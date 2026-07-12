For one year, the argument of this series has been domestic. The first three installments traced the anatomy of an American political crisis, but the map we have been looking at is far too small. Part 1 traced a deliberate and escalating campaign against the Protestant base of the American right, especially its evangelical Protestant core, mapping how the political and cultural machinery of the country was brought to bear on the constituency that anchors the American alliance with Israel. We watched as the institutional structures of the United States systematically pathologized a religious instinct that had previously formed the bedrock of American foreign policy. We observed the methodical dismantling of the theological presumptions that once unified the conservative coalition. Part 2 examined the strange, unholy alliance that formed to execute this campaign: an elite alignment of secular institutionalists and the post-liberal, post-Protestant right. These are two factions that despise one another, yet they found shocking common cause in dismantling the old consensus, united by a shared contempt for the covenantal grammar that undergirded the American constitutional order. Part 3 detailed the convergence of these flanks, showing how they learned to speak the same language, identifying the precise ideological bridges over which ideas traveled from the radical fringes into the center of American power. We saw the vocabulary of liberation seamlessly merge with the vocabulary of integralist authority, producing a unified assault on the idea that any prior promise could constrain the march of a supposedly higher good.

But the campaign is not uniquely American, and at its deepest level, it is not even really about Israel. It is the local, contemporary edition of a quarrel that sorts the entire world, and the quarrel is ultimately theological. It is the clash of the covenant against the common good. Once you see the architecture of this conflict, the global numbers—the seemingly chaotic polling data, the shifting United Nations votes, the bewildering realignments of foreign capitals—stop looking like geopolitical noise and start looking like a recognizable civilizational frame. The debates tearing apart American universities, European parliaments, and international tribunals are not merely disputes about borders, refugees, or the laws of armed conflict. They are the latest eruptions of a foundational argument about the nature of authority itself.

Here is the central dynamic, and the rest of this extensive essay is the careful documentation of it: One question, older than the United States and older than the modern state of Israel, runs underneath the world’s argument about the Jewish state: does a prior promise remain binding when a later authority declares that a higher good requires its surrender?

The answer to that question does not explain every alliance, every vote, or every flag flown on a European street corner. Nations also move by raw geopolitical interest, by the weight of historical memory, by fear, by party structure, and by the necessities of war. Geopolitics is rarely neat, and attempting to reduce the entire globe to a single religious variable would be intellectual malpractice.

But theology supplies the governing structure through which those forces are interpreted. Where a living Protestant covenantal-restorationist reading remains culturally powerful, it creates a durable presumption in favor of Israel because it insists that the prior promise still stands, that the Jewish people remain its heirs, and that no later authority—religious, secular, or revolutionary—possesses jurisdiction to declare the claim void. Where that reading disappears, the restraint against supersession disappears with it. Islamic solidarity, colonial memory, secular anti-imperialism, nationalism, and geopolitical interest still matter, but they operate inside a deeper argument about whether any human authority may sit in judgment over a promise made by God.

The pattern permits exceptions. India’s robust, muscular support for Israel is not Protestant; it is driven by a shared experience with Islamist terrorism and the hard calculations of national security. Germany’s unwavering diplomatic alignment with Jerusalem is anchored in its own dark, specific history and the moral imperatives of Staatsräson. Hungary and Czechia’s alignment is nationalist and strategic. And South Africa contains millions of devout Protestants who nonetheless live under an anti-Israel governing tradition shaped by the African National Congress.

Covenant is therefore not the only reason a nation may support Israel, and its presence cannot mechanically determine every government’s conduct. Its significance is more foundational. A living Protestant covenantal-restorationist tradition establishes who holds final authority over the promise. Where it survives, God remains above the covenant, man remains beneath it, and the people of the promise cannot be disinherited by a later political judgment. Where it dies, the throne above the promise becomes available for human occupation. Grasp that structure and the global map begins to resolve.

The terms matter. Throughout this argument, evangelical means evangelical Protestant: the revivalist Protestant constituency in which the covenantal-restorationist reading has become a mass political force. American Protestant means something more precise than a denominational label or census identity. It means the constituency carrying political Protestantism, the civic theology built from covenant and from Christ’s division of jurisdiction between Caesar’s things and God’s. Covenant places ruler and people beneath a prior promise. Christ’s command confines Caesar to Caesar’s sphere and reserves the soul to God. Political Protestantism is the American constitutional translation of those two claims.

Two Readings, One Throne

To understand the structure, return to the first dispute over who may sit above a promise. The older reading of the world, the one that governed the West for centuries, begins in the Church’s ancient, blood-stained quarrel with the Jews. For much of Christian history, the dominant Catholic framework for understanding the Jewish people was supersessionism—the teaching that God’s covenant with Israel had been transferred to the Church.

The medieval record is not a Protestant caricature or a polemical exaggeration weaponized by modern critics; it is the Vatican’s own historical account of its past. The Holy See’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews acknowledges, with remarkable institutional candor, that replacement theory “steadily gained favour until in the Middle Ages it represented the standard theological foundation of the relationship with Judaism,” holding that God’s promises “would no longer apply to Israel” but “had been transferred to the Church” (Vatican Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews).

That theology did not single-handedly cause Europe’s expulsions, its ghettos, its forced conversions, and its pogroms. Political rivalries, economic anxieties, epidemiological panics like the Black Death, and the cold calculations of dynastic rulers all played their dark parts. But supersessionism supplied a central, inescapable theological enabling framework. It provided the intellectual grammar of disinheritance. Because of this theology, the Jew could be imagined not as the continuing bearer of a living promise, but as the stubborn, pathetic witness to a historic forfeiture. The theological move established a terrifying civilizational precedent: the idea that an eternal promise could be nullified and reassigned to a new, superior institution that claimed to represent a higher good.

Modern Catholic teaching has, to its credit, repudiated that medieval conclusion far more fully than this history is sometimes allowed to show. In 1965, the Second Vatican Council issued the landmark declaration Nostra Aetate, declaring that “God holds the Jews most dear” and “does not repent of the gifts He makes.” Today, the Church officially affirms that God’s covenant with Israel has never been revoked, explicitly rejecting the idea that the New Covenant cancels the old (Vatican Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews).

The contrast we are drawing here, then, is not a crude, sectarian binary between every modern Catholic and every modern Protestant, nor between an unchanged Rome and an unbroken Reformation. It is a contrast between two distinct readings of authority and promise that have run through Christian history and have been distributed unevenly across its traditions over the centuries. One is a supersessionist reading in which a later body inherits and overrides an earlier promise, claiming the authority to define the terms of the spiritual and political order. The other is a covenantal-restorationist reading in which Israel’s election remains a live, unalterable fact that no later authority on earth possesses the jurisdiction to cancel.

The Reformation did not instantly invent the second reading, and it did not completely eradicate the first. Classical Reformed covenant theology did not speak with one, unified voice about the future of the Jewish people. Early Reformers, including John Calvin, often retained replacement-like formulations, arguing that the Church was the new recipient of the ancient promises (The Gospel Coalition). But the Reformation’s massive, structural return to the Hebrew Scripture created the explosive intellectual conditions in which Protestant restorationism could grow into a mass political force.

As ordinary men and women began to read the texts for themselves, untethered from the allegorical and supersessionist glosses of medieval tradition, they encountered a God who bound Himself by irrevocable promises. Among the Puritans of the seventeenth century, among later evangelical Protestants of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, and eventually among dispensationalists, the promise to Israel was read not as an allegorical relic absorbed into the Church, but as a binding obligation still running through human history. That is the tradition deeply relevant to the modern geopolitical map.

The structure of that older supersessionist teaching is the crucial thing to hold onto, because its structural logic outlives the specific theology that gave birth to it. Supersessionism is, at its absolute core, a claim about power. It says that a standing covenantal claim can be revoked, nullified, and handed over to a higher authority that is pursuing a higher end. That conceptual move, once it exists in the mind of a civilization, does not stay safely contained in the seminary or the cathedral. It leaks into the water supply. It teaches a society that there is a throne situated above the promise, and that the man who sits on that throne may judge the covenant, rather than being judged by it.

The Integralist Temptation and the Convergence of Flanks

In political theology, this logic of supersession becomes the “common good” as the modern integralists now mean it: a state in which the common good aggressively takes precedence over individual autonomy, and civil authority is intentionally subordinated to a spiritual authority entitled to override the individual and the consenting people for the higher end. The legal scholar Adrian Vermeule’s highly influential doctrine of “common-good constitutionalism” was built, in its own explicit framing, to combat liberal individualism and the constraints of the Enlightenment. Vermeule has famously written of the need to “sear the liberal faith with hot irons”—a phrase addressing nonliberal politics broadly but perfectly capturing the militant, overriding posture of the post-liberal movement (Critical Legal Thinking). The stated strategy of this post-liberal right is “integration from within”—the logic of institutional capture rather than democratic persuasion. They do not want to win the argument in the marketplace of ideas; they want to occupy the throne and dictate the terms of the good, unrestrained by prior commitments or covenants.

In the secular world, a similar structural move appeared in colonialism and the civilizing mission, where the native’s claim to his own land was subordinated to a greater imperial purpose he was held too benighted to grasp. Today, the revolutionary anti-colonial left reverses the parties but preserves the form, subordinating the settler’s claim to the sweeping demands of native liberation. The authorities and histories differ radically, but the recurring temptation remains recognizable: some superior power claims the moral right to annul a prior claim in the name of a universal destiny.

The Jew disinherited by the medieval Church, the individual subordinated by the integralist state, the native dispossessed by the imperial center, the Israeli erased by the revolutionary left: these are not a single identical genealogy, and tracing a direct line of causation between them would be a historical error. But they share a formal recurring move. They are structural analogies of one another. In each and every case, a prior, particular, concrete claim is overridden by a superior authority claiming to represent a greater, universal good.

This structural resemblance explains the convergence that has run through the whole series. It explains how the integralist common-good right and the secular anti-colonial left, despite their otherwise irreconcilable ends, can converge on hostility to Israel and impatience with the covenant order. Both permit a prior claim to be overridden by a higher authority pursuing a higher end. The alliances are not complete and the motives are not identical, but the shared target is real.

These are two branches growing from one structural temptation, aiming at one obstacle: the covenant order with its irrevocable promise and its bound, limited, consent-based authority. Israel is the living proof that the covenant was kept, the infuriating reminder that the throne above the promise is already occupied. That is why both flanks, the post-Christian right and the secular revolutionary left, must delegitimize Israel. And it is why, in America, both must first break the political Protestantism that taught the nation how to keep every human authority beneath that throne.

Political Protestantism and the American Order

Covenant theology was not the only source of limited government. Common law, medieval conciliar traditions, classical republicanism, natural law, and Lockean liberalism all belong to the inheritance of the American founding. But none of those sources alone explains the particular jurisdictional settlement America built. That settlement was political Protestantism.

Covenant supplied Anglo-American political culture with a distinctive habit of mind: ruler and people stand together beneath a prior law, bound by promises neither possesses the authority to revise at will. The Puritan colonies made that habit explicit; the Mayflower Compact gave it an early political form on the continent; the constitutional order later joined it to other intellectual traditions. Covenant was not the whole river of the American order. It determined the direction in which the river ran: power flowed beneath a law it did not create.

The American innovation was not to remove God from the political order. It was to place God above it. God stands above the covenant as its author, and even He binds Himself by His word. Beneath that covenant stand ruler and people together. Neither Caesar, church, court, president, nor majority may climb into God’s seat and revise the terms.

“Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s” is not a command to exile God from public life. It is a division of jurisdiction. Caesar receives a real but bounded civil authority. He does not receive the soul. Conscience belongs to God; civil government belongs to Caesar; and the boundary protects both by denying either institution the right to absorb the other. The Establishment Clause is not the Constitution’s declaration that God is absent. It is the state’s confession that Caesar is not God.

That is political Protestantism: not a Protestant church governing America, but a Protestant account of authority governing the limits of every institution. The Declaration places rights prior to government and locates their source in the Creator. The Constitution constructs a civil power of enumerated jurisdiction. Article VI denies the federal government a religious test. The First Amendment bars establishment while protecting free exercise. The documents perform different tasks, but the architecture is one: God above the covenant, conscience under God, Caesar inside his assigned boundary, and government beneath a law it did not write.

The jurisdictional boundary distinguished America. Elsewhere, church or crown could claim the authority to define the common good and compel the soul toward it. In America, the civil order was denied that jurisdiction. The state could restrain conduct within its lawful sphere. It could not become the keeper of conscience, pronounce the final human good, or dissolve the person into a collective end. No human authority was permitted to take the throne above the promise.

That is also why the campaign against political Protestantism is not incidental to the campaign against America. Anyone who wants to replace the covenant order with an authority empowered to define and enforce a higher good must first destroy the jurisdictional boundary that keeps man beneath God. The Protestant must be recoded as ignorant, cruel, disloyal, or dangerous. His attachment to Israel must be recoded as fanaticism. His defense of conscience must be recoded as bigotry. His insistence on limited government must be recoded as obstruction. The political theology must be made morally untouchable before the political order built from it can be dismantled.

The target is not merely a voting bloc. It is the last large constituency that still remembers why Caesar cannot have everything. Destroy that memory and the throne becomes available. The integralist will place the Church upon it. The revolutionary will place history upon it. The technocrat will place expertise upon it. The nationalist will place the nation upon it. Their promised goods differ; their required first move is the same. Political Protestantism must fall because political Protestantism keeps man out of God’s seat.

Latin America: The Live Experiment

If you want to see how this theological force moves nations in the modern world, look to where the variable is actively changing. Latin America supplies the chapter’s strongest evidence because it permits more than historical anecdote; it allows us to watch the geopolitical plates shift in real time, measured by actual state behavior. These countries share broadly Catholic colonial inheritances, related political traditions, and strong currents of both hierarchy and liberation theology. Over the last few decades, however, an evangelical and Pentecostal Protestant wave has rewritten the demographic map, and foreign policy has moved with it often enough to be measured.

The hardest single piece of comparative evidence in this whole essay is a peer-reviewed study by Tom Ziv in the journal Politics and Religion. Analyzing 198 United Nations votes across eighteen Latin American countries over the span of a decade, from 2009 to 2019, the study found a striking correlation: as a country’s evangelical Protestant share rises, its support for Israel rises with it. The Catholic share, by contrast, produced no such effect, and the Protestant effect held even when controlling for other variables (Cambridge University Press).

This is an observational association, not absolute causal proof that theology acts alone without political context. But it establishes something the purely secular account has enormous difficulty explaining away: as the religious constituency carrying the promise-centered reading grows, state behavior moves measurably, predictably, in Israel’s direction. The two countries that famously defied international pressure and moved their embassies to Jerusalem, Guatemala in 2018 and Honduras in 2021, are among the most heavily evangelical Protestant nations in Latin America, sitting at around 40 percent Protestant, and the moves were executed by explicitly evangelical Protestant-backed governments (NPR; Jerusalem Post). In Brazil, where evangelical Protestants now make up roughly a third of the country, supporters of the evangelical Protestant-aligned right regularly wave Israeli flags at domestic rallies as a primary badge of identity, intertwining their faith with the geopolitical existence of the Jewish state.

On the other side of the continent, Catholic and secular Chile, home to the largest Palestinian diaspora outside the Arab world, stands as a stronghold of the boycott movement (The Week). Chile also demonstrates why theology cannot carry the whole explanation: diaspora, party, and political leadership matter. What the regional evidence isolates is not a master cause but an independent pressure. Where the Protestant restorationist constituency grows, it adds a measurable pull toward Israel.

Belfast: The Pattern in Miniature

To see how intensely these variables bundle together, look to a single city. Belfast is not a perfectly controlled experiment, and treating it as a pure laboratory of theology would be irresponsible. Theology there travels inextricably with British unionism, Irish nationalism, the IRA’s long history of training with the PLO, competing colonial analogies, and rival, bleeding memories of decades of terrorism (This Week in Palestine). Those variables cannot be separated cleanly, and they should not be pretended away. To argue that theology is the only force at work in Northern Ireland would be to ignore decades of horrific political violence and deep-seated class conflict.

What Belfast offers is something different: a highly compressed, vivid picture of how the variables reinforce one another, creating a durable matrix of identity. On the Protestant loyalist Shankill Road, the Israeli flag flies over a memorial to Protestants killed by the IRA, beside a painted mural reading “we salute you” directed at the Israeli Defense Forces. A few hundred yards away, across one of the towering peace walls that still physically divide the city, the Catholic nationalist Falls Road shows Irish and Palestinian hands clasped tightly through prison bars. A Democratic Unionist lawmaker explained the bond with Israel as one besieged people recognizing another, a shared history of defending a perimeter against terror; a Sinn Féin lawmaker explained the opposite loyalty in the mirror, insisting that if any nation understands the Palestinians, it is the Irish (The Globe and Mail).

Same city, same conflict, same colonial history, two communities carrying rival religious and national lineages, and they split on a distant war with remarkable predictability. The flags do not prove that theology alone causes the division. They show theology embedded deep inside the identities through which each community interprets a distant war. On the loyalist side, Protestant identity, attachment to Britain, and identification with a state under terrorist attack converge on Israel. On the nationalist side, Catholic historical memory, republican alliance, and the colonized-native analogy converge on Palestine. The peace wall is therefore not a laboratory. It is a map legend.

Ireland: The Colonial Reading

Widen the lens to the whole island, because the Republic of Ireland defeats one popular, lazy explanation before the deeper argument even begins. Its pro-Palestinian posture cannot plausibly be reduced to Muslim electoral pressure or modern demographic capture. Muslims constituted only about 1.6 percent of the population in the 2022 census, while Ireland’s intense state-level identification with Palestine reaches all the way back to a 1980 declaration (Central Statistics Office of Ireland). The policy preceded the constituency by decades. Ireland is consistently among the most pro-Palestinian states in the Western world, officially recognizing the State of Palestine in 2024 and joining South Africa’s aggressive genocide case at the Hague (Eolas Magazine; The New York Times).

The stronger explanation is the one Ireland loudly and consistently gives for itself: a Catholic-nationalist people reads Palestine through its own intense, inherited memory of empire, partition, minority rule, and anticolonial struggle (The Guardian). That history does not prove that Catholic theology directly caused Ireland’s foreign policy position. What it shows is that Ireland possessed a powerful colonial reading of the world, forged through centuries of English domination, and lacked a comparably powerful Protestant-restorationist bloc capable of contesting it. The absence of a covenantal reading did not create the Irish anti-colonial analogy. It left the analogy completely unanswered. When there is no theological presumption in favor of the prior promise, the colonial narrative rushes in to fill the void, unopposed and absolute.

Africa: The Interaction Map

Africa does not produce a ruler-drawn Protestant map. It produces something far more scientifically useful: a dynamic, complex interaction map. Across the continent, evangelical Protestant and Pentecostal revival creates real popular and political sympathy for Israel; Muslim solidarity pulls in the opposite direction; and practical experience with Islamist violence, Israeli security assistance, regime interest, and liberation memory constantly alter the balance.

Some of the world’s most pro-Israel publics sit in the African Protestant belt, among countries transformed by Pentecostal and evangelical Protestant revival. A Christian advocacy initiative with chapters across sixteen African nations exists for the explicit purpose of encouraging African support for Israel at the UN, driven by the theological conviction that Africa will be blessed by the God of Israel if it stands with the Jewish state (University of Washington Stroum Center).

The numbers confirm the pattern at the extremes. In Pew’s Spring 2025 global survey of 24 countries, the only countries holding net-favorable views of Israel were India, Kenya, and Nigeria. In the Spring 2026 survey of 36 countries, the only countries to hold net-favorable views of Israel were India, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (Pew Research Center; Pew Research Center). Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana are evidence for a Protestant-restorationist effect, but they are clearly not proof of a Protestant monopoly. India’s highly favorable numbers in the very same Pew surveys make that monopoly claim impossible. India supports Israel out of a shared experience with Islamist terrorism and intense national security cooperation, proving that geopolitics and shared threat can bind nations as tightly as shared theology.

The states on the continent that withhold diplomatic relations from Israel are overwhelmingly Muslim-majority. South Africa, meanwhile, shows the colonial branch operating amid public-government tension: a nation with millions of devout Protestants, yet governed by the African National Congress, which reads Palestine through its own anti-apartheid memory and brought the genocide case against Israel (Institute for National Security Studies). The African evidence supports the claim that covenant can be a powerful force among several competing variables, not that it is the only road to Israel.

Northern Europe: The Post-Protestant Decay

If the pull comes partly from living covenant faith, then a once-Protestant nation that has lost that faith should see the presumption in Israel’s favor weaken. Northern Europe offers a pattern consistent with that prediction. Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands were historically among the most thoroughly Protestant societies on earth and are now highly secularized. Sweden recognized the State of Palestine in 2014, and Norway joined Ireland and Spain in recognition in 2024 (Associated Press).

Swedish scholarship documents how attitudes toward Israel increasingly sort along the left-right axis in a highly secular society (DiVA Portal). The surviving confessional Protestant constituencies still provide pockets of resistance to that shift. The evidence is consistent with a theological presumption shrinking alongside the active faith that carried it, though it cannot isolate secularization from party politics, migration, media, or generational change.

Secularization is consistent with the loss of a pro-Israel theological presumption, but it does not prove the case by itself. Germany remains supportive of Israel through Holocaust memory and Staatsräson; Hungary and Czechia maintain support through nationalist-right and strategic alignments. Support for Israel can survive without covenant theology. But where the covenantal reading dies, the anti-colonial account loses one of its most durable rivals and can more readily become the default.

The Soviet Vocabulary and Modern Amplification

The anti-Zionist vocabulary that rushed in to fill the post-Christian void was not invented solely on American college campuses. Its modern international form was industrialized in Moscow. During the Cold War, the Soviet campaign deliberately joined Zionism to racism, imperialism, fascism, and apartheid, and then systematically used international institutions to give that synthesis moral authority.

United Nations Resolution 3379 carried the infamous formula “Zionism is racism” into international law-like language in 1975, prompting Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s legendary declaration that the United States would “never acquiesce in this infamous act” (United Nations). The narrative of Israel as an apartheid state was aggressively pushed by the Soviets; a Ukrainian SSR state publication literally appeared under the title Zionism and Apartheid (Jewish Policy Center). Defectors like Ion Mihai Pacepa have recounted the KGB’s intense focus on anti-Zionism (with the necessary caveat that while the core Soviet campaign is exhaustively corroborated by Western intelligence, Pacepa’s most vivid specific anecdotes remain his own).

The lineage of this vocabulary must be stated carefully. The historical campaign and the rhetorical continuities between Soviet propaganda and modern progressive activism are documented. Direct transmission from a Soviet intelligence office to every present activist is not. Most young people repeating the vocabulary today are not foreign agents and need never have encountered its Cold War origin. But propaganda succeeds precisely when its categories survive their author, enter elite institutions, and become the unexamined language in which later generations believe they are thinking for themselves (Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe). The Soviet Union did not invent hatred of the Jews. It helped perfect a secular, anti-colonial vocabulary through which older suspicions could travel under new moral signs.

The Neville Roy Singham network belongs here as vital evidence of modern amplification, not direct command. Funding links, ideological alignment, shared spaces, and congressional scrutiny of Singham’s network are all documentable; direct Chinese tasking of particular street demonstrations is an unproven allegation (House Ways and Means Committee). The argument does not need a hidden, omnipotent hand controlling every actor on the board. It needs only an ecosystem in which hostile states and ideologically aligned funders happily invest in destructive narratives that are already highly useful to them.

The Young and the Slide into the Old Hatred

This is why the covenant reading is being contested where it is weakest: among the young, on both sides of the ocean at once. Survey work on American evangelical Protestants shows the generational break starkly. Support for Israel among evangelical Protestants aged eighteen to twenty-nine fell from about 69 percent in 2018 to roughly 33.6 percent in 2021, a collapse of more than half in just three years (Providence). Brookings reports a wider age gap across the American public (Brookings Institution). The young now receive two rival catechisms: one from scripture, the pulpit, and the inherited covenant; the other from the phone, the campus, and the algorithmic feed, which teaches that the covenant reading is not an act of faith, but an act of cruelty.

Once Israel is cast not merely as politically wrong but as uniquely and cosmically evil, the persistence of anyone’s support for it eventually has to be explained away as corruption, manipulation, or control. A 2025 global survey by the ADL found that 46 percent of adults worldwide met its threshold for significant antisemitic beliefs, with especially high levels among the young (ADL). That is the perilous bridge where the anti-colonial left can meet the antisemitic right, where a complaint about a colonial state can slide into the old talk of Jewish money, media, and control.

The danger to young Christians is precise. They can be taught that they are resisting empire while being drawn toward the oldest supersessionist patterns in the West. That slide rarely begins with open hatred. It begins with pity, and with a moral education that teaches them to see only one people in the frame. Strip away the theological defense of the prior promise and the result is not necessarily hatred. It is an exposed space into which the oldest hatreds know how to move.

What the World Forecasts for America

The world does not divide mechanically into Protestant friends of Israel and everyone else. India, Germany, Hungary, and South Africa show that nations may reach pro-Israel or anti-Israel positions through security, memory, nationalism, party, and war. But those cases do not erase the covenantal connection. They clarify its true mechanism. The issue is not whether Protestant theology predicts every diplomatic vote. The issue is whether a civilization retains any authority above man capable of forbidding disinheritance.

Where a living covenantal-restorationist faith survives, it places one stubborn proposition inside the political order: the promise was made before us, and we do not possess the authority to cancel it. That proposition does not dictate every national border, excuse every government action, or settle every war. It establishes something prior to policy: a prohibition against disinheritance. The heirs of the promise cannot be swept away by the arithmetic of a common good defined by the men who benefit from revoking it.

Where that reading dies, the throne does not remain empty for long. History, liberation, security, progress, the Church, the nation, or the revolutionary class takes the seat and claims the competence to decide which inherited promise must yield. Israel becomes the public test because the Jewish claim is ancient, particular, and resistant to every universal scheme that would absorb it. America becomes the final battlefield because its constitutional order was built to deny that throne to man.

That is the danger now visible in America. The old Protestant instinct is not merely losing a policy argument about a foreign government. Political Protestantism itself is being dismantled: the distinction between Caesar’s jurisdiction and God’s, the reservation of conscience to God, the subjection of civil authority to prior law, and the refusal to let any institution define a good high enough to cancel a promise.

The forces that want to destroy the American order understand the sequence. They cannot place man on God’s throne while political Protestantism still teaches that the seat is occupied. They cannot make the state keeper of the soul while Americans still remember that some things belong to Caesar and other things belong to God. They cannot revoke the covenant while a people still believes that no human authority stands above the promise.

The American Protestant is therefore the last front. Break his theology and the constitutional boundary becomes an empty custom. Break the boundary and conscience becomes a grant of the state. Make conscience a grant of the state and the common good becomes whatever the throne declares it to be.

The flags on the walls of Belfast show the ancient division. Israel reveals what is at stake. America reveals why the war has come for political Protestantism. The question beneath all three is the same: does God remain above the covenant, with man bound beneath it, or will man take the throne and call his own will the greater good?