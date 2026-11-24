"But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Ye know that the princes of the Gentiles exercise dominion over them, and they that are great exercise authority upon them. But it shall not be so among you: but whosoever will be great among you, let him be your minister; And whosoever will be chief among you, let him be your servant: Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many."

— Matthew 20:25–28

At a vast indoor sports and entertainment arena, 20,000 people attended a rally on November 13, 1933, in Berlin, Germany. The rally was not only theological but political, and it was organized by the Berlin branch of the Deutsche Christen, or the German Christians, a movement that was popular inside of German Protestantism. That day, there were not only people in the large venue, but there were also large swastika banners that hung throughout the hall, and one of those prominent banners advertised the movement's official newspaper, which was called The Gospel in the Third Reich. The venue was full of pastors, bishops, and senior ecclesiastical officials who represented local congregations. But it wasn't the local leaders who would bring such attention to this rally. It was actually going to be the reporter who covered this for the newspapers that would bring Krause's message to millions of people, not just inside of Germany but outside of it as well. Some of the more prominent attendees of this rally were Dr. Reinhold Krause, who was the Berlin district leader of the German Christians and one of the principal speakers. Joachim Hossenfelder was also in attendance that day. He was the national leader of the German Christians, and he was also a bishop in Brandenburg. Alongside him stood Dr. Friedrich Werner, who was the president of the Evangelical Supreme Church Council, because you see, the attendees at this rally weren't just ordinary rallygoers. Some of them, especially those who spoke that day, occupied positions that were very high in authority in German Protestantism. The rally took place three days after the 450th anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther. That was intentional, because Luther would be recast from just a theologian to the beginning of this movement to unify German Christians, a movement that finally reached its political climax in the election of Hitler to Chancellor of Germany.

The German Christians were founded in 1932, right before Hitler became Chancellor, and their movement was based on the idea of Christian renewal, which had promised that they would allow German Christians to overcome the denominational divisions that existed at the time so that all of the nation could reconnect Christianity to German national identity. The movement was not theological. It was political, and the purpose of the political project was the unification of all of the German Protestant churches under one central leadership, while at the same time, the incorporation by all of the German Protestant churches of the Führer principle into ecclesiastical government, meaning that racial restrictions would apply to church officials and that all of them would reject every single one of Christianity's supposedly Jewish characteristics. But the national renewal wasn't just about saving the country or fighting for a better Germany. The national renewal, the political objective of this organization, was expressed as divine Providence. In July 1933, after Hitler publicly endorsed the German Christians, they won sweeping victories in Protestant church elections, and Ludwig Müller was chosen as Reich Bishop, who was coincidentally Hitler's preferred ecclesiastical leader.

During the rally, a man by the name of Krause, who was a 40-year-old high school teacher and Nazi Party member while also the Berlin district leader for the German Christian movement, spoke to approximately 20,000 people under deafening applause. He was in a celebratory mood because the unification of the German people under Hitler was good news, and he attributed that to divine intervention because Germany's previous political leaders, including Bismarck, had failed to achieve such unification. Krause wanted to extend the political slogan Ein Volk, ein Führer, or "one people, one leader," to include one God and one church, because Germany's political unification could not be completed without religious unification. If Christianity was expected to reflect the political organization of the nation, it would have to be a unified Christianity. He presented the political success of the Nazi Party as evidence of divine authorization by God, which directly contradicts what we are told in Scripture. We know from Scripture that in Matthew 4:8–10, Satan offered Jesus political dominion, and Jesus rejected the offer. We also know from John 18:36 that Jesus Christ told Pilate that His kingdom is not of this world.

But according to Krause, political power and divine authority were interrelated, and he used Martin Luther to make this new religious revolution of his more legitimate, because he portrayed Luther as a German national liberator, not a Christian theologian. You see, that was the reason this rally was held right after the 450th anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther, because according to Krause, Luther began to emancipate the German religious consciousness, but because a unified German nation did not exist at the time of Luther, he was unable to complete his project. At the rally, Krause told the attendees that it was Hitler's rise to power that created the historical conditions that were necessary to finish the work that had begun with Martin Luther, because the movement that he was championing wasn't a departure from biblical Christianity. It was actually a fulfillment of the unfinished Christian mission that Martin Luther himself had started.

Krause had many ideas for how to unify Christianity in Germany, starting with the removal of the Old Testament, because its narratives and morality were Jewish in nature, which was incompatible with the Nazis and their racial ideology. Let's just think about that for one second, because when you remove the Old Testament from the foundation of Christianity, you are removing creation and human dignity. You are removing God's covenant with Abraham. You are removing the Davidic covenant, the coming of the Messiah, the new covenant, the sacrificial lamb, the Commandments by which Christian morality is decided, and, most importantly, you're removing the suffering and vindication of Jesus Christ Himself, because Jesus Christ repeatedly affirmed the authority of the Old Testament. In John 5:39 He said, "Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me." And then in Luke 24:27, "And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself." But you see, Krause's proposed Christianity didn't actually honor Jesus Christ. It might've honored a Christ, just not Jesus, because Krause's proposed Christianity required Christians to reject the very Scriptures that Jesus Christ Himself used to explain His identity.

Another staple of Krause's political agenda as it related to Christianity was to denounce Paul, whom he unaffectionately called "Rabbi Paul," as inherently Jewish. Sacrifice, humility, and human spiritual need as an understanding of salvation were incompatible with the National Socialist conception of collective identity. Because Paul taught that "there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus," and "boast not against the branches. But if thou boast, thou bearest not the root, but the root thee," for "the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable." The apostle Paul and what he wrote fundamentally undermined the racial hierarchy, collective superiority, and the glorification of political power that both Krause and Hitler wanted Christianity to sanctify, because the purpose of their Christianity wasn't actually to sanctify the character of Jesus Christ.

Nazi Germany espoused a Christianity that emphasized Jesus Christ as a heroic and fearless leader, who is both masculine and a depiction of what national strength looked like, but in Scripture, Jesus Christ was humble and sacrificial and self-sacrificing, and it was that fundamental misunderstanding of the character of Jesus Christ that was at the heart of their movement, but also many theological movements that seek to change Christian identity into a collective identity, one that is not rooted in the character of Jesus Christ, but instead rooted in this concept of a sacred nation. The Jesus Christ as He is revealed to us in Scripture never lacked courage or strength, but the biblical story is about how He showed that courage and strength and what divine power actually looked like, because what He showed us was that power was not about dominion, and it was not about brutality or bigotry. Jesus Christ taught redemption through faith and mercy that is extended to all, but more importantly, He triumphed over sin and death, not by spilling the blood of those who refused to follow Him or those that refused to obey Him, but by shedding His own. That is how we overcome. We learn in Revelation that they overcame by the blood of the Lamb, that they overcame by the methods of Jesus Christ and the testimony of their Christian faith, not by ancestry, collective identity, or compulsory submission to national political orders.

But Krause's entire argument was not that Germans should unify and abandon Christianity. He wanted Christianity to be restored from the corrupted Judaism that had infected it, because he wanted to rediscover Christianity in its most true, authentic self. For Krause, the Christ Jesus that was revealed in Scriptures was not the Christ Jesus that the Third Reich worshiped. According to Krause, Christianity was to undergo a restoration, and Germany would reclaim its German heritage, not through humility or sacrificial love, but through strength. Therefore, biblical authors like "Rabbi Paul," who taught things that obstructed that ideology, had to be delegitimized, because racial ancestry was the decisive characteristic for Christian belonging in the Third Reich, not the acceptance of Jesus Christ.

But Krause went even further at the rally. He accused the apostle Paul, who again he continuously called "Rabbi Paul," of falsifying Jesus Christ's original message. It wasn't necessarily that the theology was faulty, according to Krause; it was that it was incorrectly communicated by an apostle who was completely corrupted by Judaism. You see, Krause's argument went much further than the racial purity that he was advocating for, meaning that even if you were baptized, if you were born of Jewish descent or if you had Jewish blood, you would not be allowed in Christian churches. He went on to attack the fundamental understanding of what salvation means and the character of the God that we serve as Christians. The problem with Christ Jesus in Scripture and "Rabbi Paul" was the redemptive purpose of the death of Jesus Christ, because Jesus could not be understood through the self-sacrificial love that was presented in its full capacity and its full majesty on the cross. Jesus had to be understood as a heroic example whose power and strength were to be emulated, not as a sacrifice that redeemed mankind, which not only contradicts the apostle Paul but actually contradicts Jesus Christ Himself, because in Matthew 26:28 He tells us, "For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins." And again in Matthew 20:28: "Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many." That was what Krause was accusing Paul of corrupting in Christianity: the doctrine that Jesus Christ Himself explicitly taught.

The other part of the program for the German Christian party was doing away with personal salvation, because it was selfish and in complete opposition to National Socialism and the Nazi principle that the individual was insignificant, because it was the nation, the collective, the national salvation that takes precedence over the individual salvation. Tell me if that sounds familiar from some of the voices today who are advocating for a return to the sacred nation and Christian belonging as a principle of national identity, because in biblical Christianity, each individual and their soul matters to God, but in the Third Reich's version of Christianity, the individual was to be subordinated to the nation. And Krause specifically said that national renewal was a religious objective, not salvation through Jesus Christ. In Christianity, the body of Christ transcends ethnicity, but the religious community of the Nazi Third Reich was all about religious identity. In the Scriptures, Jesus determines religious truth, but national ideology actually determined acceptable theology in the Third Reich, because redemption from sin was not important. Collective political regeneration was the goal.

But perhaps the single most illuminating feature of the speech that Krause had made that day was how he explained which gospel should be read and which should be disregarded, because he proposed selecting from the gospels only those elements that resonated with the German national consciousness and concluded that it was only those resulting teachings that would actually be in alignment with National Socialism. National Socialism was being imposed on the Scripture.

The rally in question became a public relations disaster for the German Christian Association, because even while the audience enthusiastically supported Krause, after publication, the speech made its way through the German Protestant clergy, and it provoked extreme outrage. Clergymen resigned from the movement, congregations protested, and the ecclesiastical resistance did not taper off. Instead, it intensified. US Ambassador William E. Dodd reported that the Nazi effort to bring German institutions under the thumb of their ideological control had encountered unusually formidable resistance within Protestant Christianity. By the time the speech had circulated fully, 3,000 pastors had entered into a resistance covenant opposing state interference with the religious conscience and racial restrictions of their churches. Pastors refused to dissolve their organizations in exchange for the proposed suppression of the German Christians. But neither the backlash nor the formation of the Confessing Church actually ended the antisemitism within German Christianity, because sadly, many German Christian officials retained their positions throughout the war, and while they resolved the theological crisis, they refused to even look at the persecution of the Jewish people that was taking place all around them.

But in May of 1934, Protestant theologians and pastors assembled at Barmen, and they declared that they would reject six of the premises that the German Christian movement sought to advance. The Protestants who assembled at Barmen refused to allow political events, personalities, or ideologies to become the truth that replaced divine revelation, and they said that they categorically rejected that there were any parts of human life that existed outside of the authority of Jesus Christ. They further went on to denounce the reconstruction of the church according to whatever the prevailing political view was at the time. Their actual problem was jurisdictional authority. At least they were able to stand up and draw the line between who defines Christianity, the nation or Christ Jesus, but Barmen was a defense of basic Christian doctrine. It was not actually a denunciation of the Nazi racial persecution, which at its heart is incompatible with Christianity. The movement hobbled along after its public humiliation, and in subsequent years, even parts of the German Christian movement pursued objectives through more scholarly methods that were not so bombastic. In 1939, the Institute for the Study and Elimination of Jewish Influence on German Church Life was inaugurated at the Wartburg in Eisenach under the theologian Walter Grundmann. The Institute pursued almost the same theological objectives that Krause had announced just six years earlier when he tried to reconstruct Jesus Christ as the non-Jewish version of Himself by removing Jewish references from Christian worship and producing revised religious texts that would be used to reinterpret the New Testament to fit with the racial assumptions of the Third Reich. They then developed educational materials that were compatible with National Socialism to provide theological legitimacy to the rampant racial hatred and antisemitism that persisted. So what was really a crude political project with really bad rhetoric that had a lot of pushback ended up being academic scholarship that was adopted by theological institutions and religious education.

In November 2026, at the Christ Is King: America After Trump conference, Joel Webbon declared that "MAGA blessed Israel, and God cursed MAGA." He then proceeded to argue that American Christians were actually the true Israel and that the Republican Party had exploited them to benefit the faulty modern state of Israel, because clearly the rejection of political power or the acceptance of political power was an act of divine authority and divine interpretation. This is almost identical to the argument that was espoused by Krause, because he stated that divine authority was on their side because of the ascendant nature of Hitler and the Third Reich. Joel Webbon presented the Republican midterm loss as evidence that Christians must actually support his theological interpretation of Israel and explicitly made anti-Zionism first of his movement's four foundational pillars. Now, why does anyone care about somebody like Joel Webbon? Well, as we can see from regimes like the Third Reich, this type of propagandist demagoguery sometimes seems to stick within a Christian population. When you tie God's judgment upon a contemporary political movement, you are literally bastardizing Scripture.

It is impossible to miss the historical parallels between what Krause said 93 years ago at the opening of the Sportpalast rally and what Webbon says at his conferences and speaking engagements, because both of them present Christianity as some political unification and divine intervention instead of a faith that is centered on the character of Christ Jesus, our acceptance of Him and His character, and our obedience and submission to Him. At his November conference, Webbon said that the Republican electoral defeat was divine punishment. That echoes back to what Krause said when Hitler rose in the ranks in Nazi Germany, because he specifically stated that it was Hitler's rise to power that could be interpreted as divine authorization of their movement. Also, in both movements, there is a concentrated effort to separate Jesus Christ from His Jewish lineage and history. For Webbon, it's the term Judeo-Christian, and for Krause, it was the Jewishness of Jesus. And where Krause attacked the apostle Paul, Webbon just injected supersessionism into Scripture to support his anti-Zionist ideology. But at the heart of it, they both believe that the Christian national identity is more important than biblical Christianity. We as Christians find our identity in Jesus Christ instead of a political order.

But perhaps the most uncomfortable truth about this whole thing is that the people who spearhead these movements proclaim to know whom God has cursed and whom God has blessed. They proclaim to sit in God's seat and offer judgment that is explicitly reserved for God, because what authorizes them to interpret elections as evidence of God's specific judgment? Divine judgment is left solely to the divine, not to man, and the biblical story teaches us that human beings don't get to infer God's specific intentions based on some visible political success or defeat or suffering, because human beings don't stand in His place. And when they misappropriate God's divine judgment based on the results of things like a political election, they're actually misappropriating not only God's divine authority but His character. Political movements and outcomes do not get to misappropriate God's divine authority so as to free themselves of their accountability to be judged for sins they commit or wrongs that they do. But if we turn political grievance into divine elections, then we give religious legitimization to all sorts of things that are not in line with Scripture. Bigotry and antisemitism have no legitimate justification in Scripture, but in order for a new Christian nationalist movement to succeed in displacing the current political status quo, the easiest way that they can accomplish that is by usurping the authority of Jesus Christ's teachings and Scripture.

Scripture is about examining the world to see if it conforms to the character of the God we serve. It is not about conforming Scripture to serve the world and the political ideology it seeks to impose upon people. This points to a very dangerous and troubling pattern, whereby Scripture is used as a crutch or as a support system for really bad political ideology, and in some cases, political ideology that is inherently evil, instead of Scripture being used to examine political ideology to root out that which is evil and that which is not in accordance with the character of Christ Jesus.