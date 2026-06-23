In June 2026, Tucker Carlson said he was done with the Republican Party. “I’m out,” he told a podcast, accusing the party of being loyal to a foreign country instead of to America, and predicting that a lot of other people would leave with him. Most news coverage treated this like a celebrity feud or a fight about the war with Iran. That misses what really happened.

To understand what Carlson has become, stop comparing him to other TV and podcast hosts. Compare him instead to a schoolteacher who started a movement in an Egyptian town in 1928. His name was Hassan al-Banna, and he founded the Muslim Brotherhood.

The point of this article is simple. From an ideological perspective, Tucker now plays the same role al-Banna played when the Muslim Brotherhood began. He is the charismatic salesman for a set of beliefs that reject the modern liberal world and want to fuse religion and government back together. He takes those beliefs, which he mostly did not invent himself, and sells them to a generation of young men. The political movement forms around him as he goes. In that sense, and only that sense, he is the al-Banna of the new American “right.”

Forget the mosques and the Egyptian setting for a moment and look only at the ideas. Al-Banna was a young, charismatic schoolteacher in a town occupied by the British. He believed his society was rotting, and he blamed two things for that decline: Western liberal ideas and a small ruling class that served foreigners instead of its own people. His answer was not to fix the system from the inside. It was to replace it with a religious order that would run all of public life, with religion and government joined together as one instead of kept apart.

His method for accomplishing this goal? The youth. He knew that in order to succeed he would have to overtake the culture. He knew that if he bypassed institutions and brought his message directly to the people, he could convince them. Al-Banna was an Egyptian living under British rule, but he did not see the rescue of Egypt as the final goal. Egypt was one piece of something much larger. His real loyalty was to the whole Muslim world, the entire community of believers across every border, which he believed had been carved up and weakened by outside powers. A nation-state, to him, was a small and even suspect thing, a line drawn on a map by colonizers to keep the believers divided. The thing worth fighting for was the civilization, not the country. That ranking, civilization first and nation second, is what let him ask people to give their loyalty to something bigger and older than the flag they were born under. It also meant the current government, even an Egyptian one, could be treated as illegitimate if it stood in the way of the larger cause.

And opposition to Israel was the thread that pulled all of it together. A movement built on big abstract ideas about faith, decline, and civilization needs one concrete enemy that everyone can see. Zionism is that enemy. It gave the whole project a single clear target. It turned a sprawling argument about the modern world into one enemy you could point to. It united followers who might have disagreed about everything else, because whatever else divided them, they could all agree on this. It tied the local struggle in Palestine to the global struggle against Western domination, so that opposing the new state of Israel and opposing the colonial powers became the same fight. The Brotherhood threw itself into the cause around the 1948 war, and the issue did exactly what a unifying enemy is supposed to do: it gave a diverse, scattered following one shared passion and one shared grievance to organize around.

So what did Al-Banna preach?

Religion is a total way of life with no wall between faith and politics. Civilization must return to one pure faith and treat everything since as a fall from it. Fight foreign domination and Western moral rot. Loyalty flows to your civilization, not your country. Slow change from the bottom up, starting with the youth. Pick a struggle and mobilize against it. Faith first, with martyrdom at the center of it.

Run all seven of al-Banna’s threads through Carlson and they all match up.

He treats religion as a total way of life with no wall between faith and politics, framing every fight as a spiritual one and nodding along as Dugin told him that a secular, individualist society has cut people off from sacred order.

He demands a return to one pure faith and treats everything else as a fall from it, calling the popular pro-Israel form of evangelical Christianity a corruption, a heresy, and a brain virus, and casting himself as the defender of real Christianity against a diseased counterfeit.

He rails against foreign domination and Western moral rot, telling his audience that America is run for a foreign country and dragged into endless wars while its culture decays from within.

His loyalty flows to a civilization rather than a country, which is why a man who defended his party for thirty-five years can suddenly call it disloyal and walk out, and why he praises Russia and Hungary as carriers of a deeper civilization than the West.

He works for slow change from the bottom up, starting with the youth, having left the biggest network in cable to go straight to young men through long podcasts and his own platform, building converts first and power later.

He has picked his struggle and mobilizes around it relentlessly, returning again and again to Gaza, to the Iran war, to footage of dead children, to the lobby in Washington, turning a sprawling argument about the modern world into one enemy you can point at.

And he puts faith first, with martyrdom at the center, comparing Charlie Kirk’s killing to the death of Christ, a truth-teller struck down by powerful hidden enemies, the same emotional shape as dying in the service of God.

But look closely at how he ties the struggle to the faith and you see the real move. Tucker single-handedly dragged sectarian Christian grievance into American living rooms, and he desperately needs the Middle East to be a story about the Jewish persecution of Christians, because Christians as a whole are the prize.

Israel is only the doorway. The Christian audience is the country he is trying to win, and to win it he has to convince them that the people they have been taught to bless are in fact persecuting their own. Turn the most pro-Israel Christians in the world against Israel, and you have not just changed a foreign policy. You have pried loose the entire Protestant base of American life and left it looking for a new authority to follow.

Here is the thing you have to understand to see what is actually happening. The fight was never really about Israel. Israel is the rallying cry. It is loud, it is emotional, and it is easy to point at, which is exactly what a rallying cry is for. But underneath it is a much bigger target, and that target is Protestantism itself. And underneath Protestantism is the real prize, the thing every one of these movements has always been hunting: the free individual.

Start with why Christian Zionism is the perfect doorway in. Christian Zionism is not some side belief. It is a Protestant thing, through and through. It comes directly out of the central Protestant move: read the Bible for yourself, take the whole of it seriously, including God’s covenant with the Jewish people, and let that reading bind your conscience rather than letting a church hierarchy tell you what to think.

A Christian who supports Israel because he read Genesis and Romans for himself and came to his own conclusion is doing the most Protestant thing imaginable. He is treating his own reading of scripture as authoritative. That is the engine of the entire Reformation.

So when Carlson mocks Christian Zionism as a brain virus and a heresy, he is not just attacking a foreign policy position. He is attacking the right of the ordinary believer to read scripture and reach his own conclusion. He is saying that conclusion is so stupid, so diseased, that it disqualifies the person who reached it.

First you mock the Rapture-Americans. Then you are attacking evangelicals as a whole. Then you are attacking the Protestant habit of taking the Bible literally and personally. Then you are attacking the underlying idea that any individual can be trusted to read the sacred text and govern his own conscience by it. Each step looks like a small argument about Israel. Together they are an assault on the Protestant principle itself.

And that principle is not a small thing. It is the seed of everything America is.

The Reformation’s core claim was that the individual stands before God directly, with no priest, no pope, and no institution in between. He reads the text himself. He answers for himself. His conscience is his own, and no human authority can own it.

That is a religious idea, but it does not stay religious for long, because it carries a political idea inside it. If no church can command your conscience, then no king can either. If you are responsible for reading the truth yourself, then you are a person of weight and dignity, not a subject to be managed. If authority cannot be concentrated in one holy office, then it has to be spread out and limited. Freedom of conscience becomes freedom of speech. The priesthood of every believer becomes the equality of every citizen. The refusal of one ruling church becomes the refusal of one ruling power, which is to say, a constitution that splits authority into pieces so no one can hold all of it.

This is where liberalism came from. It came from the Protestant Reformation and it broke the single sacred authority of medieval Europe and handed the individual his own conscience. Liberalism is that theological revolution turned into politics: individual rights, government only by the consent of the governed, power divided and checked, and a wall between church and state so that no one can force your soul to surrender.

And America is the purest political form that revolution ever took. The whole founding is Protestantism written into law, a nation of people who read for themselves, govern themselves, and refuse to let any authority, religious or political, own them.

Now you can see why these movements have to come for it, and why the war on modernity is the same war as the war on Protestant America.

Ask what these movements actually hate when they say they hate modernity. Strip away the word and look at what is underneath. They hate individualism. They hate the autonomous person who decides things for himself. They hate a society with no single sacred authority sitting on top of it. They hate the idea that the individual conscience outranks the holy order.

Listen to Dugin and that is the entire complaint: liberalism, he says, frees people from any collective identity, and that freedom is the disease. Listen to the integralists and it is the same thing: the neutral state that refuses to impose one sacred truth is the wound that has to be closed. Listen to the Traditionalists and they date the fall of the West precisely to the moment the single sacred order of the Middle Ages broke apart, which is to say, precisely to the Reformation. They are not hiding it. They name the enemy themselves.

So follow the logic to the end, because it only goes one place. Modernity is the rule of the free individual. The free individual is the gift of the Reformation. The Reformation is the foundation of America. Therefore, a movement that sets out to destroy modernity is an ideological movement that must destroy the Protestant foundation of America.

There is no way around it. You cannot kill the modern individual and leave the American founding standing, because the American founding is nothing but the modern individual with their own country. The two are the same thing. Win the war on modernity and you have, by definition, torn down the thing the Founders built.

That is why Christian Zionism is such a useful first target, and why it is only the first. Tucker knows what Al-Banna did before him: if you want to go back to pre-modernity, you have to strip away the Protestant Reformation. That is why he keeps talking about “pure Christianity.”

This is the oldest fight there is, and it is always the same fight. On one side, the free individual with his own conscience, his own reading, his own “no” to say to power. On the other side, those who cannot tolerate that “no,” because a man who can say no to the church can say no to the king, and a movement built on obedience cannot survive a population that reads for itself.

Al-Banna fought that fight in Egypt in the language of Islam. The integralists fight it in the language of Rome. Dugin fights it in the language of Moscow. And Tucker Carlson is fighting it in America, in the one language that can actually reach Americans, the language of Christianity, by going after the most Protestant belief he can find and calling it a disease. He picked Israel because Jew hatred has been low-hanging fruit for authoritarians since the dawn of time. But the real enemy, as it always is with these people, is individual liberty.