The DSA’s 2025-2026 program was ratified this year. Its authoritative text is public at

platform.dsausa.org

. Mao Zedong’s founding platform — the

Common Program of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

— was adopted on September 29, 1949, and served as the constitution of the People’s Republic of China until 1954. Below is a side-by-side comparison of the two:

Both frame politics as a war between “the working class” and “the capitalist class.” The DSA platform says: “We stand against the capitalist class and the politicians that serve their interests” (DSA Program). Mao’s platform: China’s revolution unites the working class and peasants against “imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucratic capitalism” (Wikipedia / Common Program).

Both demand a new rewritten constitution. DSA: “Our goal is to put workers in charge of the government through a new democratic constitution” (DSA Program). Mao’s Common Program itself was the new constitution, replacing the pluralist 1946 Constitution of the Republic of China.

Both call for a single unicameral legislature. DSA: “proportional representation in a single federal legislature” — meaning the abolition of the U.S. Senate (DSA Program). Mao’s Common Program established the National People’s Congress as “the highest body of state power” — unicameral by design (Wikipedia / Common Program).

Both eliminate independent judicial review. DSA: “Limit the Court’s power of judicial review which it uses to effectively create and abolish laws outside the legislative process” (DSA Program). Mao’s Common Program subordinated all courts to “democratic centralism” (Wikipedia / Common Program).

Both nationalize the “commanding heights.” DSA: “the largest corporations are put under public ownership and democratic control” and “public ownership over major transportation and energy infrastructure and natural resources” (DSA Program). Mao’s Common Program: “development of production through socialist relations of production,” with the state prioritizing “the state-owned economy” while tolerating small private enterprises in a “mixed economy” transitional phase (Wikipedia / Common Program).

Both defend America’s geopolitical adversaries against sanctions. DSA: “End economic sanctions that impact the sovereignty of countries whose governments act independently of the United States, such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran” (DSA Program). Mao’s Common Program based its foreign policy on “respect for mutual sovereignty” — the identical rhetorical formula he used to justify supporting Kim Il-sung’s invasion of South Korea and every anti-Western regime that followed (Wikipedia / Common Program).

Both demand reduced U.S. military capability. DSA: “Greatly reduce the U.S. military budget, close overseas bases, and bring troops home” (DSA Program). Mao dissolved the Nationalist army and reoriented Chinese military doctrine around anti-imperial “self-reliance.”

Both weaponize “fascism” as an expandable enemy label. DSA: “Only a party that fights for working people can win the battle against fascism” (DSA Program). Mao’s Common Program aimed to eliminate “feudal, compradorial, and fascist ideologies“ — a category eventually used to justify killing 240,000 shopkeepers in the 1952 Five Antis Campaign (Wikipedia / Common Program).

Those are just the highlights.

Here is the objection I will get from from the lovers of the common good utopia on the left: “That’s ridiculous. The DSA is not Mao. It’s Scandinavian social democracy. You’re being hysterical.”

Every Marxist-Leninist party that has ever taken power on a moderate platform has purged its coalition partners and begun killing within a decade. Every single one. There are no exceptions.

The Khmer Rouge took Phnom Penh on April 17, 1975, in coalition with King Sihanouk and moderate Cambodian nationalists. Within 72 hours they had forcibly evacuated the entire two-million-person population of Phnom Penh at gunpoint into the countryside. Currency was abolished the same week. Wearing eyeglasses became evidence of being an intellectual, punishable by death ( Britannica / Khmer Rouge). Within four years they had murdered 1.7 to 2.2 million of their own people out of a population of 8 million which was the highest percentage of a nation’s own population killed by its own government in modern history (Museum of Communist Terror,Wikipedia / Killing Fields).

Fidel Castro told Herbert Matthews of the New York Times in 1957, on the record: “I have said clearly and definitely that we are not communists.” His 26th of July Movement’s public platform was the restoration of the 1940 Cuban Constitution, free elections within 18 months, and freedom of the press. He seized Havana on January 1, 1959. Eleven days later the first mass firing squads began operating at La Cabaña fortress, and they were personally supervised by Che Guevara. The free elections promised in 18 months were never held. ( Britannica / History Will Absolve Me,Cuba Archive).

Lenin’s Bolsheviks ran on “Peace, Land, Bread” and in the November 1917 election for that Assembly the freest election in Russian history the Bolsheviks came in second , with 24% of the vote. When the Assembly convened on January 5, 1918, Lenin let them meet for 13 hours and then dissolved it at gunpoint. It never reconvened. The Red Terror was announced September 5, 1918, just ten months after the coup. By 1923, five million peasants, the same peasants that were promised “bread” were dead from the Russian Famine which was largely caused by forced grain requisitions from the Bolsheviks who had promised them land ( Britannica / Russian Revolution).

Hugo Chávez told voters in 1998: “We are not going to expropriate. We are not communists.” He then won 56% of the vote and within eight years his government had shut down the country’s largest independent television station, packed the Supreme Court, and rewritten the constitution. Within fifteen he had expropriated 1,168 companies . By 2018 the country had 130,000% hyperinflation . By 2024 GDP had collapsed 78% and eight million Venezuelans — a quarter of the population — fled the country (Funds Society,SECO 2025 report).

Daniel Ortega returned to power in Nicaragua in 2006 as a reformed democrat who had accepted pluralism. In 2018 he killed at least 355 protesters ( BBC). By 2023 he had stripped 222 political opponents of their Nicaraguan citizenship and deported them to the United States, including priests and former revolutionary comrades. In 2023 he sentenced Bishop Rolando Álvarez — a Catholic bishop — to 26 years in prison ( Human Rights Watch). Catholic convents were shut down; the Missionaries of Charity were expelled; the Jesuit University of Central America was confiscated by the government.

Mao’s own timeline is the most instructive of all. The Common Program was adopted October 1, 1949. Land Reform executions began within one year and killed up to five million landlords by 1953. By 1957, when Mao invited intellectuals to critique the Party in the “Hundred Flowers Campaign,” half a million to 1.3 million people were arrested and sent to labor camps ( Britannica / Anti-Rightist Campaign). By 1962 the Great Leap Forward famine killed 30 to 45 million people. By 1968, in Guangxi, the Party was organizing cannibalism.

They all started as moderates.

The Great Leap Forward alone killed more human beings in four years than every American war in the history of the United States combined, times thirty. The Great Leap was caused by a room full of central planners in Beijing who believed they could out-think markets, farmers, and physics. So they ordered peasants to melt down their cooking pots and farm tools into backyard steel furnaces which made 99% of the resulting steel unusable (MME Revise source booklet). Then they ordered the extermination of sparrows because sparrows ate grain. One billion sparrows were killed by citizens banging pots until the birds dropped dead from exhaustion. Without sparrows, locusts exploded and a 2025 NBER study calculated that the sparrow extermination alone caused approximately 2 million deaths (NBER).

Mao’s own words to his own staff, on the record were: “50 million may have to die … you can’t blame me when people die” (Hudson Institute).

Strangely, the American college graduate has never heard of the Great Leap Forward and instead has been told that the Cultural Revolution was about “excesses” rather than mass genocide. The university they attend assigned them The Communist Manifesto but never assigned The Black Book of Communism (Harvard University Press). See that’s the book that documents the 94 million deaths attributable to communist regimes in the 20th century. All of whom by the way started as noncommunist moderate socialists. The Black Book of Communism is one of the most heavily peer-reviewed works of political history published in the last thirty years. It is also, unavailable in the modern American university curriculum.

In case the facts presented above are not enough, let’s review what happened on June 18, 1968, in the Chinese province of Guangxi. In a1983 internal investigation of the Chinese Communist Party itself, and further documented in Donald Sutton’s academic studyThe Ritual and Culture of Cannibalism in Wuxuan, Guangxi, archives told one of the most horrifying stories I had ever read.

Wu Shufang was a teacher who taught geography and she spent the spring of 1968 as the target of a series of “struggle sessions” — the Cultural Revolution’s signature ritual, in which she was dragged to a stage, forced to wear a dunce cap listing her crimes, made to kneel, and beaten while a crowd shouted denunciations. Her crime was that she came from an educated family and belonged to the “stinking ninth category” of class enemies.

In the end her students beat her to death on the morning of June 18.

Then the student leaders forced four of her fellow teachers to carry her body to the river and they forced one of the teachers — a colleague, who had shared a classroom with her — to slice her open so they could remove her heart and her liver. The remains were carried back to school and then seventy or eighty students ate her flesh in the school kitchen (Sutton,Time magazine, 1993).

Another group of students, in a smaller ceremony, cooked additional parts of her body in an earthenware pot in the private lodging of the vice head of the county Revolutionary Committee. Four of the students actually ate the meal in his presence.

A third group of students barbecued her flesh on a walkway outside classrooms 31 and 32 (Sutton).

This happened at a public high school in the middle of the afternoon. It happened while the “moderate” institutions of Chinese socialism — the neighborhood committees, the workplace units, the student associations, the local party branches — were all operating exactly as designed.

Wu Shufang was one of at least 421 named human beings eaten in Guangxi Province in the summer of 1968 (Wikipedia / Guangxi Massacre). Song Yongyi’s archival work documents cannibalism in 27 of Guangxi’s 40 counties — two-thirds of the province (Radio Free Asia interview with Song Yongyi).

Here are some of the others:

Zhang Boxun , primary-school teacher, Huangmao Street, same day, June 18, 1968. Denounced as a rebel-faction sympathizer. Tried to jump into a river to escape a struggle session. Caught. A militiaman named Guo Lixiang cut out his heart and liver with a five-inch knife. His flesh was cooked in an earthenware pot at the local government’s Foodstuffs Depot. Over 80% of the unit’s members ate the meat — some under duress (Sutton).

Two children, ages 11 and 14 , Pubei County. Their father was beaten to death for belonging to the “fifth category” of class enemies. The local officials said, according to the primary-source record: “It is important to eradicate such people.” The children were killed and eaten (RFA / Song Yongyi).

Liu Xiulan , 17 years old, daughter of a landowner. Gang-raped by nine people, who then cut open her belly and ate her liver and breasts. Her entire family was wiped out (RFA / Song Yongyi).

Gan Dazuo , Datuan village. Castrated and disemboweled while still alive by his own clansmen. His last recorded words: “Wait ‘til I’m dead, then cut” (Sutton).

Chen Guorong , May 14, 1968. Ambushed by an 11-man militia. Killed with a large knife. His liver was cut out and shared among 20 participants as a night meal (Time magazine).

Five people in Shangsi County, October 1968. Militia leader “cut open the bellies of five people, ripped out their livers, cooked them and sat down together to eat them. The next day, they killed four more people and ripped out their livers, which they shared with the other people on the production brigade, who all got to taste a mouthful each, to symbolize the dictatorship of the proletariat“ (RFA / Song Yongyi).

Every one of these deaths was carried out by “the revolutionary masses” against people the local Communist Party had labeled “class enemies,” in a province with no famine (Bitter Winter). This was not desperation. There was food. This was cannibalism as political ritual.

The 1983 official CCP investigation of Wuxuan County alone found:

56 victims had their hearts and livers cut out.

18 victims were consumed completely — “down to the soles of their feet.”

13 victims had their genitals eaten.

7 victims were cut up while still alive.

In Binyang County, every family was required to send a member to the eating hole to eat human flesh (Sutton). In one Wuxuan work unit, two young girls whose political standpoint was suspect were forced to eat the flesh to prove they were on the right side (Sutton).

“Cannibalism enabled the ringleaders in these obscene acts to distribute the blame among fellow participants and thereby protect themselves” (Sutton).

The eating was administered as a loyalty test and refusing to eat people meant you would be the next target. What starts as “the largest corporations are put under public ownership and democratic control” ends, in every historical instance, with the population being compelled to participate in mass murder so that nobody can safely testify against the party. That is the endgame of every ideology that believes there is no legitimate safeguard between the individual and the state — no independent institutions, no protected property, no countervailing courts, no free press, no sovereign local jurisdiction, no owner of anything the state cannot take. In that arrangement, the party runs out of external enemies within a decade, and the machinery it built to destroy them starts destroying the party’s own founders, the party’s own coalition partners, and finally the party’s own supporters.

Of the estimated hundreds of thousands killed in Guangxi and the 421+ documented cannibalizations:

15 people were prosecuted for cannibalism, with sentences up to 14 years.

91 Party members were expelled — none was severely punished.

The provincial party boss who orchestrated the entire campaign, Wei Guoqing, was never punished. He rose to the CCP Politburo, served as Director of the People’s Liberation Army’s General Political Department, and died peacefully in 1989. On October 24, 2024, Xi Jinping’s government reburied Wei Guoqing’s ashes with full military honors at Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery — the CCP equivalent of Arlington ( Radio Free Asia, 2024).

The current Chinese Communist Party the same party the DSA idolizes buried the man who supervised the cannibalism of 421 human beings, with full military honors, less than two years ago.

In 1981, 43% of the world’s most extremely poor people lived in China. Mao had been dead five years and his planned economy had killed 65 million people, produced brittle backyard steel, starved the countryside, cannibalized the schools, and left the population as poor per capita as sub-Saharan Africa.

Then, in 1978, Deng Xiaoping restored private property in the countryside, deregulated prices, welcomed foreign capital, and allowed markets to reallocate labor and goods.

By 2020, China’s share of world extreme poverty was less than 1%.

Roughly 800 million human beings were lifted out of extreme poverty (World Bank Poverty and Inequality Update, Fall 2025,Aeon on the World Bank’s own data).

Every socialist experiment in history has produced starvation, tyranny, mass killing, and emigration. Every mixed-market economy in history has produced feast, freedom, and immigration. There are zero counterexamples. Not one. Ask a DSA member for the socialist country they would move to.