Insurrection Barbie

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John Schwab's avatar
John Schwab
1d

Thank you for your response enclosing a pointed and readily comprehensible column regarding the Israel/Middle East quagmire. I think I can grasp your positions much better with this. In so many ways, constitutional procedures and safeguards have been ignored or at least very materially watered down since the days of FDR - particularly regarding declarations of war. But within this altered framework, I personally concur in President Trump’s vigorous support for Israel following the criminality of the Jihadis as so graphically shown on 10/7. As for Israel’s leveling of Gaza, the Jihadis reap what they sow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. John Schwab (schwabbie28@gmail.com)

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
1dEdited

I think there are a great many issues that our politicians subscribe to and lobbyists should be banned from the capital grounds. Yeah, I’ve read the first amendment complaints, but something really has to be done about how our government is captured by so many special interests. Practically every government outside of Israel has a stake and a dollar in all our politician’s pockets and that has to stop as well.

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