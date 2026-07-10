Insurrection Barbie

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Terry 440's avatar
Terry 440
4d

Thanks for the short Bible lesson, Truly informative. Wonderful article.

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Shane 𝕏's avatar
Shane 𝕏
4d

Such a powerful point. We need a meme of Candace Owen’s as Eve talking to the serpent 🤣

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