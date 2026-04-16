In one of the most ironic reversals of modern political strategy, Tucker Carlson, once a bow-tied libertarian gadfly, has evolved into the high priest of a new ideological orthodoxy that mimics the very “permission structures” Barack Obama once deployed to shift the Overton window on the left.

At the heart of this effort lies a calculated rebranding of what it means to be “anti-establishment.” No longer is the MAGA movement defined purely by Trump and the policies we elected him to for, now Tucker aims to be the driving force to define what it means to be MAGA. And in true Obama fashion, dissent from this new consensus isn’t just disagreement, it’s heresy.

Barack Obama was a master of narrative priming. By selectively elevating certain media voices, building a constellation of friendly think tanks and NGOs, and encouraging identity-driven gatekeepers to frame “acceptable” positions, he allowed progressives to mainstream ideas once considered fringe without ever directly appearing to command the shift.

When Obama, Ben Rhodes and David Axelrod deployed their permission structure the Democratic Party drastically changed into a radical shell of what it was. Now Tucker is trying to build the permission structure that will do the same thing on the conservative right.

Democrats once held the party’s working-class soul. They are gone. Not weakened. Gone. The Blue Dog Coalition that numbered 65 members in 2009 now numbers 10, a collapse from 25% of the House Democratic caucus to under 5%.

Democratic Socialists of America went from 5,000 members to 92,912 by December 2025. For the first time in history, more Democrats view socialism favorably than capitalism, by a 24-point gap. The center-left firewall did not simply weaken. It was systematically dismantled through deliberate coalition strategy, institutional bypassing, and the gradual subordination of constitutional liberalism to progressive social goals. What emerged on the other side is a left that has marched straight into Marxism and communism.

Now Tucker Carlson is executing the same playbook on the right. The target is evangelicals. The galvanizing issue is Israel. The destination is authoritarian nationalist power. And if the second firewall falls, what you get is not a debate. You get a street fight between two authoritarian factions. And it genuinely does not matter which one wins because if either takes power, every American who actually believes in the Constitution loses.

Every Protestant. Every Catholic. Every evangelical, every Jew, every law-abiding Muslim. Everyone who wants life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness will all lose.

What is happening on the conservative right is everyone’s fight. And the remainder of this article will show you why.

How the Center-Left Was Destroyed: The Coalition Before Obama

The Democratic Party that existed before Barack Obama’s presidency contained constituencies that would be nearly unrecognizable to today’s party. Blue Dog Democrats - fiscal conservatives, national security hawks, ideological centrists - numbered 65 at their peak in the 111th Congress in 2009, representing 25% of the House Democratic caucus.

They had been growing since 1995, driven by the conviction, in the words of the Blue Dog Coalition’s founding documents, that the party “had gone too far left and was rejected by the American people” in the 1994 midterms.

Moderates represented 48% of Democrats in the early Clinton years, liberals just 25%. Brookings Institution research documented that in Jimmy Carter’s 1976 coalition, moderates outnumbered liberals by more than 31 percentage points.

This coalition contained pro-life Democrats such as the Bart Stupak of Michigan led bloc that nearly derailed the Affordable Care Act. It contained labor Democrats suspicious of free trade and mass immigration’s wage effects, civil-libertarian classical liberals affiliated with an ACLU that was then a free-speech absolutist institution, and Southern Democrats who had genuine conservative social views alongside economic populism.

In 2009, the NRA still donated to approximately one-fifth of Democratic House candidates. The party held seats in rural areas with reliably conservative constituents. This was not a perfect coalition. But it was a constitutional one, a coalition that competed across the diverse American electorate and therefore was structurally incapable of governing through pure factional command.

That coalition no longer exists.

Axelrod, Rhodes and The Permission Structure

David Axelrod did not fracture the Democratic Party by announcing his intentions. He invented a mechanism for moving voters past their comfort zones without their knowing it and this is a mechanism he called a permission structure.

The concept originated in Axelrod’s earliest electoral work. Ken Snyder described how in the 1989 Cleveland mayoral race, “David felt there almost had to be a permission structure set up for certain white voters to consider a black candidate. In Cleveland, that was the city’s daily newspaper, The Plain Dealer. Largely on the basis of The Plain Dealer’s endorsement and his personal story, White went on to defeat Forbes with 81 percent of the vote in the city’s white wards.”

The mechanism is deceptively simple. A permission structure provides “an emotional and psychological justification that allows someone to change deeply held beliefs and/or behaviors while importantly retaining their pride and integrity.” An effective permission structure helps someone move to a new position in a way that feels rational, principled, and consistent with who they already are. You do not argue people out of their beliefs directly. You find the validators they already trust, surround the change with emotional narratives and social proof, and create a moral-superiority framing that makes the new position feel like spiritual or intellectual growth rather than capitulation.

Obama used the term publicly. On May 2, 2013, he told a White House press conference: “We’re going to try to do everything we can to create a permission structure for them to be able to do what’s going to be best for the country.” His senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer used the phrase constantly. The concept had been the operating methodology since the 2008 campaign.

In practice, Axelrod’s permission structures worked through four components:

Trusted validators. Colin Powell - Republican war hero, Secretary of State under George W. Bush had endorsed Obama on NBC’s Meet the Press in October 2008, calling him “a transformational figure.” This gave moderate Republicans, especially those with military ties, explicit permission to cross party lines. Warren Buffett played a similar role for moderate business conservatives, as the White House blog documented, the “Buffett Rule” branded a tax increase as something America’s most respected investor had explicitly called for. These validators were chosen not for their policy views but because the target audience already trusted them on something else.

Emotional narratives. “Hope and change” was not a policy platform. It was an emotional permission structure. OFA’s organizing manual formally institutionalized “Talking About the Issues through Personal Stories” as a core tool, because first-person testimony bypasses rational critique and creates emotional identification. DACA’s “Dreamers” - undocumented children raised as Americans were not a policy argument for constitutional analysis; they were a compassion narrative that made constitutional objections to executive overreach politically costly regardless of their legal merit. As Brookings documented, DACA “created a template for future executive action: frame the action as compassion, let Congress’s inaction serve as justification, and dare opponents to publicly attack sympathetic individuals.”

Social proof. The Obama machine, as the CDR Salamander Substack documented, created “mutually reinforcing networks of activists and experts to validate a messaging arc that would short-circuit traditional methods of validation and analysis, and lead unwary actors and audience members alike to believe that things that they had never believed or even heard of before were in fact not only plausible, but already widely accepted within their specific peer groups.” Social proof does not require that a belief is actually widespread - only that it seems widespread.

Moral superiority framing. Obama’s “personal evolution” on same-sex marriage is the textbook case. He opposed it in 2008 on stated religious grounds, then in 2012 announced support framed as a personal journey - “I’ve been going through an evolution on this issue” - rather than a position change. The “evolution” frame told moderate Democrats and Black church leaders: you don’t have to admit you were wrong. You can evolve too. A BSIS Journal study documents how each step - ending Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, stopping DOJ defense of DOMA, the 2012 personal announcement - was staged as a permission structure. Pew Research found support among liberal Democrats increased 10 points following the announcement. The permission structure made the change psychologically safe to acknowledge.

The cumulative Overton Window effect was the permission structure’s long game. Each step created the psychological infrastructure for the next. The individual mandate permission structure (borrowed from the Heritage Foundation to give conservatives cover for ACA support) made single-payer less unthinkable. The “evolution” on same-sex marriage made gender identity a logical next frontier. The DACA compassion frame made broader executive overreach easier to contemplate. The drift was not accidental - it was the permission structure’s design.

After Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories, Democratic strategists converted Ruy Teixeira and John Judis’s conditional 2002 thesis into a deterministic doctrine: growing minority populations would deliver permanent Democratic majorities, making white working-class voters politically disposable.

As The National News documented in May 2024, Democrats “appeared to abandon outreach to a substantial number of other constituencies, especially white working-class voters, leaving the field wide open to their Republican opponents.” Obama won only 39% of white voters in 2012. Hillary Clinton won only 28% of working-class white voters in 2016. The Texas Public Policy Foundation documented that this strategy produced “a decade-long electoral disaster as working-class whites grew hostile to the ideologies of ‘intersectionality’ and critical race theory that slowly spread out from campuses.”

Obama’s conversion of his campaign apparatus into Organizing for America kept separate from the Democratic Party rather than invested in it and represented what Cambridge University Press research called “executive-centered partisanship.” The result was catastrophic at the sub-presidential level: Quorum’s data analysis documented that Democrats lost a net 13 governorships and 816 state legislative seats under Obama, the most of any president since Eisenhower. By 2017, Democrats controlled both legislative chambers in just 13 states, down from 27 in 2009. Democrats from 2008 to 2016 lost 15 state house chambers, 14 state senate chambers, 960+ state legislative seats, 10 governorships, 62 House seats, and 11 Senate seats. As NPR documented in 2016: Democrats held fewer elected offices nationwide than at any time since the 1920s.

The next tool Obama deployed was progressive primary challenges purging moderates. The mechanism for electoral enforcement: systematic primary challenges against insufficiently progressive Democrats. Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent and the fourth-ranking House Democrat, lost to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018. Eliot Engel, a 16-term incumbent and House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, lost to Jamaal Bowman in 2020. Dan Lipinski, the last reliably pro-life Democrat in Congress, was defeated the same year. Pro-life Democrat Bart Stupak, who had held firm against abortion funding in the ACA before accepting a meaningless executive order, retired rather than face a brutal 2010 campaign. EWTN News quoted him in a single word: “Lonely.” While the Progressive Caucus lost about four members in the 2010 midterm wipeout, Democracy Now reported the Blue Dog caucus was cut in half from 54 to 26. The conservatives bled while the progressives held, fundamentally reshaping the ratio within the caucus.

Obama also deployed institutional capture. The ACLU, once the definitive free-speech absolutist institution, underwent an internal transformation. The New York Times documented in a 2021 investigation that the organization “finds itself riven with internal tensions over whether it has stepped away from a founding principle of unwavering devotion to the First Amendment.” Former ACLU executive director Ira Glasser warned: “There are a lot of organizations fighting eloquently for racial justice and immigrant rights. But there’s only one ACLU that is a content-neutral defender of free speech. I fear we’re in danger of losing that.” Former president Nadine Strossen and former director Harvey Silverglate both publicly criticized the shift. Universities were captured by progressive ideology: the Knight Foundation & Ipsos 2024 survey found the share of students describing their free speech rights as “secure” dropped 30 points from 2016 to 2024, with two out of three students reporting self-censorship.

The Result: The Numbers After Obama

The data tells a coherent story. Moderates’ share of the Democratic Party fell from 48% to 35%, while liberals doubled from 25% to 51% which was the first time liberals ever constituted an outright majority. The Christian share of Democrats fell from 82% to 70%, while the “no religion” share doubled from 10% to 20%, per Gallup’s ideological shift analysis. Gallup found in September 2025 that 66% of Democrats view socialism favorably versus only 42% for capitalism - with just 31% of Democrats under 50 holding a positive view of capitalism, down from 54% in 2010.

The authoritarian drift became institutional. The Twitter Files documented what journalist Matt Taibbi described as the FBI operating as if Twitter were a subsidiary: constant contact, pre-flagged content lists for moderation, $3.4 million paid by the U.S. government for work done at government behest. Former CIA and NSA personnel were embedded in Twitter’s trust and safety teams. The Biden campaign had a “direct line to Twitter executives” - internal Twitter communications showing: “’More to review from the Biden team.’ The reply would come back: ‘Handled.’” In August 2024, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in writing to Rep. Jim Jordan that “senior Biden administration officials, including those from the White House, ‘repeatedly pressured’ Facebook for months to take down certain COVID-19 content including humor and satire.” The House Judiciary Committee’s final Weaponization report from December 2024 summarized 17,000 pages of findings on these censorship mechanisms.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to “combat” parents speaking at school board meetings and FBI whistleblowers revealed the bureau had created specific “threat tags” for parents exercising First Amendment rights the pattern was complete: a mainstream American political party had used the federal law-enforcement apparatus against political opponents expressing protected speech.

The center-left firewall is gone. What replaced it is not the left of Truman or Kennedy or even Clinton. What replaced it is something that has more in common with authoritarian regimes of China and North Korea

The Second Firewall Is Falling - Tucker Carlson Is Running the Same Playbook

The Coalition Before the Fracture

The American right, before Tucker Carlson’s systematic assault on it, was built on an architecture known as fusionism, developed by Frank Meyer and William F. Buckley Jr. at National Review in the early 1960s. The Liberty Fund’s analysis of Meyer’s work identifies its six pillars: belief in an objective moral order, political individualism against collectivism, anti-utopianism, strict limitation of government power, support for the Constitution, and anti-Communism. Meyer wrote that “The Constitution of 1787 was the closest that human beings have come to establishing a polity which gives the possibility of maintaining at one and the same time individual liberty, underlying norms of law, and necessary public order.”

The Reagan coalition operationalized fusionism into electoral politics with four interlocking constituencies: constitutional conservatives committed to the Federalist Society’s originalism and the Heritage Foundation’s policy framework; free-market capitalists committed to deregulation, free trade, and limited government; evangelical Christians mobilized by Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority, which EBSCO research credits with helping Reagan win the 1980 election; and a pro-Israel consensus rooted in evangelical dispensationalist theology that treated U.S.-Israel solidarity as a biblical imperative. Falwell pledged to “mobilize 70 million conservative Christians for Israel.” As the Moral Majority’s founding statement recorded, being “pro-Israel” was listed explicitly alongside being pro-life, pro-family, and pro-American.

The Wiley sociological study on American evangelicals noted: “The Reagan presidency locked in the evangelical-Republican alliance. Evangelicals are second only to Jews in their support for Israel.” This coalition held through four Republican presidencies. It formed the structural backbone of every Republican electoral majority since 1980.

This is precisely why it is being targeted first.

Tucker Carlson’s Permission Structure - Mapped to Axelrod’s

Tucker Carlson is not running the same words as Axelrod. He is running the same architecture. Each component of the Axelrod permission structure has been replicated and redeployed toward a different destination.

Trusted validators. Where Axelrod used Colin Powell and Warren Buffett - credible figures the target audience already trusted - Carlson has assembled a validator network covering every segment of his target audience.

Andrew Isker - a Reformed Protestant pastor - appeared on the Tucker Carlson Network in April 2025 to give evangelical conservatives permission to reject dispensationalism and Christian Zionism. Carlson agreed enthusiastically: “The whole theology was laid out in the footnotes, it’s not actually in the Bible. It’s like interpretation.” The permission structure: a Protestant pastor saying this gives evangelical listeners permission to question a theology foundational to their support for Israel. FFOZ, the Messianic Jewish organization, documented in response that the interview “promotes a troubling theological narrative - one that subtly undermines Jewish identity in the name of Christian unity.” This is a more sophisticated attack than blunt antisemitism because it targets evangelical intellectual infrastructure rather than evangelicals themselves. It says: your theology is not wrong because you are bad people and it is wrong because you were deceived.

Carrie Prejean Boller - former Miss California, evangelical raised, Catholic convert - weaponized her conversion story against evangelical Zionism. At a White House Religious Liberty Commission hearing, wearing a Palestinian flag pin, she declared: “Catholics do not embrace Zionism, just so you know” and called Paula White “a Christian Zionist evangelical heretic, in my opinion.” She was removed from the commission by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on February 11, 2026. Carlson immediately hosted her. She told his audience: “The Catholic Church is the True Israel. Christians are the spiritual Semites. We are the new people of God.” The permission she grants follows the classic convert pattern: I was once one of you. My conversion to the fullness of the Catholic faith exposed what I was taught in American evangelicalism as manufactured heresy.

Candace Owens followed the identical trajectory: raised evangelical, married into Catholic circles, converted at Brompton Oratory in London in April 2024, and within months was calling Judaism a “pedophile-centric religion that believes in demons” and describing Israel’s actions as “a holocaust committed on Palestinian children.” The Jewish People Policy Institute’s AI analysis found approximately 75% of Owens’ recent videos mentioning Jews were classified as antisemitic by the IHRA definition. The IRGC amplifies her content in Farsi. Her permission function: she gives MAGA conservatives who liked her at Daily Wire permission to follow her further, using the logic of “I was mainstream conservative and I saw through the lie.”

Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos - George Stephanopoulos’s sister, a Russian Orthodox nun living in the occupied West Bank since 1996, hosted by Carlson in August 2025. CAMERA documented more than 10 factual errors in their interview: she falsely identified Palestinians as “the Canaanite descendants” and “the first Christians,” referred to “Biblical Palestine” - a term that appears nowhere in biblical texts - and implied the IDF deliberately targeted the Holy Family Church. She casually suggested Israel would “blow up” the Al-Aqsa Mosque; Carlson did not challenge any of it. Her function: she is not a partisan. She is a nun. She has lived in Palestine. When she tells Carlson’s audience that Christian Zionism is enabling the persecution of Palestinian Christians, the permission she provides is: I can care about Palestinian Christians without betraying Jesus.

Darryl Cooper - the podcaster Carlson called “the best and most honest popular historian in America” - told Carlson the Holocaust was an unplanned consequence of Nazi unpreparedness, that Churchill was “the chief villain” of World War II, and that Zionist financiers controlled British policy. Carlson not only failed to push back - he endorsed the claims: “I assume they’re all right. They’re consistent with what I think I know to be true.” All 24 Jewish Democratic House members issued a formal joint condemnation calling Cooper “a Nazi apologist and Holocaust denier.” The Hillsdale College Churchill Project published a forensic debunking of Cooper’s historical claims. Cooper’s permission function: branded as an independent historian, he gives Carlson’s audience permission to “question” the Holocaust narrative while maintaining the fiction of dispassionate scholarly inquiry. When Carlson called Cooper “the best and most honest popular historian in America,” he was not selecting a credible validator who happens to disagree about policy. He was providing permission-structure laundering for Holocaust revisionism - using his own credibility as scaffolding.

Tucker Carlson’s April 2024 interview with Palestinian Lutheran pastor Munther Isaac was not primarily news. Isaac had given a sermon on October 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas attacks, characterizing them as “a logical outcome.” Carlson did not mention this. The interview functioned as emotional evidence: look at what Christians in Palestine are suffering. The permission it creates: I can oppose Israel’s actions without being anti-Jewish - I’m protecting Christians.

The Rothschild-Scofield thesis is his most destructive emotional weapon. In July 2024, Tucker Carlson and country singer John Rich discussed on air how “the Rothschilds were connected” to the printing of the Scofield Reference Bible - the Bible that popularized dispensationalism and Christian Zionism. As Mike Rothschild’s detailed debunking documents, the claim is false; its primary “source” is a 2002 issue of a Lyndon LaRouche publication. But the emotional permission structure it creates is devastating: Your entire theology - your support for Israel, your End Times beliefs, your church politics - was engineered by foreign Jewish financial interests to manipulate American foreign policy. If you believe this, then abandoning Christian Zionism is not a betrayal of your faith. It is recovering your faith from foreign manipulation. This is the permission structure for everything else. A YouTube theologian’s response documenting the claim as “a viral controversy sparked by Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson” demonstrates how widely the thesis circulated.

Tucker Carlson’s April 2026 Easter broadcast, featuring Nathan Apffel’s fabricated accusations against Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse, followed this emotional narrative template precisely. Every single claim was false: the IRS 990 filings, public documents, show the Alaska “doomsday bunker” is a Marriage Encounter retreat; the “$150 million in airplanes” is the depreciated book value of field equipment including hospital tents and mobile surgical units; the “$2.5 billion war chest” is the total asset value of land and buildings, not cash holdings. Graham’s $466,000 base compensation with $407,000 in travel and security benefits is fully disclosed in public 990 filings and unremarkable for the CEO of an organization operating in 100 countries. Carlson nodded, amplified, and never fact-checked a single item. The strategic purpose: Graham is the most prominent evangelical leader maintaining Christian Zionism. Attacking his integrity gives evangelical listeners permission to discard his theological positions as compromised - not by argument, but by character assassination.

Social proof. Tucker Carlson’s October 2025 interview with Nick Fuentes drew 17.3 million views on X and over 5 million on YouTube. Those numbers are themselves the permission structure: millions of people watched this without the world ending. Even if most of them do not live in America. The illusion of opinion changing is just as powerful as the opinion change. The CNN K-File investigation quoted a media analyst calling the interview “a seminal moment” because “the mainstreaming, the popularization and normalization of Fuentes by Carlson is significantly more important than Fuentes’s existence.” That normalization is the social proof function. The real message is not the content - it is the scale.

Arab Center Washington DC data documents a real trend: evangelical support for Israel among those aged 18-29 fell from 75% in 2018 to 34% in 2021. The Christian Post reports support for Israel has fallen to 13% among U.S. voters aged 18-34 overall. Carlson uses this data as permission-structure infrastructure: the tide is already turning. You’re not a dissident - you’re ahead of the curve. The JPPI study explicitly warns that “anti-Israel discourse in the United States is no longer confined to the radical left or to the political fringes. It is increasingly permeating segments of the populist right.”

Moral superiority framing. Abandoning Christian Zionism is framed as discovering “real” Christianity versus accepting manufactured heresy. Carlson’s term “brain virus” - documented across multiple Jerusalem Post analyses - positions Christian Zionism as a cognitive disorder from which the enlightened have recovered. The Anthony Delgado analysis of Tucker Carlson and the Rise of Christian Nationalism documents Carlson “calling them ‘fake Christians’ for rejecting Christian nationalism going so far as to argue that these critics don’t understand Jesus.” Being free of the “brain virus” is not just a different policy position - it is a spiritual upgrade. You have followed Jesus, not Scofield’s footnotes. You have broken free of foreign financial manipulation. You have discovered what “real” Christianity teaches, as opposed to what your compromised pastors taught you. This is the moral superiority frame at maximum intensity.

Institutional capture. Where Axelrod and OFA captured universities, the ACLU, and party infrastructure, Carlson is capturing the right’s institutional core.

The Heritage Foundation, founded in 1973 as the policy home of constitutional conservatism, underwent a public rupture in November 2025 when Heritage president Kevin Roberts defended Carlson’s Nick Fuentes interview rather than condemning it. The Washington Post documented staff calling for Roberts’s resignation and describing language from Roberts that echoed antisemitic stereotypes. Prominent Catholic philosopher Robert George resigned from Heritage’s board. More than three dozen senior staffers eventually departed to Mike Pence’s Advancing American Freedom think tank. OPB confirmed the departures included leaders of Heritage’s legal, economic, and data teams; Heritage’s antisemitism task force cut ties entirely; the Wall Street Journal editorial board declared the institution had “blown up.”

The Intercollegiate Studies Institute - founded in 1953 by Frank Chodorov with William F. Buckley Jr. as its first president - saw two longtime board members resign in November 2025, warning that ISI had “fallen victim to a ‘post-liberal hijacking.’” They documented that ISI had given Tucker Carlson a $75,000 fellowship, named him keynote speaker at its 2023 gala, and launched a video series called “Project Cosmos” featuring neo-reactionary blogger Curtis Yarvin (who advocates for monarchy) without board approval. “ISI has largely abandoned its on-campus philosophical programming,” they wrote, “which equipped future leaders to better uphold American ideals. Instead, it focuses on ideological and political podcasts that introduce audiences to alt-right online personalities, such as Tucker Carlson and others who seek to undermine the liberal ideas of the American Founding.”

The parallel to the progressive capture of universities is exact: a previously gatekeeping institution hollowed out from within, its intellectual mission replaced with ideological radicalism, its moderates expelled.

The Guest Catalog - Every Guest in Service of the Permission Structure

The timeline of Carlson’s operation since April 2023 is not a series of provocations. It is a program with escalating phases, each move serving the same strategic endpoint:

The cumulative permission-structure logic follows a precise sequence, each step made possible by the previous one:

Christian Zionism is a theological error → (Isker, Prejean Boller) The Scofield Bible was funded by Jewish bankers to manipulate Christian politics → (Rothschild thesis, John Rich interview) Palestinian Christians are suffering because of Israel and its American Christian enablers → (Isaac, Mother Agapia) Franklin Graham and evangelical leaders who support Israel are frauds enriching themselves → (Apffel segment) “Real” Christians reject Zionism; pro-Israel Christianity is manufactured heresy → (Moral superiority frame) The “organized Jewry” that Fuentes describes is a real force → (Fuentes interview, unchallenged) Churchill was the “chief villain” of WWII; the Holocaust narrative is exaggerated → (Cooper interview)

By step seven, the audience has been walked from mainstream evangelical Christianity to Holocaust revisionism not in a single leap that would have caused mass defection, but in a sequential permission structure where each step felt like a reasonable extension of the previous one. By the time the audience understands where they have been led, their previous position has become socially unacceptable within their community - and the validators who brought them there have already moved to the next frontier.

The Money Trail - Who Is Funding This Operation

The financial architecture does not resemble organic media entrepreneurship. It resembles a foreign-funded influence campaign.

Qatar. FARA records show Qatar-backed lobbying firms collaborating closely with conservative media figures including Tucker Carlson, with payments to firms including Lumen8 Advisors and GRV Strategies to craft favorable narratives. Carlson appeared at the Doha Forum in December 2025, announced plans to purchase property in Qatar, and engaged the Qatari Prime Minister. Qatar houses Hamas’s political leadership and funds Al Jazeera, which consistently promotes anti-American narratives. Carlson’s March 2025 interview with Qatar’s PM - in which Sheikh Mohammed warned an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities would leave the Gulf with “no water, no fish, nothing... no life” - triggered accusations from evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore that Carlson had “sold his soul to the Muslim Brotherhood.” Carlson’s anti-Israel messaging directly serves Qatari strategic interests.

Russia. Carlson secured the first Western interview with Putin since the war began, traveling to Moscow through what Axios reported were communications through Kremlin intermediaries - intercepted by the NSA. The U.S. Army War College explicitly cited Carlson’s programming as “a stark example of Russian disinformation creeping into American mainstream media.” By April 2026, with the U.S.-Iran war underway, Carlson had become the most prominent American voice opposing the conflict, going to the BBC to say the U.S. went to war “at the behest and then the demand of Israel.”

The CIA referral. When the CIA prepared a criminal referral to the DOJ concerning Carlson’s reported contacts with Iranian officials before a U.S. war, Carlson described it as an attempt to frame him for journalism. The specifics remain disputed. What is not disputed is that an American media figure who simultaneously has financial ties to Qatar, had communications through Kremlin intermediaries, interviewed Putin’s philosophical godfather, and is now the most prominent American opponent of an ongoing war with Iran presents a foreign-influence profile that is without precedent in American media history.

TCN revenue. The operation is commercially successful regardless of foreign subsidy. The Fuentes interview alone drove TCN’s YouTube channel to an estimated $197,000 per month in ad revenue. Carlson’s personal income is estimated at $12 to $38 million per year, TCN overall revenue at $12 to $30 million annually. In June 2025, Carlson and partner Neil Patel bought out all outside investors, giving them full control.

The Fracture Is Measurable

The cumulative permission structure is producing measurable results. Republican support for Israel has dropped 10 points to its lowest level since 2004. The INSS analysis from December 2025 documents that 50% of Republicans under 50 now express an unfavorable view of Israel. Pew Research found favorable U.S. views of Israel fell from 55% in 2022 to 37% in 2026, while unfavorable views rose from 42% to 60%. Republican support dropped from 63% positive in 2023 to 54% in 2026.

Focus groups with young conservative voters have revealed alarming radicalization: in leaked group chats from Young Republican chapters, participants were documented praising Hitler - a finding reported across multiple outlets tracking the right’s radicalization. The Manhattan Institute survey cited in the NYT Magazine found a significant minority of newer (younger, more diverse) Republican Party members increasingly critical of Israel, with members of focus groups alleging “Israel’s involvement in human trafficking” and labeling “Jews a force for evil.”

This is not organic ideological drift. It is the measurable output of a deliberate permission-structure operation - running the identical playbook, on the same timeline, toward the same structural outcome that the Obama coalition ran on the left two decades ago.

The Dugin Blueprint - Undoing the Post-WWII Order

To understand the destination of Carlson’s operation, you need to understand the man whose interview Carlson gave away to millions of American viewers as a gift to a foreign adversary.

Alexander Dugin’s Foundations of Geopolitics (1997) is a strategic document described by the Hoover Institution as “a harsh and cynical repudiation of the architecture of international relations that was laboriously erected following the Second World War” and as wanting to “return us to the combustible interwar period and something akin to the rise of fascism in Europe.”

When Tucker Carlson tells evangelical Christians their theology was manufactured by Jewish bankers to manipulate American foreign policy, he is executing Dugin’s prescription for using “neo-religiosity and neo-mysticism“ to fracture American political coalitions. When he invites Nick Fuentes to tell 17 million viewers that “organized Jewry in America” is the enemy, he is executing Dugin’s prescription for exploiting ethnic and religious frictions. When he tells Christians they are “betrayers” for supporting Israel, he is executing Dugin’s prescription for creating separatist social movements along religious fault lines. The Jerusalem Post argued directly in April 2026 that “Carlson’s hostility toward Israel mirrors the worldview of Alexander Dugin” and that “Carlson hasn’t just echoed Dugin’s worldview, he has amplified it.”

The Holocaust is not an incidental target in this program. It is the central target because the Holocaust is the historical event that definitively delegitimized authoritarianism. The systematic murder of six million Jews in Christian Europe, accomplished through industrial machinery, bureaucratic organization, and the willing cooperation of populations whose contempt for Jews had been prepared by centuries of Christian supersessionist theology - this single event is the moral barrier to authoritarianism in modern political life.

If you can minimize it, reframe it, make Churchill the villain instead of Hitler, you remove the most powerful argument against authoritarian governance in modern history. You clear the ground for a return to what existed before: before the Holocaust, before the Nuremberg trials, before the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, before the state of Israel, before the U.S.-Israel alliance, before the evangelical-Zionist political coalition that constitutes the largest single voting bloc in the Republican Party.

Before Tucker Carlson made the Moscow pilgrimage, Steve Bannon had already gone to Rome. In November 2018, Bannon met Dugin for approximately eight hours at the Hotel de Russie. Bannon’s ambition at that meeting was to build a “Traditionalist International” - a global movement of traditional-values, anti-liberal forces that could challenge the liberal democratic order from both East and West. The ambition failed to coalesce formally. But the ideological exchange did not disappear. Six years later, Tucker Carlson traveled to Moscow, sat with Dugin, and returned to tell millions of American evangelicals that their theology was a foreign manipulation.

CEPA’s analysis noted that Carlson “stayed away from Russian politics and instead allowed Dugin to rail against ‘the Anglo-Saxon world’” - providing maximum philosophical uplift while shielding viewers from any awareness of what this philosophy has produced in practice. The continuity between the Rome meeting and the Moscow interview is operational, not coincidental. The project of building a transatlantic coalition of authoritarian nationalists opposed to the post-WWII liberal order - is the same project. The personnel changed. The blueprint did not.

The Historical Warning - When Both Firewalls Fall

The Weimar Template

The most precise historical parallel to the present moment is the Weimar Republic - not because the United States is Germany, but because the structural mechanism of democratic collapse was identical to what we are watching from both directions simultaneously.

The founding coalition of the Weimar Republic consisted of the “Weimar parties” - those committed to constitutional democratic governance: the SPD, the Catholic Zentrum, and the DDP. Per a 2024 USC study using digitized Prussian police records, these parties received over 76.2% of the first Weimar vote in 1919. Fourteen years later, the Nazis held power.

The mechanism was not a coup. It was simultaneous radicalization from both sides, destroying the constitutional center from left and right at the same time.

The Communist Party (KPD) peaked at 16.9% of the electorate by November 1932. The Nazis peaked at over 37%. Between them, the democratic center was crushed. But the KPD did not fight the Nazis. Under Stalin’s directive of the “social fascism” doctrine, the KPD treated the democratic Social Democrats - the moderates who actually wanted constitutional governance - as more dangerous than the Nazis, because they were “obstructing the revolution.” The International Socialism journal analysis documents this precisely: “The KPD leadership had absorbed Stalin’s doctrine that ‘social fascism’ - i.e., the SPD - was the ‘principal social support of the bourgeoisie.’” Left-wing authoritarians and right-wing authoritarians each justified their anti-constitutional behavior as a necessary response to the other’s. The moderates in the middle, who actually wanted constitutional governance, were left without institutional support from either direction.

The SPD - the only major democratic party that “truly saw the Nazis as the danger they were” - was simultaneously attacked by the KPD on its left, abandoned by centrist parties collaborating with Hitler (Papen, Hindenburg), and overwhelmed by NSDAP paramilitary violence. The democratic center was fighting a two-front war it could not win.

When one party loses its constitutional moderates, it begins using procedural tools to entrench power beyond democratic correction. The opposing party, facing existential defeat by anti-constitutional means, faces pressure to “fight fire with fire.” The moderates in the middle are left without support.

Spain. The Republican Red Terror killed 6,832 Catholic clergy - priests, monks, nuns, and bishops. The Nationalist White Terror killed 100,000 to 200,000 opponents - teachers, unionists, politicians, and anyone who had voted for the Republic. Neither authoritarian faction protected ordinary Spaniards. Both terrorized them.

Italy. Mussolini’s Fascists rose to power through a Parliament that, in 1922, voted 275-90 to grant him unrestricted authority. The democratic center chose to dissolve itself in the hope that Mussolini would manage the Communist threat. The democratic center was wrong. Approximately 3,000 anti-Fascists were murdered between 1920 and 1922 before the formal seizure of power; millions more suffered through decades of dictatorship. The liberal parliamentary parties that gave Mussolini his first majority voted to eliminate themselves.

The pattern. In every case - Weimar Germany, Spain, Italy, Perón’s Argentina - the sequence is the same: democratic center destroyed by simultaneous left and right radicalization, ordinary citizens of every faith left to suffer the consequences of an authoritarian settlement neither of them chose.

The Nazi Socialist Parallel - What Right-Wing Authoritarianism Actually Looks Like

A critical assumption embedded in the “left versus right” framing deserves direct challenge: the assumption that right-wing authoritarianism means free-market capitalism.

It does not. It never has.

The National Socialist German Workers’ Party’s economic program was explicitly collectivist. The NSDAP’s 25-Point Program called for the abolition of “unearned” income and “the slavery of interest,” the nationalization of industry, profit-sharing in large enterprises, the communalization of department stores, extensive land reform, and the “ruthless confiscation of all war profits.” Under the Third Reich, as the Mises Institute documents, the Nazis implemented comprehensive price controls, wage controls, rationing, and a command economy organized under the Four Year Plan. The Columbia Law research on Frankfurt School analyses identifies the Nazi economy as “state capitalism” in which private ownership of legal title to property was maintained while the state exercised effective economic direction.

The practical implication for the present moment is direct: a right-wing authoritarian movement in America does not have to mean free-market capitalism.

A nationalist authoritarian movement - one that has already abandoned free trade, already embraced industrial policy and tariffs, already endorsed executive power over markets, and already built its intellectual framework on integralism’s explicit rejection of liberal economics can absolutely go collectivist. The economic dimension of the authoritarian destination need not look like Ronald Reagan. It can look like Juan Perón, who built a worker-populist authoritarian movement combining economic nationalism, redistribution, and strong executive power while systematically crushing political opposition. Scholar Peter Ranis described Peronism as a “worker-type populism” that one can roughly describe as “corporate democratic socialism” combined with authoritarian tendencies. As New Lines Magazine documented in 2025, Perón “attracted and empowered groups previously excluded: urban poor, immigrant communities, unionized workers. He implemented extensive worker rights legislation, redistribution of wealth, free universal education, and social equity provisions. Simultaneously, his administrations placed cultural and political restrictions on the opposition that severely compromised democracy.”

So here is where we end up. The mainstream left has already collapsed into authoritarianism. If the mainstream right collapses too, you do not get a debate. You get a street fight between two authoritarian factions - one leftward collectivist, one nationalist collectivist. Neither is committed to the Constitution. Neither is committed to religious liberty. Neither is committed to the Bill of Rights.

And it does not matter which one wins.

Evangelical Christians are not a political bloc to be defended instrumentally. They are people of faith who have put their bodies, resources, and convictions into some of the most important humanitarian work done in the name of the Gospel. Samaritan’s Purse rushed disaster relief to COVID wards in New York City in 2020, to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, to Haiti after the earthquake, to tornado zones across the American South. Franklin Graham has devoted his life to the most practical expressions of Christian charity on earth - operating in 100 countries, building hospitals and schools, responding when governments and corporations will not go.

That Tucker Carlson fabricated lies about this man that Nathan Apffel delivered those lies with the cold precision of an opposition research package, and that Carlson nodded along without checking a single public 990 filing - is not merely dishonest. It is a specific kind of contemptible: attacking actual believers who produce fruits while you produce rot.

The theological argument being made against evangelicals is not primarily an argument about theology. The question of whether Christian support for Israel is a form of heresy orchestrated by the Rothschild family through a fraudulent Bible is not a theological argument. It is an antisemitic conspiracy theory, deployed for political purposes by men who do not primarily care about evangelical theology and would happily discard the theological framework the moment it stopped serving the political operation.

The historical record should end any illusion that alliance with right-wing nationalism protects Christians or anyone else.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in an October 1941 speech, revealed documentary evidence of Hitler’s explicit plan: “It is a plan to abolish all existing religions - Catholic, Protestant, Mohammedan, Hindu, Buddhist, and Jewish alike. The property of all churches will be seized by the Reich and its puppets. The cross and all other symbols of religion are to be forbidden. The clergy are to be forever liquidated, silenced under penalty of the concentration camps, where even now so many fearless men are being tortured because they have placed God above Hitler.”

The record by faith group is comprehensive.

Jews. The Holocaust - the systematic genocide of 6 million Jewish people - is the definitive case. The USHMM documents how the Nazi state used Christian supersessionist theological traditions as preparation for racial genocide, co-opting centuries of church teaching about Jewish guilt while simultaneously planning to destroy Christianity itself once the Jews were gone.

Catholics. The German Catholic bishops issued an edict in early 1931 excommunicating all leaders of the Nazi Party. This resistance was met with systematic repression: 2,579 Catholic priests were held in Dachau concentration camp; 1,034 did not survive. Hitler routinely disregarded the 1933 Reichskonkordat. In 1941, Nazi authorities decreed the dissolution of all monasteries and abbeys. The Catholic Church accused the regime of “fundamental hostility to Christ and his Church.”

Protestants. The Confessing Church, led by Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Martin Niemöller, resisted Nazi efforts to create a state-controlled “Reich Church.” Niemöller was imprisoned in 1937, charged with misuse of the pulpit. Over 700 pastors were briefly arrested in 1935 when a protest statement was read from Confessing Church pulpits. Bonhoeffer was executed in April 1945. The USHMM documents how the Nazis simultaneously used Protestant nationalism as political cover and prepared to destroy Protestant institutional independence.

Jehovah’s Witnesses. 25,000 members; all incarcerated were identified by a purple triangle. 10,000 arrested; 2,000 sent to concentration camps; approximately 1,200 killed. 250 executed as conscientious objectors for refusing military service.

Seventh-day Adventists, the Salvation Army, Bahá’ís. Banned entirely or forced into state-controlled organizations.

The historian William Shirer concluded: “Under the leadership of Rosenberg, Bormann and Himmler, who were backed by Hitler, the Nazi regime intended to destroy Christianity in Germany, if it could, and substitute the old paganism of the early tribal Germanic gods and the new paganism of the Nazi extremists.” The only thing a right-wing authoritarian regime reliably does with organized religion is use it for mobilization - and then destroy it once it proves an independent moral authority the state cannot fully control.

This is why Tucker Carlson’s operation, which presents itself as a defense of authentic Christianity, is in fact a threat to every Christian -and to every Jew, Muslim, and person of any faith who depends on the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom, who loves the Constitution and who wants to be free.

The Integralist Project is coming for Catholics, Protestants, Jews (everyone who doesn’t take a knee)

Integralism the project of Adrian Vermeule, Patrick Deneen, and their circle is not the teaching of the Catholic Church. It is a political philosophy that uses Catholic theological language to argue for the subordination of liberal democratic institutions to executive authority defined by post-liberal elites.

The USCCB has rebuked the post-liberal integralist project repeatedly. Catholic philosopher Robert George - one of the most prominent conservative Catholics in America - resigned from Heritage’s board rather than remain affiliated with an institution providing cover for Holocaust revisionism. He stated clearly that what Kevin Roberts was defending was incompatible with Catholic moral teaching on antisemitism.

As The Acton Institute has documented, post-liberal integralism has its roots not in American Catholic tradition but in “the Catholic reactionary thought of continental Europeans like Joseph de Maistre, Juan Donoso Cortés, and Carl Schmitt, itself a response to the French Revolution.” Carl Schmitt, specifically, was the jurist who provided the legal rationalization for Hitler’s seizure of power in 1933.

As The UnPopulist’s analysis documents, the integralist project holds that “as liberalism and religious freedom crumble from the weight of their own contradictions, an official Christian state must emerge. By definition, non-Christians, like Jews, would be less than fully equal in this imagined postliberal society.” This is not a vision of religious liberty. It is a vision of religious hierarchy enforced by state power - which is precisely what the First Amendment was designed to prevent, and precisely what John Leland met with James Madison to secure protection against.

If this project succeeds, ordinary Catholics - the ones who go to Mass, raise their children in the faith, serve in their parishes, and trust their bishops - will not be the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries will be the post-liberal intellectuals who believe they have the right to define what “authentic” Catholicism requires and to wield state power to enforce it. That is not Catholicism. That is the use of Catholicism as a vehicle for authoritarian power.

James Madison’s Federalist No. 10 was the constitutional design document for preventing precisely the threat we are now watching: factionalism. Madison defined a faction as “a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or a minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.” He identified the cure as structural: a large republic with diverse interests, representative government filtering passion through deliberators, separation of powers, and federalism dispersing power.

The Baptist Argument for Universal Religious Liberty

There is a founding history to evangelical Christian commitment to religious liberty that Tucker Carlson’s operation would prefer remain forgotten.

John Leland was the Baptist minister of Virginia who met with James Madison before the Constitutional Convention of 1788 and protested that the Constitution had no provision for religious liberty. Madison agreed and promised to secure it. The result was the First Amendment. Leland’s articulation of religious liberty was notably inclusive: genuine liberty, he argued, must apply equally to “Jews, Turks, Pagans and Christians.”

As Religion News Service documented in 2017: “The overwhelming number of evangelical Christians during the formative period of our constitutional democracy regarded the freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights to be essential for making America great. The flourishing of their communities depended on the extension of religious freedom, not only to minority Protestant dissenters like themselves, but to all - Protestants, Catholics, Jews, Muslims, and people of all faiths or none at all.” This founding Baptist vision had a self-interested logic: evangelical Christians were themselves religious minorities who depended on religious freedom being universal.

As Thomas C. Berg writes in Religious Liberty in a Polarized Age (Eerdmans, 2023): “Liberty only for the beliefs you champion is not liberty. It is simply a means of advancing these beliefs.” When evangelical Christians allow themselves to be weaponized against Jewish communities in the name of theological argument, they are sawing off the branch on which they sit. The constitutional firewall that protects evangelicals from progressive authoritarianism is the same firewall that protects Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and people of no faith at all from nationalist authoritarianism. There is one firewall. It must protect everyone, or it protects no one.

The Weimar Republic did not collapse because Germans were uniquely susceptible to authoritarianism. It collapsed because of a specific structural failure: the simultaneous radicalization of both the left and the right, which destroyed the constitutional center’s ability to function as the majority coalition it had been in 1919. Understanding exactly how this happened is essential to understanding what is at stake in the present moment.

The founding Weimar vote in 1919 gave the democratic parties - SPD, Zentrum, and DDP - 76.2% of the popular vote, per the USC study using digitized Prussian police records. This was a commanding democratic majority. The Republic had survived a Communist uprising in 1919 (the Spartacist Revolution), a right-wing coup attempt in 1920 (the Kapp Putsch), and the political assassination of two major democratic leaders - Finance Minister Matthias Erzberger in 1921 and Foreign Minister Walther Rathenau in 1922.

What the democratic center could not survive was the systematic erosion of its electoral coalition from both sides simultaneously. The precise mechanism documented by the USC study: right-wing paramilitary violence (SA brawls, political assassinations) in neighborhoods with high anti-regime party membership directly predicted the decline of moderate party support and the growth of NSDAP support. The violence was not just physically coercive - it was psychologically disorienting, creating an atmosphere in which moderate center voters concluded that constitutional norms were no longer sufficient protection. Some moved right toward the Nazis (security through strength), some moved left toward the Communists (security through revolution), and the democratic center bled out from both directions simultaneously.

The Brewminate analysis by Matthew McIntosh documents the crucial turning point: the 1928 elections, in which “the middle parties had polled about 14 percent of the vote but in 1930 garnered only 7 percent. The extremes - Nazis and Communists - made most of the gains.” The structural collapse was not a slow erosion; it was a cascade, once the psychological threshold was crossed.

The KPD’s “social fascism” doctrine deserves specific attention because its parallel in the present American left is striking. Stalin directed the KPD to treat the democratic SPD as “the main enemy” - the “principal social support of the bourgeoisie” - on the logic that the SPD, by maintaining constitutional governance, was preventing the revolution that would eventually produce genuine socialist liberation. In the KPD’s analysis, democratic institutions were worse than fascism because they obscured class conflict and prevented revolutionary clarity. The Nazis, at least, would make the contradictions of capitalism obvious, hastening the revolution.

The American parallel does not map perfectly onto any specific contemporary institutions. But the structural dynamic each radicalized faction treating the constitutional moderates of the opposing party as more dangerous than the authoritarian on the other side is precisely what we are watching.

Carlson’s operation now specifically treating evangelical Christians who maintain U.S.-Israel solidarity as “betrayers” is more dangerous, in his framing, than secular progressives because they anchor the constitutional coalition he needs to destroy.

The center-left firewall has failed. The constitutional moderates who might have said “we will not use government power to suppress speech” and “we will not weaponize the DOJ against political opponents” were driven out of the Democratic Party systematically, through the same permission-structure operation, the same primary challenges, the same media ecosystem displacement, and the same moral superiority framing that is now being deployed on the right.

The center-right firewall is under the most sustained and sophisticated attack it has ever faced. Not from the left from within. Tucker Carlson and his network, funded by foreign money, aligned with Russian strategic interests, intellectually anchored by a French-Revolution-era reactionary philosophy that the American Founders explicitly rejected, are building the permission structure to move the Republican coalition past its constitutional limits - to a place where executive power supersedes courts, where religious nationalism supersedes the First Amendment, and where the U.S.-Israel alliance that has been the cornerstone of American foreign policy for four decades is traded away for accommodation with Russia and Qatar.

If this firewall falls, the street fight begins. Left authoritarianism versus right authoritarianism. And in that fight, the constitutional order the framework that protects every evangelical, every Catholic, every Jew, every Muslim, every person of conscience in America is the first casualty.