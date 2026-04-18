The first Trump term had a clear enemy. The institutional left made up of career bureaucrats, Democratic oversight, and mainstream media who worked in coordinated opposition, and Trump’s base understood exactly who the adversary was. Four years of Crossfire Hurricane, FISA abuse, impeachment theater, and laptop suppression clarified the picture: there was a captured administrative state, and it was trying to destroy him.

The second term is different, and worse. The institutional rot is still there, and the Democratic apparatus has become more sophisticated at laundering anonymous complaints into mainstream news. But layered on top of that is something new: a faction operating inside the broad MAGA coalition that has been working to undermine Trump’s actual governing agenda from the very beginning. This faction wears MAGA clothing, draws from MAGA audiences, sometimes holds senior administration jobs, and has media platforms reaching tens of millions of conservatives. And on specific policy fights such as the Iran, Israel, personnel choices, and counterintelligence structure, this faction’s interests converge with the institutional left’s interests in ways that create a two-front information war against the people inside Trump’s administration actually executing his agenda.

The Atlantic’s April 17, 2026, story about FBI Director Kash Patel is the clearest recent example of how this convergence works in practice. To see it requires you to stack the evidence carefully because each piece of evidence individually looks like ordinary political journalism, but when assembled the structure becomes visible. This is now the second hit piece that follows this pattern. The first was published in the New York Times.

Part One: The Reporter

Sarah Fitzpatrick is not a neutral observer. Before joining The Atlantic as a contributing writer, she spent years as Senior Investigative Producer at NBC News and MSNBC, and before that worked at CBS News’s 60 Minutes. MSNBC has been running stories alleging Patel drinking problems for over a year and that reporting that is currently the subject of active litigation. Fitzpatrick’s entire professional formation occurred inside institutions whose coverage of the Trump-era FBI has been consistently hostile to Patel specifically and to Trump-appointed law enforcement generally. Her sourcing networks, editors, mentors, and institutional reflexes all developed inside that world.

This matters because she has now produced a story citing “more than two dozen” anonymous sources and zero of them named. When a reporter carries those institutional relationships and the product is a story relying entirely on sources whose conflicts cannot be evaluated, the reader has no way to distinguish journalism from narrative laundering. The report relies on “nine people familiar with his outreach” for the freak-out story, “six current and former officials and others familiar with Patel’s schedule” for the drinking claims, and sources “speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information and private conversations.” Basically, you have a biased reporter who has cultivated biased sources that all view the world a certain way. You are told this happened, but they refuse to put their own credibility on the line by coming forward and revealing their names.

Part Two: The Publication

The Atlantic is not a balanced arbiter of Trump-era political controversies. Third-party ratings consistently place it on the center-left (AllSides rates it “Left” at -4.69; Media Bias/Fact Check rates it “Left-Center”; Ad Fontes rates it “Skews Left/Generally Reliable”). In its 168-year history, it has issued three presidential endorsements and all three of them were against Donald Trump. It published a March 2019 cover calling for Trump’s impeachment, and a January/February 2024 special issue titled “If Trump Wins” containing 24 hostile articles. Editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg has called Trump racist on the record on NPR.

The magazine also has a documented history of catastrophic sourcing failures. In October 2020, it published Ruth Shalit Barrett’s “The Mad World of Niche Sports,” which was fully retracted after fabrications were discovered; the magazine settled the resulting lawsuit for a reported seven figures. In December 2017, Molly Ball’s “When the Presses Stop” received 16 corrections through a Japanese court settlement. In 2018, Jesse Singal’s “When Children Say They’re Trans” was caught with undisclosed conflicts. In February 2024, contributing editor Yascha Mounk was terminated after sourcing problems. The publication does not have a clean track record on vetting sensitive claims, and its editorial direction on Trump-era stories has been openly adversarial.

Twenty-plus anonymous sources sound like institutional validation. It is not. Anonymous sources have zero accountability, cannot be cross-examined, and face no consequences for lying. When anonymous sources are drawn from a single faction with coordinated grievances, “more than two dozen” is indistinguishable from two dozen people in the same WhatsApp group. Fitzpatrick’s defense of her sourcing is that these are people afraid to speak out “especially right now” is cover for people who know they made big mistakes and suffered consequences (that will be discussed below).

Equally important: specific claims in the Atlantic piece are testable if anyone wanted to test them. Security detail logs exist. SWAT deployment records exist. Hotel footage from Ned’s in DC and the Poodle Room in Vegas exists. Phone and GPS records exist. “Breaching equipment” requests generate paperwork. None of this evidence is in the story. The reporter did not obtain, cite, or reference any of it. The entire piece rests on anonymous human sourcing and nothing else. That is not what investigative journalism at the level of Seymour Hersh or David Fahrenthold looks like when the evidence exists. It is what journalism looks like when the evidence doesn’t exist and you’re publishing anyway.

The piece also contains on-record denials. FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson called the allegations “false at nearly 100% clip” and noted they were given to the FBI with a “two-hour deadline” to respond and a pre-publication letter from Patel’s attorney Jesse Binnall revealed the Atlantic had also cut allegations framing Patel as a “threat to public safety” from the final piece, suggesting an editorial process willing to stretch, not tighten, its claims.

The Atlantic has done this before. Its most consequential Trump-era stories, “Suckers and losers” (2020) and “Hitler’s generals” (2024), both relied on John Kelly as the key on-record corroborator once anonymous sources were contested.

John Kelly was not a neutral witness. He was fired by Trump in December 2018 and publicly insulted as “a dog,” “the dumbest military person,” and “a lowlife.” His son was killed in Afghanistan, giving him a deep personal stake in any story involving Trump’s treatment of the military dead. He was caught in October 2017 lying on camera about Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and a video disproved his account.

He had and has clear financial interests through his seat on the Caliburn International board, which received substantial federal contracts during his White House tenure (including $222 million to Comprehensive Health Services in July 2018 alone, and $500+ million to Caliburn in the year of its formation), operating the Homestead migrant child detention facility under the very “family separation” policy Kelly himself implemented as DHS Secretary. He joined the Caliburn board four months after leaving the White House. His timing was suspicious because he was silent while serving, most damaging statements landed in October 2023 and October 2024, both pre-election cycles.

None of these conflicts are disclosed when Kelly appears as “a senior Trump administration official” in Atlantic pieces. The reader sees a credentialed insider. The reader does not see someone with a personal grudge, financial entanglements, and a documented history of lying.

The Patel story follows the same template. Anonymous sources whose conflicts we can’t evaluate because they’re anonymous are treated as credible because there are many of them. But “many” anonymous sources drawn from a single aggrieved population is structurally the same problem as one conflicted on-record source treated as neutral. The reader still has no way to assess motive.

Part Three: The Democratic Congressional Laundering Apparatus

The Patel story did not emerge in a vacuum. It arrived at the end of a 15-month coordinated campaign by Democratic congressional offices to build a public narrative of Patel as erratic, paranoid, and unfit.

Senator Dick Durbin, as Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, functions as the intake point for FBI whistleblower complaints. His staff receives complaints, labels the complainants “credible whistleblowers,” and launders them into formal letters to the GAO, the DOJ Inspector General, and Patel himself. The letters are released publicly. Friendly reporters cite the letters. The congressional letter creates a “news hook” that transforms anonymous complaints into reportable events. Senators are protected by the speech-or-debate clause from defamation suits. The sources are protected by anonymity. The reporter is protected by standard sourcing practices. Three layers of insulation, each pointing back at the same original anonymous complainant.

The sequence is documentable. Durbin flagged Patel’s alleged pre-confirmation purges in January 2025. He requested a GAO review of jet use in May 2025. He disclosed the 40-person polygraph campaign in September 2025. Representatives Jamie Raskin and Sydney Kamlager-Dove launched their December 2025 letter on jet use and then they specifically cited the firing of 27-year CIRG veteran Steven Palmer. Durbin dropped the Olympics-day whistleblower disclosures on February 24, 2026, alleging Patel’s flights delayed FBI response to the Kirk and Brown University shootings. The Atlantic piece dropped on April 17, 2026, citing exactly the framing Durbin had been building for over a year which is that Patel as erratic, paranoid, unfit. The specificity of the Brown response details in Durbin’s letter (right down to the drive from Quantico through a winter storm) strongly suggests a small group of insiders feeding both the senator and, directly or indirectly, the reporter.

Crucially, neither Raskin nor Kamlager-Dove has subpoena power as minority members. Their letters are not designed to obtain records. They are designed to create news events that give reporters something to cite. The congressional letter is the laundering vehicle. Ten months of steady letters create a “documented pattern” that makes the Atlantic piece feel like the endpoint of something institutionally validated when in reality, it’s the same small pool of anonymous complainants cycling through multiple megaphones.

Specific points where the congressional apparatus likely ties to the Atlantic piece

I can’t prove specific sourcing because Fitzpatrick’s piece is anonymously sourced but you can see the overlap.

1. The “paranoid” framing has Durbin’s fingerprints on it

Durbin concluded his January 2025 speech: “He [Patel] has left behind a trail of grievances throughout his life, lashing out at anyone who dares to disagree with him or fails to respect him sufficiently”

United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary

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The Atlantic piece describes Patel as “erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions before he has necessary evidence”

Raw Story

. That’s the same frame, 15 months later. Whether Durbin’s staff fed that frame to Fitzpatrick or she picked it up from existing reporting that cited Durbin, the narrative architecture was built in Durbin’s office.

2. The timing pattern fits a coordinated rollout

The Atlantic piece dropped April 17, 2026, days after Bondi was fired (April 2), and a week after Patel’s “freak-out” lockout (April 10). The congressional apparatus had been incrementally building the narrative:

May 2025: GAO jet review requested

September 2025: 40-polygraph revelation

December 2025: Raskin/Kamlager-Dove letter

February 2026: Durbin’s whistleblower disclosure on the Kirk/Brown delays

April 2026: Atlantic piece

Every stage lowers the bar for the next. By April, claims of erratic behavior sound plausible because readers have absorbed 11 months of congressionally validated framing.

3. The Brown University shooting detail appears to have come directly from Durbin’s letter.

Durbin’s February 24 letter contained very specific details about the Brown University response: “the team had to drive from Quantico, Virginia to Providence, Rhode Island overnight during a winter storm to reach the scene by 9:00 a.m. the following morning to immediately process evidence”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

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That specificity suggests an operational insider source. Whoever the original source for that claim was they either went directly to Fitzpatrick for the April Atlantic piece, or Fitzpatrick used Durbin’s letter to find them. Either way, the same small group of insiders is feeding both channels.

Part Four: How Kash Patel Threatens the FBI Rot

To understand why this campaign exists, you have to understand what Patel was hired to do. The FBI he inherited had a documented record of serious politicized misconduct.

The Carter Page FISA application contained 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” per the DOJ Inspector General; two of the four warrants were declared invalid; FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to altering a CIA email to obtain one. Steele’s Primary Sub-source was a likely Russian agent, and FBI officials told the FISA court that Steele’s prior work had been “corroborated and used in criminal proceedings” when it had not. Horowitz called the conduct “gross incompetence and negligence” and stated: “The activities we found don’t vindicate anyone who touched this.”

The Hunter Biden laptop suppression is even more consequential. The FBI had the laptop since December 2019. The FBI knew it was authentic. Federal prosecutors later used it as evidence in the criminal case against Hunter Biden. But in August 2020, FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten opened an assessment that the Washington Field Office used to classify legitimate derogatory information as “disinformation,” shutting down the investigation. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault allegedly ordered the stream closed and marked to prevent reopening. The FBI warned Big Tech to expect a Russian disinformation operation immediately before the New York Post story and then watched silently as 51 former intelligence officials told the public that authentic material was Russian disinformation, affecting a presidential election narrowly decided.

The FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, following Garland’s October 2021 memo, created the “EDUOFFICIALS” threat tag and opened investigations into over two dozen parents for protected First Amendment activity — including a mother whose only offenses were belonging to Moms for Liberty and legally owning a firearm. The Arctic Frost investigation, run out of CR-15, obtained phone records of eight sitting Republican senators and Representative Mike Kelly. FBI Director Wray falsely testified to Congress that there had been no 702 surveillance abuses, when the FISA Court had documented extensive abuses. FBI Director Comey was criminally referred by the IG, and DOJ declined to prosecute.

Patel’s actions were to combat all of that rot and corrupting and they pissed the entire apparatus. Those actions were: dismantling CR-15, firing the Washington Field Office personnel associated with these episodes, polygraphing 40 senior officials to identify leakers, moving the Bureau’s orientation toward counterintelligence against Iran and China. Those are the actions of what an actual reform director looks like when the institution has been captured. The people being removed are not career professionals being purged for their apolitical competence. They are named, identified, and documented participants in the specific misconduct above. The people angriest about Patel are angriest because he is removing them, terminating their career tracks, or threatening their post-government corporate sinecures.

Part Five: The Enemy from Within

This is where the second-term story diverges sharply from the first term. Patel does not only have enemies in the institutional left and the captured FBI. He has enemies inside the Trump administration itself, drawn from a faction that has spent the second term operating as a kind of internal shadow opposition.

The faction’s map: Tucker Carlson as primary media voice, close to VP JD Vance. Tulsi Gabbard as DNI, publicly undercutting Trump’s Iran policy by testifying in March 2025 that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. Joe Kent, Gabbard’s former Chief of Staff and NCTC Director, who resigned in March 2026 citing Iran war disagreements and specifically “the influence of Israel and the Israeli lobby in domestic politics.” Steve Bannon, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene. The faction’s common ground: opposition to U.S. military action in the Middle East, strong skepticism or hostility toward Israel, in several cases explicit engagement with antisemitic tropes.

Patel blocked this faction’s key moves. Gabbard attempted to move counterintelligence operations from the FBI to ODNI thereby consolidating her power and potentially burying Iranian counterintelligence work. Patel fought this successfully. Kent obtained access to FBI files on the Charlie Kirk assassination in October 2025, apparently trying to run Owens’s Israel conspiracy theory about Kirk’s death through official channels. Patel shut him out and reportedly rebuked him. Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins has been subjected to a sustained accusation campaign in that she specifically is the “Mossad honeypot” to make Patel do Israel’s bidding. This is traceable to accounts aligned with this faction, which Wilkins documented in a 13-part X thread showing coordinated inauthentic amplification (3.1 million retweet engagements, 80% pure amplification, accounts retweeting the same post within seconds of each other).

Kent’s leaking to Carlson is not conspiracy and it is documented. The White House reportedly warned Kent more than once. Laura Loomer publicly stated that Kent was caught leaking Trump’s private meeting with Mark Levin to Carlson. Kent himself admitted leaking to Carlson. Kent was a member of the Signal group chat that ended up at The Atlantic through Waltz’s apparent error whether or not Kent leaked that one, the chat’s membership included someone whose policy disagreements and media channels aligned with the damage that resulted.

Trump himself, when Kent resigned, dismissed him as “very weak on security” and said “when somebody is working with us that says they didn’t think Iran was a threat, we don’t want those people.” That is the President of the United States explicitly identifying the faction as not his, not aligned with his agenda, and not welcome in his administration.

Part Eight: The Convergence — Why Two Factions Produce One Story

The Democratic congressional apparatus wants Patel gone because he is dismantling the FBI that they and their allies built. The Kent/Gabbard/Carlson faction wants Patel gone because he is blocking their operations and because he represents the hawkish, pro-Israel wing they oppose. These two factions do not coordinate. They do not need to. They share a target.

Anonymous FBI sources aggrieved about Patel’s polygraphs can talk to Durbin’s staff and to Fitzpatrick. Right-coded sources inside the Kent/Gabbard operation can feed Carlson’s network and, through intermediaries, feed reporters at The Atlantic. The Carlson-aligned media ecosystem amplifies the Atlantic story because damaging Patel serves its purpose, even though the story’s author is a career MSNBC operator. The Atlantic-aligned media ecosystem amplifies Carlson’s attacks on Patel because damaging a Trump appointee serves its purpose, even though Carlson is ideologically opposed to their entire worldview.

This is the configuration that makes the second term structurally harder than the first. In 2017-2020, Trump’s enemies were legible. You could name them, trace their networks, and point to their motivations. The institutional left was the adversary. Now, Trump’s enemies include figures who draw paychecks from his administration, speak at MAGA conferences, host his base on their podcasts, and sit in senior national security positions. The Atlantic piece is not just a hit job from a left-leaning magazine. It is a deliverable in a campaign where information from at least three different factions — career FBI grievance, Democratic oversight apparatus, right-dissident infiltration — converges at the same destination: Trump’s desk.

The drinking allegations are the tell. Trump is sober. He lost his brother to alcoholism. The specific narrative being pushed is calibrated not for public consumption but for the single audience that controls Patel’s job — Trump himself. That kind of precision targeting does not come from a single reporter’s investigation. It comes from sources who understand the principal’s psychology, and who are coordinating, at minimum implicitly, to exploit it.

Part Six: What This Means for the Second Term

The first-term playbook was straightforward: identify the captured institutions, document their misconduct, reform them. The second-term playbook must account for something more complicated: even inside your coalition, inside your administration, there are people who will use every tool available, media access, leaked information, coordinated amplification, congressional allies of convenience, to damage officials who are actually executing your policy agenda.

Patel is not the first casualty of this configuration, and he will not be the last. Mike Waltz was pushed out partly through Signalgate. Hegseth has been continuously targeted by the same apparatus. Any official who takes a hawkish line on Iran, defends Israel, or dismantles captured bureaucracies becomes a target of both the left-institutional apparatus and the right-dissident faction simultaneously.

Understanding this is not optional. It is the necessary frame for reading every second-term personnel controversy. When an anonymously-sourced piece drops from a left-leaning publication hitting a Trump-appointed official, the first questions are: which faction of disgruntled bureaucrats is sourcing this; which Democratic congressional office has been building the narrative; and crucially, which right-dissident faction’s interests align with the story’s landing.

In the Patel case, the answers are all three. The career FBI faction that lost CR-15 is sourcing it. The Durbin-Raskin apparatus has been building the narrative for 15 months. The Kent-Gabbard-Carlson faction’s interests converge with the damage. And Sarah Fitzpatrick, a career MSNBC operator at The Atlantic, a publication with a documented pattern of catastrophic sourcing failures and open editorial hostility toward Trump, assembled the deliverable.

Why Patel is their enemy

This is the critical insight. Patel is a Trump loyalist, but he’s a hawkish Trump loyalist. Specifically:

1. Patel blocked Gabbard’s empire-building. Gabbard tried to move the country’s counterintelligence mission from FBI to ODNI. Patel fought her and won. A senior government official told Tablet: “Had Tulsi succeeded in moving FBI CI ops to DNI, our country’s premier counterespionage service would have been in disarray and unable to respond to the surging Iranian threat”

Tablet Magazine

. That’s a direct institutional defeat for the Gabbard-Kent operation. They have every reason to want Patel gone.

2. Patel blocked Kent from accessing the Kirk files. In October 2025, NYT reported Kent had obtained access to FBI files on the Kirk assassination, alarming Patel

Wikipedia

. Kent later told Carlson the DOJ and FBI “would not allow him to investigate possible foreign ties” to Kirk’s killing. Kent drew a rebuke from Patel and DOJ officials after he sought to access FBI systems to investigate Kirk’s death

CNN

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This is huge and easily missed. Kent was trying to run his own parallel investigation into whether Charlie Kirk’s killing had foreign (read: Israeli) involvement an Owens/Carlson conspiracy theory. Patel shut him out. From the faction’s perspective, Patel is protecting Israel by blocking legitimate counterterrorism inquiry. From Patel’s perspective, Kent is an unqualified political appointee trying to launder a conspiracy theory through the FBI. Trump agrees with Patel. That makes him a problem for this faction.

How this faction converges with the left-side takedown

This is where it gets interesting.

The Democratic congressional apparatus wants Patel gone because he’s a Trump loyalist dismantling the prior FBI.

The Kent/Gabbard/Carlson faction wants Patel gone because he’s a pro-Israel hawk blocking their counter-establishment operation.

These two factions normally hate each other but on the specific goal of removing Patel, their interests align. Anything that damages Patel helps both factions. And crucially:

The left-aligned media (Atlantic, MSNOW, Washington Post) will amplify anti-Patel stories from anyone, including right-wing critics.

The Carlson-aligned media (Tucker Carlson Network, Daily Wire tangentially, Breitbart sometimes) will amplify anti-Patel stories from anyone, including Democratic whistleblowers.

The same anonymous FBI sources who talk to MS NOW can plausibly be talking to someone in Carlson’s orbit or in the Gabbard-Kent shop.

Think about what it means operationally that Joe Kent was on the Signal group chat with Goldberg. Kent was a member of the Signal group chat involved in the leaks

Wikipedia

. Kent, who would later resign accusing Israel and the Israel lobby of manipulating U.S. policy, was in the room for sensitive war-planning communications that somehow ended up with Jeffrey Goldberg at The Atlantic.

I’m not claiming Kent leaked to Goldberg, I have no evidence of that. But the faction has motive, proximity, and a proven willingness to go to media. Reports identify Carlson as a likely destination for Kent’s leaks, which became so frequent that the White House brought it to the attention of Kent’s boss, DNI Tulsi Gabbard

Tablet Magazine

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That’s significant. The Kent leak pattern is documented. He was a known leaker before he resigned. The question isn’t whether people in this faction leak, they do, but which specific stories they feed and to whom.

How the faction’s grievances map onto Atlantic-style narratives

The Atlantic’s Patel piece contains specific elements that would be particularly valuable to this faction:

The drinking narrative targets Trump specifically. Trump is sober and lost his brother to alcoholism

The Nation

. A drinking story hits the principal’s personal pressure point. The Kent/Gabbard/Carlson faction wants Patel removed by Trump they cannot achieve it through left-wing media alone because Trump discounts left-wing media. They need the story to reach Trump in a form Trump will believe. Drinking does that.

The “erratic” framing undermines Patel’s competence on Iran. If Patel is erratic and drunk, his counter-position to Gabbard and Kent on Iran/Israel looks less credible. It sets up a narrative that more “measured” voices (Gabbard, Kent, their replacements) should be heeded on national security questions.

The Charlie Kirk “delay” allegations are particularly telling. Durbin cited whistleblower claims that Patel’s flights delayed the Kirk investigation. Kent told Carlson that the FBI wouldn’t let him investigate “possible foreign ties” to Kirk’s death

CNN

. Both narratives, Patel failing at the Kirk investigation, and Patel blocking Kent from investigating the Kirk assassination converge on the same target and serve different factions.

The “SWAT for the girlfriend” story cuts at the Israel connection. Wilkins has been specifically accused by the faction of being a Mossad operative

Mediaite

. Stories about Patel deploying FBI resources for her plausibly reinforce the faction’s conspiracy narrative “he’s compromised by a foreign agent and abusing federal resources for her.”

The Signalgate connection

Step back and look at Signalgate through this lens. Joe Kent was in the Signal chat

Wikipedia

. The chat leaked to Goldberg (via Waltz’s apparent error). The leak damaged Waltz, Hegseth, and the national security team running the Yemen operation.

Who benefits from damaging the team running Middle East military operations? The faction that opposes those operations. That doesn’t mean Kent leaked but it illustrates how the faction’s policy interests and the media damage align.

And Patel’s Signal-related exposure is real. In the Atlantic article, Patel’s allegedly erratic behavior is framed as a “national security vulnerability” with the specific framing that the U.S. is at war with Iran

Newsweek

. That framing “we need stable hands at the top during the Iran war” is precisely the argument the faction has been making to justify removing hawkish officials. The Atlantic didn’t invent that frame; it was already circulating in right-coded dissident media.

The specific mechanism by which this faction amplifies anti-Patel stories

Look at the distribution pattern:

Seed: A disgruntled FBI source (possibly polygraphed, possibly fired, possibly close to someone who was) gives information to a reporter. Mainstream publication: MSNOW, Atlantic, NYT, Washington Post run the story with anonymous sourcing. Democrats amplify. Original-faction content: Carlson, Bannon, Owens add their own allegations and spin, sometimes drawing from their own sources (Kent’s network, Gabbard’s network, former Trump-world people). Convergence: By the time the story reaches Trump, it has been laundered through both mainstream and right-dissident channels, making it appear widely acknowledged rather than partisan. Trump’s information environment is polluted from both directions.

Patel’s situation is essentially this: he’s been dismantling a politically captured FBI (enraging Faction A: career FBI and their Democratic allies) while also refusing to let a right-dissident faction (Faction B: Kent/Gabbard/Carlson) use FBI resources for their conspiracy theories and policy goals. Both factions want him gone. Their narratives converge at the point of “Patel is erratic and unfit.” Media outlets on both sides amplify.

This configuration is dangerous for Patel specifically because it means he has no natural allies in the information environment. The left calls him a Trump loyalist destroying institutions. The right-dissident faction calls him a Zionist hawk protecting Israel. Trump himself is getting hit with damaging stories from both directions. The only person who can save Patel is Trump and Trump is being surrounded by narratives crafted to reach him regardless of which tribe he trusts.

If you’ve been trying to understand why a Trump-appointed FBI director is catching this kind of sustained media fire, the answer is: he’s at the crosshairs of two factions that normally fight each other but happen to agree he should go. The Atlantic piece is one deliverable in that campaign. The Signal leak was another. The Durbin letters are a third. The Tucker Carlson-Joe Kent interview was a fourth. Same target, different weapons.

This term the enemies are everywhere, and the allies are few and far between. Anything reported about the administration now has to be looked at through that dual lens.