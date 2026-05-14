There is a temptation to treat what the New York Times has done since October 7, 2023, as a modern phenomenon, a product of social media pressure, activist newsrooms, and the politics of a particular cultural moment. That framing is too charitable. It lets the institution off the hook for something that is much more sinister.

The New York Times has a documented, academically established record of editorial decisions that consistently minimized, buried, distorted, or suppressed the truth about atrocities committed against Jewish people, in the 1930s and 1940s when six million were being murdered, and again in the years since October 7, 2023, when the world’s oldest hatred has taken on new institutional garb in the form of human rights NGOs, UN mechanisms, and international courts. Why should you care?

First when “news” organizations pretend to conduct journalism but instead lauder narratives for the enemies of this country, sane people should ask themselves why. Second, you should care because the reason Israel is hated has less to do with them and much more to do with us here in the United States. The freedoms this country grants makes it enemy number one of authoritarian loving people everywhere. At the heart of all this Israel bashing is really an attack on the West. And sadly, too many are blinded by their irrational Jew hatred to see clearly.

This document assembles the full record, from Arthur Hays Sulzberger’s editorial decisions during the Holocaust, through the construction of the post-October 7 propaganda network, through the New York Times’s role as its most prestigious amplifier, through the Kristof piece of May 11, 2026, which is the most recent and most refined expression of a pattern that is now more than eighty years old.

By the early 1940s, the New York Times occupied a position in American media that no outlet has held before or since. It was read by President Roosevelt each morning. It set the agenda for every other American newspaper. Its foreign correspondents, including thirty reporters stationed in Europe, were better positioned than any other outlet to document what was happening to the Jews of Europe.

They knew. The Times knew. And they chose, through sustained, deliberate editorial policy, to bury it.

The definitive account is historian Laurel Leff’s 2005 book Buried by the Times: The Holocaust and America’s Most Important Newspaper, which won the American Journalism Historians Association’s best media history book award and was praised by every major Holocaust historian.

During the period September 1939 to May 1945, the Times published nearly 1,200 stories about what we now call the Holocaust, roughly one every other day. Of 24,000 front-page stories published by the Times during the war, only 26 dealt with the Holocaust. Stories about the systematic murder of European Jews were placed, consistently, toward the back of the paper, buried, in Leff’s phrase, “by the soap and shoe polish ads.”

When the Times did cover Nazi atrocities, it routinely stripped Jewish identity from the victims. The paper described “refugees seeking shelter,” “Frenchmen facing confiscation,” and “civilians dying in German camps,” without making clear that the refugees, Frenchmen, and civilians were mostly Jews. The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, one of the most significant acts of resistance in human history, carried out by Jewish fighters who knew they were going to die, was covered by the Times without once mentioning the word “Jew.” The paper described “500,000 persons herded into less than 7 percent of Warsaw’s buildings” and “400,000 persons deported” to their deaths at Treblinka. The New York Times refused to use the word Jews. The only word they were interested in using was persons.

The publisher of the Times during the Holocaust was Arthur Hays Sulzberger. Sulzberger was a Reform Jew of the assimilationist variety who believed Judaism was purely a religious category and that Jews should not identify as a distinct people or nation. He did not want the Times to be seen as “a special pleader for the Jews.” He feared that prominent coverage of Jewish suffering would invite accusations of dual loyalty, that the Times was advocating for Jewish interests rather than American ones.

In September 1941, Sulzberger told a British intelligence agent that “for the first time in his life he regretted being a Jew because, with the tide of anti-semitism rising, he was unable to champion the anti-Hitler policy of the administration as vigorously as he would like, as his sponsorship would be attributed to Jewish influence by isolationists.” He suggested to Isaiah Berlin, who had lobbied him to be more outspoken: “Mr. Berlin, don’t you believe that if the word ‘Jew’ was banned from the public press for fifty years, it would have a strongly positive influence.”

The result was an editorial policy that universalized Nazi victims, describing them as “civilians,” “refugees,” and “persons,” precisely to avoid emphasizing Jewish suffering. The moral logic was that this made the anti-Nazi case stronger by broadening it beyond Jewish interests. The practical effect was that American readers were systematically deprived of the information they needed to understand the scale, nature, and target of what Hitler was doing.

Sulzberger was not the only one at the Times whose relationship with his own Jewish identity distorted coverage. The Times’s influential Washington bureau chief, Arthur Krock, “was embarrassed of being Jewish,” according to sources quoted by Leff. Of nearly 1,200 Krock columns published during the war, not one mentioned the persecution of Jews.

The Times’s failure to cover the Holocaust prominently was not merely a journalistic shortcoming. It had documented consequences for American public opinion and, therefore, for American government policy.

Leff establishes that the Times’s judgment, that the murder of millions of Jews was a relatively unimportant story, reverberated through the entire ecosystem of American media and government. Because the Times was the paper of record, its editorial choices were taken as guidance by other news organizations, by Jewish advocacy groups trying to arouse public opinion, and by government leaders trying to decide on a response.

The Roosevelt administration’s determination to downplay the news meshed perfectly with the Times’s editorial posture. Each reinforced the other. The result was the general apathy and inaction that greeted news of the Holocaust in the United States. We will never know how many Jews might have been saved had the Times acted differently.

In September 1996, more than fifty years after the fact, the Times ran a statement acknowledging that it “has long been criticized for grossly underplaying the Holocaust while it was taking place.” That was the extent of the accountability.

They say history doesn’t repeat itself, it rhythms.

Well, fast forward to October 7, 2023, when 1200 innocent men, women and children were slaughtered by savage barbarians for the crime of being Jewish and what has the Times done this time around?

Well, they decided to double down. They were one of the biggest peddlers of pre-packaged propaganda campaign that traces all the way back to Soviet Era anti-Zionist campaigns.

The narrative that erupted globally in the hours and days after October 7, 2023, genocide, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, war crimes, settler colonialism, did not emerge organically from journalists observing events. It was pre-loaded, pre-packaged, and ready for deployment the moment a trigger event appeared. And much of it was borrowed from KGB era propaganda.

The infrastructure behind these terms is a network of several hundred non-governmental organizations, many funded by European governments and opaque private donors, that over twenty years built interlocking systems for producing, laundering, and distributing a specific political narrative: that Israel is a uniquely illegitimate state engaged in systematic crimes against humanity, whose existence is itself a human rights violation.

The network’s slogans, genocide, starvation, apartheid, war crimes, from the river to the sea, are not organic activist language. They are legal and political terms of art that were selected because they trigger specific mechanisms in international law: ICC jurisdiction, ICJ proceedings, UN Security Council debates, arms embargo discussions. The NGO network built the vocabulary, filed it into international institutions, and waited for the moment they could deploy it.

October 7 was that moment.

The Organizational Architecture

Al-Haq — The Legal Engine

Al-Haq is the cornerstone of the legal warfare operation. Founded in 1979, it presents itself as a Palestinian human rights organization. Its actual function, documented exhaustively by NGO Monitor and confirmed by multiple court rulings, is as a lawfare platform linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated terrorist organization under US, EU, Canadian, and Israeli law.

Al-Haq’s general director, Shawan Jabarin, was convicted in 1985 of recruiting members for the PFLP and was found guilty of arranging PFLP training outside Israel. In 1994, he was arrested again for alleged PFLP links. In a series of rulings from 2007 to 2009, the Israeli Supreme Court found Jabarin to be a senior PFLP activist, describing him as operating “as a manner of Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde, acting some of the time as the CEO of a human rights organization, and at other times as an activist in a terror organization which has not shied away from murder and attempted murder.”

Despite this, Al-Haq’s donors include the European Union, Sweden, Norway, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Denmark. Western taxpayers were directly funding an organization whose director had been convicted of terrorist recruitment and found by his own country’s Supreme Court to be an active senior operative of a designated terrorist group.

On October 22, 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Defense declared Al-Haq a terrorist organization as part of “a network of organizations that operates on behalf of the Popular Front.” In September 2025, the US State Department sanctioned Al-Haq for “directly engaging in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals.”

After October 7, Al-Haq’s response to the murder of 1,200 Israelis, the worst massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust, was to co-sign a statement on October 8 describing the atrocity as “Palestinian armed groups engaged in an operation in response to escalating Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people,” and urging “the international community to take immediate and urgent action to stop Israel’s revenge and reprisal.”

By October 11, four days after October 7, before Israel had launched a ground operation, Al-Haq was already tweeting that Israel’s actions “amount to acts of genocide.”

Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and Al-Mezan — The Evidence Factory

PCHR and Al-Mezan are the sister organizations in the PFLP-linked triad. Their general directors, Raji Sourani of PCHR and Issam Younis of Al-Mezan, served as advisers for the South African delegation to the International Court of Justice in the genocide case against Israel. They attended the ICJ hearings in The Hague in January 2024 as part of the South African legal team.

PCHR’s Raji Sourani was conferred the rank of Knight of France’s National Order of Merit by the French consul in Jerusalem, an extraordinary honor for the director of an organization Switzerland subsequently defunded after finding its “problematic attitudes towards violence” violated its Code of Conduct.

After October 7, PCHR and Al-Mezan, alongside Al-Haq, filed a lawsuit with the ICC on November 8, 2023, just one month after the massacre, demanding arrest warrants against Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, President Herzog, and other Israeli officials for “war crimes and crimes of genocide.” On November 21, 2024, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber authorized those arrest warrants.

From PFLP-linked organization to international arrest warrants against a democratic government’s leaders, in thirteen months.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor — The Media and Data Factory

Euro-Med presents itself as a Geneva-based regional human rights body. Its actual function is as a Hamas-linked content factory that produces “reports” on Israeli atrocities, submits them to UN mechanisms, and trains activists to seed the resulting narratives into Wikipedia and other open information platforms.

The organization’s founder and chairman, Ramy Abdu, appeared on a 2013 list published by Israel of Hamas’s “main operatives and institutions” in Europe. An Israeli administrative detention order was signed against him in November 2020 under the Counter-Terrorism Law, due to his activities as a board member of “IPalestine,” designated by Israel as a Hamas-affiliated terrorist organization. In a May 2025 social media post, Abdu wrote: “If October 7 is perceived as a justification for genocide and displacement, then by that same logic, what Israel has done justifies a million October 7ths.”

Euro-Med provided the South African legal team at the International Court of Justice with the evidentiary infrastructure to support genocide claims against Israel, including documentation of mass graves and evidence of alleged damage to the healthcare system in Gaza.

Euro-Med’s WikiRights program, launched in multiple rounds, trains young Palestinians to create and edit Wikipedia entries related to the Israel-Hamas war, specifically focused on what the organization calls “Gaza genocide” and the “Nakba.” The program’s stated goal is to transform participants “from statistics into storytellers.” Investigators have documented coordinated campaigns on Wikipedia to insert inflammatory language about Israel and soften language about Hamas, including edits that classified the October 7 massacre in terms that implied justification.

In June 2024, Euro-Med promoted the claim that Israel “trains dogs to rape prisoners,” the same libel that appeared eighteen months later in the New York Times, in Nicholas Kristof’s column, cited as authoritative research.

Euro-Med’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Richard Falk, is the former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories who has compared Israel to Nazi Germany and promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories. He said in October 2025 that “labeling Hamas as a terrorist organization is an obstacle to a political solution” and that “the events of October 7 should be framed as an act of Palestinian resistance.”

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch — The Mainstream Laundering Layer

These are the brand names that give the network its veneer of credibility with Western journalists. Neither has PFLP links. But both have made editorial choices since October 7 that functionally serve the same narrative.

Amnesty International’s response to October 7 briefly acknowledged “the horrific attacks by Hamas” and then immediately pivoted to “Israel’s system of apartheid imposed on all Palestinians” as the “root cause.” Amnesty does not identify root causes on the part of any other actor, including Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. In November 2023, Amnesty joined Al-Haq, PCHR, and Al-Mezan in demanding ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

Danielle Haas, a senior editor at Human Rights Watch for thirteen years, resigned after October 7, publicly denouncing what she called the “blatant anti-Israel and antisemitic climate” at the organization. “Human rights are too important to be left to human-rights groups,” she said, a devastating indictment from someone who devoted over a decade to the institution.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) — The Humanitarian Cover

MSF’s former secretary general Alain Destexhe warned publicly that “MSF is no longer neutral; its humanitarian language now serves a political cause.” His December 2023 report found that over 40% of statements by MSF staff, including senior figures, praised Hamas and the October 7 massacre, with some boasting of participation in tunnel construction and weapons production.

MSF included accusations that Israel was responsible for the Al-Ahli hospital explosion in a press release in October 2023, and failed to publish a retraction even after the United States, Canada, France, and a New York Times investigation confirmed the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. That Times investigation, which correctly attributed Al-Ahli to PIJ, made the subsequent pattern of Times sourcing all the more inexcusable, because the paper knew perfectly well what Palestinian-sourced casualty claims looked like when they were false.

The Circular Citation Machine

The network’s most sophisticated innovation is not any individual organization or any individual report. It is the circular citation architecture that transforms Hamas talking points into “established international legal consensus” in a repeatable, scalable process.

Step 1: A Hamas-linked NGO publishes a “report” making an atrocity allegation against Israel, citing anonymous sources, internal documentation, and other organizations in the same network.

Step 2: That report is submitted to UN mechanisms, the UNHRC, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Rapporteur system. UN Special Rapporteurs, themselves often appointed through processes heavily influenced by the same NGO network, incorporate the NGO findings into official UN documents.

Step 3: The UN citation transforms the original NGO report. It is now “a UN-backed finding,” not an allegation from an organization whose chairman endorsed October 7 or whose funding sources are opaque.

Step 4: The laundered claim enters the ICJ case. Of 574 citations in South Africa’s ICJ application against Israel, 45 originated with politicized NGOs with documented PFLP links. South Africa did not build an independent evidentiary case. It assembled the NGO dossier and dressed it in legal language. The PFLP-linked NGO directors attended the ICJ hearings as part of the South African legal delegation.

Step 5: Journalists cite the ICJ case, which cites the UN, which cites the NGO, which originally cited Hamas. By the time it reaches a reader, the chain of custody has been laundered through four institutional filters, each conferring additional authority. The Hamas talking point is now “international legal consensus.”

Step 6: Euro-Med’s WikiRights activists embed the laundered consensus into Wikipedia, creating a persistent reference that the next journalist cites, closing the loop and beginning the cycle again.

One of the most telling motives in this entire narrative shaping operation is the timeline of the blitz of evidence that came out against Israel after October 7th.

October 8 (one day after the massacre): Al-Haq co-signs a statement calling the murders “an operation in response to escalating Israeli crimes.” Euro-Med Monitor’s lead source for the Kristof piece tweets celebrating Hamas’s “heroic fighters.”

October 11 (four days after): Al-Haq tweets that Israel’s response “amounts to acts of genocide.” Israel has not launched a ground operation.

October 13: BADIL sends a letter to the UN Secretary General claiming “the Israeli colonial-apartheid regime” is committing “genocide of our people.”

October 15 (eight days after): Al-Haq, Al-Mezan, and PCHR jointly declare “Palestinians are facing an impending genocide.”

October 17: Nine NGOs submit recommendations to the European Parliament citing “incitement to genocide.” Hamas claims Israel bombed Al-Ahli hospital. Western media, including the Times, leads with the claim.

October 20: Forty-eight NGOs call on UN member states to prevent “the crime of genocide.”

October 22: Al-Mezan, Al-Haq, and PCHR publish a statement on Israel’s “seven-decade track record of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing.”

November 8: Al-Haq, PCHR, and Al-Mezan file an ICC lawsuit demanding arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant, and Herzog.

December 29: South Africa files the genocide case at the ICJ, built on the NGO evidentiary package.

The language, institutional targets, and execution of this entire process is akin to that of a military style disinformation operation.

NGO Monitor’s Gerald Steinberg documented the strategic logic: October 7 presented a challenge to the network because Hamas’s crimes were so undeniable and so monstrous. The solution was not to process the moral reality of the massacre. It was to project Israel’s response onto the original crime, to claim that Israel was committing atrocities of such magnitude that Hamas’s actions were rendered contextual, even justified. The only way to win the narrative war after October 7 was to make Israel look worse than Hamas. The only way to do that was genocide.

Internal Hamas documents seized by the IDF during operations in Gaza provided documentary confirmation of what had long been suspected: that Hamas systematically infiltrated, monitored, and directed the NGO apparatus operating in Gaza.

The documents describe Hamas-installed “guarantors” embedded inside NGO structures, appointed operatives whose function was to collect information on NGO staff and activities, pressure staff into compliance, steer aid distribution toward Hamas priorities, and ensure that NGO reporting aligned with Hamas’s narrative requirements.

None of the NGOs operating in Gaza publicly raised alarms about operating under Hamas pressure. World Vision’s Gaza director was arrested in 2016 for allegedly diverting $50 million in humanitarian aid directly to Hamas military operations, including money specifically allocated for fishing equipment that went to Hamas’s underwater terror infrastructure. World Vision disputed the charges. Its director was convicted and sentenced to twelve years.

The question of whether organizations like Euro-Med Monitor, Al-Haq, PCHR, and Al-Mezan were genuinely independent human rights bodies that happened to produce analysis useful to Hamas, or whether they were instruments of Hamas that maintained human rights branding, is answered definitively by the captured documents, the NGO leaderships’ own social media posts celebrating October 7, and the timeline of their post-October 7 activity.

The New York Times decided to become a pipeline to bring this content into the homes of average Americans. From Hamas to your iPhone using the “paper of record.”

Case Study One: The Al-Ahli Hospital — Five Lies in One Headline

On October 17, 2023, Hamas’s Gaza Health Ministry announced that an Israeli airstrike had hit Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, killing 500 civilians. The IDF immediately denied involvement and released audio intercepts of Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives discussing a misfired rocket. Multiple Western intelligence agencies, the United States, France, Canada, confirmed within days that the explosion was a PIJ rocket misfire that hit a parking lot adjacent to the hospital, killing between 50 and 100 people.

The Times’s original headline, sent as a push alert to millions of subscribers: “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say.”

In one sentence: five major falsehoods. It was not an Israeli strike. It hit a parking lot, not the hospital. The death toll was 50 to 100, not hundreds. The source was Hamas’s Ministry of Health, not “Palestinians.” And the claim was not subsequently verified. It was, within days, definitively refuted.

The headline ignited riots across the Middle East and torpedoed a Biden-brokered summit in Amman. Israel’s denial was buried beneath the original headline for hours. When the correction came, it was a minor editorial note mentioning parking lot damage, without naming PIJ, without naming Hamas, without acknowledging the death toll discrepancy.

After a White House rebuke, executive editor Joe Kahn published an editor’s note confessing the paper had “relied too heavily on claims by Hamas” and had left readers “with an incorrect impression.” He promised “an extra degree of scrutiny” going forward.

That promise lasted approximately seventy-two hours.

Case Study Two: Eighteen Months of Hamas Casualty Data — Presented as Fact

The Al-Ahli correction contained an implicit commitment: the Times would no longer treat Hamas-sourced data as reliable without disclosure and scrutiny. What actually happened was the opposite.

For eighteen months, the Times published Gaza casualty figures almost daily, figures sourced exclusively to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, without disclosing the Hamas connection, without noting that Hamas does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its counts, without citing any of the multiple academic analyses demonstrating that the Ministry’s numbers were statistically impossible.

Among the studies the Times systematically ignored: one analysis found the casualty figures increased with “almost metronomical linearity,” the signature of fabricated data rather than actual field counts that vary with military activity. Another showed that starting in early November 2023, as hospitals shut down during the ground invasion, the Ministry switched to counting “media reports” as fatalities, a methodology change the Times did not disclose when it continued citing Ministry numbers as authoritative.

Hamas itself eventually admitted that a third of its reported casualties were drawn from “media sources” or “unclear individuals.” The Times ignored this admission until the UN repeated it weeks later, and even then framed it as a sourcing change rather than a credibility problem, praising the Ministry’s data and suggesting the true numbers might be higher.

In 27 opinion pieces about Gaza casualties published by the Times, the paper never once questioned Hamas’s numbers.

John Spencer, recognized by the US military and academic institutions as one of the world’s leading experts in urban warfare, repeatedly demonstrated that Israel’s civilian-to-combatant casualty ratio was historically unprecedented in its care, roughly 1 combatant to 1.5 civilians, compared to the modern warfare baseline of 1 combatant to 9 civilians. The Times systematically omitted Spencer’s analysis. It had quoted him as a credible source on other warfare issues. On this specific issue, where his findings contradicted the Hamas casualty narrative, he was invisible to the paper.

Case Study Three: The Photographers Who Were There

In November 2023, HonestReporting raised a question that deserved front-page treatment at every outlet that values journalistic integrity: how did several Gaza-based freelance photographers who contributed work to the Times, AP, CNN, and Reuters manage to be at the Israel-Gaza border, inside Israel, photographing the massacre within minutes of it beginning?

The photographer Hassan Eslaiah, who had worked for CNN and other Western outlets, was documented in a video riding on a motorbike carrying what appeared to be a grenade during the early hours of October 7. A photograph subsequently surfaced of him being embraced by Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who planned the massacre. CNN fired him. The AP cut ties.

The Times’s response was a statement calling the allegations “outrageous,” defending its continued use of freelancer Yousef Masoud, saying “he has since done important work for us” and that the Times found “no evidence for Honest Reporting’s insinuations.”

This was the same newsroom that had just promised “an extra degree of scrutiny” following Al-Ahli. Applied here, that meant defending a photographer with documented questions about his October 7 activities, calling those who raised the questions reckless, and continuing to use him.

Case Study Four: The Hamas Mayor Gets an Op-Ed

In December 2023, the Times published an opinion piece by Yahya Sarraj, the Hamas-appointed mayor of Gaza City. The piece repeated Hamas casualty claims and destruction figures without challenge or editorial disclaimer. It was, by any journalistic standard, propaganda from a member of a designated terrorist organization’s governmental apparatus, published in the newspaper of record as though it were an independent voice.

The backlash was immediate and bipartisan. US political leaders across party lines condemned the Times for giving an uncontested platform to a Hamas official. The Times did not retract it.

In the same period, the Times had decided it was “not interested” in covering the findings of Israel’s Civil Commission into Hamas’s October 7 sexual violence, a report that was being prepared by an independent investigative body with documented sources, forensic evidence, and named victims.

Hamas appointee: published, unchallenged. Israeli atrocity commission: not interested.

Case Study Five: The Genocide Word Count — What the Data Reveals

A Tablet Magazine analysis examined the frequency with which the Times used the word “genocide” in connection with various conflicts. The findings are quantitatively extraordinary.

The Times used “genocide” in connection with the Gaza conflict more than nine times as often as it used the word at the peak of its Rwanda coverage. Nine times. Rwanda was 800,000 people killed in 100 days, the fastest genocide in recorded history, documented beyond any serious dispute.

The Times used “genocide” about Gaza nearly six times as often as it used the word during Darfur coverage. Darfur was a government-sponsored campaign of mass killing and ethnic cleansing that killed at least 300,000 people.

These are not editorial choices driven by proportional concern for human life. They reflect the specific vocabulary of the NGO network, a network that spent twenty years selecting “genocide” as its operative term precisely because of its legal and political weight, and which deployed it about Israel within hours of October 7. The Times absorbed that vocabulary and repeated it at a rate that would be extraordinary even if the underlying claims were accurate.

Then on May 11, 2026, Nicholas Kristof published “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians” in the New York Times. The piece alleged a systematic pattern of sexual violence by Israeli security forces and settlers against Palestinian men, women, and children, describing practices that included rape by trained dogs, gang rape, forced penetration with objects, and sexual abuse of children.

Understanding everything documented above, this piece is not a scandal. It is a product. It is what the pipeline produces when it is functioning exactly as designed.

Euro-Med Monitor, cited as authoritative research, is run by Ramy Abdu, listed on Israel’s 2013 compilation of Hamas’s “main operatives and institutions” in Europe and subject to an Israeli counter-terrorism detention order. He posted that the October 7 massacre “justifies a million October 7ths.” Former board chair Mazen Kahel also appeared on the Hamas operative list. Board of Trustees Chairman Richard Falk compared Israel to Nazi Germany and called Hamas designation “an obstacle to a political solution.” The organization trained Gaza residents to edit Wikipedia to embed “Gaza genocide” narratives, provided the evidentiary infrastructure for the South African ICJ genocide case, and promoted the “trained rape dogs” claim in June 2024, eighteen months before Kristof cited it as research. The organization publishes no financial data whatsoever.

Sami al-Sai, introduced by Kristof as a “freelance journalist,” was the lead named witness. On October 8, 2023, one day after the massacre while Israelis were still counting their dead, al-Sai posted triumphantly about “the green flag” flying over “the camps of the occupier and his tanks,” praising the “heroic fighters” operating under the Hamas banner. He had close access to gunmen Israeli forces were targeting in the Nur Shams raid and had eulogized the leader of a West Bank terror cell as “our martyred prince.” None of this appeared in Kristof’s piece. His account of his detention had also grown “steadily more lurid over time, with dramatic new details added years later,” according to HonestReporting. Kristof never asked why.

Issa Amro, the second named witness, told the Washington Post in February 2024 that he was threatened with sexual assault during a 10-hour detention. In the Kristof piece, eighteen months later, he is presented as an established victim of sexual assault as part of a systematic pattern. The shift from threat to act is a fundamental transformation of the claim, not a clarification. Kristof offers no explanation and does not ask when or why the story changed.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was quoted near the end of the piece in a way that appeared to validate the allegations. Olmert publicly accused Kristof of misrepresenting his words. The Times did not respond to the accusation.

The “trained rape dogs” claim rested on two anonymous sources. No names. No dates. No video. No forensic evidence. No documentation. The scenario is not plausible as a repeatable, controlled military practice. The claim was first widely circulated by Euro-Med Monitor in June 2024, the same organization Kristof cited as authoritative.

The majority of the piece’s most explosive allegations rested on unnamed sources. Kristof’s explanation for why corroboration was impossible was that “shame left people reluctant to acknowledge abuse even to loved ones,” a framing that preemptively converted the absence of corroboration into evidence of severity rather than evidence of absence.

Israel’s Civil Commission into Hamas’s October 7 sexual violence had approached the Times months before the piece ran. The Times told the commission it was “not interested.” The commission’s report was subsequently published by CNN.

The Times was aware of the commission report and its release date. On the night before that report was released, documenting with forensic evidence and named victims the systematic sexual violence Hamas committed on October 7, the Times prominently featured Kristof’s piece on its homepage with an accompanying video.

The atrocity inversion strategy, perfected over twenty months by the NGO network, was executed in real time by the newspaper of record.

When confronted with the sourcing problems, the Hamas operative running Euro-Med, the witness who celebrated October 7, the story that changed between interviews, the Times issued three successive statements defending the piece. It called it “a deeply reported piece of opinion journalism.” It said “the accounts of the 14 men and women he interviewed were corroborated with other witnesses, whenever possible.” Independent experts were consulted “throughout reporting and fact-checking.”

“Whenever possible.” The qualifier buried in the middle of the defense is doing enormous work. It is an acknowledgment that corroboration was frequently impossible, combined with a claim that this impossibility did not undermine the reporting. In the context of the most explosive sexual violence allegations that can be leveled against a state, allegations the Israeli Foreign Ministry called “one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press,” “whenever possible” is not a standard. It is its absence.

The concept of blood libel, the medieval fabrication that Jews murdered Christian children and used their blood in religious rituals, is not incidental to this story. It is the precise historical antecedent for what the Kristof piece alleges.

For centuries, blood libel accusations served a specific political function: they converted Jews from victims into perpetrators, made their persecution appear as justice, and mobilized populations against them. The accusations were fabricated but elaborate, attributed to named victims and specific circumstances, impossible to definitively disprove, and amplified by the most authoritative institutions available. In the medieval period, the Church. In the 1930s, the Nazi state. Today, NGOs with Geneva addresses and UN observer status, a Special Rapporteur with a UN mandate, and the New York Times.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry’s characterization of the Kristof piece as “one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press” is not hyperbole. It is historical precision. The piece alleges that Israeli authorities train dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, a claim with no forensic evidence, no documentation, two anonymous sources, and a provenance traceable to an organization run by a man on Hamas’s European operative list. This is, structurally, exactly what blood libel has always been: an elaborate, specific, unfalsifiable atrocity allegation against Jews, amplified by the most authoritative available institution.

The New York Times did not invent blood libel. But on May 11, 2026, it printed it. And then issued three successive statements defending it as “deeply reported.”

The Kristof piece is not an aberration. It is not the work of a rogue columnist. It is the output of an institution that spent eighteen months building the sourcing habits, editorial reflexes, and institutional frameworks that made it possible, an institution that declined a documented Hamas atrocity report as “not interesting” and ran blood libel allegations the following evening.

I can’t imagine ever reading another word these people print. Their ability to continue to print papers in spite of the last eighty years of biased, garbage reporting will remain one of the biggest mysteries of the twentieth century.