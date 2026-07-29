While writing The Covenant Versus the Common Good, I discovered that the most effective counterrevolutionary weapon is not force, censorship, or propaganda alone. Instead, it is about arranging history into a single, emotionally compelling genealogy. A political order becomes vulnerable when its citizens begin to believe that the principles themselves were corrupt from the beginning—not that fallen humans corrupted them over time. Once people accept that corruption is the starting point, reform and restoration are no longer viable options. The nation’s inheritance is not worth recovering. Instead, it needs to be repudiated. At that point, no foreign army needs to conquer the country from the outside. The people who live there will systematically withdraw their allegiance from within.

After the French Revolution descended into terror and bloodshed, a Catholic priest named Augustin Barruel produced one of the most influential counterrevolutionary interpretations of modern history ever written. His four-volume Memoirs Illustrating the History of Jacobinism offered more than just an account of the Revolution itself. It wasn’t merely about Freemasons, secret societies, and the Illuminati. Instead, Barruel created a method of narrative warfare that could be replicated and deployed against citizens. His analysis of what happened in France showed that the deepest attack on a political order does not begin with its policies. It begins with the story people tell themselves about where the political order came from in the first place. Ordinary criticism always allows for restoration. It assumes that better leaders, wiser policies, or stronger institutions can correct what has gone wrong. Barruel took away that option. He argued that the French catastrophe was not a corruption of legitimate aspirations but the inevitable end of an intellectual and spiritual rebellion that had begun generations earlier.

In Barruel’s account, the Revolution did not truly begin in 1789. It began when Enlightenment philosophers elevated human reason over revelation and encouraged people to question inherited religious authority. The challenge to religious authority was really a challenge to political hierarchy. Political reform became rebellion against monarchy. Rebellion against monarchy became rebellion against property, family, law, nation, and civilization itself. The religious skepticism that initiated the first phase bore responsibility for the political radicalism of the second, the revolutionary violence of the third, and the social disintegration that marked its end. Barruel compressed centuries of theological disputes, intellectual developments, political grievances, and individual choices into a unified conspiracy—a hidden four-stage operation against God and traditional Christian civilization. He did not need to prove that every participant shared the same motive or even knew of a coordinated plan. Some could be conspirators, others partial initiates, still others useful fools. Every disagreement could be absorbed into the totalizing narrative of subversion against Christian power.

That was the genius of Barruel’s method: the catastrophe that dominated the end of the Revolution retroactively rewrote the meaning of everything that preceded it. The Reign of Terror became proof that the Revolution had always been evil in principle. The Revolution became proof that the Enlightenment had been corrupt from its inception. The Enlightenment became proof that the first challenge to religious authority contained the seeds of civilizational destruction. Moderate reformers no longer appeared as rational people responding to poverty, injustice, institutional failure, or abuses by the Church. Instead they became unwitting but malevolent architects of terror. Conscience transformed into rebellion. Liberty became the opening stages of lawlessness. Disagreements became evidence of hidden conspiracy. And once readers accepted this interpretive framework, they could no longer distinguish between reform and revolution, principled resistance to arbitrary authority and anarchic rejection of all authority, or intellectual influence and coordinated conspiracy. The theory absorbed all these separate categories into a single seamless explanation. Each new fact, each historical detail, seemed only to confirm what the framework had already declared: that destruction was always implicit in the beginning.

France had been facing genuine crises: government insolvency, food shortages, entrenched inequality, institutional decay, aristocratic privilege, and political paralysis. The Revolution emerged from these pressures and passed through competing factions that disagreed, destroyed one another, and left the outcome in doubt. Barruel replaced that messy reality with a single, emotionally satisfying explanation. In doing so, he absolved the failures of throne and altar. If secret anti-Christian conspiracies had engineered public discontent, then the old regime bore no responsibility for the corruption, repression, privilege, and indifference that had actually produced the crisis. The logic was neat: blame the hidden enemy, not the visible institutions.