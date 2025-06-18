Introduction: A Deal Sold as Peace, Delivered as Profit

When the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015, it was hailed as a landmark diplomatic success. The Obama administration framed it as a nonproliferation victory that would place Iran’s nuclear program in a box while opening the door to a more stable Middle East.

In reality, it became one of the most elaborate geopolitical grifts in modern history.

The JCPOA not only failed to stop Iran’s nuclear program but actively empowered its terror network, enriched a regime that brutalizes its own people, and created a sprawling international influence ecosystem that connected Western elites, think tanks, and multinational corporations to the Iranian economy and its global ambitions.

Billions of dollars flowed through banks, consulting firms, and policy organizations…many of which were closely aligned with the architects and defenders of the deal. This report pulls back the curtain on how diplomacy was turned into a money-making machine, and how American strategic interests were sacrificed on the altar of legacy-building and elite enrichment.

Chapter 1: The Illusion of Compliance — How Iran Played the West

The JCPOA was built on a false premise: that Iran’s regime could be trusted to comply with international agreements in good faith. Instead, Tehran used the deal to bide time, refine its weapons capabilities, and play a dangerous game of deception with the West.

Uranium Enrichment: While the JCPOA capped enrichment at 3.67% U-235, Iran retained its infrastructure. By 2020, it was openly enriching to 20%, and by 2022, to 60%—just below weapons-grade. The IAEA has repeatedly warned that Iran now possesses enough fissile material for several nuclear warheads if it chooses to weaponize.

Advanced Centrifuges: Iran installed and tested next-generation IR-6 and IR-8 centrifuges—far more efficient than older models. These were banned under the deal, but Tehran claimed they were for “research” while spinning them in secret facilities.

Inspections Loopholes: The JCPOA barred IAEA access to military sites—which were likely to house Iran’s most sensitive research. Iran exploited this gap, denying inspectors entry while sanitizing sites suspected of hosting nuclear weapons experiments.

The Tehran Nuclear Archive: In 2018, Israel’s Mossad revealed a secret nuclear archive stored in Tehran, confirming Iran had lied about its nuclear weapons program. The documents showed detailed warhead designs, detonation calculations, and ongoing research—long after the JCPOA was signed.

These weren’t technical violations. They were strategic betrayals, made possible by a weak deal and willful Western blindness.

Chapter 2: Where the Money Went — Terror, Missiles, and Proxy War

The Obama administration released over $100 billion in frozen Iranian assets as part of the JCPOA’s implementation, with assurances that the funds would be used for economic reform and humanitarian needs.

Instead, the regime went on a regional spending spree:

Hezbollah: Received hundreds of millions in new funding. Expanded rocket arsenals, dug cross-border tunnels into Israel, and increased training facilities in Syria.

Hamas: Iran resumed funding after a brief freeze. Rebuilt underground tunnel networks, acquired longer-range missiles, and sparked repeated conflicts with Israel.

Houthis in Yemen: Iran armed them with ballistic missiles and drones. By 2019, they had the capability to strike Saudi oil fields and UAE airports, destabilizing Gulf security.

Iraqi Shia Militias: Kata’ib Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias used JCPOA cash to acquire weapons, launch attacks on U.S. bases, and dominate Iraqi politics.

Syria: Iran’s IRGC and Quds Force used the funds to prop up Bashar al-Assad, leading to 500,000+ dead in the civil war and the use of chemical weapons on civilians.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ballistic missile program accelerated. Despite language in the JCPOA that “called upon” Iran not to test such missiles, Tehran did so multiple times, unveiling missiles with slogans like “Israel must be wiped out.”

Chapter 3: The Boeing-Airbus Bonanza

Aviation companies were among the first to capitalize on the JCPOA windfall.

Boeing signed agreements worth over $25 billion to supply aircraft to Iran Air, a regime-owned airline that had long been used to transport IRGC personnel, weapons, and cash to proxy groups across the Middle East.

The Obama administration aggressively lobbied for Boeing’s inclusion, despite strong evidence that Iran Air and Mahan Air were instrumental in supporting terrorism and regime survival.

Boeing even explored joint manufacturing ventures in Iran, which would have required technology transfers and infrastructure development in a nation under global scrutiny.

Airbus, headquartered in France, moved faster. It secured deals for over 100 aircraft, leveraging European enthusiasm for renewed trade.

Western aerospace giants not only profited but they normalized business with a regime that was still funding global terror networks.

Chapter 4: Europe’s Oil Giants and the Lobby to Keep Iran Open

Total (France): In 2017, signed a $5 billion deal with Iran to develop the South Pars gas field, the largest in the world. This was the first major Western investment in Iran’s energy sector in over a decade.

Shell, BP, and Eni: Opened exploratory offices in Tehran and began negotiations for multi-billion-dollar oil development contracts.

European banks, especially BNP Paribas, Société Générale, and Deutsche Bank, stood to gain billions by facilitating these deals.

When Trump pulled out of the JCPOA in 2018:

These companies and their home governments lobbied Brussels to resist U.S. sanctions.

The EU created INSTEX, a special-purpose vehicle designed to bypass American financial systems and continue trade with Iran.

These actions had one purpose: to protect European corporate profits, even at the expense of U.S. leverage and Middle Eastern stability.

Chapter 5: John Kerry and the Parallel Foreign Policy

Kerry’s family had personal ties to Iranian elites. His daughter Vanessa married an Iranian-American with connections to regime-linked institutions.

After leaving office, Kerry held multiple secret meetings with Javad Zarif, urging him to “wait out” the Trump administration.

He continued promoting the JCPOA in the press and at global forums, often contradicting official U.S. policy.

Kerry also participated in advisory roles and speaking events sponsored by firms and NGOs with stakes in Iranian normalization.

While no formal charges were brought, his actions raised serious concerns about violations of the Logan Act and the weaponization of legacy diplomacy for future influence.

Chapter 6: Ben Rhodes and the Echo Chamber Strategy

In a stunning 2016 NYT Magazine interview, Rhodes admitted to manipulating the media, building an “echo chamber” of young, impressionable reporters to repeat administration talking points.

Think tanks and advocacy groups funded by the Ploughshares Fund, Soros’s Open Society, and Ford Foundation pushed coordinated messaging.

Pro-JCPOA voices were elevated in outlets like Vox, The Atlantic, and MSNBC, while skeptics were labeled as warmongers or pro-Israel extremists.

Rhodes’s exact quote: “They were saying things that validated what we had given them to say.”

This wasn’t public diplomacy. It was narrative warfare—engineered to obscure truth and silence opposition.

Chapter 7: NIAC and the Domestic Iran Lobby

NIAC, while branding itself as a civil rights organization, acted as a PR and lobbying arm for Tehran inside the U.S.

Internal documents and lawsuits revealed communications with regime officials and strategies to influence U.S. foreign policy.

Funded by Ploughshares and other pro-diplomacy donors, NIAC: Lobbied Congress to prevent new sanctions Organized “grassroots” support for JCPOA Smeared dissidents and regime critics as neoconservatives



During the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests, Iranian activists accused NIAC of silencing opposition voices to protect diplomatic channels.

NIAC was not neutral. It was a domestic arm of the echo chamber, shielding the regime from accountability.

Chapter 8: The Obama Foundation & Clinton Network

The Obama Foundation began receiving large-scale international donations after Obama left office, including from Europe and the Gulf.

The Clinton Foundation had long accepted tens of millions from countries and companies with interests in post-sanctions Iran.

Former officials from both networks joined consulting firms (Albright Stonebridge, WestExec Advisors) and think tanks working on Iran market access, regulatory navigation, and geopolitical forecasting.

Conferences and panels hosted by WEF, the Atlantic Council, and other forums began featuring discussions on “re-engaging with Iran”—often with speakers who had direct economic or reputational stakes in the JCPOA.

This wasn’t accidental. The JCPOA became a currency of access for global elites to trade influence for capital.

Conclusion: The Cost of a Deal with Devils

The JCPOA didn’t just fail to stop Iran’s nuclear program. It enabled its acceleration.

It didn’t prevent war. It funded the proxies who start them.

It didn’t strengthen diplomacy. It undermined American credibility, emboldened adversaries, and turned U.S. foreign policy into a profiteering scheme.

And now, as voices in Washington and Brussels push for a JCPOA 2.0, we must ask:

Who benefits this time? Who is funding the push? And who will pay the price?

Never forget who sold you the lie. Never forget who got rich. And never forget who paid in blood.