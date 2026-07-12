Some passages of Scripture comfort us; others refuse to let us look away from ourselves. James 2:13 is one of the second kind: "For judgment is without mercy to one who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment." The verse is not a bargain with God. It is a mirror. How we respond to another person — an enemy above all — reveals what grace has, or has not, done in us. Mercy is not the price of grace; it is its fruit.

Nothing tests that premise quite like death.

When Senator Lindsey Graham died on Saturday night at seventy-one, much of the response was ordinary grief and honest disagreement. But some of it was neither.

Across social media, and on state-run networks abroad, his death was cheered. He was branded a child-killer. Audiences were told he had "gone to hell." Strangers celebrated that a man had reached the end of his life as though it were a holiday.

That should trouble anyone, whatever their politics. To celebrate a death is not to render a verdict on the dead; it is to expose something about the living. Cruelty of that kind never stays aimed at its target. It hardens the one who indulges it, training him to believe that certain people no longer count as human beings made in the image of God. The poison never stays in the cup; it enters the one who drinks it.

And in this case the cruelty was also a lie, for the caricature being cheered bore almost no resemblance to the man. Lindsey Graham gave more than three decades to his country in uniform, serving as an Air Force lawyer and retiring a colonel. Orphaned young, he became the guardian of his little sister when their parents died and raised her as his own child. He spent his life in public service, and for twenty-three years in the Senate he was, by common consent, the most devoted friend Israel ever had in Washington — a relentless advocate for her security when it was neither easy nor popular to be one. He was a champion of Ukraine as well, making trip after trip to Kyiv through the long years of war, the last only days before he died. And though he and Donald Trump began as bitter rivals, he became one of the president's closest and most trusted allies. Trump remembered him as "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known" and "a true American Patriot," adding simply, "Lindsey will be greatly missed." He was, and he will be.

Jesus told us how to take the measure of a life: "You will recognize them by their fruits" (Matthew 7:16). Service, sacrifice, loyalty to friends and allies, a sister raised, a nation defended — these were the fruits of Graham's life. He was a fighter, and a man of strong conviction rarely leaves anyone indifferent; some opposed the causes he championed. But there is a universe of difference between disputing a man's decisions and dancing on his grave. The first is the ordinary business of a free people. The second is a sickness of the soul.

And here is the harder truth, the one James is finally after: even the worst of men would not warrant our glee, because mercy was never a reward for the deserving. Scripture is blunt about it. "Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, and let not your heart be glad when he stumbles" (Proverbs 24:17). And God himself declares, "I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but that the wicked turn from his way and live" (Ezekiel 33:11). He does not deny evil or excuse sin; he simply refuses to gloat. If the Judge of all the earth will not celebrate the death of the guilty, none of us has standing to celebrate the death of anyone.

That is why mercy is called triumphant — not because it abolishes justice or softens evil, but because it refuses to let hatred have the last word. One day each of us will stand before God carrying not a ledger of other people's failures but our own, hoping his final word over us is mercy rather than condemnation. The only ones fit to hope for that mercy are the ones still willing to extend it. The deepest question a death raises is never merely what kind of person has died. It is what kind of people their death reveals the rest of us to be.