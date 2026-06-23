Insurrection Barbie

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Shane 𝕏's avatar
Shane 𝕏
4d

So true, scary times

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Martin A. Allen's avatar
Martin A. Allen
3d

Brilliant analysis of Tucker Carlson’s behavior. I am amazed that he has such an audience of followers to be forever known as mother tuckers ; hat tip Dan Bongino. He’s clearly following the same playbook followed by every political entity that we should collectively loathe. Historically, the Muslim Brotherhood, Communists, anarchists, fascists and Nazis found these tactics quite useful. He is angling toward forging a hardcore “Christian”Nationalist faction rising challenging the leftist lunatic fringe while squeezing the middle into capitulation. He and Bannon are hoping to be the strong man leaders squelching individual freedoms in the name of “real” Christianity which is antithetical to the Gospels.

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