The people who wanted to remake what it means to be a conservative, whether they all understood the project at the time or not, weren't prepared to do it during President Trump's first term. They were just as surprised by his victory as the rest of us. But by 2019, with a second term in sight, they realized they would need to institutionalize the changes they wanted to make to the Republican Party, and there would be no better chance, because a second term would let them define who came next. None of us knew then what Covid would do to the election or to the country. But 2019 was the year that every faction now fighting over the future of the Republican Party got its start.

It kicked off on January 2, 2019, when Tucker Carlson went on Fox News and pretty much declared the free-market consensus dead, warning that Americans were being ruled by mercenaries who felt no long-term obligation to the people they ruled, and that the Republican movement could no longer accept it. Michael Anton quickly came out with an article saying he was right, titled "Tucker's Right."

Then in March, First Things published something called "Against the Dead Consensus," a manifesto signed by the postliberal intelligentsia, who had decided they were rejecting the conservatism of the Reagan years. You see, the argument most of us were having back then was that Republican politicians had failed us. But the argument they were going to slowly present to us was that conservative principles themselves had failed us, and that it was time for a new set of principles rooted not in American conservatism but in the reactionary thought of the European counter-Enlightenment.

That's why, over the next five years, they would introduce all sorts of thinkers who had nothing to do with the American conservative tradition and everything to do with esoteric philosophers like Julius Evola, Nazi jurists like Carl Schmitt, and reactionary Catholic thinkers like Joseph de Maistre. Much of that tradition carried an undercurrent of antisemitism, because a big part of the reactionary right in counter-Enlightenment Europe was antisemitic.

In May 2019, Sohrab Ahmari picked a fight with David French, because French was the poster child for the Never Trump right. But the problem Ahmari had with French wasn't really about him being a Never Trumper. It was that the defense of free speech, religious liberty, and constitutional limits was no longer going to be enough, because the new right understood, and wanted to convey, that the only way they were going to win was by viewing power the way the left views power and using it the way the left would use it.

In July, Yoram Hazony and the Edmund Burke Foundation hosted the first National Conservatism conference at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Washington, D.C., where Tucker Carlson, Peter Thiel, Michael Anton, and Patrick Deneen all spoke. The themes were economic nationalism, national sovereignty, and religious traditionalism, not to be confused with religious pluralism. It came on the heels of Deneen's book Why Liberalism Failed, which had become the rallying cry of the postliberal movement. In Deneen's telling, the real problem with America was its founding: classical liberalism, religious pluralism, and all the things that we as conservatives have fought to conserve. And I would say we have conserved them, because America is not a theocracy, it is not a communist nation, and no matter what these people tell you, it is still a nation with a Constitution and laws. For all our faults, and for all the problems with conservative politicians, that has made America a nation that has fared far better than most.

Then in October, Steve Bannon launched War Room, which worked a lot like the war room Ben Rhodes ran for Barack Obama to sell the Iran deal, only this one let the people shaping the future of the Republican Party talk directly to the Trump base every single day. It was a genius project, because it gave them a way, when the time came, to separate Trump from his own base and steer the movement in the direction they wanted, whether or not Trump agreed. We would see that play out in full in 2025.

That fall, Nick Fuentes launched what became known as the groyper wars, sending his followers to attack Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA again and again, because his goal was to get inside the Republican Party establishment and take it over from within.

In November, Marco Rubio gave a speech at the Catholic University of America calling for "common good capitalism." Meanwhile, Oren Cass was laying the groundwork for American Compass, a think tank funded in part by foundations best known for backing progressive causes, which would develop an economic, industrial, and labor policy that looked far more like the American left than the American right. In 2020, its founding year, the Hewlett Foundation gave American Compass $611,000, nearly half of its total revenue, and the Omidyar Network, founded by the eBay billionaire who gave the original funding for The Intercept, added $500,000 through a project it called "Reimagining Capitalism."

And then there was the pièce de résistance. In December, the Quincy Institute launched as a restraint think tank, funded by George Soros's Open Society Foundations and Charles Koch, bringing together the advocates who had been championing America's withdrawal from the world since the days of Pat Buchanan. And the man who would spend the next six years telling conservatives what an America First foreign policy looked like was one of its co-founders, Trita Parsi, who had visited the Obama White House 33 times while it sold the Iran nuclear deal.

Most of these people disagree on almost everything, but they all agree on one thing: the conservative order we've lived under since Reagan has to go, and they're willing to burn it all down to replace it. And they would get their chance, because, sadly for them and for the rest of the country, Joe Biden won in 2020. That gave them four years to keep building institutions and staffing pipelines, filled with people aligned with the nationalist movement Steve Bannon had spent years building, the same Bannon who in 2016 had called Breitbart "the platform for the alt-right."

In 2020, Adrian Vermeule published "Beyond Originalism," laying out a legal philosophy that would let the conservative movement change the way it interpreted the Constitution, moving away from originalism and toward something called common-good constitutionalism. It's a fancy name for a living constitution that judges interpret as they see fit. In other words, they were going to act like the left, only with their own goals, or, as Patrick Deneen would later put it, using Machiavellian means to reach Aristotelian ends.

In February of 2021, Sharma and others launched American Moment at the Conservative Partnership Institute's headquarters in Washington, D.C., to place a new generation of conservatives into the government. On the day it launched, its founders published an essay in The American Conservative, of which Tucker Carlson is on the board, called "We Must Build an Elite for this American Moment," or, "We must replace the consensus among conservatives and build our own postliberal elite faction that would govern the peons." My paraphrasing, of course.

Shortly after, Kevin Roberts became president of the Heritage Foundation, where he would help launch Project 2025.

The Claremont Institute also expanded at this time, making sure it had a place in Washington by opening its Center for the American Way of Life, and National Conservatism held its second conference in Orlando in October 2021. The next year, at the National Conservatism conference in Miami, the president of Heritage, Kevin Roberts, declared that Heritage was already part of the national conservative movement. For those who don't know, national conservatism has a very distinct lineage in history, one that is not of the American conservative variety. It is more closely aligned with the minority position in American conservatism and the majority position in post-Enlightenment European conservatism.

In 2022, Ahmari co-founded Compact, a new magazine that would make arguments against the version of classical liberalism American conservatives were used to, and against the free-market economy, in favor of an economy that looked much more like what you would see in Viktor Orbán's Hungary. In the spring of 2022, The American Conservative and American Moment held a conference called Up From Chaos, where they discussed how the next Republican administration would need staff ready to go on day one. They advocated a realist foreign policy for that administration, and they said outright that they would need a credentialed class of experts ready to be deployed to help shape public opinion. Ahmari told the room they needed to build their own "expert capacity," and William Ruger said elites should cue voters on how to think about the world, predicting their people would be ready to serve in government by 2025.

Not to be outdone by all the growth happening in 2023, Deneen published a second book, Regime Change, where he argued that the existing governing elite had to be replaced with a brand-new one committed to a different political and moral order than that of traditional American conservatism. That same year, the Heritage Foundation published the playbook for Project 2025, combining a policy agenda with a strategy for staffing future Republican administrations with people aligned with its position, which, remember, its president told you was national conservatism. Meanwhile, American Moment kept building its pipeline, and Gladden Pappin, who had gone to work for Viktor Orbán's government, put out an essay called "Requiem for the Realignment," in which he admitted their ideas had failed to win over the voters.

In May of 2024, the Quincy Institute and The American Conservative co-hosted a conference on the foreign policy of restraint that would shape the future of the next administration, in front of people like JD Vance. Vance, who had openly identified himself as part of the "postliberal right" in 2023 at the launch event for Deneen's Regime Change, two months later became the Republican vice presidential candidate on the ticket next to Donald Trump. American Compass rushed to put out an article making sure everybody knew that this represented a major break with the economic orthodoxy of the Reagan years, and that they finally had a chance to bring their network into the halls of government.

By the time Trump returned to office in January of 2025, the new right had its own think tanks, staffing pipelines, media platforms, donors, and relationships with members of Congress and the administration itself. And they were able to staff the administration with members of their restraint faction from Defense Priorities, an outfit tied to the Koch network, whose people Trump had specifically said he didn't want in his administration.

All hell broke loose when Charlie Kirk was murdered. The new right had understood a long time ago that part of the reason Trump won in 2024 was the podcast bros, and they were going to use the podcast bros to make sure their version of what it meant to be America First, and their vision for the Republican Party, came through loud and clear. Charlie Kirk was the biggest voice left who actually represented conservative values and had a podcast that could reach young men. When he was murdered, that was no longer the case.

Now you have an echo chamber of new right voices who have decided to close their eyes to the groyper infestation spreading through young Republican circles. When Politico exposed a group chat of Young Republican leaders trading jokes about Hitler and gas chambers in October 2025, many of the loudest voices on the new right shrugged it off. They need the youth. You cannot win without a young, energetic base, even if that base is made up of Israel-hating groypers.