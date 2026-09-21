On September 16, 2026, conservative radio host Erick Erickson published an investigation into Charles Haywood, the Society for American Civic Renewal, Claremont, American Reformer, New Founding, American Moment, and the network of donors and organizers bringing a whole new set of authoritarian ideas to the conservative right.

The backlash the article received could only be described as biblical.

I have spent two years in the trenches examining the phenomenon gripping American conservatism after President Trump’s 2024 victory, so I expected the reaction Erickson’s article received. In fact, I got the same reaction when I wrote The Long Game in March 2026.

American conservatives still do not understand the convulsions tearing through the right, and this weekend on social media once again solidified this point. Many still think they can engage in a debate of ideas, but the other side is not interested in debate. The other side is engaged in a demolition project. The project has many points of entry, and the people who enter on the second floor may not understand what is happening on the top floor, but that does not change the project.

This is an existential battle over the ideological and theological DNA of the Republican Party’s base. A counterrevolution has been running through the Republican Party for two years, but the convergence point can be traced all the way back to 2019.

The counterrevolution has many factions. On the surface, there are Tucker and Candace, the more bombastic members of the demolition crew. Then there are the intellectual integralist thought leaders, such as Adrian Vermeule and Patrick Deneen. There are foreign-policy think tanks that convert Obama-style foreign policy into conservative-coded vocabulary, like the Quincy Institute. There is a Catholic integralist infrastructure and a corresponding Protestant one.

This hostile takeover is so pervasive that it includes many factions that may or may not agree. There is no conspiracy, but there most certainly is convergence. If you point that out, however, you will immediately be labeled a neocon, a liberal, or an establishment hack, and those represent the kindest criticisms you will face.

The first mask came off in March 2026, when the Catholic side of postliberalism was exposed on a large scale. The second mask came off this weekend, when Erickson traced the Protestant side of the postliberal project. The convergence is postliberalism, and while many in this arena like to dabble in what I call Nazism-lite, their danger actually lies in their love of all things authoritarian and the one thing they all seem to have in common: a desire to shred the Constitution.

One of the most telling responses to the Erickson article came from William Wolfe, the executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership. Ignore the wholly unserious argument that this was “AI slop” and focus on one particular tactic used by Wolfe because it really highlights what it means to be considered “woke right.”

Wolfe declared that anyone who dared to defend Erickson would be ostracized by real “Christian conservatives” and insinuated that a factual exposure of extremism was actual violence. This article will address some of the important factual takeaways about the network at the center of Erickson’s article, but I would be remiss if I did not point out how important this response is to the heart of the problem.

The woke right derives its name from its love affair with leftist debate tactics. Its members do not engage with any of the factual claims asserted against members of their friend group. Instead, they publicly redefine the debate so they can run a long and vicious struggle session against anyone who dares to stand up to them.

They use all the woke left’s tricks during this struggle session. They redefine the terms of engagement, proceed with ad hominem attacks, threaten social extinction, and then make sure to insinuate that the person who reported fact-based examples of extremism within the Republican ranks is actually responsible for any hypothetical violence that will ensue.

Their viciousness is directly proportionate to their guilt because the postliberal project can survive only if they trick conservatives into redefining what it means to be a conservative. So they circle the wagons around lies, gaslighting, and generally moronic authoritarian ideas. They do not defend the ideas. Instead, they attack the messenger.

The result is that regular conservatives are lost in a sea of online battles in which the winner is decided by foreign bots, fake ratios, and a culture that rewards the meanest, most abrasive response instead of the one rooted in actual truth.

The rest of this article will lay out factual claims that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that, in 2019, a hostile takeover of the conservative movement was initiated by people with different ideological beliefs. Some may dabble in a love of fascism, others in the ideas of esoteric Russian pseudo-philosopher Alexander Dugin, and still others in feudalism and monarchy.

Where they all converge is the Constitution.

They must prove to conservatives that the Constitution is a product of secular liberalism, that individual rights are a product of Christian Zionists, and that America is a blood-and-soil nation that must be governed according to man’s vague notions of the common good, untethered from the idea of covenant.

Why?

Because America is a covenantal constitutional republic.

Classical liberalism was not the only influence on the Founders. They want to make Christian conservatives believe America is secular, not Christian enough, and in need of authoritarians who will restore Christendom in America.

They are, of course, as delusional as they are childish.

America was founded on Political Protestantism™, the political doctrine that translates biblical covenant, individual conscience, limited temporal authority, and divided jurisdiction into a cohesive framework of constitutional government.

For those who mistakenly attribute the separation of church and state to secularism, let me assure you: it is the political implementation of one of Christ’s most important commands.

“Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”

Matthew 22:21, KJV

The future of the Christian conservative movement stands at a crossroads. For the entirety of this country’s existence, God has sat on the throne above the government, but the new iteration of “conservatives” seeks to put government in that place.

Will enough conservatives move past their tribalism and stand up to stop them? That remains to be seen, but either way, real conservatives should care about facts, and the facts undeniably point to an infiltration of the American right.

The Birth of Postliberalism

2018: Name the Target

2018 was the first major year for the postliberal movement. That year, Patrick Deneen released Why Liberalism Failed, and Yoram Hazony released The Virtue of Nationalism.

As different as the books were, they had one important thing in common: both stated unequivocally that the problems plaguing America were not merely the result of progressivism gone wild. Instead, America’s problems stemmed from its liberal founding.

Constitutional conservatives have always wanted to curb the expansion and abuse of big government. The postliberals proposed a different solution: keep the expansions of government but redirect them toward different desired ends.

January 2019: Economic Leftism Enters Conservatism

On January 2, 2019, Tucker Carlson fired the opening salvo of what would come to define the postliberal right. He delivered an argument against free-market capitalism. Fox News published an article covering it titled “Mitt Romney Supports the Status Quo. But for Everyone Else, It’s Infuriating”.

Tucker denounced “a ruling class of mercenaries” and categorically rejected free-market capitalism. The economy, he argued, should be organized to promote strong family values, not shareholder returns.

Claremont immediately supported this position, with Michael Anton writing an essay in The American Mind titled “Tucker’s Right.”

May 2019: The Trojan French

On May 29, 2019, Sohrab Ahmari published an article titled “Against David French-ism” in First Things. First Things is a Catholic publication that is highly sympathetic to integralist ideas.

Ahmari used the article to attack rabid Never Trumper David French. Whatever you may think of French does not matter for the purposes of this argument. David French was a Trojan horse Ahmari used to smuggle in ideas that MAGA had never embraced.

Ahmari boldly declared that there would be no return to the pre-Trump consensus. He then correctly identified the grievances of the MAGA movement, only to promptly redirect them toward a postliberal replacement strategy. He argued that conservatives should fight the culture war with the aim of “defeating the enemy and enjoying the spoils” through “a public square re-ordered to the common good and ultimately the Highest Good.” Civility and decency, he wrote, were “secondary values.”

The target was always much larger than David French. French was a prominent Never Trumper and served as a useful common enemy through which Ahmari could misappropriate the MAGA base. In the same essay, Ahmari proceeded to target free speech, due process, religious liberty, pluralism, originalism, and limits on state power.

He renamed constitutional conservatism “French-ism” and fused two unrelated claims. The first was opposition to French’s anti-Trump politics. The second was the claim that opposition to constitutional restraints represented the future of conservatism.

This was the first step in the hostile takeover of the MAGA movement. Trump’s coalition wanted strict border enforcement, economic nationalism, deregulation, tax cuts, originalist judges, religious liberty, and an America First foreign policy. It opposed the size of the administrative state and wanted to stop the left’s authoritarian creep. Ahmari redirected those desires toward his common-good ends.

July 2019: The National Conservatism Conference

The first National Conservatism Conference convened in Washington two months after the Ahmari article. Its official description described it as a gathering that would establish an “institutional base,” develop “substantial ideas,” and create an “extensive support network.”

It did all of that and much more.

Tucker Carlson delivered the keynote address, titled “Big Business Hates Your Family.” Deneen and Hazony provided the arguments against classical liberalism. Peter Thiel provided access to donors. JD Vance provided a path into electoral politics. Oren Cass supplied emerging policy infrastructure. Michael Anton, Ryan Williams, and Arthur Milikh supplied the connections NatCon needed within Claremont.

The National Conservatism Conference shows us the birth of this movement and the convergence of its factions. The people who participated in the conference did not all hold the same beliefs. Instead, they all appeared within an organization whose explicit goal was to build a long-term institutional base capable of supporting a network that would succeed constitutional conservatism.

At the same time, a parallel insurgency emerged on the ethnonationalist right, with Nick Fuentes telling his followers to infiltrate conservative institutions. What followed were the “Groyper Wars” against Turning Point USA, during which professional agitators attended events and used coordinated questions to seed the “just asking questions” movement.

At one event in November 2019, the confrontation resulted in Donald Trump Jr. leaving the stage early, as reported by The Washington Post.

To the National Conservatism Conference’s credit, its organizers initially tried to separate themselves from the ethnonationalist faction. In the end, however, they failed. Rod Dreher later stated that approximately 30 percent of Washington staffers had some degree of infatuation with the Groypers.

2020: Then They Came for Originalism

In March 2020, Adrian Vermeule published an article titled “Beyond Originalism” in The Atlantic.

“Originalism has now outlived its utility,” he argued before proceeding to advocate for common-good constitutionalism. Unlike originalism, Vermeule’s approach was more comfortable with authority, hierarchy, moral legislation, a more powerful presidency, and an empowered administrative state.

He categorically rejected the premise that constitutional theory should maximize individual autonomy and minimize abuses of power. He argued that law “may act in a parental capacity, including against subjects’ own perceptions of their interests.”

Trump voters had been promised judges who would do the opposite. Those judges would restore the Constitution’s original meaning. Vermeule disagreed. His theory would direct the state toward substantive moral ends rather than subjecting it to constitutional limitations.

2020–2022: SACR Is Born

Internal records obtained by The Guardian confirm that the Claremont Institute fiscally sponsored the Society for American Civic Renewal and donated $26,248 to it in 2020. Ryan Williams served on the board.

The records also show that Charles Haywood’s Howdy Doody Good Times Foundation donated at least $50,000 to SACR, according to its 2021 and 2022 tax filings. The foundation also donated at least $50,000 to Claremont.

SACR presents itself to the public as an organization established for civic and cultural renewal. However, its internal objectives offer a different picture. The Guardian reports that it internally recruited men who would understand “authority and its legitimate forceful exercise” and that SACR was to “collect, curate, and document a list of potential appointees and hires for a renewed American regime.”

Internal plans included preferential treatment for members, coordinated employment and contracting, leadership succession, and the cultivation of future public officials. Its public plans mentioned none of this.

A second set of reported vetting materials also documented how prospective members were vetted and what the organization sought in them. Examples included their opinions on topics such as Christian nationalism, Donald Trump, household authority, and the roles of husbands and wives.

The discrepancy between SACR’s publicly stated goals and private policies existed while it was building economic relationships and prospective government personnel lists. It was never publicly corrected.

2021: Claremont and Its Public Mission

Claremont’s public mission has always confirmed its support for the American Founding, which includes a return to limited government. In 2021, however, The American Mind published an article titled “A New Conservatism Must Emerge”, which argued that the United States was living through a “regime-level struggle” and that both regimes could not possibly coexist.

The answer, as argued in the article, was for “hostile institutions to be weakened, recoverable institutions to be reclaimed, and replacement institutions to be built.”

This is interesting, given that its new operational counterpart, SACR, was recruiting new soldiers.

Haywood

Charles Haywood is not just some random donor who gives money. He spends a lot of time developing his ideology and argues that his ideas should come to fruition in the places to which he donates philanthropically.

In the Foundationalist Manifesto reproduced and linked in Erick Erickson’s investigation, Haywood says his preferred government “will not be democratic,” the state “will have unlimited means,” and “the state is not constrained externally.” He says women will not be permitted to choose careers over family, men will not be permitted to reject family formation, and the property of “global citizens” may be seized.

In posts reviewed by The Guardian, he imagined himself as a “warlord” overseeing an “armed patronage network.” His scenarios included “more-or-less open warfare with the federal government.” He described his Indiana compound as “impervious to anything but direct organized military attack,” said it needed fifteen trained “shooters,” and indicated that he would lead them.

Haywood’s impression of Francisco Franco was “positively glowing.” During a public exchange with Christopher Rufo, Haywood defended Franco, Augusto Pinochet, and António Salazar because they “saved more people than they killed.”

The American postliberal rehabilitation of Franco and Salazar is nothing new. It has been widely reported and examined in peer-reviewed research published in Political Studies Review. It is neither novel nor limited to Haywood.

Haywood’s coalition rules are also quite detailed. The Guardian reported his “no enemies to the right” philosophy and how it applied to a “real white nationalist” with political power. Haywood supports working with the real white nationalist to defeat the left.

Haywood’s documented ideology therefore includes nondemocratic government, unlimited state means, compulsory family roles, favorable treatment of dictators, and cooperation with politically useful white nationalists. No comment needs to be made about Haywood’s personal motives.

2023: Regime Change

In 2023, Patrick Deneen released his book Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future. The book proposed replacing the current liberal elites who run the country and the pervasive liberal ideology with a postliberal world order. For Deneen, liberalism began some 500 years ago during the Protestant Reformation.

Heritage took the request seriously and supplied a mechanism for such a regime change. In a January 2023 introduction to Project 2025, Spencer Chretien argued that the Republican establishment had failed and criticized supply-side economics and interventionist foreign policy, writing:

“More and more of our politicians are willing to use the government to achieve our vision.”

He further alleged that “keeping government out of it” was why conservatives had always lost, and his solution was, of course, to “seize the gears of power effectively.”

The published Mandate for Leadership called for an “army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives.” The project joined a policy manual to a personnel database, a training academy, agency teams, and an implementation plan.

On July 5, 2024, Trump rejected Project 2025 in a Truth Social post:

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

He repeated the rejection during the September 10 presidential debate:

“I have nothing to do with Project 2025. That’s out there. I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it, purposely. I’m not going to read it.”

Sources: Reuters, FactCheck.org, and the ABC presidential debate transcript.

But the project grew and built infrastructure around it. The Conservative Partnership Institute identifies, interviews, and recommends staffers, trains conservatives, incubates organizations, and builds coalitions.

Its public IRS filings report a jump in revenue from $6.2 million in 2020 to $45.7 million in 2021, followed by $36.4 million in 2022. The filings document both the rapid growth of this staffing system and its capacity to move personnel into government.

2023 and 2024: The Church Joins the Party

American Reformer describes its work as “reshaping important Christian institutions” by supplying intellectual, strategic, and network resources. Its fellowship trains rising Christian leaders to create new institutions and “recapture existing institutions to bring them under the Lordship of Christ.”

Its leadership connects the religious project to the larger network. Chairman and cofounder Josh Abbotoy is a managing director of New Founding. Cofounder Nate Fischer is New Founding’s founder and chief executive. Editor Mike Sabo is managing editor of Claremont’s The American Mind and a Claremont Lincoln Fellow.

In “The Friend-Enemy Distinction”, American Reformer argued that Christians could no longer retreat by invoking “love your enemies” but “must actively seek to defeat their enemies.”

The formulation matches the wider regime vocabulary: two orders cannot coexist, political opponents are enemies, institutions must be recaptured, and victory requires their defeat.

American Moment supplies a personnel component. Its board of advisers page says the board guides the organization’s intellectual vision, policy programming, and organizational strategy. The roster includes Conservative Partnership Institute vice president Rachel Bovard and former Trump officials. JD Vance is identified as an emeritus board member who served until his election to the Senate.

New Founding extends the system into capital and business. The organization describes itself as a venture firm supporting companies capable of shaping the future of American civilization. Its published strategy describes the end of a civilizational cycle, identifies turmoil as an opportunity to strike the legacy system, and seeks a talent network capable of changing society’s direction and leading a new era.

The organizations perform different stages of one institutional process. American Reformer forms religious institution builders. American Moment cultivates personnel. CPI recruits, recommends, trains, and houses staff and organizations. New Founding moves talent and capital. Heritage supplies a national personnel database and agency plans. SACR proposed a privately curated list of appointees for a renewed regime.

2024: The Donor Filings Show Where the Money Went

The Howdy Doody Good Times Foundation’s 2024 IRS data identifies Haywood as secretary, treasurer, and director. The filing lists three grants to the Claremont Institute: $145,000 for general operations, $130,500 for education, and $115,000 for education. The total was $390,500.

The same filing lists $40,000 to American Reformer through two $20,000 grants, $25,000 to the Edmund Burke Foundation, which organizes the National Conservatism Conference, $25,000 to The American Conservative, and $17,500 to American Moment.

The foundation reported approximately $4.6 million in assets and about $602,000 in distributions for the year. ProPublica’s nonprofit database identifies Haywood in the foundation’s officer records and provides its filing history.

The grants connect one donor to institutions performing the movement’s principal functions: Claremont publishes and legitimizes ideas; the Edmund Burke Foundation convenes the national-conservative network; American Reformer works to recapture Christian institutions; American Moment cultivates personnel; and The American Conservative distributes the movement’s arguments.

The filings do not prove that every recipient adopted every Haywood position. They prove something narrower and sufficient: a man publicly advocating nondemocratic and externally unconstrained government directed substantial capital into an interlocking set of conservative institutions while participating in Claremont’s publication structure and founding the Claremont-sponsored SACR.