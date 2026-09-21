Insurrection Barbie

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Steve's avatar
Steve
5dEdited

"The backlash the article received could only be described as biblical."

I have to wonder how many of those reply's were made be Actual Human Beings, and not foreign Bot Farms?

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
5d

Peter Thiel is a Christian Nationalist and authoritarian. He owns JD and Tucker. Scary times we live in.

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