Insurrection Barbie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
vickie's avatar
vickie
3d

Another good read, but at the risk of sounding like a dummy, what book is Barbie talking about? I thought it may have been the Bible, but that's more than 300 pages, lol.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Insurrection Barbie and others
Truth Matters's avatar
Truth Matters
3d

The Jews represent God given morality. Without them and the Commandments, people would be free to do whatever they wanted, ethics be damned. Those stubborn Jews keep thwarting their plans. Thankfully! And thank you for this piece.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Insurrection Barbie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture