In April 2025, amid active congressional investigations, federal FARA violation requests, a sitting faculty member who had publicly hoped Iran would bomb a US military base, Hamas symbols spray-painted on dorm walls, a student body that had just voted 68% to boycott Israel, and an ongoing war in which Iran was targeting American institutions — Georgetown University’s interim president flew to Doha and signed a ten-year contract renewal with Qatar Foundation.

He then accepted a ceremony in which Georgetown’s highest honor, the President’s Medal, was given to Sheikha Moza bint Nasser — the Qatari royal who had publicly praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following the October 7, 2023 massacre of 1,200 people, including American citizens.

This is not the story of a university that was corrupted. It is the story of a university that chose this — repeatedly, knowingly, and profitably — for fifty years.

And because Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service has produced more US diplomats and ambassadors than any other institution in America, it is also the story of how one foreign government’s money bought a generation of intellectual framework inside the apparatus that shapes American foreign policy.

This exposé draws on federal court records, congressional testimony, Department of Education disclosures, Georgetown’s own documents, government filings, investigative reports, and the public statements of the faculty and administrators involved. Every claim is sourced. Nothing here is innuendo.

The question this investigation asks is simple: How did the institution that trains America’s diplomats come to be funded, governed, and intellectually shaped by a foreign government that hosts Hamas, hosts a US military base, funds Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations, and spent $1.1 billion on American universities in a single year — and why has no administration, Republican or Democrat, stopped it?

Part I: It Didn’t Start in 2005

The fifty-year infiltration of Georgetown University

The story does not begin in 2005, when Georgetown opened its Doha campus, but in 1975, when the Center for Contemporary Arab Studies was founded at Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service in Washington, DC.

From its very first year, the center accepted Gulf state money. The Sultanate of Oman provided the founding donation of $100,000 — described by the center’s leadership as having “jump-started” it. Libya, then under Muammar Gaddafi, bought an endowed chair for $750,000 in 1977. Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE followed with additional chair endowments. From the moment Arab Studies was born at Georgetown, it was being shaped by Arab government money.

In 1993, Georgetown added a second center: the Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, under founding director John L. Esposito. Its initial funding came from Hasib Sabbagh, a Palestinian-Arab businessman. The center was designed from inception as a platform for what Esposito called “bridge-building” between the Muslim world and the West.

What critics have documented — and what the Middle East Forum’s 2025 “Beachhead” report extensively established through court records, conference filings, and organizational documentation — is that from its founding in 1993, the center was closely entwined with the Safa Network: a Virginia-based collection of Islamist-affiliated organizations that federal investigators raided in 2002 on suspicion of terror financing and money laundering for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Safa Network’s flagship institution, the International Institute of Islamic Thought, was investigated under a 2003 federal search warrant. According to the warrant affidavit, IIIT was alleged to be part of a network of up to 100 organizations that “facilitated terrorist funding,” with money traceable to a Florida think tank housing at least four members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s governing board. Those prosecutions were ultimately dropped under the Obama administration.

Georgetown acknowledged that IIIT “contributed $1 million or more” to the university. Esposito later boasted of receiving checks directly from top Safa official Jamal Barzinji.

Then came 2005 — the true escalation point.

In December 2005, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal gave Georgetown $20 million. The center was renamed the Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding — ACMCU. The Saudi royal family’s name was now literally on the door of the center training America’s diplomats. What has since been established is that the funding was not arranged directly by Georgetown. Safa Network officials established the charitable trust, arranged the contact, and were present at the signing. The terror-financing-investigated network brokered the deal.

That same year, 2005, Georgetown opened its Doha campus in partnership with Qatar Foundation — placing a second American diplomatic training institution inside a Qatari-controlled environment, legally bound to operate under Qatari law.

The pipeline into the US government was now being fed from two directions simultaneously: a Saudi-funded center on the DC campus shaping how American students understood Islam and Middle East politics, and a Qatari-funded campus in Doha producing graduates with identical Georgetown credentials and the same intellectual framework.

The first Georgetown students trained in this dual environment began entering government around 2009. The timing is not coincidental.

Part II: The Architecture of Influence

How Qatar built a machine inside America’s premier diplomatic school

Qatar’s investment in Georgetown is not a gift. It is a business arrangement with documented contractual obligations, governance penetration, and speaker control. Understanding it requires understanding the full architecture.

The Money

The US Department of Education’s own disclosure database — launched in January 2026 under new transparency requirements — confirms that Georgetown received $1.046 billion from Qatar between 2005 and 2025. Qatar was the single largest foreign source of funding to American universities in 2025, providing over $1.1 billion that year alone — more than tripling its contributions from the prior year, in the middle of active congressional investigations.

The largest single payment was Qatar’s $531 million contract when Georgetown opened the Doha campus in 2005. A second $422 million contract followed in 2015 on renewal. Beyond those lump sums, Georgetown receives an annual management fee from Qatar — $6.1 million per year in 2019, rising to $7.6 million per year by 2025 — creating a permanent financial dependency that makes any confrontation with Doha existentially risky for Georgetown’s leadership.

The tuition from Doha campus students is retained entirely by Qatar Foundation. Georgetown provides the faculty, the curriculum, and the brand. Qatar keeps the money and controls the operating environment.

The Governance Penetration

Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani — son of the former Emir of Qatar — sits on Georgetown’s Board of Directors, the body that oversees institutional strategy and academic priorities. This is not a ceremonial post. The board governs the institution that trains more American diplomats than any other school in the country.

Qatar sponsors three endowed chairs named directly after the Qatari Emir: Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani chairs in Muslim societies, Islamic history, and Indian politics. The Qatar embassy in Washington funds a fourth chair in Arab Studies, currently held by the director of Georgetown’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies. Every one of these chair holders shapes the curriculum and research framework that Georgetown students carry into government careers.

The Speaker Control Contract

In June 2024, Georgetown’s vice president of advancement signed a $630,000 contract with Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Georgetown’s Bridge Initiative — a “research project on Islamophobia” operating on the DC campus. The contract, disclosed by the House Education and Workforce Committee, stipulates three payments of $210,000 from Qatar’s foreign ministry to Georgetown between 2024 and 2026, in exchange for Georgetown agreeing to “consult” with a Qatari government-linked body — the “Islam and Muslims Initiative” — when selecting “themes and speakers” for Islamophobia conferences held in Washington, DC.

A foreign government was contractually vetting the speaker list for events about Islam on US soil, at the institution that feeds the State Department.

The Brandeis Center filed a FARA violation complaint with the DOJ in May 2026, arguing the arrangement meets the legal definition of acting as a foreign agent. That investigation is pending.

The Qatari Law Requirement

Georgetown’s campus contracts require the university to “abide by the applicable laws and regulations of the State of Qatar and respect the cultural, religious and social customs of the State of Qatar.” Qatar’s penal code criminalizes criticism of the government and the flag. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education rated Georgetown’s Doha campus one of the ten worst US-affiliated campuses for free speech precisely because it applies Qatari law to campus expression.

Students earning a Georgetown degree in Doha cannot criticize the Qatari government. Cannot freely debate topics that touch Qatari legal restrictions. They carry an identical BSFS credential as DC students, into the same alumni network, toward the same government career pipelines — having spent four years in an environment where free inquiry is legally prohibited by a foreign government.

The Post-October 7 Coordination Demand

According to a March 2026 House Education Committee report, after the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre, Qatar demanded that American universities operating in Doha — Georgetown and Northwestern — “be aligned and in touch” when it came to their official communications. The universities were required to coordinate their institutional statements about the attack with the Qatari government.

In the immediate aftermath of the worst terrorist attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust, Georgetown had to clear its public statements with the government that housed Hamas’s leadership.

Part III: The Faculty

The people teaching your diplomats — and who is paying them

The faculty profile of Georgetown’s key centers is not incidental to the concern about foreign influence. It is the mechanism. These are the people shaping the intellectual framework that 33 new State Department hires carry out of Georgetown every year.

John Esposito — Founding Director, ACMCU

Esposito founded the center in 1993 and shaped it for three decades. His intellectual framework treats Islamist political movements as legitimate actors deserving of engagement, systematically downplaying the threat of political Islam to Western democratic norms.

When asked in a 2000 interview whether Hamas was a terrorist organization, Esposito hedged. He has praised Yusuf al-Qaradawi — the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader who has expressed support for suicide bombing against American service members in Iraq. The ACMCU under Esposito hosted convicted Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Sami Al-Arian and Hamas operative Azzam Tamimi. He boasted of receiving checks from Safa Network officials.

Jonathan A.C. Brown — Alwaleed Bin Talal Chair of Islamic Civilization, SFS

Brown holds the Saudi-funded chair teaching Islamic Studies in the School of Foreign Service. His family connections are a matter of federal court record: his father-in-law is Sami Al-Arian, who pleaded guilty in 2006 to supporting Palestinian Islamic Jihad after a federal prosecution established he knew PIJ used violence to achieve its objectives and continued assisting the organization anyway. Al-Arian was deported to Turkey in 2015. Brown’s wife, Laila Al-Arian, is a senior producer at Al Jazeera.

In 2017, Brown gave a lecture at the International Institute of Islamic Thought — itself part of the Safa Network — in which he stated, according to a Muslim attendee who documented the event in detail, that “it is not immoral for one human to own another human” and that “consent isn’t necessary for lawful sex.” Brown later apologized for being “too cerebral.”

In June 2025, during the Israel-Iran war, Brown posted on X: “I hope Iran does some symbolic strike on a base, then everyone stops.” He deleted it, saying people misinterpreted it. Georgetown called the post “appalling.” Georgetown kept him employed. Congressional committee chair Tim Walberg called his eventual removal from the department chair position “long overdue.”

In April 2026, after a British MP linked Islam to UK grooming gang scandals, Brown replied in a since-deleted post: “Get over it.”

He was teaching the people who write State Department cables.

Abdullah Al-Arian — Georgetown Qatar Campus, History

Sami Al-Arian’s son — Brown’s brother-in-law — taught history at Georgetown’s Qatar campus. He earned his PhD at Georgetown, writing his dissertation on the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood during the 1970s, the period his father acknowledges being part of the global Islamist movement. The convicted PIJ leader’s son was teaching at the Qatari campus of the institution that trains American diplomats, on a degree program feeding the US foreign policy establishment.

Fida Adely — Director, Center for Contemporary Arab Studies; Qatar Embassy-funded Chair

Adely holds the Clovis and Hala Salaam Maksoud Chair in Arab Studies, funded by the Qatari embassy in Washington. She is also director of Georgetown’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies — the center through which Middle East policy analysts are trained before entering government.

In January 2024, Adely co-founded Georgetown Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine. In spring 2024, she participated in and served as spokesperson for Georgetown’s Gaza Encampment. In September 2024, she attended the “Reimagining Palestine” conference at Georgetown’s Qatar campus, which featured Shawan Jabarin — a former senior PFLP operative convicted in 1985 for recruiting for the terrorist group — and Wadah Khanfar, who has been identified as a former local Hamas leader in Sudan, as speakers.

The Qatar embassy-funded chair holder, who directs the program training America’s Middle East analysts, attended a conference featuring a convicted PFLP terrorist.

She is currently active and directing the center.

Badar Khan Suri — Postdoctoral Fellow, ACMCU

Suri was a postdoctoral fellow specifically at the ACMCU — the Saudi and Qatar-funded center. His father-in-law is Ahmed Yousef, a former senior political advisor to Hamas who left the group and publicly condemned October 7. In March 2025, DHS arrested Suri, accusing him of “actively spreading Hamas propaganda” and having “close connections to a known or suspected terrorist.” Secretary of State Rubio personally determined his presence rendered him deportable.

A federal judge ordered his release in May 2025, ruling the government “presented no evidence to refute Suri’s claims that he was being punished for his views.” Whether he was a genuine security concern or a victim of overbroad enforcement is unresolved. What is not disputed is that he held a fellowship in the Qatari-funded center at the State Department’s primary feeder school, and that Georgetown defended him publicly.

Part IV: The Islamophobia Weapon

How a concept invented to silence critics became US government policy

To understand how Georgetown’s foreign-funded framework became official US government policy, you must first understand the word “Islamophobia” itself — what it is, where it came from, and what it is designed to do.

Origin

A former Islamist named Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, who has publicly stated he was present at the meeting where the term was coined, has said that “Islamophobia” was developed by the Muslim Brotherhood as a political weapon — modeled on the rhetorical success of terms like “homophobia” and “antisemitism” — for the specific purpose of silencing critics of Islamist organizations and ideology.

Researchers at the European Academy of Religion and Society, the Middle East Forum, and numerous former Islamists and Muslim reformers have documented how the Western wing of the Muslim Brotherhood adopted and systematically deployed the term beginning in the 1990s. Lorenzo Vidino, one of the foremost academics on the Western Brotherhood, argues the organization still actively uses it to accuse anyone who criticizes their organizations, members, or aims.

As one Arab journalist at Alhurra wrote: “Islamophobia has been transformed by the Muslim Brotherhood into an offensive weapon, not a defensive one — a tool of domination rather than protection. It is used not to confront real racism, but to discipline dissenters, silence them, criminalize them, and transform them into moral and political defendants.”

This matters because the genuine problem of anti-Muslim bigotry is real and deserves to be taken seriously. The strategic weaponization of the concept is a separate and distinct phenomenon — one that uses the legitimacy of the former to provide cover for the latter.

Georgetown’s Bridge Initiative

Georgetown’s Bridge Initiative is the operational center of this strategy on US soil. It publishes a daily newsletter called “Today in Islamophobia,” cataloguing perceived anti-Muslim bias worldwide. Its operational definition of Islamophobia is expansive: its own associate director described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “the defining Islamophobic event of 2024.”

The Bridge Initiative was operating under a $630,000 contract with Qatar’s foreign ministry, which had contractual vetting rights over speakers and themes at Washington DC events. The speakers it promoted under this arrangement included imam Siraj Wahhaj — an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing — and cleric Omar Suleiman, who has called for an “intifada” against Israel.

In practice: Qatar’s foreign ministry was vetting speakers at events about anti-Muslim discrimination, at Georgetown’s Washington DC campus, at the institution that feeds the State Department. Those events shaped the research, publications, and intellectual framework used by Georgetown students before they entered government service.

The Policy Consequence: It Became Official US Doctrine

The Georgetown-to-government pipeline delivered this framework directly into national policy during the Obama administration. The mechanism is documented and explicit.

In 2009, Obama’s senior advisors formally jettisoned language targeting “radical Islamism,” “Islamic extremism,” or “jihadism” as the ideological underpinning of America’s adversaries. The framework was replaced with the position that “Islam is not part of the problem in combating violent extremism — it is an important part of promoting peace.” Counterterrorism language was rewritten to avoid any suggestion that Islamist ideology drove violence.

The Department of Homeland Security issued guidelines requiring FBI training materials to be approved by Muslim “community leaders” and “interfaith groups.” In practice, this meant Brotherhood-affiliated organizations like CAIR had veto power over how federal law enforcement was trained to recognize and respond to Islamist extremism.

CAIR — which has been named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism financing prosecution in American history, whose founders attended a Hamas strategy meeting in 1993, and whose FBI liaison relationship was suspended because the bureau found evidence of its relationship with Hamas — was invited to the Obama White House 20 times.

Meanwhile, genuine Muslim reformers and moderates — people actively opposing Islamist ideology from within — were never invited. They were not the right kind of Muslim for the framework the administration had adopted.

The CAIR Record

The federal legal record on CAIR is unambiguous, even if its implications have been systematically avoided by successive administrations:

— CAIR was founded in 1994 by officials from the pro-Hamas Islamic Association for Palestine — CAIR’s founders attended a 1993 Hamas strategy meeting where participants discussed creating a media organization to downplay radicalism accusations — CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial — the largest successful terror financing prosecution in US history — A federal judge upheld the designation, finding “ample evidence” of CAIR’s association with Hamas and the Holy Land Foundation — The FBI suspended formal contacts with CAIR citing evidence of its Hamas relationship — A founding board member of CAIR’s Texas chapter was sentenced to 65 years in prison for funneling $12 million to Hamas

CAIR’s position: it was never indicted. That is true. The government has never pursued the “ample evidence” case to a criminal charge. The prosecutions connected to the Safa Network were dropped. The result is an organization that federal courts have found sufficient evidence to associate with Hamas, that the FBI refuses to partner with, that is an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism financing case in US history — and that was treated as the official representative of the American Muslim community by the Obama administration, and whose research and framing is regularly amplified by Georgetown’s Qatari-funded Bridge Initiative.

Part V: The State Department Pipeline

From Doha to Foggy Bottom — tracing the ideology through the policy

Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service is the single largest feeder into the State Department. In 2023 alone, the State Department hired 33 Georgetown SFS graduates — its top source. Between 2019 and 2023, 36% of all SFS graduates entered the public sector, with State, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, the Intelligence Community, and USAID the primary destinations. Georgetown’s own program materials boast the highest pass rate of any institution for the US Foreign Service examination.

Over ten years at the current hiring rate, that is roughly 300 State Department employees whose professional intellectual framework was formed in an environment funded, partially governed, and ideologically shaped by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the Safa Network.

What the Framework Produces

These are not radicalized agents. They are professionals who absorbed, as the baseline of their professional education, a set of assumptions about the Middle East that are systematically advantageous to Qatar’s foreign policy interests:

On Islamist movements: The ACMCU curriculum treats political Islam as a legitimate democratic force deserving engagement rather than a theocratic movement in structural conflict with liberal democratic values. Students are trained that refusing to engage Islamist parties is a form of Western arrogance or Islamophobia.

On Hamas and Palestinian violence: Georgetown’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies has “increasingly centered its focus on Palestinian issues,” under its Qatar embassy-funded director who attended a conference with convicted PFLP terrorists. Students learn to contextualize Palestinian armed groups as resistance movements responding to legitimate grievances — the intellectual framework that leads State Department analysts to describe Hamas as a “political actor” rather than a terrorist organization.

On Iran: Georgetown’s SFS programs consistently treat Iranian behavior as driven by security concerns and historical grievances rather than by ideological expansionism. The JCPOA framework, which gave Iran sanctions relief without dismantling its proxy network, was built by people trained in this intellectual tradition.

On Qatar: Students trained by Qatar-funded faculty at a Qatar-funded institution absorb an implicit assumption that Qatar is a legitimate, essentially constructive actor in the region — a “mediator,” a “bridge-builder,” a “key partner.” Scrutiny of Qatar’s relationship with Hamas is conditioned, at the institutional level, to feel like ingratitude toward an ally or, at worst, a form of Islamophobia.

On counterterrorism language: The Bridge Initiative’s daily newsletter and the ACMCU’s research framework treat aggressive counterterrorism enforcement as a civil rights problem. Students enter government having absorbed years of material framing scrutiny of Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated organizations as discriminatory.

The Obama Administration: When It Became Policy

The maturation of the Georgetown pipeline coincides precisely with the shift in US Middle East policy that began in 2009.

Obama invited the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood to his Cairo speech as “special guests.” He appointed Rashad Hussain — who had attended Brotherhood-affiliated events — as US envoy to the Organization of the Islamic Conference, and later as director of the State Department’s Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications. He sent Hussain to Egypt to meet with the Brotherhood. He lifted the visa ban on Tariq Ramadan, grandson of the Brotherhood’s founder.

Hillary Clinton formally declared the US would work with “ascendant Islamist parties of the Muslim world.” The State Department opened lines of engagement with the Brotherhood in Egypt, Tunisia, and Libya. When the Muslim Brotherhood won Egypt’s elections and Mohamed Morsi became president, Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns met with him in Washington.

The FBI was told its training materials required approval from Muslim community leaders — which in practice meant Brotherhood-affiliated organizations held veto power over federal counterterrorism training.

None of this happened in a vacuum. It happened because the people staffing these decisions had been trained in an intellectual environment that told them engagement with Islamist movements was sophisticated and refusal was bigotry.

The Career Diplomat Corps

The most significant and least understood aspect of this pipeline is that it operates through career diplomats, not political appointees.

Political appointees change with administrations. Career foreign service officers do not. They remain in position through Republican and Democratic administrations alike, carrying their frameworks, writing their cables, briefing their senior officials, and shaping the institutional culture of the State Department continuously.

The Georgetown graduates hired into the State Department between 2009 and 2024 — roughly 330 people, at minimum — are the career diplomatic corps. They are in position now, under the Trump administration, as they were under Biden and Obama. They were trained during the period when Georgetown’s curriculum was most intensely shaped by Qatari and Saudi funding.

Georgetown’s contract with Qatar Foundation was renewed in April 2025 for ten more years. The Doha campus reopens in August 2026. The pipeline continues uninterrupted.

Part VI: How It Broke American Policy

The Obama-Clinton record — decision by decision, consequence by consequence

The intellectual framework built at Georgetown between 1993 and 2025 did not stay on campus. It became the operating doctrine of the United States government during the most consequential period of Middle Eastern politics since the Cold War. The following is a decision-by-decision account of how it happened — and what it cost.

The Precondition: Purging the Language, 2009

Before any specific policy decision could be shaped by the Georgetown framework, the language itself had to be changed. This is where the Islamophobia doctrine entered the machinery of government.

Upon taking office, Obama’s national security team systematically removed “radical Islamic extremism,” “Islamic terrorism,” and “jihadism” from the official counterterrorism lexicon. The replacement framework — that Islam was not part of the problem but an essential part of the solution — was not a rhetorical choice. It was a policy directive with operational consequences.

It meant that intelligence analysts, State Department officials, and counterterrorism professionals who identified Islamist ideology as a threat driver were, by the operating framework of their own government, describing something that officially did not exist. Naming the ideology became career risk. The Islamophobia paradigm — built in Georgetown’s Qatar and Saudi-funded centers, delivered daily by the Bridge Initiative’s newsletter, absorbed by two cohorts of State Department recruits — had become the institutional culture of the US government.

Decision One: Cairo, June 2009 — Legitimizing the Brotherhood

Obama’s Cairo speech was not merely a rhetorical gesture. It was an operational signal to every government in the Middle East about how Washington would treat Islamist political movements going forward.

The Brotherhood’s presence at Cairo as official guests — over the explicit objection of Egypt’s President Mubarak, a US ally of thirty years — communicated that the Obama administration saw the Brotherhood as a legitimate political interlocutor. Every US embassy in the region received that message. Every State Department analyst watching regional politics understood that Brotherhood-skepticism was no longer aligned with the administration’s posture.

The practical result: when the Arab Spring began eighteen months later, the analytical framework already in place in the State Department was one that treated Brotherhood electoral participation as democratic process rather than Islamist capture. The framework said so. The president had said so in Cairo.

Decision Two: Egypt, 2011–2013 — Watching the Brotherhood Take Power

When protests erupted in Cairo’s Tahrir Square in January 2011, the Obama administration made a series of decisions that, taken together, cleared the path for the Muslim Brotherhood’s rise to power in the world’s most populous Arab country.

Obama called for Mubarak’s exit within days of the protests beginning. He did so without a transition framework, without conditions, and without any agreement on what would follow. A declassified Defense Intelligence Agency document from 2012 circulated to Clinton’s State Department stated plainly that “the Salafist, Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI are the major forces driving the insurgency” in Syria — evidence that the State Department’s own intelligence arm understood the nature of these movements. The administration pressed forward with Brotherhood engagement regardless.

The Brotherhood won 43% of parliamentary seats in 2012. Mohamed Morsi narrowly won the presidency. The Obama administration recognized the result, released $1.5 billion in US foreign aid to the new Egyptian government, and opened direct diplomatic channels between State Department officials and Brotherhood party officials in Cairo. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns met with Morsi in Washington. Obama told aides he was “impressed with the Egyptian leader’s pragmatic confidence.”

At no point did the administration use the leverage of US military and financial aid — $1.3 billion annually — to condition support on the Morsi government’s respect for human rights, religious liberty, or the rights of Egypt’s Christian minority. The only consistent feature of the administration’s Egypt policy, as one peer-reviewed study concluded, was “outreach to and engagement with the Muslim Brotherhood.” Nothing else was conditional.

What followed: Morsi rapidly consolidated power through a November 2012 constitutional declaration that granted him unchecked executive authority. Christians were persecuted. The military and Brotherhood formed a power-sharing arrangement. In June 2013, unprecedented millions of Egyptians took to the streets demanding Morsi’s ouster. The military coup ended both the Brotherhood government and the Arab Spring.

Decision Three: Qatar — Choosing the Base Over Accountability, Repeatedly

Qatar’s role in the Arab Spring is the most direct line from the Georgetown framework to specific policy paralysis. As Islamist forces rose across North Africa and the Levant, Qatar was funding them.

A Congressional Research Service report documented that Qatar provided reported support for armed elements of the Syrian opposition, deployed military aircraft to Libya, and maintained relationships with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Taliban simultaneously. The State Department’s own annual Country Report on Terrorism noted repeatedly that Qatar’s implementation of counterterrorism legislation was insufficient and that action against terrorist financiers was inadequate.

Qatar also funneled $8 to $10 billion to Egypt’s Brotherhood government under Morsi between 2012 and 2013, providing the financial lifeline that sustained it. Qatar provided weapons to the Libyan Dawn Islamist group in 2014. Qatar funded jihadist-aligned factions in Syria’s civil war.

The Obama administration was fully informed of all of this. Congressional representatives Roskam and Sherman requested sanctions on Qatar and a full report on its financing of Hamas, al-Qaeda, and the Brotherhood. The requests were not acted on.

Why? Because Qatar hosts Al-Udeid Air Base — the largest US military installation in the Middle East, home to 10,000 American troops and the forward headquarters of all US operations in the region. The calculus was Al-Udeid over accountability, every time. And that calculus was made easier by a State Department workforce trained to treat scrutiny of Qatar as diplomatically counterproductive, and to frame Qatar as an indispensable “mediator” rather than a dual-use actor playing both sides.

In 2011, a leaked WikiLeaks email revealed that Qatar had given the Clinton Foundation $1 million — unreported, in violation of the disclosure agreement Hillary Clinton had signed with the State Department. Shortly after the gift, a senior Qatari official pressed the Clinton circle for access to former President Bill Clinton. The Foundation’s senior adviser had already listed the Qatari Emir, prime minister, and foreign affairs minister among those invited to the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting.

The conflict of interest was documented. No action was taken.

Decision Four: Libya — The Syria Rat-Line

In 2011, the Obama administration — with Secretary Clinton as the driving force — intervened militarily in Libya to remove Muammar Gaddafi. The intervention was justified on humanitarian grounds.

What followed was the strategic catastrophe that the administration’s framework made inevitable. Without a plan for what came after Gaddafi, Libya became a failed state. Weapons flowed freely. And by early 2012, the Obama and Erdogan administrations had struck a deal to establish a weapons pipeline transporting arms from Libya to Syria — via the CIA and MI6, funded by Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

A declassified DIA document from August 2012 — circulated to Clinton’s State Department — stated explicitly that the Salafists, Muslim Brotherhood, and al-Qaeda in Iraq “are the major forces driving the insurgency” in Syria, and that “the West, Gulf countries and Turkey support the opposition.” US officials knew what was happening. Weapons from Libya were being channeled to Islamist groups in Syria. They continued flowing.

The Benghazi attack in September 2012, which killed US Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans, occurred at a CIA annex that was reportedly being used to facilitate weapons transfers from Libya to Syrian opposition groups. The official investigation examined many things. The weapons pipeline question was not prominently among them.

Decision Five: The JCPOA — The Fundamental Structural Failure

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — is the policy legacy most directly produced by the intellectual framework this report has traced from Georgetown to Washington. It is also the most consequential failure.

The JCPOA addressed one dimension of the Iranian threat: uranium enrichment and the path to a nuclear weapon. It addressed it with genuine seriousness — imposing caps on enrichment, reducing centrifuge numbers, enabling inspections. Arms control experts widely credit it with constraining Iran’s nuclear timeline.

What it did not address — by deliberate design — was everything else:

Iran’s ballistic missile program, the likely delivery mechanism for any nuclear weapon it eventually built, was explicitly excluded. Iran’s proxy network — Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iraqi PMF militias, and the dozens of other armed groups through which Iran projects power across the Middle East — was untouched. Iran’s state sponsorship of terrorism, its assassination programs, its destabilization of Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, were all set aside as outside the scope of negotiation.

In exchange for accepting temporary constraints on enrichment — with sunset clauses that would expire over time, eventually allowing Iran’s nuclear program to resume — Iran received relief from the sanctions that had been the primary source of economic pressure on the regime. Tens of billions of dollars frozen in foreign accounts were released. The regime survived. Its proxy network received additional funding.

Critics of the deal, including then-Senator Marco Rubio, wrote at the time that it would allow Iran to “fuel its aggressive expansion throughout the Middle East.” The critics were correct. Between 2015 and 2023, Iran’s proxy network expanded, Hezbollah received advanced weapons, the Houthis destabilized Yemen and threatened global shipping lanes, and Iraqi militias attacked US forces hundreds of times.

The intellectual framework that produced the JCPOA is identifiable: Iran is a rational state actor that can be engaged through incentives; its nuclear program is a response to legitimate security concerns; separating the nuclear question from its regional behavior is analytically appropriate and diplomatically achievable; treating Iran as an ideologically driven expansionist power is a form of Islamophobia.

Every one of those premises is traceable to the Georgetown framework built with Qatari and Saudi money.

Obama himself, in a later interview, called the Iranian regime “murderous, oftentimes towards its own people” and “engaged in state-sponsored terrorism.” He negotiated a deal that left that regime intact, its enrichment infrastructure preserved, its proxies untouched, and its treasury refilled.

The Clinton Foundation Dimension

Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 — the period during which the US formally engaged the Muslim Brotherhood, opened diplomatic channels with its Egyptian government, and set the policy framework that treated Qatar as an indispensable partner despite documented support for jihadist groups.

The Clinton Foundation received contributions from Qatar — at minimum $1 million, unreported, in violation of her ethics disclosure agreement. It received contributions from Saudi Arabia. It received contributions from the UAE. During this same period, as Secretary of State, Clinton oversaw US policy toward all three governments.

The overlap is documented. The specific policy decisions that resulted from it — the refusal to condition Egypt aid, the Libya intervention, the Syria weapons pipeline, the maintenance of the Qatar relationship despite terror financing evidence — produced consequences that are still playing out in 2026.

The Biden Continuity

The Biden administration did not represent a break from this framework. It attempted to revive the JCPOA. It restored CAIR and Brotherhood-affiliated organizations to advisory roles that the first Trump administration had removed. It treated Qatar as a trusted mediator in Gaza hostage negotiations even as Hamas’s political leadership lived in Doha in luxury. It maintained the intellectual framework that had been the default position of the Democratic foreign policy establishment since 2009.

Rashad Hussain — the official who had attended Brotherhood-affiliated events and been appointed by Obama as envoy to the Organization of the Islamic Conference — became Biden’s Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, one of the most senior human rights positions in the State Department.

The career diplomatic corps, shaped by fifteen years of Georgetown hiring under both Democratic administrations, remained in place.

What the Framework Produced: A Summary

Across the Obama and Biden years, the Islamophobia intellectual framework — built at Georgetown with Qatari and Saudi money, operationalized through the ACMCU’s graduates and the Bridge Initiative’s daily output — produced the following specific, documented policy outcomes:

The Muslim Brotherhood was treated as a democratic political movement across Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, and Syria, enabling its temporary rise to power in Egypt and its armed participation in Libya and Syria’s conflicts.

Qatar was protected from accountability for financing Hamas, Taliban-aligned groups, and jihadist factions in Syria and Libya, because confronting Qatar was framed as diplomatically destabilizing to a “key partner.”

The Iran nuclear deal was structured to exclude Iran’s proxy network from any constraint, treating that network as a separate issue from nuclear nonproliferation, producing an agreement that left the primary mechanism of Iranian regional aggression untouched while providing sanctions relief.

CAIR — an organization that federal courts have found sufficient evidence to associate with Hamas — was treated as the official representative of the American Muslim community, given White House access, and allowed to influence counterterrorism training and policy.

The language of counterterrorism was purged of any reference to Islamist ideology, making it structurally impossible for government analysts to accurately describe the threat they were assessing.

The framework that made all of this possible was built over thirty years at Georgetown University with money from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and organizations that federal investigators have linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Georgetown renewed its Qatar contract for ten more years in April 2025. The pipeline continues.

Part VII: On Campus

What is actually happening at Georgetown right now

The following incidents are documented in federal government records, congressional testimony, Georgetown’s own task force reports, court filings, and statements by identified individuals. None of this is secondhand.

The El-Kurd Appearances

In 2022, one day before Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — Georgetown Law hosted Mohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian writer who has publicly claimed Israeli soldiers “harvest organs of Palestinian martyrs,” called for “every single Zionist to perish,” and compared Israelis to Nazis. Dozens of Georgetown Law faculty issued a statement calling on the dean to condemn “the vilest of antisemitic hate.” The dean had allowed the event.

Weeks after October 7, 2023 — after El-Kurd had publicly celebrated the massacre, called it “a resistance tactic,” described outrage over beheaded children as “Zionist propaganda,” and told audiences “you don’t have to answer the question” about Hamas’s killing of infants — Georgetown Law hosted him again. He was recorded telling Georgetown law students that Hamas hostage-taking had good “political reasons.”

Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor permitted both appearances.

The Convicted Terrorist Invitation

In February 2025, Georgetown Law’s SJP chapter scheduled Ribhi Karajah to speak on “Palestinian Prisoners.” Karajah is a US citizen who had prior knowledge of a 2019 PFLP bombing in the West Bank that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb. He knew the attack was coming and did nothing to stop it.

Georgetown canceled the event after pressure from pro-Israel students. Not on its own initiative. Under pressure.

The Qatar Campus Conference

In September 2024, Georgetown’s Qatar campus hosted a “Reimagining Palestine” academic conference with nearly 70 speakers. Among them: Shawan Jabarin, a former senior PFLP operative convicted in 1985 for recruiting for the terrorist group, now director of an Israeli-designated terrorist organization; and Wadah Khanfar, identified as a former local Hamas leader in Sudan. NBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin moderated three panels.

This was not a fringe student event. It was a formal academic conference organized by Georgetown University in Qatar.

The Hamas Symbol Graffiti

In October 2024, the inverted red triangle — Hamas’s targeting symbol, used in its graphics to mark Israeli targets — was found painted as graffiti on Georgetown’s campus.

The Swastikas

In June 2025, Georgetown University Police discovered two Nazi swastikas etched into pillars at two campus residence halls.

The Mock Eviction Notices

In 2024, mock “eviction notices” were placed on the dorm room doors of Jewish students, accusing Israel of genocide. Georgetown’s own interim president testified to Congress that the perpetrator was identified and disciplined. The incident is in the congressional record.

The BDS Vote

In April 2025, Georgetown’s student government passed a BDS divestment referendum with 68% of the student vote — a supermajority of the elected student body of America’s premier diplomatic training school voting to cut financial ties with Israel.

The “October 7 as Mission” Course

At Georgetown’s Qatar campus, a visiting fellow and former Al Jazeera producer taught a credited course whose description referred to October 7 as “an unprecedented mission by Palestinian resistance groups from Gaza, led by Hamas.” The course described media coverage of the attack as “manufactured hysteria” and framed its subject as “U.S. News Media and the Politics of Hiding a Genocide.” Georgetown interim president Robert Groves told Congress he was “very proud” of the university’s relationship with Qatar.

The ADL Grade

For context: the ADL gave Georgetown a B in its 2026 campus antisemitism report card. Georgetown is not Columbia. There were no federal civil rights violations, no building seizures, no students physically blocked from class. The Jewish Student Association co-presidents said in 2026 that “the Jewish community loves being part of this university.”

The incidents documented above are therefore not the worst-case scenario. They are what a B looks like at the institution that has been receiving Qatari money for twenty years and renews its contract for twenty more.

Part VIII: They Renewed Anyway

After everything — Georgetown signed for ten more years

On April 16, 2025, Georgetown Interim President Robert M. Groves flew to Doha and signed a ten-year renewal agreement extending Georgetown’s Qatar partnership through 2035.

He knew everything documented in this report. Congressional hearings had been held. The ISGAP and Middle East Forum reports had been published. The FARA complaints were being prepared. Jonathan Brown had posted that he hoped Iran would bomb a US military base. Fida Adely had attended a conference with a convicted PFLP terrorist. The Bridge Initiative’s Qatari speaker-vetting contract had been disclosed by Congress. Hamas symbols had appeared on campus. The student body had voted 68% for BDS. Iran had explicitly named American universities as legitimate targets, closing Georgetown Doha’s building for weeks.

Robert Groves signed the contract.

Georgetown then awarded its President’s Medal — the university’s highest honor — to Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Qatar Foundation Chairperson, who had publicly praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following the October 7 massacre.

Georgetown’s spokesperson has consistently maintained that Qatar’s funding is for campus operations, not ideological direction; that the university maintains complete academic autonomy; and that the contract language prevents Qatar from directing research or teaching.

Those claims do not address the structural reality: Georgetown is financially dependent on $7.6 million per year in Qatari management fees, with its tuition revenue retained entirely by Qatar Foundation. A Qatari royal sits on its Board of Directors. Its chairs are named after the Qatari Emir. Its DC campus signed a speaker-vetting contract with Qatar’s foreign ministry. Its graduates are the State Department’s primary hiring source. And it just committed to this arrangement for another decade.

The financial architecture is the enforcement mechanism for everything else. Georgetown cannot confront Qatar without threatening its own operational existence. The contract renewal is not evidence of naivety. It is evidence of a choice that was made with full information.

Conclusion: What Must Happen

The questions that have no comfortable answers

This report has documented the following as established fact:

Qatar has given Georgetown over $1 billion, confirmed by US Department of Education records. A Qatari royal sits on Georgetown’s Board of Directors. Qatar funds four endowed chairs at Georgetown’s DC campus. Qatar’s foreign ministry had contractual speaker-vetting rights over Islamophobia events in Washington DC. Georgetown’s campus contracts require adherence to Qatari law. Georgetown’s Doha campus is ranked one of the worst US-affiliated campuses for free speech. A senior Georgetown faculty member publicly hoped Iran would strike a US military base and is married to the daughter of a convicted Palestinian Islamic Jihad financier. The director of Georgetown’s Arab Studies center attended a conference featuring a convicted PFLP terrorist. Georgetown Law hosted a speaker who celebrated the October 7 massacre twice. Georgetown’s student body voted 68% for BDS. Qatar demanded Georgetown coordinate its post-October 7 communications with the Qatari government. Georgetown renewed its Qatar contract for ten more years while knowing all of this, and gave its highest honor to a Qatari royal who praised the architect of October 7.

The State Department hired 33 Georgetown graduates in 2023 alone. Approximately 25% of ACMCU graduates enter government. Over the period of maximum Qatari and Saudi influence at Georgetown — 2005 to 2025 — an estimated 300 to 500 State Department employees received their professional intellectual formation from an institution shaped by foreign government money.

During that same period, US policy systematically treated Qatar as a trusted partner despite its Hamas hosting; treated Muslim Brotherhood political parties as legitimate democratic actors; purged “radical Islamic extremism” from counterterrorism language; gave CAIR — an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism financing prosecution in American history — White House access; lifted visa bans on Brotherhood-linked figures; and negotiated a nuclear deal that provided Iran sanctions relief without dismantling its proxy network.

The questions that follow from this documented record have no comfortable answers:

Why was the FARA complaint against Georgetown not acted on? Why did the Obama administration invite CAIR to the White House 20 times while the FBI refused to meet with them? Why did Georgetown renew its Qatar contract in April 2025, amid active congressional investigations, and then give its highest honor to a Qatari royal who praised the October 7 attack? Why does no one in the foreign policy establishment who went to Georgetown want to talk about who paid for their education?

And the most important question: How many of the 300+ State Department employees trained during the peak Qatari-influence years at Georgetown are currently writing the cables, conducting the negotiations, and making the recommendations that determine whether the United States treats Iran’s proxy network as an existential threat or a political challenge to be managed?

Nobody knows. Nobody has tried to find out. Nobody in any administration has ordered an audit of ideological influence in the career diplomatic corps. The Georgetown pipeline runs on because confronting it requires confronting twenty years of bipartisan foreign policy choices, twenty years of Qatari money, and an institution that has trained more American diplomats than any other school in the country.

The contract runs through 2035.