Insurrection Barbie

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Tess Schmigiel's avatar
Tess Schmigiel
1d

I wouldn't believe anything CNN claims. Zero.. nothing.

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Susan Scherer's avatar
Susan Scherer
1d

CNN's #s represent Dems only. Even Independents no longer trust CNN. The far left gets " news" from MSDNC.

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