By the summer of 2025, a large and articulate faction of the American right was arguing for a foreign policy that, a decade earlier, had belonged primarily to the anti-war left. The United States should pull back from the world, loosen its alliances, stop fighting other nations’ wars, and accept a global order in which China, Russia, and Iran exercised greater freedom within regions they considered their own. The people making this case were not confined to the margins. They commanded some of the largest audiences in conservative media, were supported by a growing network of Washington institutions, and, by 2025, had allies inside the federal government. They called the position restraint. They called it America First. Increasingly, they presented it not as a departure from conservatism but as the recovery of conservatism’s authentic foreign policy.

That claim is difficult to reconcile with the history of the movement now carrying it. Within living memory, the American right had been the movement of Reagan’s evil-empire speech, peace through strength, opposition to Soviet expansion, and unusually strong support for Israel. The postwar right had always contained a non-interventionist current, most notably the Old Right associated with Robert Taft, and the later dominance of interventionism often obscured that inheritance. Yet Taft’s suspicion of foreign commitments does not by itself explain the particular program now traveling under the language of restraint. He did not advocate accommodating a nuclear Iran, reducing America’s commitment to Israel, or welcoming a world divided into spheres dominated by Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran. The contemporary program contains older conservative instincts, but the conclusions grafted onto them were developed elsewhere.

That is the puzzle this chapter seeks to explain. How does a political movement come to accept an idea it would once have rejected almost immediately?

The answer does not require a conspiracy, secret instructions, or a single architect controlling the process. It requires something more ordinary and therefore more difficult to see. Ideas rarely enter hostile political communities in their original language. They require trusted interpreters, credible institutions, and a vocabulary that makes agreement possible without demanding that the audience abandon its identity. An idea must be granted entry, and the mechanism that grants it can be called a permission structure.

The Architecture of Persuasion

In May 2016, the New York Times Magazine published a profile of Ben Rhodes, Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser and one of the administration’s principal foreign-policy communicators. Rhodes described how the White House had built support for the Iran nuclear agreement among journalists and a skeptical public. In his own terminology, the administration had created an “echo chamber.” A cohort of arms-control specialists at think tanks and advocacy organizations became the ostensibly independent sources journalists consulted for analysis, while their interpretation of the agreement largely reinforced the administration’s own presentation. As Rhodes put it, they were saying “things that validated what we had given them to say.”1

The importance of that account does not lie in proving that the administration lied. Critics of the profile, including analysts at Brookings, correctly observed that organizing advocates around a policy one sincerely supports is a normal feature of political life.2 The profile did not establish that every expert was insincere, that every journalist was manipulated, or that the agreement itself rested upon deliberate falsehoods. Those claims would go beyond the evidence.

What Rhodes described was nevertheless a recognizable political mechanism. An audience may reject an argument when it arrives under the banner of an opposing party, yet consider the same argument when it is presented by a figure perceived as independent, technically informed, or culturally familiar. The expert does not necessarily alter the substance of the claim. He changes the conditions under which the audience encounters it. Institutions provide legitimacy, validators provide trust, and language removes the signs of political foreignness that would otherwise trigger immediate resistance.

That is a permission structure: an arrangement of messengers, institutions, and vocabulary that makes a contested position acceptable to an audience predisposed to reject it. It need not be dishonest. Many of its participants may sincerely believe the case they are making. Its power lies precisely in the appearance of independence and diffusion. A political message no longer seems to originate from a single administration or faction. It appears to arise spontaneously from a broad community of informed observers.

The apparatus built around the Iran agreement is important here because it did not cease to exist when the agreement was signed. The organizations, funders, personnel, and habits of coordination remained. The question is what became of them after the policy they had been created to defend was overturned.