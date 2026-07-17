Insurrection Barbie

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Steve Edmondson's avatar
Steve Edmondson
4h

Everything thing is Jim Crow. The filibuster was Jim Crow when Democrats had a Senate majority and it slowed their agenda. Of course they are more than happy to use it now. Georgia’s recent election reforms were Jim Crow 2.0 according to Biden. When there isn’t a good argument simply play the Jim Crow Card.

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