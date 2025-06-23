On June 21, 2025, President Donald J. Trump authorized precision airstrikes on three of Iran’s most fortified nuclear sites—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan—marking a defining moment in American foreign policy. This was not an act of reckless aggression. It was a calculated, necessary intervention to dismantle a growing existential threat and reassert U.S. strength on the world stage.

For nearly half a century, U.S. policy toward Iran has been paralyzed by a failed doctrine of appeasement. One that allowed Tehran to advance its nuclear ambitions, fund terrorism, and destabilize the Middle East with near impunity. Trump’s decision wasn’t just a military maneuver; it was a long-overdue strategic reset. It signaled to the world and to Iran that the era of empty diplomacy and American hesitation is over.

The Legacy of Weakness

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has pursued a relentless campaign against American interests. From the hostage crisis, to proxy wars, to the persistent threat of nuclear proliferation. Despite this, every U.S. administration, Republican and Democrat alike, has clung to the hope that diplomacy, economic incentives, or soft containment might tame the regime.

The Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) epitomized this illusion. In exchange for temporary limits on uranium enrichment, the U.S. handed Tehran tens of billions in sanctions relief. What followed? Iran funneled those resources to Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other terror proxies while covertly advancing its nuclear infrastructure.

But appeasement didn’t begin with Obama. Reagan’s Iran-Contra scandal sent mixed signals of resolve. Clinton largely ignored Iran’s expanding influence. Bush, focused on Iraq, allowed Iran to grow unchecked. Even Trump initially tried a diplomatic off-ramp, offering Tehran a “better deal” as recently as early 2025. Each time, the regime responded with defiance.

By mid-2025, intelligence confirmed that Iran had enriched uranium to 60% purity, dangerously close to weapons-grade, and was expanding its stockpile at an alarming rate. Fordo, buried deep within a mountain, had become the crown jewel of its nuclear program. The threat was no longer theoretical and it was immediate.

Why the Strike Was Inevitable

President Trump’s preferred diplomacy until U.S. intelligence revealed that Iran was weeks away from being able to obtain a nuclear weapon.

In response, Trump launched Operation Resolute Dagger: over 125 American aircraft, including stealth B-2 bombers and Tomahawk-equipped submarines, unleashed a coordinated assault on Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The Fordo facility, once considered impenetrable, was reportedly struck with massive bunker-busting munitions. Isfahan’s uranium conversion center and Natanz’s centrifuge arrays were also heavily damaged.

While official assessments are ongoing, early satellite imagery and classified briefings suggest the strikes crippled Iran’s enrichment timeline by several years. This was not regime change. It was not occupation. It was a clear and surgical warning shot: stop, or face worse.

Strength, Not Concession

This operation shattered the illusion that Iran could be appeased into good behavior. Trump made it clear in his address: “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater—and a lot easier.”

This wasn't rhetoric. It was deterrence, backed by overwhelming force.

For decades, American restraint was interpreted as weakness. Trump understood what many of his predecessors did not: authoritarian regimes respond not to overtures, but to power. By reclaiming the initiative, Trump restored credibility to American deterrence and reasserted leadership in a region long marred by strategic confusion.

Just as importantly, the strike reaffirmed our unwavering support for Israel, which has stood alone for years on the front lines of Iranian aggression. U.S.-Israeli coordination during the operation sent a unified message: the West will no longer tolerate Tehran’s march toward the bomb.

The Critics Are Wrong

Predictably, the strike drew condemnation from the usual quarters—Democratic lawmakers, European diplomats, and some on the right who fear entanglement. But the criticism ignores the stark reality: continued inaction would have allowed Iran to cross the nuclear threshold. That was the true danger—not this strike.

Constitutionally, Trump acted within his Article II authority to protect national security. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that key congressional leaders were briefed prior to the operation. And unlike past presidents who stumbled into endless ground wars, Trump ruled out occupation and regime change from the outset. This was limited, legal, and proportionate.

What Comes Next

Iran’s threats of retaliation are real. The regime retains a sprawling web of proxies and missile systems capable of striking U.S. allies and bases. But it also faces its weakest strategic position in decades—militarily bruised, diplomatically isolated, and economically hobbled.

Trump is betting that this combination will force Tehran to the table on American terms. A revised deal and one that ends enrichment permanently and dismantles Iran’s nuclear infrastructure may now be possible under duress. If not, further strikes remain on the table.

As Trump put it bluntly: “There will be either peace or tragedy for Iran.”

The End of Appeasement, The Return of Strength

History may one day mark June 21, 2025, as the day American foreign policy rediscovered its spine. After 50 years of failed negotiations, false hope, and strategic drift, the United States finally chose clarity over compromise.

Trump’s strike was not merely justified—it was overdue. It punctured the myth that Iran could be cajoled into compliance, exposed the cost of American hesitation, and restored a simple truth: peace is kept through strength, not surrender.

Whether Iran backs down or escalates, one fact is now unshakable: the United States is no longer afraid to act. The world has been put on notice. The rules have changed.

And America is leading again.

God bless America. God bless our President and God bless our troops.

The United States and Israel made the world safer on June 21st, 2025.