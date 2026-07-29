Let’s use this post as a lesson in narrative shaping and in how technically accurate statistics can be deployed to create a deliberately misleading emotional impression.

The “67-point collapse” does not mean that the percentage of Americans who view Israel favorably fell by 67 points. It is the difference between two net-favorability scores (favorable opinion minus unfavorable opinion) using 2018, when American opinion of Israel was at a historic high, as the starting point.

I am sure CNN selected 2018 entirely innocently and not because it produced the largest, most explosive number available. 🙃

Here is the comparison that actually matters:

Before October 7, 2023, the Gallup found that 68% of Americans viewed Israel favorably. Gallup’s 2026 poll found that 46% viewed Israel favorably.

That is a 22-point decline.

The “-67” number is way more emotionally charged. It feeds into the algorithm and sensationalizes the post for engagement.

It also turns a complicated shift in public opinion into the appearance of a massive national stampede. It creates momentum, panic and a sense of inevitability: Everyone is turning against Israel. The old consensus is dead. You are increasingly alone if you disagree.

Now let's look at the part of this none of the woke right want to look at.

Among adults under 30, 58% view the Palestinian people favorably, compared with only 32% who view the Israeli people favorably—a 26-point gap. Americans over 50 move substantially in the opposite direction, while the middle-age groups are far more divided. Young Democrats drive much of the under-30 gap: 72% view Palestinians favorably, compared with 26% who view Israelis favorably. Republicans under 30 now view the two populations at roughly similar levels.

Pew’s new category calls the most ideologically consistent segment of this coalition Leftward Progressives. They account for approximately 7% of the entire adult population, but about 26% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents under 30.

Because approximately 54% of adults ages 18–29 identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, that places Leftward Progressives at an estimated 14% of the entire under-30 population or roughly one in seven young adults.

That is a highly ideological, politically engaged faction whose cultural and online influence can greatly exceed its raw population share. That is what the woke right is now trying to build online.

What does that faction believe?

The weaker party is presumed righteous.

The stronger party is presumed guilty.

Power itself becomes evidence of oppression.

Historical context becomes secondary.

Capitalism becomes exploitation.

America becomes an imperial power.

Israel becomes an extension of American colonialism.

Redistribution becomes justice.

State coercion becomes liberation must happen.

And yes, this is where I have to plug my book The Covenant versus The Common Good because I spent a year dissecting this and mapping it out: the movements, the intellectual lineages, the propaganda systems, and the shared hostility toward the constitutional restraints that prevent ideological factions from turning their preferred morality into compulsory national doctrine.

The Israel statistic isn't just agit prop. It is an example of how narratives are constructed to allow the audience to absorb a conclusion first and the truth preferably never.