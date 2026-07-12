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MyaMaryca's avatar
MyaMaryca
2d

God will not be mocked. And He’s not sitting on His throne, waiting to see how this all shakes out. If scripture is no longer the final source of truth, we will go our own way at the mercy of Integralists, Socialists, and Neville Roy Singham. And scripture clearly annotates our holy, covenant-keeping God superseding His creation with power. I can wring my hands and watch my heart race if I choose to, but He’s got this. The church needs to teach from the Book, and we need to be passionate about sharing its truth. This book will be a great share, AR, to move the needle and pull people back from the cliff of secular philosophy. Am Yisrael Chai.

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John Haupt's avatar
John Haupt
1d

Satan is behind all aspects of the attempts to dethrone God and replace it with man.

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