Insurrection Barbie

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Lady Mariposa
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A friend of mine from college who bought a house in Brooklyn thirty years ago. She grew up very poor, worked hard, married a man and together they bought a town house that was in foreclosure. We all thought they were very lucky, as well as very sharp, to find it and buy it. I don't recall what they paid, but it couldn't have been much. When I heard about Mamdani's tax proposal, I looked at townhouses for sale in her neighborhood. They now sell for somewhere between four and five million dollars. The example you give, "A family that bought a three-bedroom house in Queens in 1995 for $200,000, which is now worth $850,000 because the whole city got expensive, would owe 70 cents of every dollar above $750,000," underestimates the rising real estate values in New York City.

I don't know the details of the law, but if I were in their shoes, I would worry that they would have to sell the property to pay the taxes and return to renting. They are still a few years away from retirement. There goes their retirement nest egg. If they stay in New York, they'll be renting and dependent of the government in their old age after a lifetime of hard work and saving.

FWIW: they're not white. They law may be targeting white people, but it will hit lot of other people as well. It's a slap in the face to everyone who has been responsible and done the "right thing" their whole lives.

My husband and I worry about a similar thing happening in New Jersey. I told him to keep his ear to the ground. We might need to retire early, sell the house quickly and move to a state with a low cost of living.

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