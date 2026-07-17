Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about a proposal to abolish the United States Senate. In response, she invoked Jim Crow while criticizing elements of the institution.

The precise wording is less important than the purpose of the argument.

This is part of a broader effort to throw every possible accusation at America’s constitutional structure and see what sticks. If an institution prevents immediate political victory, call it racist. If a constitutional restraint requires compromise, call it anti-democratic. If divided power stops a temporary majority from imposing its will, associate it with Jim Crow and hope the moral condemnation destroys its legitimacy.

The objective is not historical understanding. It is the destruction of the constitutional covenant.

The Senate was not designed to impose racial hierarchy. It was designed to preserve the terms upon which distinct states agreed to form one nation without surrendering themselves entirely to the power of the largest populations.

That is how a covenant works. It joins separate parties in a shared undertaking while establishing obligations, boundaries, and protections that prevent one party from consuming the others. The House represents the people according to population. The Senate represents the states as equal members of the Union. One chamber gives political weight to the majority. The other ensures that smaller states cannot simply be governed at the pleasure of larger ones.

That structure was deliberate, and it was wise.

The founders understood that no majority remains permanently righteous, no faction can be trusted with unlimited authority, and no claim to the “common good” makes human power infallible. They knew that a free people could remain united only if power were divided, competing interests were forced to negotiate, and every part of the political community retained a meaningful voice.

So they placed checks within checks.

The federal government was limited by the states. The branches were limited by one another. The legislature was divided into two chambers representing different constituencies. Laws could not be imposed merely because one temporary majority wanted them. Persuasion, compromise, and consent were built into the structure.

That is the wisdom of the covenant. It recognizes that unity does not require uniformity, cooperation does not require submission, and political power must be restrained precisely because human beings are fallen.

Jim Crow was not the fulfillment of that covenant. It was a betrayal of it. It used state power to deny citizens equal protection and deprive them of rights that government did not create and therefore had no moral authority to take away.

The answer to Jim Crow was not to destroy the constitutional restraints on power. It was to compel the nation to honor the covenant it had violated.

And we did.

Not perfectly, not immediately, and not without tremendous courage and sacrifice. But the civil rights movement did not prove that the American covenant was inherently illegitimate. It exposed the nation’s failure to live by it and demanded that its promises be extended to every citizen.

Calling the Senate “Jim Crow” turns that history upside down. It treats the constitutional structure that restrains domination as though domination were its purpose.

But the Senate exists because the founders understood that the largest faction, the loudest movement, and the most populous states must not be permitted to define the common good for everyone else without their consent.

That is not racial hierarchy.

That is a restraint on political power.

The dysfunction we are experiencing now is not proof that this structure failed. It is the result of political leaders, activists, and demagogues who no longer want to fulfill the obligations the structure places upon them.

They do not want to persuade. They do not want to compromise. They do not want to represent competing interests or earn the consent of the governed. They want to propagandize, coerce, inflame, and use temporary political power to force the country into submission.

When the Constitution prevents them from doing so, they attack the Constitution. When the Senate requires them to build a broader coalition, they attack the Senate. When federalism, separation of powers, or individual rights interfere with their agenda, they search for the most emotionally powerful accusation available and use it to delegitimize the restraint.

Jim Crow is being invoked not to illuminate history, but to end the argument.

The tactic is simple. Connect a constitutional institution to racism, declare it morally contaminated, and then insist that dismantling it is an act of justice. It does not matter whether the historical claim is coherent. It only has to be repeated until enough people accept that the institution is undeserving of defense.

That is how constitutional covenants are destroyed. Not always through one dramatic seizure of power, but through the steady delegitimization of every boundary, restraint, and obligation that prevents political power from becoming absolute.

The founders did not design a government that would deliver immediate victory to whichever faction was most enraged, most organized, or most skilled at manipulating public opinion. They built a government that would force representatives to deliberate, negotiate, persuade, compromise, and remain accountable to the people.

That process is slow. It is frustrating. It prevents every faction from getting everything it wants.

That is the point.

The Senate is not evidence that the American covenant failed.

The attempt to smear and dismantle every restraint upon political power is evidence that too many people no longer want to live under one.