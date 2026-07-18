Insurrection Barbie

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myrapdaddy's avatar
myrapdaddy
2d

Blown away by this offering. Requires slow reading after going through it once. Avoided Revelation for years attributing Armageddon to it via hearsay, 🥴🤷🏻‍♀️ BSFIinternational added it to their offerings a few years ago; signed up and learned day one Revelation is all about Jesus. Whoa. This is not widely taught. Sharing it. Thank you.

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BE's avatar
BE
2d

This really is food for thought! Religion can be forced on people, but it can’t save anyone! Salvation is a gift of God through the person of Jesus Christ.

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