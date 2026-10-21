On October 16, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a Motion to Compel Production of Post-Arrest Diagnosis Information or to Exclude Evidence at Suppression Stage in the case of Brian J. Cole Jr., asking the defense to produce records and other materials underlying his newly diagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Brian Cole Jr. was arrested outside his home in Woodbridge, Virginia, on the morning of December 4, 2025. He was then questioned by FBI agents regarding the pipe bombs placed outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021.

Initially, Cole denied committing the crime and offered agents an alternative explanation for his presence in Washington. However, during the interrogation, after waiving his Miranda rights, he went on to confess and describe how and why he committed the charged offenses, according to prosecutors.

The government’s motion to compel states:

“According to Prince William County records, the defendant attended C.D. Hylton High School as a full-time student and graduated in 2013. The defendant’s school records reflect no medical diagnoses, no cognitive or other disabilities, no developmental deficits, and no specialized or individualized programming. A health information form submitted in 2004 indicated only that the defendant had a speech issue, wore glasses, and had seasonal allergies.”

On January 27, 2026, Cole’s attorneys submitted a four-sentence letter from Dr. David Black. That letter stated that he had diagnosed Cole with Level 1 autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), but it provided no clinical findings or testing records explaining the basis for those diagnoses.

This diagnosis is now central to the defense’s attempt to suppress Cole’s confession. Cole’s attorneys argue that his autism made him particularly susceptible to coercion by the FBI. They allege that the intense interrogation caused an “autistic shutdown” that contributed to what they describe as a false confession.

In addition to autism, Dr. Black diagnosed Cole with OCD.

According to the government’s filing:

“The only additional statement in Dr. Black’s letter was a suggestion that the Court not draw an incriminating inference from the defendant’s repetitive wiping of his cellphone—which Dr. Black incorrectly indicated was limited to ‘junk files’—because such conduct ‘is consistent with’ his OCD diagnosis.”

Here is the problem with that explanation: According to prosecutors, Cole wasn’t simply deleting “junk files” from his cellphone.

The government’s filing states:

“In fact, a forensic review of the cellphone’s contents showed that between December 2020 and December 2025, the device recorded 943 events identified as a ‘factory reset’ or ‘wipe,’ including a ‘wipe’ event approximately three hours before the defendant’s arrest on December 4, 2025.”

The government also stated that Dr. Black had provided no additional information substantiating either diagnosis.

Prosecutors identified further inconsistencies in what the defense represented to the court. The defense described Cole’s autism as “beyond dispute” and cited a magistrate judge’s detention ruling as though the court had independently established the diagnosis.

However, the court had merely acknowledged that the defense reported Cole had been diagnosed with autism and OCD.

Despite relying on these diagnoses in its motion to suppress the confession, the defense has refused to provide the underlying evaluation materials requested by prosecutors.

On October 7, prosecutors requested Dr. Black’s supporting records, examination notes, and complete evaluation file. According to the October 16 filing, the defense refused to produce those materials.

Now, Here Is Where Things Get Interesting.

Today, I saw a clip from Candace Owens’ show discussing the fact that investigative journalist Steve Baker had been inside Brian Cole’s home and bedroom, examining his personal belongings.

Watch the clip

Baker has repeatedly challenged the FBI’s case against Cole. He has alleged serious discrepancies in surveillance footage, suspect identification, shoe-size evidence, and the timeline of the offense itself.

Baker previously identified former Capitol Police officer Shauni Kerkhoff as a potential suspect. Investigators subsequently ruled her out, maintaining that the evidence established she was home with her boyfriend on the evening the bombs were planted.

According to ECF No. 89, pages 5–6, prosecutors stated that the FBI investigation established Kerkhoff was at home with Capitol Police Sergeant Daniel Dickert and their dog on January 5, 2021.

They identified four pieces of corroborating evidence:

5:18:55 p.m.: Kerkhoff texted Dickert, “Coming home!”

5:39 p.m.: Dickert had an electronic receipt from Roseina’s restaurant, where he purchased a wrap for Kerkhoff.

5:40 p.m.: Capitol Police employment records showed her overtime shift ended.

7:37:48 p.m.: Dickert’s cellphone contained a video depicting their dog and recording a voice identified as Kerkhoff’s.

The government stated:

“Sergeant Dickert’s cellphone contained a video from inside their Falls Church home depicting their dog and capturing Kerkhoff’s voice timestamped 7:37:48 p.m. on January 5.”

On August 31, prosecutors filed a formal correction explaining that references to Falls Church, Virginia, were incorrect and should have identified Alexandria, Virginia.

Kerkhoff subsequently sued Baker, The Blaze, and others for defamation over the reporting identifying her as a potential suspect.

Now, Baker and Cole are represented by the same attorneys, a fact the government has raised as a potential conflict of interest.

After seeing today’s video, I went back and reconstructed a timeline of the public statements surrounding Cole’s autism diagnosis.

That reconstruction has raised some serious questions that I believe deserve examination.

Let’s Start With December 4, 2025.

On the day Cole was arrested, his grandmother spoke to the New York Post and described him as “almost autistic-like.”

His father and step-grandfather had declined to comment when approached by the media.

According to the government’s subsequent filing, Cole had no documented childhood autism diagnosis. At the time of his arrest, he was 30 years old, employed, held a valid driver’s license, and owned a registered firearm.

His school records contained no documented autism diagnosis or developmental disability.

Within hours of the initial reporting, the following statements began appearing on social media.

December 4, 2025

New York Post — Neighbors’ Statements

Neighbors described Cole as:

“He’s very antisocial. Very.”

They also said he walked his dog “twice a day” and wore headphones.

Another observation concerned his physical appearance and gait:

“real short legs… a gait analysis would be pretty easy to either rule him out or confirm.”

Source: New York Post

This is interesting because, as you will see, almost every descriptive detail appearing in the later purported FBI whistleblower letter was already publicly available in this reporting.

5:02 p.m. CST — Kyle Seraphin

Seraphin reposted the New York Post neighbors’ statements, including the reference to gait analysis.

Source

6:55 p.m. CST — Seraphin’s First Autism Post

Seraphin wrote:

“the FBI discovered the pipe bomber… was actually a developmentally delayed, autistic black guy who lives at home in his mommy’s basement.”

Source

That is a definitive characterization of Cole as autistic before the defense’s psychiatric evaluation had occurred.

10:47 p.m. CST — Seraphin on Cole’s Confession

Seraphin wrote:

“I heard he confessed. Autistic people don’t do well in interrogation.”

Source

This is particularly interesting because the very argument Seraphin was already making on the night of Cole’s arrest would later become central to the defense’s motion to suppress his confession.

December 5, 2025

6:56 a.m. CST — Seraphin on Cole’s Gait

Seraphin wrote:

“His neighbors who have seen him walk 100s of times said he didn’t walk like the bomber.”

Source

Notice the language: “hundreds of times.”

That same description would subsequently appear in the December 11 purported FBI whistleblower disclosure.

10:22 p.m. CST — Seraphin

“So… he is an autistic prophet?”

Source

11:27 p.m. CST — Steve Friend

Friend reposted a statement referring to Cole as:

“An autistic dude that lives in his mom’s basement…”

Source

December 6, 2025

11:00 a.m. CST — Seraphin Appears on Liberty Lockdown

Watch the interview

At approximately 00:02:12, Seraphin explained:

“I have a good friend who lives about six doors down… my friend’s wife said that’s not the guy… hundreds, I’m going to say thousands. They’ve been there for about a decade… walks his dog.”

At approximately 00:31:33, he stated:

“from friends in the neighborhood… clearly developmentally delayed, on the spectrum… And the grandmother confirmed as much.”

At approximately 00:51:34, he discussed potential FBI whistleblower complaints:

“we have some complaints that are coming in from like FBI… One of the ways you could be a whistleblower is alleging a gross public negligence.”

This raises several questions.

First, Seraphin identified the person making the observations as his friend’s wife, not an FBI employee.

Second, he was already discussing potential FBI whistleblower complaints five days before the December 11 letter.

Third, he characterized Cole’s grandmother as having confirmed autism, although her actual description was “almost autistic-like.”

December 7, 2025

3:03 p.m. CST — Congressman Thomas Massie

Massie wrote:

“According to reports, FBI arrested an autistic 30 year old black man…”

Source

December 8, 2025

4:34 p.m. CST — Seraphin

“the autistic, live-at-home 30 yr old man who ‘confessed’.”

Source

5:02 p.m. CST — Seraphin

“an autistic guy who wore headphones everywhere.”

Source

Notice the reference to headphones.

That detail would also appear in the purported whistleblower disclosure, despite having already been reported publicly.

December 9, 2025

Seraphin Appears on the Joe Oltmann Show

The interview was published December 10.

Watch the interview

At approximately 00:17:04, Seraphin described what his friend had told him:

“my wife watches this guy walk his dog every single day… just over 9 years… thousands of times.”

At approximately 00:21:32, he suggested:

“there’s probably a whistleblower complaint coming in… wouldn’t they want to evacuate the neighbors next door?”

Then, at approximately 00:42:39, he stated:

“I know a little bit more about that that I can’t talk about right now, but if somebody ends up putting whistleblower disclosures forward from the bureau, then we may end up hearing even more about what was going on in the neighborhood.”

This statement was made two days before the purported FBI whistleblower letter was dated.

Seraphin was publicly suggesting that additional information might emerge through a whistleblower disclosure.

December 11, 2025

The FBI Whistleblower Letter Appears

A letter dated December 11 was submitted to Congressmen Thomas Massie and Jim Jordan.

It was titled:

“28 CFR Part 27 Protected Disclosure by an FBI Employee.”

The letter was unsigned.

According to the document, the individual making the observations was an FBI employee who:

“worked at FBI Headquarters”

and:

“has observed Mr. Cole hundreds of times, if not more, over the course of nearly a decade.”

The letter also mentioned Cole’s headphones and questioned why neighbors were not evacuated during the FBI operation.

It did not, however, contain the gait claim that Seraphin had previously attributed to his friend’s wife.

The letter concluded:

“If your office desires to interview this individual, please let me know.”

Here is what I find strange.

Seraphin initially described observations made by his friend’s wife, who had allegedly watched Cole walk his dog hundreds or thousands of times.

Now, an unsigned FBI whistleblower letter was describing an employee who had observed Cole hundreds of times over nearly a decade.

The observations were remarkably similar, yet the letter did not include the gait claim that was supposedly central to the neighbor’s belief that Cole was not the bomber.

Are these accounts describing the same individual? If not, why are the descriptions so similar?

December 11, 2025 — 10:00 p.m. CST

Congressman Thomas Massie

Massie wrote:

“Tonight I received a third whistle blower disclosure.”

Source

December 12, 2025

12:06 p.m. CST — Massie’s 13-Post Thread

Massie published a thread discussing the disclosure.

Source

His summary broadened the original letter’s description of a single observer into references to:

“Many of them have observed”

and:

“observations of several neighbors.”

However, the letter itself described one FBI employee.

Massie’s thread also omitted the reference to the individual having worked at FBI Headquarters and the claim that the observer had not seen Cole driving until approximately a year earlier.

December 12, 2025 — Seraphin

Seraphin reposted Massie’s statements at approximately 11:08 a.m. and 12:13 p.m. CST.

Later that evening, at approximately 9:34 p.m., he wrote:

“And one day after Massie released a whistleblower report…”

Source

December 13, 2025

6:54 p.m. CST — Steve Baker

Baker wrote:

“the arrest of the black autistic kid as the pipebomber?”

Source

December 15, 2025

4:40 a.m. CST — Steve Friend

Friend wrote:

“I didn’t put an innocent autistic man in jail.”

Source

December 16–19, 2025

Cole’s Psychiatric Evaluations

Dr. Black’s January 27 letter states that he evaluated Cole on December 16 and 19.

However, the government’s October 16 filing states that December 16 “appears to be inaccurate” because the defense did not file its request for the evaluations until December 17 and requested permission for December 18 and 19.

The discrepancy in the evaluation dates remains another question.

December 18–20, 2025

Steve Baker Measures Sidewalks

Baker later publicly stated that he had conducted measurements of sidewalks during this period.

Source

December 19 and 23, 2025

Seraphin Appears on Legally Armed America

Seraphin again described the neighbor’s observations:

“hundreds, probably thousands… with his Chihuahua… is not him.”

Part One

Part Two

Once again, the account involved the woman who had allegedly observed Cole walking his dog.

The gait argument also returned.

The woman was not identified in these statements as an FBI employee.

December 29, 2025

7:31 p.m. CST — Steve Baker

Baker wrote:

“I’ve personally talked to a current WFO agent… I’ve canvassed the neighborhood.”

Source

On Seraphin’s Episode 703 that same day, Baker also discussed a local store owner who allegedly believed Cole was not the bomber.

Watch

December 30, 2025

The Defense Reports Cole’s Autism and OCD Diagnoses

Cole’s attorneys formally represented to the court that he had been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Level 1, and OCD.

His grandmother also testified at the detention hearing.

By this point, Cole’s supposed autism had already been a recurring talking point for approximately two weeks.

October 18, 2026

7:22 a.m. CDT — Steve Baker

Baker wrote:

“Many months ago, during my first long sit down interview with Brian’s mother… she started crying. She knew that was her son.”

Source

9:04 a.m. CDT — Baker on the Jacket

Baker stated that Cole’s grandmother had called him and said the jacket was the exact jacket she had given Cole for Christmas.

Source

The claim was subsequently amplified by Seraphin, Friend, Massie, and Candace Owens.

October 20, 2026

5:07 p.m. CDT — Candace Owens

Candace posted her show with the headline:

“The Brian Cole patsy story falls apart.”

Source

In a 33-second clip from the show, circulated by @ErikaCA47, a guest appearing to be Steve Baker discusses shoes and a jacket found in Cole’s bedroom.

The speaker states:

“these are the shoes that we believe that he’s wearing right there… these shoes were retired immediately after because his mother had just bought him his first pair of Crocs.”

The speaker also says:

“The jacket that’s hanging there to the right is not the jacket that he’s wearing in this video from five and five and a half years ago. This is a jacket I found in his room that still had a tag hanging on it.”

The statement raises questions about when the shoes were supposedly retired and how the clothing comparisons were established.

It also brings us back to my original question: Why was Steve Baker inside Brian Cole’s bedroom examining his personal belongings?

6:46 p.m. CDT — Baker

Baker subsequently wrote:

“I never said it was the same jacket.”

Source

That clarification raises additional questions about precisely which jacket was being discussed and what Baker’s earlier statement was intended to establish.

I Have the Following Questions:

1. How did Kyle Seraphin know Brian Cole was autistic on the day of his arrest?

Cole had no documented childhood diagnosis, and his psychiatric evaluation had not yet occurred.

2. Why was Seraphin already discussing autism as a possible reason Cole confessed on December 4, 2025?

That exact argument became central to the defense’s September 2026 motion to suppress the confession.

3. Who actually authored the December 11 FBI whistleblower disclosure?

Why does the description in that document of someone observing Cole hundreds of times over nearly a decade resemble Seraphin’s earlier account of his friend’s wife?

4. How did Seraphin know a whistleblower disclosure might be coming before the December 11 letter was submitted?

On December 9, he publicly suggested that he had additional information he would not discuss yet.

5. Why did the whistleblower disclosure contain details already published in the New York Post?

Do we know the author is credible? What steps were taken to establish credibility?

6. Why are Cole’s attorneys refusing to produce the underlying psychiatric evaluations?

If the defense is relying on those evaluations to suppress his confession, why are prosecutors being denied access to the records supporting the diagnoses?

7. Why did Dr. Black characterize Cole’s repeated cellphone wiping as deleting “junk files”?

What information did he review before reaching that conclusion, particularly given the government’s account of 943 wipe or factory-reset events?

8. Why was Steve Baker inside Brian Cole’s bedroom examining his personal belongings?

When did that examination occur, who authorized it, and what exactly did he examine?

9. Why are there discrepancies in Baker’s public claims about Cole’s clothing and other evidence, and how does he explain them?

Which statements were based on evidence he personally examined, and which relied on information provided by others?

10. How did multiple commentators arrive at the same conclusions before the supporting evidence was made public?

The autism diagnosis, allegedly coercive interrogation, gait discrepancies, and claims of innocence were all being discussed before the defense formally advanced those arguments and, in the case of autism, before an official diagnosis had been presented.

Based on the information available, I believe these are valid questions.

Who knew what, when did they know it, where did they get the information, and how have they benefited from reporting it?

Those questions deserve answers.