I had originally hoped to have this book out sooner, but I ran into some setbacks along the way. Nevertheless, The Covenant versus The Common Good is officially coming on 12/4/26.

In the meantime, I wanted to share the introduction, so people have an idea about what this book is really about.

This has been quite a journey for me. I have learned so much, strengthened my faith, and challenged myself and my own pre-conceived notions about power, politics, and faith. What started out as a political journey ended up as a profoundly spiritual one. I realized early on in this process that Christian politics cannot be downstream from culture, it must be downstream from Christ.

INTRODUCTION

Two World Orders

All it takes is one look at social media these days to see that Americans are locked in a fierce debate over whether America is—or is not—sufficiently Christian. One side wants to convince you that the country has abandoned its Christian identity and that the only way to reclaim it is through political power. The other side insists that America must be protected from any meaningful Christian influence in public life. Reject both arguments. Both are fundamentally flawed, and exposing the errors they share is the reason I was inspired to write this book.

The question Christians in America have to answer cannot be reduced to whether America is sufficiently Christian. The real question is whether Christianity gives the state jurisdiction to manufacture Christian belief, virtue, or identity in the first place. Unlike the American left, which has largely chosen its path forward, the American right stands at a crossroads. President Trump’s second term marks a turning point for the Republican Party, and the party has a defining choice ahead of it about the future of the movement he built.

The MAGA movement is one of the most powerful political movements in American history. President Trump has reminded many Americans what it means to be patriotic again—to love your country and to stop apologizing for it. He taught the Republican party how to fight back against the progressive secular left and win. That will be his legacy, but what we choose to do with that legacy depends largely on us. The counterrevolution against Christian conservatives began long before his second term, but it came to a head when he won reelection.

Those of us who are conservative supporters of President Trump can probably recall where we were when he won the 2024 election. I still remember the joy and hope in the air that night and during the brief weeks that followed. For a moment, it seemed that the country had been given a second chance to correct the dangerous path the previous administration had placed it on.

Sadly, that hope and joy did not last long—and it had nothing to do with President Trump or his administration. Within weeks of his victory, we watched institutions fracture, political coalitions realign, and hostile theological debates become commonplace on the American right. Daily battles raged over nationalism, immigration, religion, Israel, and finally, the Constitution itself.

It was my journey into understanding those battles that set this book in motion.

For most of my adult life, the alliance between America and Israel had been part of the Republican consensus. Although American support for Israel has historically been bipartisan, Republican commitment to a close alliance with Israel became especially prominent during the Reagan era and remained a central part of the party’s foreign policy for decades.¹ So you can imagine my surprise when, shortly after President Trump won the 2024 election, that consensus began to fracture at astonishing speed.

Seemingly overnight, long-standing Republican positions regarding Israel shifted dramatically. The coalition that had come together to deliver President Trump his victory could no longer agree on Israel of all things. It did not take long for portions of the American right to begin sounding identical to the American left whenever the topic came up.

Initially, I, like many others, attributed this shift to the rising antisemitism fueled by Hamas’s barbaric attack on October 7, 2023. In the aftermath of that act of evil, Russian and Iranian propaganda intensified across social media,² and I thought that explained it.

But the more I examined the fractures on the American right, the more convinced I became that the underlying issue had little to do with Israel—or even antisemitism. Our current political tensions did not seem to fit any category I had encountered before. They could not simply be reduced to a contest of ideas between Catholics and Protestants, nationalism and globalism, or even the American right and the American left. The rapid rise of podcast theologians, the endless fights over replacement theology, and the demonization of Christian Zionists were only the visible battles. The real conflict lay underneath, and it is as old as time itself. It dates all the way back to the Garden of Eden.

The battle in the Garden of Eden had to do with more than disobedience. The deeper sin committed there was the first attack on the character of God. The serpent’s first move was to convince Eve to doubt it. “Did God actually say…?” the serpent asked Eve. He was merely asking questions. And what could be so wrong with asking questions? As it turns out, the serpent’s questions were not innocent. They reframed the character of God. God was no longer seen as protecting His creation. Instead, He was portrayed as withholding information, unnecessarily limiting humanity, and preventing Adam and Eve from achieving all they were capable of. The serpent suggested that God’s Word was unreliable, His motives were selfish, and His boundaries were oppressive. “You will not surely die” subverted God’s warning, while “God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened” insinuated that God had ulterior motives (Gen. 3:4–5).

The Garden of Eden shows us firsthand how damaging questions can become when they are not a sincere exercise in seeking the truth. The serpent never needed to prove that God could not be trusted. He only needed to convince Eve that the possibility existed. You may be wondering what any of this has to do with the debate surrounding Christianity and politics. But before we can ask what Christian political power means, we must understand the character of the God whose name we represent—and what that character teaches us about power. The fundamental question beneath all the battles we see playing out is not political. It is theological.

Who sits on the throne? Is it God—or is it man?

Every civilization in history has had to answer that question: Does God stand above every ruler, every majority, and every institution? Or does some human authority eventually rise to His place? History has answered it differently at different stages of civilizational development. Some nations had a king, some had a parliament, and some even had a church. The governing authority changed, but the underlying temptation always remained the same. Throughout human history, man has tried to throw God off the throne and rule over other men, and throughout human history, this has led to human suffering.

Whenever fallen men become the final authority over other men, abuse follows. Whenever fallen men become the final authority over truth, justice, and the definition of the common good, they stretch their power beyond its proper limits at the expense of human liberty. The reason for these betrayals is painfully simple: Scripture tells us that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23). God can wield absolute authority without becoming a tyrant because He is perfectly good, perfectly just, perfectly wise, and perfectly knowledgeable. He can hold punishment, consequences, and judgment in perfect tension because His judgment is perfect. Man’s is not. Human beings are morally fallible, self-interested, and emotionally reactive. It is for these reasons that human authority must be limited by clear jurisdictional boundaries. “The LORD sees not as man sees” (1 Sam. 16:7). God can execute perfect judgment because “all his ways are justice” (Deut. 32:4). Scripture repeatedly warns us against partiality, bribery, pride, oppression, and the inversion of good and evil, yet man continues to fall short (Deut. 16:19; Isa. 5:20). A just society cannot be left entirely in the hands of men without meaningful checks on their power, no matter how well-intentioned they may be. Once a man claims the authority to decide whose rights may be sacrificed for the sake of the collective, tyranny is never far behind. Human beings have made—and will continue to make—terrible gods.

For most of history, civilization made the mistake of placing man on the throne. America is different. Our founders did not establish a national church or create a federal government authorized to impose a particular Christian confession upon the citizenry. They did something far more consequential. They constructed a civil government and political order that placed a jurisdictional boundary around the human conscience.³ They did not do this because they thought God was unimportant. They did it because they thought God was that important. Whether intentionally or not—although I argue in this book that it was intentional—our founders found a way to do so without violating one of Christ’s most important commandments: to render to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God. Civil government has legitimate power, but that power is limited by jurisdiction. That limit accords with the boundary Christ Himself established when He walked among us.

That jurisdiction must stop at the human conscience because the conscience is free to worship—or not to worship. It belongs to God, not to government. I have affectionately named this concept Political Protestantism. Political Protestantism does not mean that the government is controlled by Protestants or that Protestant theology is imposed upon the citizenry. It means the opposite. It means that this nation’s political inheritance was shaped by many schools of thought, one of which was especially important: the Protestant Reformation.

Our founders took the work of the Reformers even further. The Reformers themselves were not able to create a civil government that could embody the idea of freedom of conscience. It was the founders of this country who understood how to take that principle and translate it into a civil government. The Reformers had advanced one of the most radical ideas the world had ever seen in the 1500s: no earthly authority could claim unlimited jurisdiction over the human conscience because the conscience belongs to God alone.⁴ It was from this theological conviction, coupled with their political experience governing the colonies, that the founding generation built the political theology that became the bedrock of this nation.

In America, civil authority is separate from ecclesiastical authority. While the Catholic and Orthodox traditions have their own accounts of the limits of civil power, the specific constitutional form America inherited is a federal government that never established a national church. That idea was deeply shaped by Protestant arguments surrounding religious liberty and the limits that must be placed on earthly authority.⁵ It was these jurisdictional limits that the founders placed around the human conscience that changed the course of history. America became the first major modern nation to establish a political system that placed civil authority beneath God’s rightful authority rather than above Him.⁶ Here, Americans worship freely—or not at all—because the state is not God.

Religious liberty did not emerge from secularism. It emerged from the fear of God.

The generation that founded the United States was hardly indifferent to faith. The First Continental Congress convened at Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia on September 5, 1774, and two days later its delegates opened the proceedings with prayer. On the morning of September 7, Reverend Jacob Duché read Psalm 35, the passage appointed for that day in the Anglican Book of Common Prayer.⁷ “Contend, O LORD, with those who contend with me; fight against those who fight against me!” (Ps. 35:1, ESV). John Adams, writing to Abigail several days later, said that it “seemed as if Heaven had ordained that Psalm to be read on that morning.”⁸ Years later, when the Revolutionary War disrupted the importation of English Bibles, Congress treated the shortage as a matter of public importance. In 1782, Congress approved Robert Aitken’s edition of the first complete English-language Bible printed in America and commended it to the people of the United States.⁹

God was never omitted from the Constitution. He sits above it because there is no office that can represent Him, no official who can speak for Him, and no legislature that can command Him.¹⁰

This book argues that America’s constitutional order was shaped, in part, by a covenantal understanding of authority. It is that covenantal understanding that placed God as the ultimate sovereign over the human conscience, and it is precisely that understanding that a growing convergence of movements—some religious and some secular, some domestic and some foreign—is now working to replace. These movements would trade a covenantal constitutional order that places God above the throne for one in which human institutions can claim the authority to sit atop the throne and define the highest good without the covenantal limitations of God. That is the battle raging in American politics today, and it is an existential one. If we are going to fight to preserve this country, we have to understand what it is that we are fighting to preserve.

This book will begin at the beginning: with the character of the God we as Christians serve and what that God has shown us about temporal power. It will then take you on a journey through two rival world orders. The first is one in which a civilization is governed by covenant—a covenant that honors God’s place above every earthly ruler. The rival political order is one in which God is no longer atop the throne. Instead, man governs other men based on man’s understanding of the common good and how it applies to society.

These visions have competed throughout all human history, and they are still competing today.

I will argue that this country was founded as a covenantal constitutional republic and that a convergence of forces—foreign and domestic, religious and secular—wants to replace America’s covenantal order with one that places ultimate authority in man. That journey will help explain how movements that disagree about almost everything else have one thing in common: the destruction of the only Jewish state. It will also show why that goal functions as a gateway for illiberal movements seeking to destroy a country that has maintained religious liberty longer than any comparable country in history.

To win this battle, we must understand what is at stake. The stakes are not prosperity, military strength, or political influence. The stakes are the constitutional inheritance itself. If that inheritance is lost, we lose much more than a country. We lose one of the last places in the world that offers a safe haven against the concentration of coercive earthly power.

If we are to preserve that inheritance, we must understand what it is and refuse to allow movements that invoke Christianity to represent political power that is inherently un-Christian.

That is the purpose of this book.

Notes

1. For the bipartisan history of U.S. support for Israel and the development of the U.S.–Israel relationship, see Jim Zanotti, Israel: Background and U.S. Relations, Congressional Research Service Report RL33476. For the Reagan administration’s role in developing and elevating that strategic relationship, see also George P. Shultz, Turmoil and Triumph: My Years as Secretary of State (New York: Scribner’s, 1993.

2. To read more about the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and subsequent Russian and Iranian influence operations, see U.S. Department of State, Global Engagement Center, The Kremlin’s, Iran’s, and Hezbollah’s Information Manipulation and Influence Activities Related to the Israel-Hamas War (2024).

3. U.S. Const. art. VI, cl. 3, prohibits religious tests for federal office; U.S. Const. amend. I, prohibits Congress from establishing a religion or interfering with the free exercise of religion; James Madison, “Memorial and Remonstrance Against Religious Assessments” (1785); and Thomas Jefferson, Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom (1786).

4. See Martin Luther, “On the Freedom of a Christian” (1520); John Calvin, Institutes of the Christian Religion, especially Book IV; John Witte Jr., The Reformation of Rights: Law, Religion, and Human Rights in Early Modern Calvinism (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2007); and Robert Louis Wilken, Liberty in the Things of God: The Christian Origins of Religious Freedom (New Haven: Yale University Press, 2019).

5. For the development of religious liberty in the colonies and during the founding period, see Thomas J. Curry, The First Freedoms: Church and State in America to the Passage of the First Amendment (New York: Oxford University Press, 1986); Thomas S. Kidd, God of Liberty: A Religious History of the American Revolution (New York: Basic Books, 2010); and Daniel L. Dreisbach, Reading the Bible with the Founding Fathers (New York: Oxford University Press, 2017).

6. This is an interpretive claim about the distinctive constitutional structure of the United States of America. For comparative discussions surrounding religious liberty and the American founding, see Curry, The First Freedoms; Wilken, Liberty in the Things of God; and Dreisbach, Reading the Bible with the Founding Fathers.

7. The First Continental Congress convened at Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia on September 5, 1774. Reverend Jacob Duché led the opening prayer on September 7 and read Psalm 35, in the Anglican Book of Common Prayer. See Journals of the Continental Congress, 1774–1789, vol. 1 (Washington, D.C.: Government Printing Office, 1904), 26–27; and Dreisbach, Reading the Bible with the Founding Fathers, chap. 1.

8. John Adams to Abigail Adams, September 16, 1774, Founders Online, National Archives, https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/04-02-02-0134

9. Journals of the Continental Congress, 1774–1789, vol. 23 (Washington, D.C.: Government Printing Office, 1914), 574–575. See also Library of Congress, “Bible of the Revolution: The Aitken Bible,” https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/religion/rel05.html

10. U.S. Const. art. VI, cl. 3; U.S. Const. amend. I; Curry, The First Freedoms; and Dreisbach, Reading the Bible with the Founding Fathers. The First Amendment originally only applied to the federal government. Its religious-liberty protections were later applied to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment’s incorporation doctrine. See Cantwell v. Connecticut, 310 U.S. 296 (1940), and Everson v. Board of Education, 330 U.S. 1 (1947).