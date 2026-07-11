I set out to understand what was happening on the American right, the surge of anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism. I started with the obvious explanation, foreign policy: Israel or no Israel, aid or no aid, America First versus globalism. But behind that explanation was another one. I looked at foreign money and influence operations. Was the right being bought? Was this a Dugin thing? And behind that was another layer still. Every time I investigated one thing, I found something else sitting behind it, and I couldn’t see how any of the layers connected to each other. That is the part I couldn’t live with. I am a person who needs the world to make sense in an ordered way. That is how my mind works, and when something is disordered, I cannot stop until I understand why. So I kept going down, past each explanation to the one behind it, until I finally reached the thing underneath all of them. The actual problem. The disease, not the symptoms.

Underneath all of it is one disease, and it is as old as humanity: man wants to stand in the rightful place of God. Every symptom I’d been chasing, the antisemitism, the foreign policy, the convergence of factions that hate each other, is a surface eruption of that one thing. And the mechanism by which man seizes God’s seat has a name. It’s called the common good. The common good is any order in which a human authority holds final power to decide, for other men, what is good and whose claim must yield to it. That is the authority that was never man’s to hold, and reaching for it is the original political sin, repeated in every century.

Because there are only two ways to order a world. Either man decides what is good for man, which is the common good, man in the seat, or God decides, and God stands atop the covenant, which leaves man a much smaller office. He may restrain harm, run a limited government, enforce the rules that let men live together. But he may never author the good, and he may never rule another man’s conscience. Common good versus covenant. Man’s judgment on top, or God’s promise on top. That single line sorts everything.

And for all of human history, man won. The common good was the default. The medieval Church did it. Every empire did it. And here is the part that matters most. Even the Protestant Reformation couldn’t stop it. The reformers saw the truth. They understood that the conscience belongs to God. But they could not turn that truth into a government. Rome couldn’t do it. The reformers couldn’t do it. Nobody could do it.

Until America. This is my central claim, and I want it stated as plainly as I can say it. In 1787 something happened that had never happened before: a government took the most Christian conviction ever held, that the conscience belongs to God and no man may rule it, and made it a political ideology. America is not the exception to Christianity. It is the fulfillment of it, the thing Rome and the Reformation reached for and couldn’t build. And it did it by doing something nobody expected. It stripped away the requirement that you share the religion, and it kept the structure. In America you do not have to be a Christian, but you have to be a political Protestant, because the whole order rests on one conviction: that your conscience is God’s and not the state’s, whoever you are and whatever you believe. That conviction, written into law, is the separation of church and state.

This is why the two loudest camps have both missed it completely. The right that says America isn’t Christian enough doesn’t understand that the separation they resent is the Christian thing, the most Christian thing there is, and that when they try to hand the conscience back to the government, they are committing the very sin the whole order was built to stop. And the secular left that calls the founding a secular gift is just as wrong. It was never secular. It is the most deeply religious conviction a nation has ever been built on, that the conscience answers to God alone. Both sides think the fight is about how much religion belongs in government. It was never about that. It is about who owns the conscience, man or God. That is the whole fight, and it is what I found underneath everything else. The separation of church and state is not the absence of God from our government. It is our government confessing that the conscience already belongs to Him.

Here is why the whole thing holds. Our rights come from God, not from the government, and that is the only reason they can never be taken away, because what a human authority did not grant, it cannot revoke. And this does not rest on America being good. It rests on the opposite. Only God is infallible. Every man, every institution, every government will be corrupted, because we all fall short of the glory of God, and every Bible-believing Christian knows it. That is exactly why no man can be trusted with the final word over another man’s conscience. The covenant does not work because America is perfect. It works because America is the one country humble enough to admit it isn’t, and to refuse any man the seat that belongs to God. It is fallen man’s confession, written into law.

That is why the government has one purpose, and only one: to restrain man from harming other man. But that has to be bounded, or the word “harm” swallows everything. So here is the fence. Government may restrain conduct that harms an identifiable person, his body, his property, his rights, the space between men where one man’s actions land on another. It may never reach the conscience, the interior where a man meets God, no matter what harm is claimed there. And it may never act to protect an abstraction like the moral fabric, public virtue, or the soul of the nation, because the moment the state protects an abstraction instead of a person, it has crossed from restraining conduct into authoring the good, and put itself back in God’s seat. Name the victim, or step back. Government regulates conduct. God judges morality. You go to church to hear the truth. You stand before God to be judged for your moral failures. Caesar’s writ ends at the skin of another man. It never reaches the soul of a society, because only men have souls, and souls are God’s.

And this is the thing that condemns the common good completely. Because it protects an abstraction, the whole, the people, the revolution, the greater good, it can always sacrifice a real person to it. That is what “common” means: the whole over the part, and there is always a part that has to pay. The scapegoat is not a malfunction of the common good. It is how the common good works. Somebody always has to suffer so everybody else can call it good. The covenant cannot do this, because it recognizes only harm to a real person, and a real person can never be fed to the crowd. The common good protects the idea and spends the human being. The covenant protects the human being and refuses the idea. That is the whole difference, and it is why one order produces victims and the other produces freedom.

Which brings me to Israel, and to why the Jews are always the ones who pay. Biblical Israel, the Sinai covenant, God as the direct party, is the living proof that God’s promises are irrevocable, that there is a claim no power on earth is ever allowed to override, that God stands above all and cannot be defeated. Israel is the standing refutation of the entire common-good order, because it is the one prior claim history was never able to revoke. So everyone who needs promises to be revocable, everyone reaching for God’s seat, has to discredit it first. The Jewish people are the original covenant, and they have been the perennial scapegoat of the common-good orders of history. That is not a coincidence. Severing a nation’s covenant and turning on the covenant people turn out, again and again, to be the same act. This is why the book is not, at bottom, about antisemitism. It is about authoritarianism, about what happens when a nation is talked out of the one arrangement that ever kept a human power from claiming a human soul. The hatred of the Jew is simply what that authoritarianism produces every time it wins.

And it explains the strangest thing I found: the factions that hate each other and arrive at the same place anyway. The integralist right and the anti-colonial left agree on nothing and would destroy each other in a room, yet they land on the same hostility to Israel and the same contempt for the covenant order. They converge because they share the deep structure. Both hold that a prior claim may be overridden by a higher authority for a higher good. One subordinates the person to the Church’s vision of the good. The other subordinates the settler to the liberation of the native. Opposite vocabularies, identical move. They don’t have to coordinate. They converge because they share a target: the covenant, whose living proof is Israel and whose enforceable form here at home is the separation of church and state. Strike those, and the whole structure falls.

And here is where it ends. America is not exceptional because it is perfect. It had slavery, but so did every civilization before the modern one. Slavery was the human default, the thing everyone everywhere had always done. That is not the exception. The exception is abolition, that a society looked at the universal institution and decided it was an abomination worth six hundred thousand dead to end, because the covenant is the one premise under which a human being cannot be owned: made by God, endowed by God with rights no man, no majority, no market may ever vote away. We are the largest living covenant nation left in the developed world, and the last large one where this reading still shapes events. And I have seen what happens everywhere it dies. Where the covenant lives, the nation stands with the people of the promise and guards the individual conscience. Where the covenant dies, the nation falls back into the oldest creed there is, the one where the promise can always be broken and the person can always be sacrificed for a greater good. If the covenant falls here, it will not even feel like a fight. It will simply arrive, quiet, as if it had always been so.

That is what this book is about. It was never about foreign policy. It was never fundamentally about Israel. It was never even, at the bottom, about antisemitism. Those are symptoms. This is about the oldest fight there is, man trying to take the seat of God, being fought now on its last and largest ground. It is about the wall that keeps any power, sacred or secular, from reaching in and taking your soul. And it is about what it will take to keep that wall standing. Because there are only two ways to order a world. Man decides, or God decides. And only one of them has ever left you free.

Everything that follows, all three hundred pages of the book, is just the proof.