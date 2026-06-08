WHO THEY ARE

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is one of the most powerful governing bodies in the United States that almost no one talks about. Five people control a budget of nearly $50 billion per year — larger than three times the City of Los Angeles itself. They govern a county of more than 10 million people — larger than 40 U.S. states.

They appoint the county’s public health director, the head of the Department of Children and Family Services, and — critically — the Registrar-Recorder, the official who counts every vote cast by 5.8 million registered voters in the largest local election jurisdiction in America.

The current board: Hilda Solis, Holly Mitchell, Janice Hahn, Lindsey Horvath (all Democrats), and Kathryn Barger (the lone Republican, outvoted 4-to-1 on every contested decision).

What follows is the documented record of each of the four Democrats who hold actual power on this board — and the man they appointed to count your votes.

HILDA SOLIS — DISTRICT 1

Current Board Chair. Presiding officer over the board that oversees the 2026 election count. Term-limited in 2026 — her last year in power.

Background: Hilda Solis served as President Obama’s first Secretary of Labor from 2009 to 2013. She is the current Chair of the Board of Supervisors, meaning she presides over every meeting where decisions about election administration, registrar oversight, and certification are made. Her District 1 seat is term-limited in 2026.

THE FBI INVESTIGATION AND THE VOICEMAIL

In January 2013, Solis abruptly resigned as Secretary of Labor. The LA Times reported her resignation coincided with an FBI inquiry into her role at an Obama reelection campaign fundraiser.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, then chaired by Rep. Darrell Issa, released an audio recording in July 2014 of a voicemail message Solis left on the phone of a Labor Department subordinate. The recording was played publicly during a congressional hearing.

On the tape, a woman identifying herself as Solis says: “This is Hilda Solis calling. Just calling you off-the-record here. Wanted to ask you if you could help us get folks organized to come to a fundraiser that we’re doing for Organizing for America for Obama campaign on Friday at La Fonda at 6 PM. There are a lot of folks that we know that are coming but wanted to ask you if you might help contribute or get other folks to help out.” (Source: House Oversight Committee press release, July 16, 2014; CBS Los Angeles, July 17, 2014; Fox News transcript, “The Kelly File,” July 16, 2014)

Soliciting campaign donations from a subordinate federal employee is a violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits political activity by federal officials using their official position.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel confirmed in a letter to Solis that it had opened an inquiry into possible Hatch Act violations, but stated it was closing the inquiry because Solis had already resigned from her federal position. (Source: KTLA, citing letter reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, May 12, 2014)

Rep. Issa stated at the hearing that Solis “was found to have violated the Hatch Act.” (Source: Fox News transcript, July 16, 2014)

Solis denied any wrongdoing. She was never charged. When the LA Times asked her campaign whether she had informed President Obama about the federal investigation, a spokesman said it would be “inappropriate” to comment. (Source: Los Angeles Times, 2014)

THE FREE PRIVATE JET TRAVEL

Prior to and during her Senate confirmation hearings as Labor Secretary in 2009, Solis had been “provided thousands of dollars worth of free private jet travel” by a California-based union boss of the International Union of Operating Engineers. (Source: RedState, citing news reports, July 2014)

THE TAX LIENS

Before her nomination as Labor Secretary, Solis’ husband’s businesses had failed to pay thousands of dollars in tax liens going back 16 years. The liens were paid only after she was nominated. (Source: Washington Examiner, 2014)

AFTER ALL OF IT

Solis resigned from the Cabinet under FBI inquiry, was recorded apparently violating the Hatch Act by a congressional committee, accepted free travel from a union boss during her confirmation process, and had a husband whose businesses owed back taxes for 16 years.

She was never charged with any crime. She ran for the Board of Supervisors in 2014, won, was re-elected unopposed in 2018, and today sits as the Chair of the board that oversees Dean Logan and the 2026 primary election count.

HOLLY MITCHELL — DISTRICT 2

Inherited the seat of a convicted felon. Her predecessor’s corruption touched the current mayor.

Background: Holly Mitchell took over District 2 in December 2020, replacing Mark Ridley-Thomas, who had held the seat for 12 years. Mitchell herself has no personal scandal and has not been charged with any wrongdoing. But the full story of the seat she now holds — and the corruption network around it — is essential context.

THE RIDLEY-THOMAS CONVICTION

Mark Ridley-Thomas served 12 years as a Los Angeles County Supervisor before becoming a Los Angeles City Councilman. He was indicted in October 2021 on 20 federal counts. In March 2023, a jury found him guilty of seven felonies: conspiracy, bribery, honest services mail fraud, and four counts of honest services wire fraud.

The scheme: From May 2017 to August 2018, Ridley-Thomas steered a series of lucrative county contracts to the USC School of Social Work. In exchange, USC Dean Marilyn Flynn arranged for Ridley-Thomas’ son, Sebastian, to receive admission, a full tuition scholarship, and a paid professorship at USC.

The complication: Sebastian Ridley-Thomas had resigned from the California State Assembly in December 2017, officially citing health issues. At the time of his resignation, he was the subject of a sexual harassment investigation in the Assembly. Prosecutors presented evidence that the health claim was pretextual — that behind the scenes, his father was orchestrating a PR campaign to protect his son and stall the investigation.

The $100,000 transfer: Ridley-Thomas directed $100,000 from his campaign committee to flow through USC to a nonprofit associated with his son, disguising the true source of the funds. A juror said this was ultimately what convinced the panel: “It ended up being the $100,000 donation.” (Source: Los Angeles Times, March 2023)

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said: “When elected leaders engage in acts of corruption, our community suffers immense damage. Ridley-Thomas engaged in a corrupt conspiracy with a university dean to steer taxpayer-funded contracts to the school in exchange for benefits for his son.” (Source: DOJ press release, March 30, 2023)

Sentencing: 3.5 years in federal prison, 3 years supervised release. (Source: Courthouse News Service, August 28, 2023)

THE KAREN BASS CONNECTION

During the Ridley-Thomas trial, an explosive detail emerged. Prosecutors presented an email from Dean Flynn in which she wrote about doing “the same for Karen Bass — full scholarship for our funds.” (Source: Los Angeles Times, September 2022)

Flynn had awarded then-Congresswoman Karen Bass a full scholarship to USC’s School of Social Work in 2011 — worth approximately $95,000 — even though Bass had not directly applied to the program. After beginning her tuition-free studies in 2012, Bass advanced legislation that would have expanded federal funding for USC and other private universities.

Prosecutors declared Bass’ scholarship “critical” to their case against Flynn, describing it as another example of the dean using scholarships as currency to secure government support. (Source: Fox News, September 8, 2022; KFI AM 640, September 8, 2022)

The U.S. Attorney’s office stated Bass was not a target or subject of the investigation. Bass denied any wrongdoing. Flynn pleaded guilty to bribery and was sentenced to probation.

Karen Bass is now the Mayor of Los Angeles — whose 2026 mayoral race is currently being counted by the same registrar this board controls.

JANICE HAHN — DISTRICT 4

Money laundering. Straw donors. Campaign finance violations. Flagged by the same registrar she now oversees.

Background: Janice Hahn is LA political royalty — daughter of longtime Supervisor Kenneth Hahn. She served on the LA City Council, then as a U.S. Congresswoman from 2011 to 2016, then on the Board of Supervisors since 2016. She has never been charged with a crime. The documented record of her campaigns is another matter.

THE SAMUEL LEUNG STRAW DONOR SCHEME

Samuel Leung was a real estate developer who wanted to build a $72 million, 352-unit residential complex on land zoned for industrial use. City planners rejected it. The Garcetti-controlled Planning Commission voted 7-0 against it. Then came the money.

Over multiple years, Leung funneled more than $600,000 in campaign contributions to Mayor Eric Garcetti, five Los Angeles City Council members, and County Supervisor Janice Hahn — laundered through more than 100 straw donors who were reimbursed by Leung after making donations in their own names. (Source: CityWatch LA, December 2020)

The Sea Breeze apartment complex was approved by the Los Angeles City Council in 2015. Leung later pleaded guilty to campaign money laundering. He received probation. (Source: CBS Los Angeles, February 2018)

Hahn received $203,500 from the straw donor network — the largest amount of any politician involved. She said she was unaware the donations were illegally laundered. She returned no money and faced no charges. (Source: The Current Report, November 2025)

THE SECOND MONEY LAUNDERING CONNECTION

Hahn also accepted $1,500 from businessman Peter Barker — fined $170,000 in 2013 by the LA Ethics Commission for personally reimbursing employees for 68 campaign donations over 12 years. Some of that laundered money had previously gone to Hahn on the City Council. Two years after his fine, Barker donated again to Hahn’s supervisorial campaign. (Source: Los Angeles Times, May 2016)

THE LETTER FROM DEAN LOGAN

In August 2016, Hahn’s campaign received a formal letter from Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan — the same registrar she now helps oversee — notifying her that her campaign had accepted $439,619 from political action committees when the county cap was $150,000 per election. The possible violation could be “cured without penalty” if the money was returned within 30 days. (Source: CBS Los Angeles, August 2016; Los Angeles Times, August 2016)

The same registrar who flagged Hahn’s possible campaign finance violation now answers directly to her board. She has never faced charges or sanctions.

LINDSEY HORVATH — DISTRICT 3

Board Chair 2023-2024. Up for reelection November 2026. Predecessor’s home raided by the Sheriff.

Background: Lindsey Horvath won her seat in 2022, replacing Sheila Kuehl, whose home and office were raided by the LA County Sheriff’s Department in a corruption probe. Horvath has no personal scandal.

HER PREDECESSOR’S RAID

On September 14, 2022, the LA County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica home as part of a public corruption investigation. The investigation centered on county contracts awarded to a friend’s nonprofit without competitive bidding. No charges were filed. The probe was dismissed by Kuehl and allies as politically motivated. Horvath called it “unprecedented” and said Villanueva’s tactics made it “hard to take this situation with the seriousness that it deserves.” She was endorsed by Kuehl and took her seat. (Source: Fox 11 Los Angeles, September 2022)

THE PALISADES FIRE

In January 2025, the Palisades Fire devastated Horvath’s district. Leaked texts revealed escalating tensions between Horvath and Mayor Karen Bass during the crisis. Horvath also approved the disposal of toxic fire debris at the Calabasas landfill — near schools and homes — over local objections. Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt attacked her publicly over it during the 2026 campaign. (Source: Los Angeles Times, 2025; The Acorn, January 2026)

Horvath declined to run for mayor in 2026. She faces her own board reelection in November 2026.

KATHRYN BARGER — DISTRICT 5

The Republican. Powerless.

Barger has served since 2016. She has no documented scandal. She is one vote out of five. She cannot compel an investigation, cannot demand Logan’s removal, cannot force a ballot audit, and cannot override any decision the majority makes. She is the only Republican in the oversight structure of the largest local election jurisdiction in the United States.

DEAN C. LOGAN — REGISTRAR-RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK

Salary: $448,179/year. In charge of counting your votes since 2008. Appointed by this board. Answerable to no one they haven’t approved.

(Source for salary: Los Angeles County Department Head Salaries, official document revised April 1, 2026)

Dean Logan is not elected. He is appointed by the Board of Supervisors and serves at their pleasure. He has held this position since 2008 — 18 consecutive years — through every election that has produced the anomalies documented in this report. He has never been charged with any crime. The documented record of elections conducted under his management is the subject of this section.

WASHINGTON STATE 2004 — WHERE IT STARTED

Before coming to Los Angeles, Dean Logan ran King County elections in Washington State during the closest governor’s race in American history.

Republican Dino Rossi won the first count by 261 votes out of nearly 2.9 million cast. He won the machine recount by 42 votes. Then Logan’s King County discovered hundreds of previously uncounted ballots during the hand recount. After those ballots were counted, Democrat Christine Gregoire was certified the winner by 129 votes. (Source: Seattle Times, December 24, 2004; HistoryLink.org)

What the subsequent court battle and investigations revealed:

The Seattle Times, reviewing felony convictions going back to 1997, identified 129 felons in King and Pierce counties who were recorded as having voted in the election. King County — Logan’s jurisdiction — was documented as having failed to flag or purge felons from voter rolls as required by state law, and in some cases had mailed absentee ballots to felons and counted them unchallenged. Logan stated on the record: “I don’t think it’s the responsibility of the election administrators to essentially do background checks on registered voters.” (Source: Seattle Times, “Scores of Felons Voted Illegally,” January 23, 2005)

The National Review reported nearly 350 provisional ballots were counted without being verified. (Source: Fox News, “LA County Elections Boss Criticized Amid Voter Fraud Claims,” November 8, 2016, citing National Review)

The Wall Street Journal noted some 55,000 optical-scan ballots were “enhanced” so voters’ supposed “intent” could be determined. (Source: Fox News, November 8, 2016, citing Wall Street Journal)

Logan’s King County also counted provisional ballots that had been left in locked compartments of voting equipment after the election. A court found that 1,678 illegal ballots had been counted in the election — though the judge ruled Republicans had failed to prove which candidate they benefited. (Source: Deseret News, June 7, 2005)

Bob Williams of the Evergreen Freedom Foundation told Fox News: “[The] 2004 [race] was a real mess in Washington when Dean Logan was in charge of the election. They kept finding ballots and losing ballots. They let dozens of felons vote illegally. He did a terrible job.” (Source: Fox News, November 8, 2016)

Logan was never charged. He left King County. The Seattle Times reported that his replacement said the office had been turned “upside down” to fix systemic failures, with the annual budget increased from $13 million to $20 million and 19 new full-time employees hired. (Source: Seattle Times, October 31, 2008)

Los Angeles hired him anyway.

LA 2008 — FIRST CONTROVERSY IN HIS NEW JOB

In his first major election in Los Angeles, nearly 50,000 decline-to-state voters cast ballots that were initially not counted because they had failed to mark an additional party-preference bubble. Critics called for Logan’s resignation. The Board of Supervisors — the same people who appointed him — backed him, and he stayed. (Source: Yahoo News, “Meet the Man Running LA’s Vote,” 2026)

LA 2010 — THE KAMALA HARRIS PATTERN

Republican Steve Cooley was the Los Angeles County District Attorney — a well-known incumbent running statewide for Attorney General against San Francisco DA Kamala Harris. Cooley led on election night by up to eight points. Multiple news organizations declared him the winner. Cooley himself declared victory.

By the next morning, Logan’s Los Angeles County returns had flipped the lead. The race seesawed for three weeks as LA County continued counting. Harris ultimately won by 0.8% — a margin of approximately 13,683 votes. (Source: Wikipedia, 2010 California Attorney General election; CBS Los Angeles)

The pattern: a Republican leads on election night. A Democrat wins after Logan’s office finishes counting. No fraud was proven. But the 2010 race was the second documented instance of this specific sequence under Logan’s administration — Washington 2004 being the first.

LA 2018 — 118,000 VOTERS ERASED

On primary election day in June 2018, Logan’s office announced that 118,522 Los Angeles County voters’ names had been omitted from the printed voter rolls at more than 1,000 precincts — more than one in four polling locations in the county. Voters whose names were missing were directed to cast provisional ballots.

The California Secretary of State, Alex Padilla, sent a formal letter to Logan demanding an explanation, noting the error “was unknown to you and your office prior to the election.” (Source: California Secretary of State press release AP18:084, June 6, 2018; ABC News, June 6, 2018; KTLA, June 6, 2018)

Logan apologized. He kept his job.

THE VSAP SYSTEM — HIS $282 MILLION MACHINE

In 2018, Los Angeles County awarded election technology company Smartmatic a contract worth approximately $282 million to help design and build a new proprietary voting system called VSAP — Voting Solutions for All People. Logan had championed the project for nearly a decade. It is the nation’s only publicly owned voting system of its kind.

Who is Smartmatic? A company founded by Venezuelans that had faced questions about election irregularities in the Philippines — where that country’s president publicly attacked the company over its performance. Published reports also documented delays with Smartmatic machines in Utah in 2016. Logan dismissed these concerns, saying: “I think it gets blurred with their history as a company is very different for what they’ve done for us here.” (Source: CBS Los Angeles investigation, February 2020)

What did independent testers find? California has among the nation’s most rigorous election equipment certification regimes. When independent forensic testers examined the VSAP system, they found a series of vulnerabilities. Their report stated: “seals, locks, labels and sensors can all be bypassed” on the system, and “the ballot box can be opened without detection — meaning ballots can be inserted or removed.” Testers also determined that “unrestricted access to, and the ability to boot from, the USB port allows access to data” that could be tampered with. Lock picking was attempted and was successful. Tamper-evident adhesive label seals were found to be “easily defeated.” (Source: NBC News, January 25, 2020; CBS Los Angeles, February 2020; Axios, January 2020)

Professor Philip Stark of UC Berkeley, who has studied the machines, said: “The overall design of the system is something I have trouble with.” (Source: CBS Los Angeles, February 2020)

What did the Secretary of State do? California Secretary of State Alex Padilla conditionally certified the system in January 2020 — weeks before it was deployed in the March presidential primary — requiring modifications to address the documented security flaws. The system was deployed before all conditions were resolved. (Source: KTLA, February 2020; NBC News, January 25, 2020)

The VSAP system is the system counting your votes in the 2026 primary right now.

2026 — THE CURRENT COUNT

On election night June 2, 2026, Logan held a press conference and addressed reporters directly, pre-emptively warning them about criticism of his counting process. He said: “You will likely hear from some big voices, some loud voices, that it’s crazy… that it takes this long for votes to be counted. I want to emphasize that it’s not stupid.” (Source: Legal Insurrection, citing Logan’s election night press conference, June 2026)

Under his administration, the 2026 primary has produced:

At the county level: Approximately 105,000 fewer total votes in the governor’s race than in the down-ballot controller and secretary of state races — on the same ballot, counted on the same election night. The governor’s race is at the top of the ballot and received $215 million in advertising. Down-ballot races received almost none. Ballot roll-off always moves downward. It does not move upward.

At the city level: An 8.52 percentage-point swing in the Los Angeles mayoral race — from a Republican leading by 8 points on election night to a Democrat leading after mail ballots were counted. No documented precedent exists for a Republican losing an 8-point election-night lead to a Democrat through mail ballot processing in a California city primary.

Logan is still counting. The final certification deadline is July 10, 2026.

THE LOOP THAT CLOSES

Here is the structure that exists right now, documented entirely from public records:

The Board Chair, Hilda Solis, resigned from the Cabinet under FBI investigation. She presides over the board that employs Logan.

Janice Hahn received $203,500 in laundered campaign contributions. She received a formal campaign finance warning letter from Logan’s office. Logan now answers to her.

Holly Mitchell holds the seat of a man convicted of federal bribery, whose corruption connected directly to the current mayor whose race Logan is counting.

Lindsey Horvath replaced a supervisor whose home was raided in a corruption probe and approved the no-bid contracts at the center of it.

Kathryn Barger, the one Republican, is outvoted on every decision.

And Dean Logan — paid $448,179 per year, appointed by and answerable only to this board — has presided over elections in which a Republican led and a Democrat won after his office finished counting, in Washington State in 2004, in California in 2010, and now in Los Angeles in 2026. He oversaw a county that had 50,000 uncounted ballots in 2008, a printing error that erased 118,000 voters in 2018, and a $282 million voting system whose ballot boxes independent testers found can be opened without detection.

He has never been charged with any crime. He has never been removed. He has been protected, reappointed, and backed by this board at every point of controversy for 18 consecutive years.

The question is not whether any individual on this list is guilty of election fraud. The question is whether anyone in this oversight structure has any incentive whatsoever to find out.

SOURCES