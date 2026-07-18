Americans are watching institutions fracture, political coalitions realign, and theological debates become increasingly hostile. Most people assume these fights are about Israel, nationalism, immigration, religion, or the Constitution itself. They are not. Those are only the visible battlegrounds. The real conflict lies beneath them all, and it revolves around a single question that has confronted humanity since the Garden of Eden.

Where does authority reside?

Everything else flows from the answer.

That is why the current attacks on biblical theology concern me so deeply. They are not simply disagreements about eschatology or covenant theology. They are arguments about power, because the moment you redefine God’s authority, you inevitably redefine man’s authority as well. If you can convince Christians that God revokes His covenants, that the Church possesses authority over the human conscience, or that some earthly institution has the right to determine and enforce the common good beyond the jurisdiction God has given it, then you have fundamentally altered the Christian understanding of authority itself.

The American constitutional order was built on precisely the opposite assumption. The Founders understood that because man is fallen, power must never be concentrated without restraint. It must be divided, checked, and limited because no king, no pastor, no pope, no politician, and no majority possesses jurisdiction over another person’s conscience. That belongs to Christ alone.

This is why I care about these debates. I am not simply defending Israel or participating in another endless argument over Christian Zionism. I am defending the character of God because everything else depends upon it. If God keeps His Word, then no human authority can claim powers He has not delegated. If God Himself places limits on authority, then neither church nor state has the right to exceed those limits.

That is why I find the current pattern so alarming. Every theological disagreement is increasingly treated as heresy. Every opponent becomes an enemy rather than someone to persuade. Scripture gives way to slogans, debate gives way to scapegoating, and persuasion gives way to intimidation. Yet Christ never advanced His Kingdom that way. He conquered through truth, sacrifice, and covenant faithfulness, not coercion.

The question has never changed.

Who sits on the throne?

If Christ sits on the throne, then every human authority is necessarily limited because all authority is delegated by Him and accountable to Him. If anyone else occupies that throne, whether it is the state, the Church, a political ideology, or a charismatic leader, power will inevitably expand until someone claims authority that belongs to God alone.

That is why I believe this is the defining political and theological question of our generation. Across very different movements on both the left and the right, I see a growing willingness to reject the constitutional principle that authority has jurisdictional limits. They disagree over who should exercise power, but they increasingly share the assumption that someone ought to possess more authority over society than our constitutional order permits.

The Founders rejected that idea because they understood Scripture. They understood that every human being falls short of the glory of God, and that no sinful person can safely be entrusted with ultimate authority over another person’s soul. The jurisdiction of government ends where the conscience begins because the conscience belongs to Christ.

Once that boundary is erased, politics ceases to be about persuasion and becomes a contest over who possesses the power to compel. History has seen that temptation countless times. The names change. The ideologies change. The justifications change. The temptation never does.

That is why I refuse to compromise on the character of God. The moment we distort God’s character, we distort the limits He has placed on human authority. And when those limits disappear, liberty soon follows. The Constitution did not emerge from naïve optimism about human goodness. It emerged from a profoundly biblical understanding that because God alone is righteous, God alone possesses unlimited authority. Every human power exists beneath Him, never beside Him.

Everything else is downstream from that truth.