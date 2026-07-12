Insurrection Barbie

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Bob Campbell's avatar
Bob Campbell
2d

“To celebrate a death is not to render a verdict on the dead; it is to expose something about the living.” So true.

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Lohengrin☦️'s avatar
Lohengrin☦️
2d

Christianity protects the family by treating marriage, children, fidelity, and household duty as sacred responsibilities.

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