The most telling sign that the current debate over Israel has turned dangerous is not the existence of a conspiracy. It is the convergence of several distinct currents—rhetorical, political, intellectual, and institutional—all flowing in the same direction. No secret meeting or master plan needs to be proven. What matters is that arguments originating from different sources and motives are now reinforcing one another, transforming a legitimate foreign-policy disagreement into something more destabilizing: a broad challenge to the legitimacy of the existing political order.

A healthy debate over Israel would ask familiar, contained questions. Is American support still in the national interest? Should aid be conditioned on specific behaviors? Does Israeli policy toward Iran or the Palestinians create unnecessary risks for the United States? These are ordinary disagreements among allies and within a democratic polity. They can be argued with evidence, adjusted through normal political processes, and resolved without calling the integrity of the system itself into question.

What has changed is the frame. Increasingly, Israel is no longer treated as one foreign government whose conduct must be weighed against American interests. It has become the central exhibit in a larger argument that the American political system is captured, that its leaders are not truly accountable to citizens, and that the old conservative consensus on foreign policy was never really about American security at all. Once that frame takes hold, every defense of the alliance, every campaign contribution, and every institutional relationship becomes potential evidence of something darker.

This shift is visible in recent high-profile interventions. When Vice President JD Vance, in his July 2026 appearance on Joe Rogan, described elements of the Israeli government as running an influence campaign to shape American opinion and prolong conflict with Iran, the argument did not remain at the level of policy disagreement. It moved into questions of manipulation and divided loyalty. An American official insisting he represents Americans rather than a foreign power is unobjectionable in principle. But when the same argument casts supporters of the existing policy as potentially captured by donors, lobbyists, or evangelical networks, it no longer tests conclusions. It tests legitimacy. The question is no longer whether a particular policy is wise. It is whether the people defending it can be trusted to act for their own country.

The existence of real pro-Israel political activity gives this narrative traction. AIPAC and its affiliated super PAC openly work to elect candidates who support the U.S.-Israel relationship and to defeat those they view as hostile to it. That is standard interest-group politics, and it deserves the same scrutiny applied to any other major lobbying or campaign-finance operation. Campaign finance should be transparent. Foreign-agent laws should be enforced when they apply. Politicians should explain their positions. None of this is controversial in a functioning constitutional republic.

The problem arises when observable influence is collapsed into a theory of ownership. An American advocacy organization funded by American citizens becomes “the Israel lobby” in the conspiratorial sense. Lawful political contributions become proof of foreign control. Policy agreement becomes evidence of submission. Once these categories fuse, a partially valid observation about political spending expands into a general account of regime capture. The conclusion outruns the evidence, but the partial truth at the foundation makes the larger claim feel credible to people already inclined to distrust elite institutions.

This matters because support for Israel has long been embedded in a broader conservative foreign-policy outlook—one that emphasized American global leadership, strong alliances, military deterrence, and resistance to Iranian expansion. That consensus has been under pressure for years, eroded by the costs of long wars, intelligence failures, and elite overreach. Challenging it is not inherently radical. What is new is the way Israel is now being used as a shorthand for everything allegedly wrong with the old order. The traditional conservative is recast not simply as mistaken about Iran or aid levels, but as a neoconservative, a donor puppet, or someone who places Israel before America. Once that category is accepted, an entire network of institutions—think tanks, congressional leaders, evangelical organizations, media outlets, and donors—can be delegitimized through a single, emotionally charged controversy rather than through case-by-case evaluation.

The political forces positioned to benefit from this delegitimization are not offering a narrow correction to foreign policy. They are connected to a wider postliberal critique of the existing American regime. Thinkers such as Patrick Deneen have argued for a fundamental reorientation of political power away from liberal individualism, institutional neutrality, and elite managerialism toward a substantive vision of the common good enforced by stronger public authority. JD Vance has appeared publicly with Deneen and others in this intellectual orbit. The connection is not a hostile invention; it is documented. The ambition on display extends well beyond restraining aid to Israel or avoiding war with Iran. It envisions a different ruling class and a different understanding of what government is for.

In this environment, “America First” has begun to function less as a policy standard and more as a test of political identity. Those who align with the emerging critique are treated as authentically representing American interests. Those who defend older commitments are increasingly labeled compromised, globalist, or captured. The argument becomes circular: support for Israel demonstrates that one is not truly America First; the fact that one is not America First explains why one supports Israel. Under this structure, disagreement itself becomes evidence of corruption, and the normal back-and-forth of democratic argument is replaced by a closed explanatory system.

The power of the narrative increases as separate controversies are drawn into the same frame. Discussions of Israeli influence on Iran policy, Jeffrey Epstein’s network and possible intelligence ties, donor access, and government secrecy begin to reinforce one another. Each unresolved suspicion explains the lack of evidence for the others. The influence campaign proves the intelligence connection; the intelligence connection explains the foreign-policy distortion; the foreign-policy distortion proves the politicians are controlled. Israel sits near the center of this convergence because it links foreign policy, lobbying, theology, elite networks, and political identity in a single story of national betrayal. Scattered grievances are thereby assembled into something more coherent and more politically usable.

The decisive difference between a healthy debate and a dangerous one lies in the implied remedy. A healthy response to improper foreign influence would emphasize disclosure, enforcement of existing laws, congressional oversight, conflict-of-interest rules, and electoral accountability for specific politicians. These remedies assume that the constitutional order retains the capacity to identify misconduct and correct it. The more radical rhetoric points elsewhere: purge the old establishment, break the influence of compromised donors and institutions, and empower leaders who cannot be controlled by the existing system. That remedy assumes the institutions themselves are illegitimate because they belong to a captured regime.

No coordinated conspiracy needs to be proven for the danger to be real. What can be observed is sufficient: a senior national leader alleging foreign manipulation of American debate; a highly active pro-Israel political operation providing raw material for broader capture claims; a generational and ideological realignment inside the Republican coalition over Israel and America’s role abroad; documented connections between key figures in that realignment and postliberal critiques of the liberal order; and a rhetorical pattern that increasingly treats support for the existing alliance as evidence of divided loyalty. Together these elements show how a foreign-policy controversy can become the vehicle for a domestic transformation far larger than the controversy itself.

The public is being asked to choose between “America First” leaders and allegedly compromised ones before it has been asked to examine what the new leaders mean by America, by constitutional restraint, by national interest, and by the common good. Israel supplies the grievance. The influence narrative supplies the accusation. The accusation supplies the delegitimization. The delegitimization supplies the demand for replacement. Postliberalism supplies the replacement philosophy. The convergence does not require a master plan. It requires only that these currents continue to move in the same direction while most participants remain focused on the tribal fight over a single foreign ally. That is how legitimacy can shift from one political order to another without the replacement order ever being required to defend its constitutional premises in the open.