia is historically the largest recipient of U.S. military aid in the Western Hemisphere. The Petro government is now operating as quasi-coordinator with an organization explicitly framed against U.S. hemispheric policy.

Honduras. Honduras under President Xiomara Castro switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China in 2023. Honduras’s Secretary of Finance attended the Bogotá summit. PI runs a “Honduras Resiste” campaign defending the Castro government from U.S. pressure to reverse course on Taiwan and on Chinese investment.

Mexico. The San Carlos Declaration explicitly framed President Claudia Sheinbaum as a victim of U.S. “political attacks.” Mexican parliamentarians attended. PI is building protective political infrastructure around the Sheinbaum administration as Trump pressures Mexico on cartels, migration, and tariffs.

Argentina. Argentina is the loss column for now. Milei is fully aligned with Trump. The Bogotá delegates condemned the prosecution of former president Cristina Kirchner and complained about Trump’s twenty billion dollar IMF lifeline that helped Milei win. Former Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Taiana signed the Peru declaration. They are building infrastructure for the post-Milei era.

Ecuador. Ecuador under Noboa is cooperating with U.S. counter-narcotics policy. PI has run “election observer missions” to Ecuador whose findings consistently aligned with Correa’s movement against the elected center-right governments. Andrés Arauz, Correa’s protégé, signed the Peru declaration.

Brazil. Lula is friendly to PI’s network. Dozens of officials from Brazil’s small far-left PSOL party are signatories on the Peru declaration. PI’s “Stop Bolsonaro” campaign infrastructure remains in place for any return of the Brazilian right.

The Master Framework: Building Anti-American Alternatives

The San Carlos Declaration commits the network to “regional clearing arrangements, contingency payment channels, and expanded South–South trade cooperation, with the aim of reducing exposure to political and economic coercion.” That is a polite description of building alternatives to the dollar-based financial system and to U.S.-led trade frameworks. This is the same project China and Russia are pursuing through BRICS expansion, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and yuan-denominated trade arrangements.

The “Shut the Bases” campaign opposes U.S. military presence globally and uses imagery of a tank labeled “Monroe” to frame U.S. presence in Latin America as imperial occupation requiring dismantlement. If the U.S. cannot maintain its forward bases, cannot strike narcotics vessels, and cannot pressure regimes through deployed force, the cost of Chinese and Russian penetration of the hemisphere drops dramatically.

The migration framework commits the network to oppose “mass deportations” and defend “the rights of Latin American migrants in the United States.” This is not a humanitarian add-on. Migration is one of Trump’s signature policies and one of the most politically destabilizing forces in the U.S. Making U.S. immigration enforcement diplomatically costly is a strategic objective.

The European Left integration is the legitimacy multiplier. Walter Baier, President of the Party of the European Left, gave a major speech at Bogotá tying Latin American resistance to European critiques of U.S. tech dependence, NATO, and financial dominance. The presence of the Vice President of the French National Assembly, sitting Spanish and British MPs, and other European parliamentarians provides Western institutional veneer that translates into European foreign-policy debate, EU statements, and diplomatic posture.

The China Problem

In May and June 2025, Progressive International sent a delegation to China. They visited Shaanxi province, Gansu province, and Shanghai. Shaanxi is where Xi Jinping spent his formative political years and is central to CCP regional patronage networks. The delegation was hosted under coordination by Chinese institutions that operate under United Front Work Department supervision.

The United Front is the Chinese Communist Party’s coordinated apparatus for managing relationships with non-Party domestic and foreign actors. Mao called it one of the Party’s “magic weapons.” Xi has dramatically expanded it. When a Western political organization sends a delegation to China and gets curated programming across multiple provinces, it is not academic exchange. It is a United Front engagement, whether the visitors fully understand that or not.

PI then published the report from this visit on their website as content, which is exactly what United Front operations seek to produce: foreign validators creating favorable narratives for Chinese strategic objectives.

The substantive policy alignment is comprehensive. China’s strategic interests in Latin America are locking in resource access, expanding Belt and Road infrastructure, peeling countries away from Taiwan recognition, building 5G and surveillance footprints, and establishing dollar-alternative payment systems. Every PI Latin America campaign advances at least one of these.

Defending Honduras protects China’s diplomatic switch from Taiwan. Defending Petro protects Chinese mining and infrastructure stakes in Colombia. Defending Sheinbaum protects Chinese manufacturing investment in Mexico. The “regional clearing arrangements” language is dollar-alternative infrastructure. “Shut the Bases” reduces U.S. military presence that complicates Chinese positioning. The Cuba normalization push opens a Caribbean partner for Chinese investment. The Peru protection campaign defends the political environment around the Chancay port.

This is on top of Progressive International’s broader policy positioning that consistently treats Western confrontation with China as Cold War mentality rather than legitimate strategic response, that emphasizes U.S. tech decoupling as imperialism rather than security policy, and that frames Taiwan and Hong Kong concerns as Western interference in Chinese domestic affairs.

The same Bernie Sanders whose wife co-founded this organization is on Capitol Hill this week sharing a panel with two CCP-affiliated AI experts pushing to slow down American AI development, while China continues racing forward on theirs. The pattern is consistent across the family operation.

The Money: What We Know, What We Will Never Know, and Why

Here is what is documented. The Sanders Institute is a 501(c)(3) think tank with publicly reported revenue in the high six figures to low seven figures annually. Its disclosed donors include Sanders campaign committees, Our Revolution, National Nurses United, and the Healthy Housing Foundation. Its son-of-the-founder executive director, David Driscoll, with no prior nonprofit experience, draws a six-figure salary.

Our Revolution is the larger 501(c)(4) Bernie Sanders founded. It does not have to disclose donors publicly. Common Cause filed an FEC complaint in 2020 alleging it violated campaign finance laws by accepting donations above federal limits and failing to register with the FEC. Our Revolution denied wrongdoing. As of public records, no enforcement action followed.

Progressive International’s funding structure operates across jurisdictions and has never been comprehensively disclosed. DiEM25 reports limited information through Belgian nonprofit requirements. PI’s U.S.-facing operations route through nonprofit relationships that do not require comprehensive donor disclosure.

Here is what the publicly known funding cannot account for. The Bogotá summit alone, ninety delegates from twenty countries flown to Colombia, two days of programming at major venues including the Teatro Colón, simultaneous translation, security, accommodation, and post-summit publication operations across multiple languages, is a substantial operation. The Venezuela Peace Brigade required travel and security infrastructure into a U.S.-sanctioned country. The Palestine delegations, the China delegation, year-round content production in twenty-seven languages, the Belmarsh Tribunal sessions in multiple cities, the Make Amazon Pay campaigns across thirty plus countries, the campaign infrastructure, all of it costs real money.

Where is it coming from? The public record cannot tell you. What it can tell you is what is plausible.

European left-affiliated foundations almost certainly contribute. The Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, named on PI’s site as a content partner, is the foundation of Germany’s Left Party and receives substantial German government funding through the political education funding system. Foundations connected to Spain’s Podemos, France’s left, and other European left infrastructure plausibly contribute through opaque channels.

Foreign government in-kind support is now demonstrated openly. Colombia hosted Bogotá at presidential palace level. Cuba will host the next summit. Honduras’s finance ministry sent a delegate. That is not direct cash transfer, but it is substantial logistical, security, and political resource provision from foreign governments to a campaign explicitly framed against U.S. policy.

Whether Chinese, Russian, Cuban, or Venezuelan state-linked entities are contributing through intermediaries is the question that cannot be answered from public records. The structure permits it. The disclosure framework cannot detect it. The ideological alignment makes it unsurprising if it were happening. There is no documented evidence of it.

The reason we will never know is structural. A 501(c)(3) does not have to disclose donors publicly. A 501(c)(4) does not have to disclose donors at all. A transnational organization operating across jurisdictions can route funding through layers that no single regulator sees in full. Foreign government in-kind contributions through hosting, security, and logistical support never appear on any U.S. disclosure form. Foreign-aligned NGO funding through European foundations whose own funding sources are layered and partially obscured is essentially invisible to U.S. enforcement.

The disclosure problem is not unique to Progressive International. It is a feature of how transnational political organizing has worked since dark money became the dominant model after Citizens United. What is unique is the combination of opaque funding, foreign government participation at the leadership level, sitting U.S. senator family involvement at the founding level, explicit ideological framing against U.S. foreign policy, demonstrated United Front engagement in China, and active hemispheric counter-operation against the elected U.S. government’s strategy.