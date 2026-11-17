“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

— Philippians 2:10–11 (KJV)

Before Jesus healed a single leper or called a single disciple, the Spirit led Him into the wilderness to be tested (Matthew 4:1–11). After forty days without food, He was hungry, alone, and spent. It was then, at His weakest, that His faith was tested. It was then that Satan came quoting Scripture and asking for one small transgression. Prove it, Satan said. Prove that You are the Son of God. But Christ did not yield to the offer, nor was He fooled by the devil’s command of Scripture. Demons know God exists (James 2:19). They know of His authority and His word, yet they still do not submit. They do not obey. And they do not love. They offer us the easy way out, a tempting solution that costs only a small act of allegiance. Prove yourself, and they will give you the world: every kingdom, every throne, and every crown. Jesus was offered the kingdom without the cross, dominion without suffering, and every throne on earth without a single nail. But He said no. Even at His weakest, His faith held steadfast and sure. He chose the nails over the crown, the thorns over the earthly throne. Christ chose to die in the most painful and humiliating way, like a common criminal on a hill just outside of Jerusalem, instead of reigning over a kingdom on Satan’s terms.

Today the nation is bitterly divided. Cultural decay and institutional failure are everywhere, and the further society drifts from a biblical worldview, the more Christians will be tempted to reach for the tools of Satan to advance the kingdom of Christ. It is when we are at our weakest that it becomes difficult to trust the methods of Christ. The tools of Satan are right there, tempting us to take the easy way out, to give in to our fears and our desires, and to abandon the character of Christ for the character of Satan. But biblical Christianity was never for the faint of heart, and submission to Christ means wrestling with our own desires, even our best-intentioned ones, and refusing the easy way out. To proclaim His name is to live in accordance with His character. Christ never used coercion. He never outsourced the work of the Holy Spirit to the coercive power of the state, and neither should we.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German Lutheran pastor and theologian who understood that temptation better than most. When the Nazis tried to bring Germany’s Protestant churches under their control, and the pro-Nazi “German Christians” embraced the party’s so-called positive Christianity, Bonhoeffer, unlike most, became one of the leading voices of the Confessing Church, which refused to yield to the demands of the Nazi Party. Not only did he refuse to allow the perversion of Christianity, he also spoke out against the persecution of the Jews. He never gave up in his mission to be a true disciple of Christ, training pastors at a seminary in Finkenwalde until the Gestapo finally shut it down in 1937. Even then, he kept training pastors in secret until he was arrested in 1943 and hanged in April 1945, less than a month before Germany surrendered to the Allied powers.

Bonhoeffer warned against what he called cheap grace: forgiveness without repentance, grace without discipleship (The Cost of Discipleship, 1937). To Bonhoeffer, that was not grace at all. Real grace is costly. It requires us to repent and to keep challenging ourselves in our walk with Christ. It calls those who receive it into a different life, one marked by love, truth, and responsibility. But above all, I would argue, it calls us to live in accordance with the character of the God we serve.

Bonhoeffer did more than preach costly grace; he actually lived it, and he showed us what it meant to be a true disciple of Christ at a time when discipleship could cost you your life. Yet he followed Christ faithfully, and he stood against the state and the counterfeit church proclaiming Christ’s name, and he paid the ultimate price. Many of us in this country don’t understand what it means to have to lay down your life for your faith, and I hope we never will. I hope we continue to live in a country that allows us to practice our faith freely, but if we allow people to use Christ’s name in furtherance of Satan’s kingdom, sooner or later every one of us will face the same choice Bonhoeffer faced. Silence in the face of evil is itself evil, so we will have to decide whether we are willing to pay the cost of discipleship, even with our lives, or whether we will remain on the sidelines while evil spreads.

We stand at a crossroads as a country. The proponents of Christian nationalism have convinced many believers that advancing Christ’s kingdom requires forcing order. The idea sounds good. What Christian wouldn’t want to live in a more Christian nation? What Christian wouldn’t want to be surrounded by believers? But true belief requires love and sacrifice, and neither can be coerced. No one knew that better than Christ. He could have forced every knee to bow. Instead, He laid down His life on a cross (John 10:18). While we live in this temporal world, God gives us free will, and He asks for love and obedience offered freely from a repentant, regenerated heart. You can coerce fear. You can coerce silence. You can coerce a bowed head. You cannot coerce love.

It is a well-established fact of human nature that in times of uncertainty, human beings reach for order. We can trace that desire all the way back to the Israelites after they were delivered from bondage in Egypt. Despite their covenant with God and their deliverance, ordinary life was fraught with conflict, disobedience, internal disorder, and threats from every nation that surrounded them. There was constant chaos because leadership was never consistent. Many of the tribes acted independently, and the nation would continue to descend into cycles of oppression, rebellion, and repentance before deliverance (Judges 21:25).

They wanted a king because they wanted stability and continuity, and they wanted somebody who would protect them from their enemies, but more than that, they wanted to be like every other nation around them (1 Samuel 8:5, 20). It was during the time that Samuel was old, and his sons were not fit to lead; they had accepted bribes and perverted justice, and the elders of Israel were worried about the future (1 Samuel 8:1–5). The Israelites wanted a centralized monarchy that would provide them with a predictable system of government and a recognizable, hierarchical chain of command. God took that to mean that they had actually rejected Him as their King (1 Samuel 8:7), and He instructed Samuel to warn them that if they wanted a king, they would have one, but a king would take their sons for his armies and their daughters for his service. A king would take their fields, vineyards, and olive groves; he would take their best produce, their servants, their livestock, and their labor. He would take and take and take until they had nothing left to give (1 Samuel 8:11–17). They were going to exchange their freedom and autonomy for protection. But the Israelites couldn’t be convinced otherwise, and they demanded a king, knowing the cost (1 Samuel 8:19). Sometimes society is willing to accept the concentration of power in exchange for the illusion of safety and security.

God fulfilled their wishes and gave Israel the king they had demanded when Saul was chosen and anointed by Samuel and presented to the people as their first king. It didn’t take long for Saul to confuse his authority with God’s. Samuel instructed Saul to wait before offering a sacrifice, but Saul ignored the command and offered it anyway (1 Samuel 13:8–14). When Saul was sent to deal with Amalek, he imposed his own judgment instead of God’s. He spared King Agag and kept the best of all the livestock in defiance of explicit orders to the contrary (1 Samuel 15). Samuel’s rebuke established a principle that would echo for the remainder of Israel’s history: “Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice” (1 Samuel 15:22). Obedience to God, His law, and His word is the requirement, not sacrifice. Kings only have the authority that is bestowed upon them by the One who possesses ultimate authority, and that is God. The authority of man must comport with the authority of God, and men must remain faithful to the One from whom all authority comes.

David wasn’t any better. Despite uniting all of the tribes, establishing Jerusalem as the capital, and defeating Israel’s enemies, he still took the wife of one of his own soldiers and sent her husband to his death so that he could have her for himself (2 Samuel 11). Despite David being the greatest king Israel ever had, the prophet Nathan held him accountable to a moral authority greater than any throne (2 Samuel 12). And even though David confessed his sins to God, his reign was followed by violence, conflict, rebellion, and struggles over succession.

Then came King Solomon, who built the temple in Jerusalem and expanded Israel’s commercial relationships. He presided over a kingdom so prosperous, in fact, that he accumulated wealth, horses, wives, and political power far too great for any one man. His accumulation of wealth and power was in direct opposition to God’s commands (Deuteronomy 17:16–17), and in the end, his foreign marriages led him astray to the worship of false gods (1 Kings 11:1–8). His death marked the end of a unified Israel (1 Kings 12).

What followed was a succession of rulers whose failures repeatedly demonstrated that political order and righteousness are not the same thing, and that claiming divine authority for a temporal kingdom is a recipe for disaster, because when you marry religion and politics, you often give too much power to men who are not capable of exercising it justly. The kings of Israel invoked God’s authority but disregarded His commands, and as a result they compromised religious institutions, as priests and prophets became entangled with royal power.

God sent prophets in warning, men who were not simply predictors of future events but messengers confronting the moral and spiritual decay of the nation. The prophets challenged rulers, exposed exploitation, and condemned idolatry, reminding Israel of its covenant with God and the obligations it imposed. These were obligations that no earthly king could escape, because religious identity would never make Israel immune from judgment. And with every king that arose, the kingdom became more and more divided, until eventually, despite the prophets’ warnings, it fell anyway: Israel to Assyria (2 Kings 17), and Judah to Babylon (2 Kings 25).

Ever since the Garden of Eden, man has been tempted to doubt the word of God. Before anybody ever ate forbidden fruit, the serpent openly contradicted God’s word and taught Eve to suspect Him (Genesis 3:1–5). He did this by asking an innocent question, “Yea, hath God said...?” but that innocent question made room for doubt about God and His character. The question distorted who God was and recast every command He had ever given as something manipulative, as something God did to punish Adam and Eve instead of for their benefit. Since the Garden of Eden, the misrepresentation of God’s character has plagued humanity. Israel was chosen to shine the light of God’s character to the world (Isaiah 49:6), and yet sin prevailed, and God’s character was distorted, until Christ walked into the story and showed us what divine authority and divine justice look like, what divine mercy and divine righteousness look like, and what a sinless life looks like in human form.

As Christians, we proclaim Christ’s name, but Scripture teaches us that His name is His character. When Moses stood before the burning bush and asked God who He was, God revealed Himself first through His faithfulness: “I am the God of thy father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob” (Exodus 3:6). Even though centuries had passed since those promises were made, God led with them, because He is always faithful. “I AM THAT I AM,” He said, and He declared, “this is my name for ever, and this is my memorial unto all generations” (Exodus 3:14–15). Scripture reveals only one God. The God of the Old Testament is the same God in the Gospels. There is only one God from Genesis to Revelation, and that God is righteous, good, full of mercy and justice and is always faithful. His faithfulness is never about what we do or who we are. It is always because of who He is. (Malachi 3:6; Hebrews 13:8). In order to understand the nature of His authority, we understand the nature of His character as it is revealed to us in Scripture.

God does not define Himself by the magnitude of His power or the extent of His dominion; instead, He reveals Himself by proclaiming His character. He stands in perfect judgment and wisdom. His power is all encompassing because His grace is all encompassing, as is His love. By the time Moses stands before God on Mount Sinai, he has already seen God’s glory when he had seen the plagues that devastated Egypt, the Red Sea that parted before Israel, and Pharaoh’s army destroyed. Yet after Israel violated its covenant by worshiping the golden calf, Moses still asked God to once again show him His glory (Exodus 33:18). And how does God respond? By showing Moses His character. He says, “I will make all my goodness pass before you and will proclaim before you my name ‘The LORD’” (Exodus 33:19, ESV). Moses asks to see God’s glory, and God answers by revealing His goodness: “The LORD, the LORD, a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness, keeping steadfast love for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, but who will by no means clear the guilty” (Exodus 34:6–7, ESV).

There is only one God from Genesis to Revelation. The God at the burning bush is the same God who is revealed as the Lamb that was slain, and that same God walked into the story in human form: “the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us” (John 1:14). When He died, the veil of the temple was torn from the top to the bottom (Matthew 27:51), and the way to God was opened by God Himself. Christ represents the culmination of the prophets and the law (Matthew 5:17). He is the fulfillment of the covenant because He is the only one who could keep it, the only one without sin (Hebrews 4:15). His character is His glory, and that glory is the light that shines through each and every one of us (2 Corinthians 4:6) when we study Scripture, when we commune with Christ, and when we come to know His character, because to proclaim His name is to live your life in accordance with His character. We are human, and as Paul tells us, we have all sinned and come short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). But Christ walked among us to show us what real power looks like, what divine power looks like in human form, and it was different from any power the world had ever seen.

Samuel had warned Israel that a king would take their sons and their daughters, their fields and their harvest, their labor, and their olive groves (1 Samuel 8:11–17), but Christ came to give. Christ came to wash the feet of His disciples (John 13:1–17) and to stand between a woman and the men who wanted to stone her (John 8:1–11). Christ came to give His life in service, because in His kingdom, being a servant is the highest calling. “The Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45), for all who have sinned and all who will sin. He told His disciples that the rulers of the Gentiles exercise lordship over their people, “but so shall it not be among you” (Mark 10:42–43).

While David used his throne to send a man to his death so he could touch his wife, Christ came to touch lepers that no one else would touch (Mark 1:41) and to welcome the children His disciples tried to send away (Mark 10:14). Christ ate with tax collectors and sinners (Matthew 9:10–13), and He rebuked the scribes and Pharisees and called them whitewashed tombs (Matthew 23:27). When a Samaritan village rejected Him and His disciples wanted to call down fire from heaven, He told them no (Luke 9:51–56). When the people wanted to make Him king, He withdrew to the mountain alone (John 6:15). He said His kingdom is not of this world (John 18:36), and He told those who would bear His name to go and make disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19). He taught, He preached, and He rebuked, but He did not come to exercise final judgment: “I came not to judge the world, but to save the world” (John 12:47). He lived His life in perfect service to His Father in heaven, and He showed us what just power looks like in this world.

When He was asked about paying tribute to Caesar, He told them to render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, because the coin bears Caesar’s image (Matthew 22:17–21). It stands to reason that human beings, who are made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27), bear God’s image, and so we belong to God. Jesus refused to coerce. He died on the cross for our sins instead of forcing every knee to bow and every tongue to confess. Judgment is God’s and God’s alone to administer (Romans 12:19), because God is the only one who can judge perfectly, who can be perfectly fair, perfectly wise, and perfectly just. The human conscience answers to God and God alone, and God asks for obedience that is free from coercion, because love can only be given freely, from a repentant heart.

Christ warned against false religion, against honoring God with your lips while your heart is far from Him (Matthew 15:8). Everything about Christianity is about intention, about love, and about a regenerated heart that overflows with gratitude. To accept Christ as your Lord and Savior is not to accept Him in your head. It is not merely to understand intellectually that He died for your sins. It is to accept Him in your heart, the one place where God writes His law (Jeremiah 31:33), the one place where everything changes, because the gospel doesn’t demand works to earn salvation; the gospel produces works (Ephesians 2:8–10).

Christ showed us the error of the kings. He showed us the error of claiming divine authority in this temporal world, because the tools of Christ are persuasion and discipleship. You have to be the light and let it shine through you so that people want to come to the cross (Matthew 5:14–16). You have to show people the way and the truth (John 14:6), and you cannot do that by force.

Government has coercive authority under God’s law (Romans 13:4), but that coercive authority ends at the human conscience. Christ drew a jurisdictional boundary around the human conscience, because the conscience is answerable only to God. So while governments can punish wrongdoing and protect the innocent, they cannot compel worship, because why would an earthly government, an earthly king, a priest, or a church have the authority that Christ Himself refused when He walked among us? As Lord Acton warned, absolute power corrupts absolutely, and, as Israel’s kings show us, human beings make terrible gods.

It is for that reason that Christian nationalism is not only unbiblical, but it is a dangerous proposition for Christians who are both students of history and students of Scripture. Time and time again, Scripture showed us what happens when divine authority is misused. Time and time again, Christ showed us that you cannot coerce the human conscience, because it belongs to God and God alone. Christ showed us that judgment belongs to God. As believers and as followers of Christ, discernment is a duty, and that duty requires you to understand the character of the God whom you serve and the God whose name you wear.

This is not to say that every Christian nationalist thinks they can coerce your faith or force you to worship. That’s not the point. The point is that the only thing Christian nationalism will ever produce is outward compliance. It will not produce a single believer. It cannot do the work of the Holy Spirit, because you cannot outsource the work of the Holy Spirit to Caesar. Christ never commissioned Caesar to do anything. He commanded His disciples to spread the good news (Matthew 28:19–20) and to live in obedience and submission to God. But obedience and submission come from love and gratitude, never from coercion. God gave us free will so that we would choose to worship Him, choose to live in accordance with His laws, and choose to live in His love. God wants faithful, obedient servants whose unconditional love for Him shines through their hearts so brightly that it beckons the whole world to come to the cross.

You cannot use the tools of Satan to build a kingdom for Christ. Christ is King, and every one of us will stand in judgment before Him (Romans 14:10). We are warned about false prophets (Matthew 7:15), and we are warned about coercion, about the sale of souls (Revelation 18:13), and about the mark of the beast (Revelation 13:16–17). I would argue that forced worship is the exercise of the opposite of Christ’s character, and what, after all, is the antichrist if not the opposite of Christ (1 John 2:18, 22)? The Greek prefix anti can mean both “against” and “in place of,” a power that opposes Christ while standing where He should stand. How can you ever recognize the antichrist if you don’t understand the character of Christ? The antichrist is a character in opposition to Christ, a character that rules by the sword. Christ did not rule by the sword. Christ laid down His life. Christ conquered as a Lamb (Revelation 5:5–6).

That is why Revelation tells us how we will overcome, and how we will discern between all of the false prophets: “they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death” (Revelation 12:11). In Revelation, a sword comes out of Christ’s mouth (Revelation 1:16; 19:15). Why? Because His weapon is His word. I would argue that Revelation is a cautionary tale about what it means to force worship and to own the soul. Revelation tells us that Babylon trades in the souls of men (Revelation 18:13). How do you own a soul? By forcing it to bow down, because when you bow down to anybody other than God, you are worshiping a false idol (Revelation 13:15).

You need to get to know the character of the God you serve so that you can recognize ideologies, political or otherwise, that are in opposition to Him, because we as Christians have a difficult task. It is much easier to force, coerce, and compel. It is much harder to live your life in accordance with God’s word, to be salt and light and a beacon of truth (Matthew 5:13–16), and to bring people to the cross through your commitment to living a life that reflects the character of the God you serve.

Judgment is not ours to administer, and one day we will all have to stand before God and answer for the choices we made (2 Corinthians 5:10). For me personally, I know that when I do, I want to be able to say that I did everything I could to proclaim Your word, to help people see the light, and to show them the way, the only way to their salvation. That question is one every Christian will have to answer for themselves. No one can answer it for you. Do you believe you can use the tools of Satan to advance the kingdom of God, or do you understand that you can only use the tools of the God whom you serve?