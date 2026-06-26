On the night of June 23, in a rented hall in upper Manhattan, a thirty-two-year-old doctoral student named Darializa Avila Chevalier accepted a victory almost no one had thought possible a month before. She had just unseated Adriano Espaillat, a five-term congressman, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and a fixture of the district for a decade. She had never held office. She had organized protest encampments at Columbia, had written online that Israel “doesn’t exist,” and had recently declined, when asked directly, to say whether murderers should go to prison. None of it cost her the win. Instead, an enthusiastic room chanted “Free Palestine.” Notice they did not cheer “Go America,” because none of them elected her for anything other than her pro-Palestine views. Yes, you read that correctly: not her communist views, her views on Palestine. When the face of Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the House Democrats, appeared on a screen, the crowd booed and chanted, “You’re next.”

The day before, two hundred miles south, a different broadcast had gone out to a far larger audience. Tucker Carlson had released a ninety-eight-minute interview with a Reformed Baptist writer named JD Hall, and titled it, without apology, “the corrupting lie of Christian Zionism.” It moved through chapters with headings like “Who Killed Jesus?” and “Israel’s Persecution of Christians.” Its argument was that the evangelical love of Israel, the thing that has anchored Republican foreign policy since Reagan, was never truly Christian at all, but a kind of infection, slipped into American churches a century ago through the footnotes of a study Bible.

These two events have nothing to do with each other. The people in that Manhattan hall would loathe JD Hall, and he them. They share no party, no faith, no theory of the world. And yet, watching them, you cannot shake the sense that you are seeing one thing photographed from two angles.

That sense is the subject of this essay. The first two parts of this argument were about the right, how a network of provocateurs and theologians are dismantling the Protestant base of the American right, and how that fits a century-old European pattern in which the far left and the far right fuse against a common enemy without ever sharing a common goal. This part is about the moment the pattern completes itself, when you can finally see both hands of the same operation working at the same time to arrive at the same end: the end of American hegemony. And if you are to ever understand the point of all this, which I would argue is in the best interest of every American citizen who likes our Constitution, the first thing you need to do is discard the notion that this has anything to do with Israel.

What Is This Fight About?

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” That clause is the wall between church and state, and it is a radical American invention. It is the reason this country has never had an official faith, never made citizenship contingent on creed, never let the government put its thumb on the scale of your free conscience. It is also, not incidentally, what made America safe for Jews, for dissenting Protestants, for Catholics, and for everyone outside whatever majority happened to hold power. The Judeo-Christian civic framework that grew up around it was not a state religion. It was the opposite: a shared moral vocabulary that fused Jewish and Christian Americans into a single civilization based on a shared God who demands we worship Him freely. That is why Israel, while it does not have an establishment clause, is the only place in the Middle East where Jews, Christians, and Arabs can all be citizens, serve in government, and own property.

Both of the movements in this story hate that clause. They want it gone for different reasons: one secular and authoritarian, one confessional and authoritarian. They agree on nothing except that the wall has to come down. And then they can duke it out among each other for power. Communists need the state to be the recognized religion, and members of the Christian Taliban right need a form of authoritarian Christianity to sit above the state. And they have each found that the most efficient way to weaken it is to go after what is holding that wall up. That would be the alliance between American Christians and the Jewish state, and the “Judeo-Christian” frame that alliance rests on. Pry “Judeo” off “Christian” and the wall crumbles. How the heck do you do that? Well, there’s only one way. America was founded as a covenant between the people and their government. Covenant theology is the backbone of Protestantism. The left uses Islam and communism, and the right uses Islam and some new form of pagan Christianity that will be authoritative over all.

That is why a war about Gaza keeps turning into something much larger and stranger: a fight about covenants, about who killed Jesus, about whether the American founding was a mistake. The participants think they are arguing about the Middle East. They are arguing about the Establishment Clause.

The Attack from the Right

When JD Hall sat across from Carlson, he built his case on a sleight of hand. He treated dispensationalism as if it were the foundation of Christian Zionism. It is not. It is a straw man, and it collapses from both directions.

Dispensationalism is not the historic Protestant reading and never was. The Reformation consensus was covenant theology; the word covenant appears in Scripture hundreds of times, dispensation a handful. And dispensationalism cannot stand without a prior framework called futurism, the reading that the prophecies of Revelation and Daniel’s seventieth week describe a future end-times period. That framework was not a Protestant discovery. It was authored by a Jesuit. Francisco Ribera, a Spanish priest of the Counter-Reformation, built futurism in the 1590s for an explicit purpose: Protestants were calling the papacy the Antichrist, and Ribera pushed the Antichrist off into the distant future, taking the heat off Rome. It passed from Ribera and Bellarmine through the Jesuit Lacunza to Edward Irving and finally to John Nelson Darby, who systematized it into dispensationalism in the 1830s and saw it printed into the margins of the Scofield Reference Bible in 1909. So the very thing Hall holds up as the rotten root of Christian Zionism is itself a Roman Catholic invention from the Counter-Reformation. A man who wants to indict Christian Zionism as theologically foreign has, without seeming to notice, indicted a Jesuit, not the Reformers.

Now take the other end of the straw man, the part that actually matters. Christian support for the Jewish return long predates dispensationalism, and it is not built on it at all. The conviction runs back through the Puritans, into the Geneva Bible of 1560, more than three centuries before Scofield. Increase Mather, the first president of Harvard, and John Cotton of Massachusetts Bay wrote of the restoration of the Jews to their land. Oliver Cromwell reopened England to the Jews in 1656 partly out of the same conviction. By the time Darby ever crossed the Atlantic, the belief had been entrenched among Bible-reading Christians for two hundred years, and plenty of its holders were Reformed covenant theologians who would have regarded dispensationalism, in Spurgeon’s words, as an absurdity. So Hall’s move to discredit Christian Zionism as just dispensationalism is a failure all around.

But that is, after all, why he chose it. It is a hard-to-explain concept that many Protestants who are pro-Israel can’t describe and do not understand. It is therefore a fabulous boogeyman. Hall is not reasoning toward a conclusion; he is selecting the single most attackable strand of a much older and broader conviction and then knocking it over for an audience that has no way to check him.

Hall waves Israel’s $729 million hasbara budget at Carlson’s audience as proof of a sinister plot to control American minds. But put that number next to what the actual information-war giants spend, and it stops looking sinister and starts looking like a mid-sized player scrambling to defend itself in a contest the multipolar axis is already dominating.

China spends roughly $10 billion a year on international information operations (the largest propaganda budget of any government) and runs global satellite networks in six languages, with state outlets CGTN and Xinhua claiming 182 and 265 million followers, and engagement rates that outrank Western news sources by a factor of ten or more. The United Front Work Department alone, the agency tasked with co-opting foreign elites, is projected to reach $4 billion, meaning that Beijing now spends more on influence operations than the entire operating budget of its own foreign ministry.

Russia is spending close to $1.8 billion in 2026; its draft budget allocated $1.77 billion for propaganda. And that figure covers only overt state media like RT; covert troll farms, front organizations, and cyber operations add more on top.

Iran pours in hundreds of millions despite a collapsing economy. Even with hyperinflation over 40 percent, the 2025 budget for Iranian state broadcasting was set at roughly $580 million, a 46 percent year-over-year increase, the regime choosing to starve civil infrastructure to feed its propaganda machine.

These three are not three separate efforts. When Putin visited Beijing, the meeting culminated in a joint declaration on establishing a multipolar world and an explicit agreement to strengthen ties between their major media outlets, expand digital diplomacy, and coordinate information policy. The propaganda budgets and the multipolarity doctrine are the same project, stated in the same document. Aggregate annual authoritarian spending on foreign influence is projected to exceed $10 billion this year, funding “a new kind of weapon: industrialized artificial intelligence.”

Meanwhile, the US has been retreating from this field: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s budget was $586 million in 1988 adjusted for inflation; today it is $123 million. The State Department’s main coordinating body for information efforts has an annual budget of less than $100 million.

Recoding “an ally finally funded a PR budget to defend itself” into “the Jews secretly engineer what you’re allowed to think” requires you to stare at the $10 billion gorilla in the room and somehow see only the Israeli mouse. That is the antisemitic leap: not the existence of the budget, but the decision to be alarmed by the smallest spender while the powers actually running industrialized information warfare against America are the very ones Hall’s own side keeps carrying water for.

Carlson has been running the same scam for two years. He aired a report from the Jordanian border accusing “US-funded Israel” of persecuting Christians. He grilled Ted Cruz, incredulous that Genesis 12 (”I will bless those who bless you”) could possibly refer to the modern state of Israel. He platformed the country singer John Rich repeating the old conspiracy that the Scofield Bible was a project of “rich Jews.” He hosted Nick Fuentes, the white-nationalist livestreamer, for two friendly hours. And he has named names: Mike Huckabee and Ted Cruz, the architects of evangelical political engagement, branded as carriers of a “brain virus.”

The most honest description of where this leads did not come from Carlson’s critics but from an analysis of the postliberal Christian movement he travels with, a coalition that includes both Catholic integralists and Protestant “confessional state” advocates who increasingly call themselves Christian nationalists. They insist, in their own words, that as liberalism and religious freedom crumble under their own contradictions, an official Christian state must emerge, and in that state, by definition, non-Christians like Jews would be less than fully equal. That is not an inference drawn by an enemy. That is the program, stated by its proponents: the end of the disestablishment settlement, replaced by an established faith under which the Jew, and eventually the dissenting Protestants and Catholics, are second-class citizens.

This is the thing most Republicans do not understand about the war inside their own party, and it is the reason we will ultimately lose: they think the Israel argument is a foreign-policy disagreement, a debate about aid packages and forever wars. It is not. It is a fight over whether a party committed to religious liberty for everyone survives at all, or gets replaced with a party that chooses which church it will put on top of the state.

The base that is being demolished is the only constituency structurally incapable of being absorbed into a confessional order, because Protestantism is congregational to its bones: no bishop, no magistrate, every believer reading the text for himself. You cannot integrate it into a throne-and-altar arrangement. You can only break it. So that is what is being attempted, in public, on the largest platforms in the country, and the people who should be defending that wall are arguing about Iran.

When Vice President JD Vance flew home from Switzerland, we got some of the most consequential foreign-policy news of the year: that the United States had agreed to seat officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an organization the American government still designates a terrorist group, across a table from American commanders in Doha. He did not give that story to the AP. He gave it, in an interview aboard Air Force Two, to a journalist named Sohrab Ahmari.

Ahmari is not a neutral stenographer, and the choice was not random. He is among the most prominent American converts to integralism, a writer who makes regular pilgrimages to Budapest alongside Deneen and the theologian Chad Pecknold, a man whose entire public project is the replacement of liberal proceduralism with a “substantive politics of the good.” Are the theology on Carlson’s couch, the doctrine in the law reviews, and the policy on Air Force Two three stories? I do not yet know. Only time will tell, but it is certainly an interesting data point along the way.

The Left Flank and What the Right Misses

Now cross the aisle, because the genius of a convergence is that it runs the same operation in reverse, in a different language, and the people executing it have no idea they are part of the same picture. And here is the thing the right gets most wrong about the left, the misunderstanding that will cost them everything if they don’t correct it: they think the enemy is communism. It isn’t. The socialism is almost incidental. The thing that actually holds the modern left coalition together, the single belief that binds the socialists and the abolitionists and the immigrant-rights organizers and the campus activists into one disciplined bloc, is not a theory of the economy.

It is hostility to Israel.

Look at the Democratic Socialists of America, the engine of the insurgency. On paper they are a workers’ movement: abolish capitalism, Medicare for All, housing. In practice, the one issue they will expel a member over, the one with its own multi-page section in the candidate questionnaire, the one they themselves call “our compass,” is Palestine. Their 2025 convention made support for Zionism grounds for expulsion. Their questionnaire singles out only one country on earth for a loyalty test, and it is not China, not Iran, not Russia, not Cuba, only Israel.

As their own activists put it: fail on Palestine, and you fail on everything. That is not a movement organized around socialism with an Israel position attached. It is a movement organized around opposition to Israel, with socialism attached to it.

This matters enormously, because if you think you are only fighting communism, you will never win. You cannot fight an enemy you refuse to understand. The accelerationism on the left is not a revival of Marxist economics. It is anti-Israel sentiment, which is the one solvent strong enough to bind an otherwise incoherent coalition of socialists, abolitionists, immigrant-rights groups, and campus activists into a single disciplined bloc. The socialism is real but secondary. The thing that actually holds it together is the shared enemy. This is why “red-green” is the precise term: a left-Islamist alignment fused not by a common economic program, which they do not share, but by a common target. They are not allies in building anything. They are allies in tearing down one thing only, the American-Israeli alliance, and once they accomplish that, they will dispense with pretending they belong to the same coalition.

How do I know this? Well, we have a red-green alliance that ran to its conclusion. In Iran in 1979, the coalition against the Shah was exactly this: Marxists, the communist Tudeh Party, the Fedayeen guerrillas, secular nationalists, students, and Khomeini’s Islamists, united by nothing but a shared enemy and a shared slogan of anti-imperialism. The left convinced itself that Khomeini’s “Great Satan” rhetoric was its own anti-Western battle. It supported him into power. And once the monarchy fell and the theocracy no longer needed the coalition, it turned on it. By 1980 the universities were purged of leftists; from 1981 to 1983 thousands were arrested, tortured, and executed; the Tudeh leadership was paraded through televised confessions before the party was dismantled; and in the summer of 1988 Khomeini issued a fatwa that sent thousands of remaining leftist prisoners to mass executions. The communists who helped build the revolution were devoured by it in the same decade. That is what the red-green alliance produces when it wins. One partner believes it is using the other, and one partner is correct. The other ends up dead.

On June 23, a slate of candidates blessed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani swept New York’s Democratic primaries. The signal victory was the fall of Espaillat, beaten by a Columbia protest organizer with no legislative record. At the parties the crowds chanted “Free Palestine,” and days earlier Mamdani had called the pro-Israel lobby “monsters”; a Reform rabbi noted the word crossed into the ancient territory of sinister Jewish control. The center of the Democratic Party did not push back, because on this question the center has already lost. That is the blunt fact the right has not absorbed: on the left, this war is over. The vanguard captured the machine. The only question left there is how fast it spreads, and whether anyone on that side remembers what happened to the Tudeh. I would venture to guess no one does, and even if someone figures it out, it is too late. CAIR and the MSA and the 187 other Islamic NGOs convincing you AIPAC controls your life have already taken over the Democratic Party from within. And if they win control of this country one day, you will pray for communism.

There is a deeper layer here as well, and it is the one that should make every honest person on the left afraid. The slogans in that Manhattan hall, “Zionism is racism,” “apartheid state,” and the placards fusing the Star of David with the swastika, were written decades ago, by a foreign government that wanted precisely what is now unfolding.

“Zionism is racism” is the verbatim text of United Nations Resolution 3379, which the Soviet Union engineered through the General Assembly in 1975, and which the American ambassador Daniel Patrick Moynihan condemned for lending antisemitism “the appearance of international sanction.” “Israel apartheid” reproduces the title of a Soviet pamphlet from the same decade. The compound slur “imperialist-Zionism” was, by the account of Ion Pacepa (the most senior intelligence officer ever to defect from the Soviet bloc), a Moscow invention handed to Yasser Arafat, who liked it so much he later claimed to have invented it.

The insistence that anti-Zionism has nothing whatever to do with antisemitism is itself a tool of KGB propaganda, one that Pacepa explains as coming straight from the head of the KGB. “Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism” was thought up in the KGB and injected into Western discourse.

Izabella Tabarovsky is a scholar and researcher who lectures often on this topic, because she grew up inside that machine in the Soviet Union, and when she first saw these signs on American campuses in 2018 she recognized them immediately. Western activists had absorbed the Soviet script, took it into the universities and the nonprofits, and handed it down as some kind of new idea.

The vocabulary came from the Kremlin. The infrastructure that puts bodies in the street today also comes from a communist regime, just not the USSR. The largest anti-Israel demonstrations in America, the “Shut It Down for Palestine” coalition that filled streets within hours of the October 7 massacre, run through an organization funded by Neville Roy Singham. He is an American tech millionaire who lives in Shanghai, shares an office with a Chinese state-propaganda firm, and has been photographed at Communist Party workshops. A report from George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, written by a former FBI counterintelligence agent, followed hundreds of millions of dollars from Singham’s network into the People’s Forum, the ANSWER Coalition, and the International People’s Assembly. Congress is now demanding he register as a foreign agent, alleging he is executing Beijing’s own published doctrine, the “strategy of sowing discord,” which means deepening an enemy’s internal quarrels until it forgets it has an external one. The tell is in what these self-described human-rights groups never say: not a word about the Iranian regime that machine-guns its own protesters, nothing about the camps in Xinjiang, nothing, ever, about Beijing. They express outrage for only one nation, because it has the audacity to defend itself against an eight-front attack.

The Real Uniparty

On the right, a fabricated grievance is grafted onto a real one to turn Christians against Israel, in the words of Tucker Carlson, to “upend the American Protestant order” toward a confessional state where Jews and dissenters are less than equal. On the left, you have a CCP operation seeded with KGB Active Measures vocabulary to bind a coalition against Israel so that they can build a secular order, but only until they tear down the wall. Then I have a feeling the only thing they will build is an Islamic theocracy. The red-green left wants to tear down the wall. The brown-green right wants to tear down the wall.

And they are willing to work together on the one issue they can use to gaslight America into falling into the trap: hatred of Israel.

The irony is that the people pushing this are the ones actually putting foreign interests above America’s, when they build their multipolar world, where American primacy ends and Russia, China, and Iran stand as co-equal poles.

In the war that wound down three weeks ago, you can just sit back and watch the beneficiaries collect. China gained a distracted America, its attention pulled off the Pacific and Taiwan, and fresh evidence for the multipolar order it has been arguing toward for years. Russia, an oil producer, gained from the wartime price spike, revenue that flows toward the war it is still fighting in Ukraine, and gained one more proof for the story it has sold for thirty years, that the Western order is exhausted. Iran gained the most direct prizes of all: sanctions relief, with oil and petrol exports waived and frozen assets released; a coordination cell in Doha that seats its Revolutionary Guard across the table from American officers; and a Lebanon settlement it does not have to sign but the United States must enforce, an arrangement Israeli officials themselves saw as a concession to Tehran, binding Israel to terms in a deal it was never party to.

These factions created an echo chamber that flooded the zone with propaganda and put the administration into a pressure cooker that no one can survive. We have midterms coming up, and you have the right working with the left to take out this President. So the administration did the only thing it could do. It made a deal so that gas would go down, so the midterms won’t tank the Republicans, and so that we can live to fight another day, because President Trump understands that Democrats taking power would be worse for Israel than any temporary deal he can make with Iran.

Both movements were built on the same accusation: that a foreign power secretly controls the United States, that Americans bleed for Israel, that the lobby owns Washington. That is the charge, shouted from the encampments and by the bros in Podcastistan, while the documented foreign fingerprints (the Soviet vocabulary, the money moving through Shanghai, the bot farms that inflated the right’s vanguard, the rival powers collecting in Hormuz and Lebanon) get to benefit. The foreign powers they keep warning you are governing America are the very powers their own movements are working, from both sides, to prop up. They scream that a foreign country runs Washington while serving as the unwitting instrument by which actual foreign countries try to pull Washington down. It is the perfect disguise, because “Israel controls us” is the one accusation of foreign loyalty that polite society still permits, and it lets a project that benefits Moscow and Beijing and Tehran tear apart the United States of America.