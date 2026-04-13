Insurrection Barbie

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michael holt's avatar
michael holt
Apr 13

Barbie, I still like your credo as stated in one of your previous essays: "I am a Protestant, a Trump supporter, and a Christian Zionist who believes in the American-Israeli alliance, the separation of church and state, and the Constitutional order that protects the religious freedom of every citizen regardless of faith."

I've never identified as MAGA or labeled myself a Christian Zionist, but I'm both of those things in substance.

I don't know your real identity, nor do I care, but this is really good stuff, precisely worded and profoundly true. 🙏

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
Apr 13

Deep and insightful. I guess though I keep coming back to the question about power source and motivation. I think behind any and all of the actors involved in the cleaving of the Republican party derive from the same power and motivation that is the corporatist financial market globalists that started with the 1980s Council on Foreign Relations published their report Alternatives to Monetary Disorder that called for “The controlled disintegration of the world economy”. This was the deliberate work, primarily by elites in Great Britain, to destabilize the US economic system and other sovereign national economies, and reform to a globalist economic system. Marco Rubio in his recent speech to the Munic Security Conference attendees said “De-industrialization was not inevitable, it was a conscious policy choice, a decades-long economic undertaking that stripped our nations of their wealth, their productive capacity and of their independence. It was a foolish but voluntary transformation of our economy that left us dependent on others for our needs and dangerously vulnerable to crisis.”

This project rewired the wealth-making system and people like Tucker are plugged into it and working with the globalist resistance against the reforms from the Trump Administration to pull back to a national industrial focus. That resistance is working to divide the Republicans so that MAGA is defeated and the globalist corporatist regime can again install a puppet US government so that the destruction can continue.

That is the way I see it. Tucker is one of them. He is an enemy within. He is exploiting the twaddle bottom-feeding likes and follower influencers to inflate the narrative of disunity. When the media reports something over and over again, it tends to make that the new reality.

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