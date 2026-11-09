On the morning of January 12, 2016, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard surrounded two U.S. Navy patrol boats that had drifted into Iranian waters near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf and took the ten sailors aboard into custody. That night, Barack Obama was set to deliver his final State of the Union address. Four days later, the Iran nuclear deal, a project Obama and his adviser Ben Rhodes had spent years selling to the American public, would reach Implementation Day, when the United States would lift sanctions on Iran. A hostage crisis was the last thing anyone in the administration needed. It could sink the new era of diplomacy before it began. Watching from Rhodes’s office that day was David Samuels, a writer for The New York Times Magazine, and over the next few hours he watched Rhodes do more than settle on the story that would protect the deal. Rhodes made sure it traveled fast enough that, by the evening, it had become the story.

Rhodes turned to Ned Price, the National Security Council’s spokesman, and set the narrative. There was one sentence that mattered: “We’re resolving this, because we have relationships.” What should have been a story about Iranian aggression days before a deal that would bring Iran enormous benefits became a story about American diplomacy bringing the sailors home. That is the power of shaping the public narrative. It doesn’t report on reality. It decides which reality gets reported.

Barack Obama is not the only president who has ever shaped a public narrative, but I would argue that he developed a system inside the White House that was revolutionary in its ability to create reality, one that not only helped him sell his ideas to the general public but also helped move the Democratic Party further from the center-left than it had been in decades. When Obama took office in 2008, 38 percent of Democrats called themselves liberal, and by the time he left, that number had reached 48 percent, while the share who called themselves conservative fell from 21 percent to 15 percent, and the shift did not stop when he left the White House.

In 1989, David Axelrod was a political operative working with Black candidates to win mayoral races in cities with large white populations that were not accustomed to voting for Black candidates. Unlike the traditional methods that existed at the time, Axelrod did something very different. Drawing on his background in journalism and political advertising, and on an intuitive grasp of psychology, he created what would later be called a permission structure, an environment in which people could make choices they ordinarily wouldn’t have made because the public perception around them had changed. You see, Axelrod had a profound understanding of how people think, grounded in what the psychologist Leon Festinger called cognitive dissonance, the discomfort of holding beliefs that conflict with what we do. Later researchers, such as Dan Kahan at Yale, showed that people will resist even strong evidence when accepting it would set them against the group that shapes their identity, which means that changing a belief can feel like betraying who you are. What Axelrod grasped was that the way around this resistance is not to attack the belief but to give people permission to change it, by offering a reason that lets them keep their sense of who they are while doing something new. In Cleveland, where he worked for Michael White in that year’s mayoral race, the reason was The Plain Dealer, the newspaper white voters already trusted, whose endorsement told them that voting for White was something a person like them could do.

In 1980, Ronald Reagan won the presidency on the strength of the fusionist alliance that William F. Buckley Jr. and Frank Meyer had built at National Review in the 1950s. The alliance brought together free-market libertarians, social traditionalists, and anti-communist hawks, and it was bound together by their shared opposition to the Soviet Union and to collectivism. It had spent a generation rising slowly toward power, waiting for a candidate who could win a national election, but what tipped it over the edge and made it a governing majority was the arrival of evangelical Christians. Jerry Falwell founded the Moral Majority in 1979, and the following year white evangelicals turned out for Reagan in numbers that broke Jimmy Carter’s hold on the South. For the first time, the American conservative movement had millions of voters organized through their churches and motivated by conviction rather than personal self-interest. At the heart of that conviction was an evangelical Protestant theology rooted in the irrevocable covenant God made with Abraham, the promise that those who bless his descendants will themselves be blessed, which made support for Israel a matter of faith. That same year, Reagan won roughly 39 percent of the Jewish vote, a share no Republican presidential candidate has matched since.

When communism fell in 1991, the anti-communist wing of the fusionist alliance lost the enemy that had given it purpose, and neoconservatism took its place. The neoconservatives had begun on the left. Irving Kristol, Norman Podhoretz, and a generation of intellectuals who had once been liberals, and in some cases socialists, broke with their own side in the late 1960s and 1970s because they watched the Great Society produce consequences its architects had not intended, watched the New Left turn against American power, and watched the Democratic Party nominate George McGovern in 1972 on a platform of retreat from the world. They carried into the conservative movement the idealism of the left, the conviction that history could be pushed in the right direction, and attached it to American military strength, and because they had served Reagan as fierce cold warriors, the end of the Soviet Union left them as the natural heirs of the movement’s foreign policy. Without a rival superpower to contain, their doctrine became the spread of democracy and the defense of America’s allies, and Israel, the one democracy in the Middle East, stood at the center of it. That is why the evangelical covenant and the neoconservative strategy fused so completely, one side supporting Israel because God commanded it and the other because American primacy required it, and why, after September 11, the two together carried the Bush administration into Iraq. The war that followed became the defining failure of that alliance, and it left behind a generation of Republican voters disillusioned by the lack of direction and the lack of accomplishment that years of democracy building in Iraq had produced, voters who had sent their sons and daughters to fight for a mission that never seemed to end and never seemed to win.

It was during this tumultuous time in American foreign policy that Donald Trump ascended to the presidency. He rubbed many people the wrong way, the neoconservatives most of all, many of whom became the loudest voices of the Never Trump movement, but from the beginning Trump added something to the Republican approach to the world that I would argue finally made it conservative: pragmatism. He paired strength on the global stage with purpose and direction, and he discarded the idea that the United States could build democracy in other nations through the barrel of a gun. His own administration had a name for it. In his 2017 National Security Strategy and in his first address to the United Nations, Trump called it “principled realism,” and the principle at its core was simple, that American foreign policy would serve the interests of the American people first, not the interests of other countries, and not the ambitions of those who wanted to remake the world in our image. That did not mean America would stop helping its friends. It meant that every commitment had to answer one question: does this make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous?

Donald Trump was a pragmatic conservative, and his foreign policy was neither neoconservative nor isolationist. He believed in American primacy, and he still does. He was willing to use force when force served American interests, and he proved it in his first months in office, when he struck a Syrian airbase after Bashar al-Assad gassed his own people, and again when he destroyed the ISIS caliphate that the previous administration had let spread across Iraq and Syria. But he was equally willing to sit across the table from adversaries when diplomacy offered a better path, which is why he met Kim Jong Un face to face. Nowhere was this pragmatism clearer than in the Middle East. Trump believed in a strong Israel, and he acted on that belief. He moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and withdrew from Obama’s Iran deal, replacing it with a campaign of maximum pressure. In January 2020, he ordered the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general whose militias were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service members in Iraq, and he did it not for Israel but for America. And later that year, he brokered the Abraham Accords, bringing the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan into normal relations with Israel, the first such agreements in a quarter century, because he understood that a strong, safe, and prosperous Middle East would benefit everyone in it, and that peace built on strength would last longer than peace built on concessions. He wanted the same for every nation willing to work with us, but he was never afraid to use force when force was what the moment required, and in June 2025, when Iran’s nuclear program reached that moment, he sent American bombers to Fordow.