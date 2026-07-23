Insurrection Barbie

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Marilyn F's avatar
Marilyn F
19h

If I played this for one of my liberal acquaintances they’d have a ready-made answer & say that the new Democrat Socialists are doing it a new way, the correct way.

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Martin A. Allen's avatar
Martin A. Allen
19h

Will exposure of the DSA and its obviously Maoists tenets be enough to stop their rise ? Time to buy rifles and hoard ammo while becoming survivalists? Will history repeat itself here with cannibalism in Cook County or Prince Georges County?

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