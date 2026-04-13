In The Long Game, I documented what is being done to evangelical Protestant America, the systematic theological demolition of the base that has powered American conservative electoral success for seventy years. I introduced the demolition crew and named the project. But this project has historical and intellectual roots that predate Dugin. And those historical and intellectual roots explain how a person like Steve Sweeny, a self-described communist can go on Tucker Carlson and find common ground with far-right nationalists so they can both champion the Islamic resistance project.

Now if your head hurts from that statement, I don’t blame you. It makes my head hurt as well but it’s imperative for people to understand how the red-green-brown alliance is forming in real time within the “conservative right.”

The communist anti-imperialist left, the nationalist right, and the Islamist civilizational resistance may seem like strange bedfellows but upon closer examination, they are the unholy alliance that uses anti-Zionism as the gateway drug for the destruction of the west from within by replacing the evangelical protestant base of the Republican party with an integralist or ethnonationalist one that will be open to multipolarity, authoritarianism and state sanctioned religion.

This convergence is happening in the podcast studio of Tucker Carlson.

Part One: The Studio

There is a studio where a communist, a fascist, and an Islamist sympathizer can all appear in the same month, reach the same audience of millions, deliver their messages without challenge, and never be identified as what they are.

The audience is conservative. The host is Tucker Carlson. And the thing that makes it work, the reason a Stalinist British journalist questioned by counterterrorism police can sit across from the most-watched figure in right-wing media and be introduced as a brave independent reporter is that none of it is disclosed to the audience. There is no disclaimer. No chyron reading “this guest is employed by Kremlin state media.” There is no moment where the host says, “Now, you are a communist who has defended Hamas’s massacre of Israeli civilians as a legitimate resistance, and your country’s counterterrorism police have questioned you about your ties to Russian intelligence and Hezbollah. Let’s talk about that.” None of that happens. What happens is a conversation that sounds, to a conservative viewer, like two Americans discussing an existential problem in American foreign policy. The problem is that one of them isn’t even American and arguably both of them hate America and everything it stands for.

Steve Sweeney appeared on Tucker’s podcast on April 10, 2026. He is a British Stalinist questioned by UK counterterrorism police about ties to Russian officials and Hezbollah, employed by the Kremlin’s state propaganda network. He calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a liberation mission. He frames the October 7 massacre, the largest mass killing of Jewish civilians since the Holocaust, as legitimate resistance. Tucker introduced him as a journalist. The six and a half million people who subscribe to Tucker’s platform received no other information. They received a brave man telling hard truths the mainstream media won’t touch.

Before that, Nick Fuentes got two hours. Fuentes is a white nationalist who runs an operation he calls the Groyper Army. In those two hours, he delivered Holocaust denial-adjacent content, antisemitic conspiracy theory, and ethnonationalist theology to Tucker’s full audience. No pushback. No follow-up question that would have forced Fuentes to defend a single claim. The interview was, functionally, a two-hour infomercial for white nationalist politics delivered to the largest conservative media audience in America with the implicit endorsement of its most trusted host.

Before Sweeney and Fuentes, there was Daryl Cooper, the podcaster who rewrote World War Two for Tucker’s audience. Churchill as the villain. Germany as the misunderstood party. The entire moral architecture of the Allied cause, quietly inverted in a conversation that felt like two men just asking questions.

Then there is Joe Kent. Former Green Beret. Until recently, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, the man whose job was to identify threats to the United States. Kent resigned over what he called an impending war with Iran and walked directly onto Tucker’s platform to insinuate that Israel had killed Charlie Kirk. Within days, RT, Russia’s state propaganda network, had branded and rebroadcast the segment. RT was waiting. The just-resigned director of America’s counterterrorism apparatus, accusing Israel of assassinating an American conservative, is doing their job for them and doing it in a much more powerful way. That is not a media That is a pipeline.

And then there is the infrastructure behind all of this. Steve Bannon spent eight hours in a Rome hotel suite with Alexander Dugin in November 2018, a meeting documented in Benjamin Teitelbaum’s War for Eternity. Tulsi Gabbard’s three former aides documented that she regularly read and shared RT content. A Kremlin propagandist called her “our girl.” She now holds a cabinet-level national security post. And the post-liberal intellectuals, Adrian Vermeule at Harvard Law, Sohrab Ahmari, Patrick Deneen at Notre Dame, Gladden Pappin at American Affairs, have spent the last decade building the theological case that the American founding was a philosophical error, that the Protestant liberal constitutional order must be replaced, that the path forward is not better democracy but less of it.

Now step back and analyze where all these various fronts converged.

A white nationalist building an ethnostate movement inside Republican institutional infrastructure. A former counterterrorism director running an anti-Israel conspiracy theory that Russian state media rebroadcast within days. A Stalinist communist employed by the Kremlin, introduced without identification or challenge. A Holocaust revisionist. A strategic architect who has reveres Maurras and idolizes Dugin. A cabinet member whose own staff flagged her as a consumer and distributor of Russian propaganda. And a circle of Ivy League intellectuals arguing that the American Constitution is a theological mistake.

Communist. Fascist. Islamist sympathizer. Russian state asset. Post-liberal integralist. Ethnonationalist operative. All reaching the same audience. All presented as varieties of conservative thought. All treated, by the most powerful distribution platform in right-wing media, as people whose ideas deserve a respectful hearing from patriotic Americans.

Ted Cruz, has said that: “Tucker Carlson is the single-most dangerous demagogue in the country.” He’s not wrong. Tucker Carlson is the place where every bad anti-American idea finds its home. His studio has become the place where three distinct anti-American ideological traditions, the communist anti-imperialist left, the ethnonationalist right, and the Islamist civilizational resistance, enter the conservative mainstream without a single viewer understanding what they are watching.

A generational shift. That is the timeline. Not the next election. The next generation. The older evangelical who remembers why Buckley expelled the antisemites is retiring. The younger staffer who grew up on Groyper meme culture and Tucker’s anti-Israel commentary is taking his place. The containment that William F. Buckley built across decades, the wall that kept the antisemites, the conspiracy theorists, and the authoritarian nationalists out of the conservative coalition, has been breached. What is flowing through the gap has a history. A long one. Longer than anyone currently running the operation, and longer than anyone currently being recruited by it.

That history is what this piece is about.

The answer to where this came from goes back 127 years. Not as one unbroken conspiracy. There is no grand master plan, no single command structure issuing directives from Moscow or Rome. What there is, is worse: two separate anti-liberal political traditions, independently arriving at the same structural logic for over a century, converging at predictable moments, diverging, then converging again. Each time they converge, they produce something that looks new to the people being recruited by it.

It never is.

This piece explains who built the wrecking crew, where they learned their trade, and why the studio of Tucker Carlson is where 127 years of anti-democratic intellectual history finally found its American audience.

Part Two: The Anti-Liberal Traditions

Two separate anti-liberal traditions developed in parallel, in different countries, from different starting points, using different vocabularies. They kept arriving at the same structural logic. Not because they were coordinating. Because the logic was latent in the problem they were both trying to solve.

The first tradition began in France in 1899.

Charles Maurras arrived in Paris in 1885 as a literary journalist with a grievance against republican France and a developing theory of what had gone wrong. The Dreyfus Affair crystallized it. Alfred Dreyfus was legally innocent. The evidence was fabricated. A court that looked honestly at the facts would have to acquit him. Maurras did not dispute this. He concluded it did not matter. Dreyfus was Jewish. Whatever his legal rights, whatever the verdict of the evidence, Dreyfus could never be truly French. The organic nation took precedence over individual rights, including the rights of an innocent man.

He built this into a complete philosophical system. In June 1899, he co-founded L’Action française and articulated what he called integral nationalism: supremacy of the state, blood and soil, full rejection of liberty, equality, and fraternity as foreign impositions on the French organic body. The body does not hold elections among its organs. The liver has no rights against the organism. The individual citizen stood to the nation as a cell stands to the body, defined by it, subordinate to it, deriving meaning only from it.

The system ran on three axes. Politically, it demanded exaltation of the national interest and the exclusion of Protestants, Jews, Freemasons, and foreigners, what Maurras called the Anti-France. Institutionally, it proposed monarchy as the proper balance between local culture and state power. Morally, it installed the Catholic Church as the unifying cultural element, the ideological agent of national cohesion.

That last axis requires a pause. Maurras was personally agnostic. He supported the Church not because its theology was true but because its institutional structure was a model of organic governance. Religion as infrastructure. Religion as social technology. Pope Pius XI recognized what Maurras was doing and condemned him in 1926 for treating the Church as a tool of political order rather than a bearer of divine truth. The condemnation was correct. Maurras had built a framework in which theological claims existed to serve political objectives, not the other way around.

He had a phrase for it: Politique d’abord. Politics First. Seize political power first, use it to change culture afterward. He had a distinction he returned to constantly: pays réel versus pays légal. The Real Country, the locality, the parish, the family, the place where people actually live. Versus the Legal Country, the republic, the constitution, parliament, the abstract machinery of liberal democracy imposed on the Real Country by intellectuals and cosmopolitans who do not belong to it.

We will come back to pays réel and pays légal. Those two phrases explain a significant percentage of Tucker Carlson’s editorial framework.

Nine thousand miles away and twenty years later: Hamburg, Germany, 1919.

There is no evidence Heinrich Laufenberg and Fritz Wolffheim ever read Maurras. None. What we can document is that two men operating in completely different national contexts, coming from the left rather than the right, independently arrived at a structural logic that rhymes so precisely with Maurras’s it should trouble everyone.

Laufenberg and Wolffheim were Hamburg communists. They proposed that the working class ally with the bourgeoisie into a nationalist dictatorship to fight a national liberation war against the Entente powers. Lenin called it an absurdity. They were expelled from the KPD.

What they had stumbled into was that anti-Western, anti-liberal sentiment was more politically potent than class consciousness alone. A movement mobilizing both simultaneously, from both ends of the political spectrum, was more powerful than either could be by itself.

They gave this idea a name: the Querfront. Cross-front. An alliance between the far left and the far right, directed against the liberal center. Two separate forces, coming from opposite directions, aimed at the same target.

This is the gravitational principle of red-brown politics, stated as plainly as it can be stated. Anti-Western resentment is stronger than ideological coherence. Find the point where the far left and the far right hate the same thing, and you do not need them to agree on anything else. You do not need them to share an ideology. You do not need them to like each other. You need them to agree on the target.

In Weimar Germany, the cross-front worked. The liberal center was squeezed from both ends until it collapsed. What replaced it served no one’s ideological program except the one that mattered: consolidated authoritarian power. The useful idiots from both flanks were absorbed and, once no longer necessary, eliminated.

Two traditions. France 1899, Germany 1919. No transmission documented between them. Independent convergence. That is scarier than a conspiracy because it means the logic is not owned by any one movement. It is latent in the political landscape, available to anyone who discovers it, emerging wherever the conditions are right.

Now the transmission chain. The links are not all equally strong. Some are documented and ironclad. Some are structural convergence, independent parallel arrival at the same destination. Honesty about the difference makes the argument stronger, not weaker, because independent convergence is more alarming than a conspiracy. A conspiracy can be disrupted at one node. Independent convergence cannot.

Julius Evola was an Italian fascist philosopher who regarded himself as to the right of fascism and Nazism, which is saying something. He recognized Maurras’s limitation: integral nationalism was tied to specific soil, specific blood. It was a French solution to a French problem. You could not export it.

What Evola offered was a metaphysical rejection of modernity itself. Not one race as superior, but the entire Enlightenment as a civilizational catastrophe. He wrote the foreword to the Italian edition of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and called Jews a virus. But the primary enemy was modernity: the individualism, the materialism, the liberal democratic organization of human life, the premise that individuals had inherent rights that preceded and constrained the state.

This did something Maurras’s framework could not. It transcended the nation-state as the organizing unit. Evola’s Traditionalism required only that you reject the modern world, and that rejection was something an Italian fascist, a Hindu nationalist, or a Russian Orthodox conservative could all claim. The framework was portable. Modernity was the enemy. Whoever opposed it was, in some sense, an ally.

The anti-war left could use it as a critique of American imperial modernity. The nationalist right could use it as a critique of Jewish cosmopolitan liberalism. Different handles, same object. By the time you reach Evola, the tradition has developed something it was missing in 1899: a framework that can travel.

Francis Parker Yockey was an American fascist writing in postwar Europe. He shifted from biological racism to cultural racism. He rejected nationalism in favor of a pan-European superstate. And he made the argument that would prove most durable: the Soviet Union, as a great land power, was a natural ally against American Atlantic liberalism. Anti-Americanism became the organizing principle capable of uniting fascist nationalists and communist anti-imperialists. You did not need to agree with Soviet communism. You needed only to recognize it as an instrument for demolishing the Atlantic liberal order.

This is the logic that survives intact into the present. You hear it from Ron Paul acolytes about non-interventionism, from the anti-imperialist left about regime change, from Tucker Carlson about why America has no business in Ukraine. The rhetoric sounds completely different in each iteration. The strategic logic is identical. Alliance with whatever great power opposes the American-led liberal international order. The Soviet Union, then. Russia, now.

Jean Thiriart was a Belgian optician who had served in the Waffen-SS. He independently arrived at the same logic and ran a political operation called the PCN, staffed by former Maoists and neo-fascists working together. An SS veteran. Former Maoists and neo-fascists under one roof. Western Europe, in the 1970s and 80s. The red-brown alliance, fully developed and operational, running propaganda under the banner of fighting American-Zionist imperialism. Not American imperialism. American-Zionist imperialism. The compound target.

In 1992, Thiriart led a PCN delegation to Russia. He met Alexander Dugin at National Salvation Front planning sessions. Thiriart died weeks later. The Thiriart-Dugin link is documented and ironclad.

Dugin is where the threads converge into something operational. He helped write the political program for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation under Gennady Zyuganov. Zyuganov declared that Russia was the last power on the planet capable of mounting a challenge to the New World Order, the global cosmopolitan dictatorship. Read that sentence with the preceding hundred years of context. Maurras’s Anti-France, the Jews, the Freemasons, the rootless cosmopolitans corrupting the organic nation, scaled to planetary level, placed in the mouth of a communist party leader. The vocabulary has changed. The architecture is identical.

Dugin founded the National Bolshevik Party to unite far-left and far-right radicals under a single roof. The shared vocabulary he developed, Eurasianism versus Atlanticism, multipolarity versus American hegemony, civilizational sovereignty versus globalist universalism, was engineered for maximum trans-ideological appeal. A Russian communist, a European nationalist, an American paleoconservative, a Latin American socialist, and an Islamist theocrat could all use it. Different traditions, same vocabulary, one objective: the demolition of the Atlantic liberal democratic order.

In 1997, Dugin published Foundations of Geopolitics. Its strategic objective was specific: fracture the United States along racial, ethnic, regional, and religious lines. Among all the fault lines available, Dugin identified one as the priority target: the evangelical Protestant-Jewish alliance. Sever that alliance, he argued, and the entire coalition falls apart. The evangelical base was the load-bearing wall. Take it out and the structure collapses.

The Bannon-Dugin link is documented in Benjamin Teitelbaum’s War for Eternity. Hotel de Russie, Rome, November 2018. Eight hours. Steve Bannon, positioning himself as the architect of a global national populist movement, and Alexander Dugin, who had spent thirty years building the intellectual infrastructure for exactly that kind of movement.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Dugin in April 2024. His relationship with Bannon is public. Whether Carlson is a knowing architect of the American Querfront or an unwitting one, his platform performs the exact structural function the Querfront requires: mass distribution for a coalition of voices spanning the nationalist right, the anti-imperialist left, and, through figures like Sweeney, the Islamist-adjacent resistance. The mechanism works whether or not the operator understands it.

The term red-brown originated in post-Soviet Russia. Dugin used it to describe the National Salvation Front, the alliance of communists and far-right nationalists that formed against the liberal pro-capitalist Russian government in the 1990s. Zyuganov’s Communist Party entered formal partnership with Russian National Unity, a prominent neo-Nazi party. They did not win power directly. What they did was destroy the conditions under which liberal democracy could consolidate. That was enough.

The lesson of the National Salvation Front is not that the cross-front wins elections. It does not need to win elections. It needs only to poison the well, to make the environment so toxic, the center so discredited, the liberal project so associated with failure and corruption, that no coherent democratic consolidation can occur. Once the center cannot hold, authoritarian consolidation follows. Whatever grows in the absence of the liberal immune system is not what the shock troops signed up for. It is never what the shock troops signed up for.

The American version is structurally analogous, though more sophisticated.

The intellectual class provides theological and philosophical legitimacy. Adrian Vermeule at Harvard Law argues for common good constitutionalism, interpreting the Constitution through the lens of natural law rather than originalist or living-constitutionalist methodology. Patrick Deneen’s Why Liberalism Failed gives the diagnosis: liberal democracy has hollowed out community, family, faith, and tradition, and is collapsing under its own contradictions. Sohrab Ahmari argues that conservatives need to stop playing procedural defense and use state power offensively. But the structural logic of their project reproduces the essential move Maurras made in 1899: the Church as the authority source that replaces the Protestant liberal constitutional order. Maurras was condemned by his own Pope for treating the Church as a tool of political order. The post-liberals are not Maurras. They are not agnostics using religion instrumentally. But the structural output of their project, whatever their intention, serves the same function: theological legitimacy for dismantling the Protestant-liberal-constitutional synthesis that has organized American democratic life.

Vermeule has argued explicitly that post-liberals do not need a democratic majority. They need a well-positioned minority capable of capturing elite institutions. Politique d’abord. Politics First. The phrase is one hundred and twenty-five years old.

Nick Fuentes is the street-level operator. Groyper culture has spent years building the political instincts of the staffers and activists who populate the operational layers of the Republican Party. The estimate of thirty to forty percent of young Republican staffers having been shaped by Groyper culture is not a fringe-watcher’s alarm. It is a description of the current political infrastructure. Fuentes runs Politique d’abord as meme warfare, which Maurras would have recognized even if he could not have predicted the medium.

Tucker Carlson has the largest independent political media operation in the United States. When he platforms Fuentes, Sweeney, Kent, and Cooper, the effect is mass distribution of the coalition’s messaging to an audience that does not know it is receiving coalition messaging. The viewers who watched Steve Sweeney on April 10, 2026 did not receive a disclosure that he is a Stalinist British communist questioned by counterterrorism police about ties to Russian officials and Hezbollah, employed by Kremlin state propaganda. They received a brave independent journalist.

The red-brown left media provides the left flank. The Grayzone and platforms like it have spent years building the case that American foreign policy is the primary driver of global suffering, that Zionism is settler-colonialism, that resistance movements from Hamas to Hezbollah are legitimate responses to oppression. The content on these platforms and the content on Carlson’s platform would seem to have nothing in common ideologically. They converge on the target.

Tulsi Gabbard sits in the cabinet with a security clearance and access to classified intelligence. Three former aides documented that she regularly read and shared RT content. A Kremlin propagandist called her our girl. She holds the directorship of national intelligence. Joe Kent, who insinuated Israeli responsibility for Charlie Kirk’s death, was the National Counterterrorism Director until he resigned. The coalition has moved from media into government.

What holds it together is not ideology. The nationalist right believes in blood and soil. The anti-imperialist left believes in decolonization. The post-liberal intellectuals believe in natural law. These are not compatible frameworks. They share no positive vision. The only thing they reliably share is the target.

Here is where the functional antisemitism operates. The claim is not that every person in this coalition is personally motivated by antisemitism. The claim is structural. Every vector in the coalition, following its own internal logic from its own starting point, arrives at the same conclusion.

The anti-imperialist left gets there through decolonization. American foreign policy serves empire. The clearest expression of American imperial overreach is unconditional support for Israel. Israel is a settler-colonial state. The people behind American foreign policy are, follow the logic to its conclusion, Jewish power operating in service of a Jewish state.

The nationalist right gets there through anti-globalism. Globalism dissolves national identity, opens borders, and serves transnational capital over national communities. The architects of globalism are, follow the logic to its conclusion, the same cosmopolitan rootless international class Maurras identified as the Anti-France. Jewish power.

The Islamist resistance gets there through civilizational opposition. The most aggressive extension of Western cultural and military power in the Muslim world is Israel. Opposition to Israel is where civilizational resistance to Western modernity and resistance to Western military presence converge.

Different starting points. Different vocabularies. Identical conclusion. Functional antisemitism is the structural output of the convergence, the point where every vector arrives at the same destination regardless of the personal motivations of those traveling the different roads. It does not require anyone to be a Nazi. It requires only that three separate analytic traditions, applied consistently, each produce Jewish power as the answer to the question of who is responsible.

That is the architecture of the cross-front. It is self-assembling.

The nationalist and the communist are the red and the brown. Add the green.

Thiriart visited Arab states in the 1970s and 80s seeking anti-American alliance partners, applying to a different geography the same structural logic that had led Yockey to the Soviet Union. Arab nationalist movements, Palestinian resistance organizations, governments in conflict with American hegemony: all potential partners in the cross-front against Atlantic liberalism. The ideological content was irrelevant. What mattered was the shared target.

The Islamist civilizational resistance is not identical to Arab nationalism. Arab nationalism was largely secular. Nasser’s Egypt, Ba’athist Iraq and Syria, and the PLO’s early formations were nationalist projects, not theological ones. Islamism is explicitly theological. It holds that the failures of Muslim-majority societies result from insufficient adherence to Islamic law and the corrupting influence of Western secular modernity. For the red-brown alliance, this distinction is operationally irrelevant. Islamism’s civilizational opposition to the liberal West makes it a structural ally. You do not have to share the theology. You have to share the target.

The anti-imperialist left’s embrace of Islamist resistance movements has been building for thirty years. The framework holds that oppressed people resisting occupation have the right to use whatever means are available. The post-colonial analysis does not distinguish between the IRA and Hamas on the basis of tactics or ideology. Resistance is resistance. The logic of anti-imperialism swallows the fact that Hamas’s founding charter calls for the genocide of Jewish people.

Steve Sweeney appeared on Tucker’s platform on April 10, 2026 and presented Hamas’s October 7 attacks as legitimate resistance. A Stalinist British communist, employed by Kremlin state media, questioned by counterterrorism police about ties to Russian officials and Hezbollah, presenting Islamist violence against Jewish civilians as legitimate resistance, on the platform of an American nationalist who reaches millions. The anti-imperialist left framing, the Islamist resistance framing, and the nationalist right platform operating simultaneously in a single broadcast. No viewer received a disclosure. The audience was Tucker’s. The message was the cross-front’s.

The point where all three colors overlap is anti-Zionism. Not criticism of specific Israeli government decisions. Anti-Zionism as a civilizational position: the Jewish state is illegitimate in principle, its existence an injustice, its dismantlement a moral imperative. The communist arrives there through anti-imperialism. The nationalist arrives there through anti-globalism. The Islamist arrives there through civilizational resistance. Three vocabularies, one conclusion.

Anti-Zionism is the gateway drug. It is the political position where someone standing on the on-ramp of legitimate grievances, real anger at Iraq, real anger at foreign policy failures, real anger at institutions that have never been held accountable, can find apparent intellectual justification for a further step. Once you have accepted that Zionism is the problem, you have accepted a framework in which Jewish power is a meaningful political category. Once you have accepted that framework, you are on a road whose destination was surveyed one hundred and twenty-seven years ago in Paris.

The gateway works because it begins with a topic on which there is legitimate debate. Criticism of Israeli government policy is not antisemitism. Opposition to specific military operations is not antisemitism. The gateway works by conflating legitimate policy debate with civilizational anti-Zionism, by making the former feel like a natural progression to the latter, and by shaming anyone who draws the distinction as a Zionist tool.

The result is that people who begin with genuine, defensible policy criticism find themselves, three steps down the road, in a conversation about Jewish power, and they arrived there through what felt like rational argument rather than ideological transmission. The road feels like it was built by their own reasoning. It was built in 1899, and it has been maintained ever since.

That is what makes it effective. That is what has always made it effective.

Part Three: The Grievances

The cross-front does not manufacture anger from nothing. It finds anger that already exists, anger that is justified, and walks it somewhere its owners never intended to go. Before you can understand the manipulation, you have to understand what is being manipulated.

In 2002 and 2003, the United States government told its citizens, with institutional authority and complete confidence, that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. Colin Powell went to the United Nations. The intelligence community signed off. The mainstream press relayed it. The weapons were not there. They had never been there. The war killed an estimated one hundred thousand to several hundred thousand Iraqis, cost two trillion dollars, dismantled the regional order that had contained Iran, handed Tehran the proxy network it still operates, and produced a successor state to the collapsed Iraqi army called ISIS. The United States withdrew in conditions no one described as victory.

The people who were wrong about all of it did not lose their jobs. They did not lose their think tank fellowships or their television contracts or their Senate seats. Many were promoted. The people who had been right from the beginning, who said from 2002 that the intelligence was thin, the strategic logic catastrophic, the postwar plan nonexistent, were called naive, unpatriotic, and dangerous. Some never worked in the mainstream press again.

That is a fact. It is not a conservative talking point or a Russian information operation. It is what happened. And the institutions that got it wrong have never, in any formal or consequential way, answered for it.

Then the financial crisis. Same architecture, different sector. The system built by the people who were supposed to be managing risk failed catastrophically because those people had profited from building the risk in. The bailout was designed and administered by men from the institutions being bailed out. Eight million Americans lost their jobs. Nearly four million families lost their homes. The retirement accounts of people who had spent forty years building them were cut in half. Not one senior executive from a major financial institution went to prison. The bonuses continued. The revolving door kept spinning. The message received, not as propaganda but as lived experience, was that the system had two sets of rules.

Then deindustrialization. This one took longer to land because it happened slower. Youngstown. Gary. Flint. McDowell County. The trade policy governing American manufacturing for thirty years was built on an explicit bargain: jobs would move, aggregate wealth would increase, and the net result would be positive. The economists had models. The models were correct in the aggregate and catastrophic in the specific. The gains went to shareholders and to consumers as cheaper goods. The losses went to the towns where the factories had been. Those towns were told to retrain. The retraining programs were funded at a fraction of what the dislocation required. The new economy jobs appeared in Austin and Seattle and San Francisco. Nobody relocated them to the places that had lost everything. The opioid epidemic arrived in those places with the precision of a targeted campaign. Between 1999 and 2020, nearly five hundred thousand Americans died of drug overdoses, the great majority of them in the communities that had been told the trade-off was worth it.

These grievances are real. They are not manipulated into existence. They exist because the failures that produced them were real, and the accountability that should have followed never arrived.

The institutional response was consistent across all three failures. Acknowledge the grievance in the abstract. Propose incremental adjustments. Express confusion, sometimes tinged with contempt, when the people bearing the costs proved unpersuaded by the people who had imposed them. When those communities delivered their verdict in 2016, the first instinct of the major institutions was not to ask what they had gotten wrong. It was to explain what was wrong with the voters.

That response built the on-ramp. Not the grievances themselves. The refusal to address them did. The on-ramp exists because the people standing on it are not wrong that the system failed them. They are not wrong that accountability never arrived. They are not wrong that they were condescended to. Anti-Zionism presents itself to someone standing on that on-ramp as the intellectually brave next step, the willingness to follow the logic wherever it leads, to name the power the polite consensus will not name. That is the pitch. It begins with something true. It ends somewhere else entirely, and by the time you arrive, the road behind you looks like your own reasoning.

The manipulation is the destination. The grievances are real. Keeping that distinction clear is the only way to understand why the manipulation works.

Part Four: The Target and the Endgame

Everything described in the preceding parts serves a specific strategic objective. Dugin named it in 1997. The intellectual class has been working toward it for a decade. The distribution infrastructure delivers it to millions of people every week. Understanding the objective is the only way to understand why the evangelical Protestant base is not an incidental target but the central one.

Dugin was specific. Not America in general. Not liberalism as an abstraction. The evangelical Protestant-Jewish alliance. That was the target. Sever it, and the Republican coalition falls apart.

To understand why that is the right target, you need to understand what that alliance has actually been.

Evangelicals are approximately thirty percent of the American electorate. Eighty percent of them vote Republican. That math has organized conservative electoral politics for forty years. But the math is less important than what drives it, because what drives it is not calculation. It is theology.

Evangelicals support Israel because they believe God told them to. Dispensationalist and covenant theology, the eternal unconditional covenant with the Jewish people recorded in Genesis 12, the return to Zion as a dimension of biblical prophecy: these are not positions they hold because of lobbying or political calculation. They hold them because their reading of Scripture compels them. Christian Zionism is not a political identity with a theological coat of paint. It is a theological conviction that produces a political behavior. Remove the conviction and the behavior disappears with it.

They support democratic institutions because human dignity is a theological claim before it is a political one. Every person bears the image of God, imago Dei, and is therefore owed a degree of protection from state power that the state cannot legitimately override. That is not a liberal position with a Christian veneer. It is a specifically Protestant-derived political anthropology, one that generated the intellectual foundation for the rights framework long before the Enlightenment formalized it in secular terms.

The demolition project does not ask evangelicals to change their politics. It asks them to change their theology. To accept that Christian Zionism is not sound exegesis but manipulation, that support for Israel is a theological error being exploited by Jewish power, that individual rights are Protestant liberal individualism rather than biblical truth, that the authentic Christian political tradition is not the Protestant constitutional synthesis but something older and more hierarchical. Undermine sola scriptura, the conviction that individual believers can read and interpret Scripture for themselves, and you undermine the entire theological architecture from which the political behaviors grow. Replace individual scriptural authority with magisterial authority, a single institutional interpreter of divine truth, and you have created the structural conditions for the post-liberal political project. Not coincidentally, the post-liberal intellectuals’ most consistent theological target is the Protestant Reformation itself.

This is what The Long Game documented: the redefinition of Christian Zionism as heresy, the rehabilitation of integralism and theocracy, the reconstruction of Christian nationalism as an ethnic or civilizational rather than theological category, the infiltration of denominations and seminaries and publishing houses and media by voices carrying the message. Sometimes intentionally serving the strategic objective. Sometimes genuinely believing their own theology. The distinction matters less than the structural function.

Once the evangelical base is severed from the Jewish alliance and from the Protestant-liberal constitutional synthesis, the destination becomes operational. Dugin specified it in 1997: multipolarity, authoritarianism, and state-sanctioned religion.

Multipolarity means the end of American global primacy. A world of regional great powers, each sovereign within its sphere, unconstrained by liberal international norms. For Russia, this means sphere of influence over the post-Soviet space with no NATO on its borders. For China, sphere of influence over East Asia with no American Pacific commitment. For Iran, sphere of influence over the Middle East with no American security umbrella for Israel. Multipolarity does not mean more freedom for anyone. It means the large authoritarian states get what they want, and the small democracies caught between them get crushed by the withdrawal of the liberal security architecture that currently prevents their annexation.

Authoritarianism means governance by organic community interest as defined by whoever has the power to claim they speak for it. The pays réel has no elections. The Real Country is not a procedural concept. It is whatever its self-appointed stewards declare it to be. The rights that protect individuals from state power are Protestant liberal impositions on the body of the nation. They go away. Not repealed. Dissolved. The organism does not hold votes among its organs.

State-sanctioned religion means whatever the dominant religious tradition of the organic community claims as normative becomes enforceable through state authority. For the nationalist right in America, this means Christian nationalism, the United States governed by natural law as interpreted by the dominant tradition. For the Islamist strand, it means Sharia governance where Islam is dominant. For Dugin’s civilizational framework, it means each civilization governed by its own religious foundation, with no universal liberal norms capable of constraining any of them.

The evangelicals being recruited into this coalition are being led toward a destination that would destroy everything their theological commitments have historically generated. The freedom of conscience that Baptists and Methodists and Pentecostals and all the minority Protestant denominations have depended on since the founding exists because of the Protestant liberal constitutional synthesis, not in spite of it. State-sanctioned religion in America would not be administered by the Southern Baptist Convention. It would be administered by whoever holds power at the moment of consolidation. That has never, in any historical configuration, been whoever the base expected.

The shock troops are always surprised by this. The communists in Weimar Germany did not expect to be put in camps. They thought they had been using the nationalists. The nationalists thought they had been using the state. The state used them both and disposed of them. The people who joined the National Salvation Front in Russia in the early 1990s wanting Russian national restoration got a kleptocracy that drained the Russian state to enrich a narrow elite and spent its national resources on a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of Russian sons. The people who thought they were taking their country back got a country being steadily emptied by the people who took it.

The shock troops of every successful authoritarian consolidation have believed they were different. They believed that this time, the organic nation’s new stewards would remember who put them there.

They are never remembered.

Part Five: The Prescription

One hundred and twenty-seven years of this history points toward two conclusions. They are not complicated. They are not new. They have been available to anyone willing to draw them honestly for most of the time this coalition has been operating. The reason they have not been drawn honestly is that drawing them honestly requires acknowledging things the institutions at the center of American political life have spent twenty years refusing to acknowledge.

Two things have to happen simultaneously. If either one is missing, the other does not work.

The first: the legitimate grievances must be taken seriously. Not acknowledged in a speech and then managed. Not validated in the abstract and ignored in policy. Taken seriously as the governance failures they are, with real accountability for the institutions and individuals responsible, and with policy frameworks that actually address the injury rather than congratulating themselves on aggregate growth metrics while the specific communities that bore the costs continue to bear them.

The Iraq War was a catastrophic failure. The people who got it wrong and paid no professional price need to face a reckoning, not as punishment but as information, because a system that imposes no cost on catastrophic failure will keep producing catastrophic failures. The financial crisis response was structurally unjust. The communities destroyed by deindustrialization were abandoned by policies designed by people who lived in different places and would not bear the costs. These are not concessions to Tucker Carlson. They are statements of fact. The refusal to treat them as facts, the establishment liberal habit of responding to the acknowledgment of these failures as if acknowledgment were itself capitulation to the far right, has been for twenty years the most effective recruiting tool the cross-front has operated.

The on-ramp is filled by grievances that go unanswered. Empty the on-ramp. Not by policing who gets to be angry, but by doing the things that would make the anger less accurate. Address the failure. Install the accountability. Build the policy.

The second: name the destination. Clearly. Repeatedly.

Not just “that is antisemitic.” That phrase has been devalued by overuse and misuse to the point where it no longer lands with the audiences that most need to hear it. More importantly, it aims at motivation, at whether a person is antisemitic in their heart, when the argument that needs to be made is about structural output. The person carrying the cross-front message may be entirely sincere in their belief that they are not antisemitic. The structure produces antisemitic output regardless of their sincerity, because the structure was designed over one hundred and twenty-seven years to do exactly that: to take people who would recoil from explicit Jew-hatred and walk them to the same destination through roads that feel like their own reasoning.

You can be a fellow traveler without taking directives. You can be a useful idiot without knowing you are one. The history of the cross-front is full of people who genuinely believed they were doing one thing while functionally doing another, and who were genuinely shocked when the movement they had served did not protect them from the thing it became.

The argument that needs to be made is the full historical argument. This is what this alliance is. This is where it came from. This is what it produced every time it succeeded, not what its proponents promised, but what it actually built. Maurras’s France ended with him convicted of crimes against humanity for his collaboration with the Nazi occupation of the country he claimed to love most. The Weimar cross-front produced conditions in which both the communists who thought they were using the nationalists and the nationalists who thought they were using the state were absorbed into a machine that needed neither of them. The Soviet red-brown front produced Putin’s Russia, not a restoration of Russian civilizational greatness but a kleptocracy that extracts the organic nation it claims to defend while sending its sons to die in a war that serves a narrow elite.

The organic nation is always the first victim of the people who claim to speak for it.

The evangelicals being recruited into this coalition are being recruited to tear down the Protestant liberal constitutional synthesis that gave them freedom of conscience, freedom of worship, institutional independence, and the civil rights framework that made their political power possible in the first place. They are being offered a integralist or ethnonationalist alternative that, once achieved, would be administered by whoever holds power. Not by evangelical Protestants, who are a minority of the American population and who have never, in any historical configuration, controlled state-sanctioned religious authority. They have always depended on the Protestant liberal constitutional settlement to protect them from state power. They are being asked to burn the settlement down.

You do not have to be Jewish to have a stake in this. You do not have to be liberal. You do not have to be a conservative. You have to care about whether the rights that protect you from state power will still exist when the people currently telling you that those rights are impositions on the Real Country get what they want.

They will not protect you. That is not a prediction. It is the documented historical output of this exact coalition every time it has run its course

The question being answered right now, in Tucker Carlson’s studio, is whether you are a citizen with rights the state cannot override, or whether you are a cell in a body that has decided it no longer needs the immune system that kept it alive.

That question has been answered, badly and bloodily, across one hundred and twenty-seven years and several continents.

Let’s hope America chooses to answer it in a different way.