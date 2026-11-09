Insurrection Barbie

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Tom Paine's avatar
Tom Paine
18h

F neocons and Zionists that was never conservative Pat Buchanan was right and so is Ron Paul.

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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
3h

So we are cooked. What was wrong with Reagan conservatism?

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