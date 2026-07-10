For the past several days, Americans have watched evidence emerge in the preliminary hearing of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk. We have watched witnesses take the stand, lawyers raise objections, surveillance footage enter the record, and defense attorneys challenge the state’s account. Because the proceeding looks so much like a trial, social media has begun treating it as one.

It is not.

A preliminary hearing has a narrower and more modest purpose. There is no jury, and the judge is not being asked to decide whether Robinson is guilty. The court is deciding whether the state has established probable cause to move the charges forward to trial. That is a substantially lower standard than proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and the evidence is considered under rules appropriate to that limited inquiry (Utah County Attorney’s Office; USA Today).

Tyler Robinson has not been tried or convicted, and I will not pronounce him guilty before a jury does. In America, the government bears the burden of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt. That protection does not disappear because Charlie was beloved, because his death horrified the country, or because the evidence disclosed so far may appear compelling. The presumption of innocence belongs to Robinson because it belongs to every American accused by the state.

But respecting the presumption of innocence does not require us to misunderstand the proceeding in front of us. Defense attorneys are supposed to challenge witnesses, identify gaps, contest evidence, and force the prosecution to support its allegations. That is not a scandal. It is the adversarial system functioning as it was designed to function. A witness conceding a point on cross-examination does not prove that the prosecution’s entire case is fraudulent. An evidentiary dispute is not evidence of a cover-up. Evidence admitted for a probable-cause determination is not the same thing as evidence tested before a jury under the far higher standard required for conviction.

The hearing is preliminary because the conclusions are preliminary. The trial is where the whole case will be tested.

Social media, however, has little patience for the meaning of words such as preliminary. It rewards certainty before the facts are complete and spectacle before context. A clipped answer becomes a “bombshell.” A routine objection becomes proof that the official story is collapsing. An inconsistency that may be explored and resolved at trial becomes evidence that everyone involved is lying. No fact is permitted to remain ordinary, and no unanswered question is permitted to remain unanswered. Each must become the doorway to another accusation.

The result is a grotesque inversion of due process. Robinson, correctly, is granted the presumption of innocence. But Charlie’s widow, his friends, his employees, investigators, prosecutors, and virtually anyone who rejects the conspiracy narrative are granted no presumption of decency whatsoever. They are tried online without charges, accused without evidence, and expected to disprove theories elastic enough to survive every rebuttal.

Some people participating in this frenzy may genuinely misunderstand what they are watching. Others have spent months teaching their audiences to misunderstand it. They are not waiting for the evidence to be tested at trial; they are constructing an alternate trial on social media, one in which suspicion is evidence, repetition is corroboration, and the refusal to answer an absurd accusation is treated as an admission of guilt.

This is not harmless curiosity. It is not neutral inquiry. It is the poisoning of the public mind before a jury has heard the case, and the people doing it cannot absolve themselves simply by placing a question mark at the end of every accusation.

That is what makes this moment feel so ancient.

Before the serpent openly contradicted God, he taught Eve to suspect Him. He did not begin with a declaration. He began with a question.

“Did God actually say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree in the garden’?”

—Genesis 3:1

The question is not an honest request for information. It distorts what God said, places Eve on the defensive, and invites her to reconsider a command that had been clear moments before. The accusation remains unstated but unmistakable: Are you sure God is good? Are you sure He told you the truth?

The tactic works because it masquerades as humility, curiosity, and courage. It casts the speaker as the lone truth-teller willing to wonder aloud about what everyone else is supposedly too frightened to examine. But a question can carry an accusation while allowing the accuser to deny responsibility for it. It can stain a reputation without ever accepting the burden of proof. When challenged, the questioner retreats: I never said that. I was only wondering. Then the insinuation returns the next day in a slightly different form.

Scripture calls the serpent “more crafty than any other beast of the field.” Craftiness is exactly the point. The question was the delivery mechanism. Suspicion was the product.

Questions themselves are not sinful. Honest questions seek answers and accept correction. Weaponized questions create an impression, evade accountability for creating it, and move on as soon as the evidence fails.

The difference is not the question mark.

The difference is whether the questioner wants an answer or merely wants an audience to doubt.

God sees the heart. We examine the fruit.

God alone knows motive perfectly. “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7). We cannot open another person’s soul and inspect what is there.

We do not need to.

Jesus gave us a standard suited to our limitations: “You will recognize them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16). He did not tell us to speculate about hidden intentions. He told us to examine what a person’s words and work repeatedly produce.

“Every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit” (Matthew 7:17). Fruit is not a distraction from the evaluation. Fruit is the evidence available to us.

We should be cautious about declaring why someone acts. But we are not required to suspend judgment about the consequences of those actions. If a public campaign repeatedly produces false impressions, ruined reputations, fear, faction, and contempt, Christians are not obligated to call it truth-seeking simply because its creator calls it that.

We may not know the heart. We can still refuse the harvest.

Examine the harvest

Charlie Kirk was murdered. His widow buried her husband, assumed the weight of the institution he built, and began raising two young children without their father.

Into that grief came an escalating stream of insinuation from Candace Owens: doubts about whether the accused killer was responsible; suspicions directed at people close to Kirk; suggestions that his widow was “not who she appears to be”; and, eventually, a multipart examination of the widow’s relatives, family history, and personal life in search of something sinister.

The method is familiar. A relative’s misdemeanor. A parent’s marriages. A flight record stripped of ordinary context. Vague gestures toward Epstein, intelligence agencies, or foreign governments. Each item is presented as one more reason to feel that something is wrong. Yet the feeling is allowed to do work the evidence does not.

So apply the test Jesus gave us. What has this campaign produced?

Has it produced justice? The criminal process must proceed on evidence, not atmosphere.

Has it produced truth? Then the central claims should be stated clearly, supported with verifiable evidence, and withdrawn when disproved. Instead, failed insinuations are replaced by new ones, while the cloud of suspicion remains.

Has it produced love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, or self-control—the fruit of the Spirit named in Galatians 5:22–23?

Or has it produced suspicion, cruelty, faction, humiliation, and an audience trained to treat every ordinary fact as evidence of an extraordinary plot?

That is the harvest before us. A grieving woman has been compelled to answer public suspicions about her private movements. Employees and associates have faced accusations by proximity. A movement has turned on itself. Millions of viewers have been taught that the absence of evidence is not a reason to stop suspecting, but proof that the conspiracy is even deeper.

“The vibes are not vibing” is not evidence. A raised eyebrow is not testimony. Suspicion is not a spiritual gift.

Scripture is not neutral about this conduct

The Bible does not treat reckless accusation as harmless merely because it is phrased as a question.

False witness includes the false impression

“You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” (Exodus 20:16).

The commandment is not exhausted by avoiding a sentence that can be disproved in court. A person can deceive with selected facts, omitted context, strategic ambiguity, and questions designed to make the audience reach a conclusion the speaker will not defend openly.

Proverbs 6 names seven things the Lord hates. The list includes “a lying tongue,” “a heart that devises wicked plans,” “a false witness who breathes out lies,” and “one who sows discord among brothers” (Proverbs 6:16–19).

That last phrase should stop every Christian commentator cold. Sowing discord is not a quirky side effect to be excused in the name of engagement. It is conduct God hates.

When a public enterprise repeatedly leaves Christians more suspicious of one another, more willing to condemn without evidence, and less capable of recognizing correction, its defenders cannot answer only by pointing to the size or loyalty of its audience. Scripture asks what it is forming that audience to become.

Widows are not raw material to devour.

Scripture speaks with unusual severity about the treatment of widows:

“You shall not mistreat any widow or fatherless child. If you do mistreat them, and they cry out to me, I will surely hear their cry.”

—Exodus 22:22–23

God calls Himself “Father of the fatherless and protector of widows” (Psalm 68:5). James defines “religion that is pure and undefiled before God” in part as visiting orphans and widows in their affliction (James 1:27).

Christians may examine the public actions of public figures. Widowhood does not place someone beyond all criticism. But it should place a trembling restraint on anyone tempted to turn a widow’s private life, extended family, grief, or vulnerability into serialized entertainment.

There is a moral difference between following evidence wherever it leads and searching a grieving woman’s life until something can be made to look suspicious. One seeks truth. The other manufactures a spectacle.

And views do not sanctify it.

“Just asking” does not erase responsibility

The serpent did not escape judgment because his opening move carried a question mark. God judged the deception the question was designed to advance.

Neither does a modern speaker escape moral responsibility by refusing to finish the accusation aloud. If you repeatedly lead millions of people to the edge of a conclusion, furnish them with suspicion, and reward them for making the leap, you do not become innocent of the conclusion simply because you stopped one sentence short of stating it.

A question can be honest. It can also be a weapon.

Christians are responsible for knowing the difference.

The fruit has testified

I do not claim to know Candace Owens’s heart. That judgment belongs to God, who sees every motive with perfect clarity.

But Christianity does not require me to abandon discernment in order to prove that I am open-minded. I can judge a public pattern. I can ask whether claims are supported, whether corrections are accepted, whether insinuations ever end, and what this work is producing in the people who consume it.

Jesus did not command us to be gullible in the presence of religious language. He told us to inspect the fruit.

And the fruit here is a tormented widow, a fractured conservative movement, reputations placed under suspicion without proof, and an audience increasingly trained to confuse distrust with discernment.

That is not good fruit.

I say this as an evangelical Christian and a Trump supporter. I am not eager to hand our political enemies another weapon. I am not interested in helping the Left caricature conservatives as cruel, credulous, or consumed by conspiracy. That is precisely why this must be said plainly. Loyalty to a movement does not require silence when someone inside it violates the moral order we claim to defend. If our principles disappear the moment applying them becomes politically inconvenient, they were never principles. They were branding.

On one side stands a widow who buried her husband and now has to protect his children, his memory, and her own name. She has said one word: Stop.

On the other stands a profitable, serialized machinery of suspicion that refuses to stop because every new insinuation produces another episode, another audience spike, another reason to keep the widow on trial.

At some point, “just asking questions” ceases to be an explanation. It becomes a confession. It tells us that the questioner intends to keep the accusation alive without ever accepting responsibility for proving it.

Scripture has already rendered its judgment on this pattern. God hears the widow’s cry. God hates false witness. God hates the one who sows discord among brothers. And no amount of Christian vocabulary, conservative branding, or performative concern for truth can make rotten fruit holy.

The just asking questions scheme is as old as creation. And I caution those who don’t understand how our Creator works because unlike us, he doesn’t need to look at the fruits. He can see what’s in your heart and if your heart is dark He will know.