Tier I — The Indispensables (1–25)

1. George Washington — The indispensable man: won the war, refused a crown, and walked away from power twice. His letter to the Hebrew Congregation at Newport — “to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance” — made religious liberty a right, and is the founding charter of the American covenant of conscience.

2. Abraham Lincoln — Saved the Union and re-founded it on the Declaration’s proposition that all men are created equal. The Second Inaugural is America’s greatest theological state paper: providence sovereign, both sides judged, malice toward none — the model of national self-examination under God.

3. James Madison — Father of the Constitution and author of the Memorial and Remonstrance, which argued that religion “can be directed only by reason and conviction, not by force or violence.” He carried the First Amendment through Congress, fixing soul liberty into supreme law.

4. Thomas Jefferson — Penned the Declaration’s self-evident truths and the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, which he counted among his three proudest works: “Almighty God hath created the mind free.” Whatever his private heterodoxy, no man did more to disarm the state at the door of the conscience.

5. Roger Williams — The father of soul liberty. Banished from Massachusetts, he founded Rhode Island as the first polity in history built on the principle that civil power ends where conscience begins — the seed from which the First Amendment grew and the hero of the American covenant.

6. Ronald Reagan — The shining city on a hill made policy. He restored American confidence, rebuilt the economy on free enterprise, called the Soviet empire evil to its face, and won the Cold War without firing a shot — fusing faith, freedom, and good cheer into conservatism’s high-water mark.

7. John Adams — The Revolution’s conscience and its lawyer. “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people; it is wholly inadequate to the government of any other” — the single sentence that anchors the conservative case that liberty depends on virtue.

8. Benjamin Franklin — The self-made American archetype: thrift, industry, and civic invention. At the Convention’s darkest hour it was Franklin who moved for prayer, reminding the framers that “God governs in the affairs of men.”

9. Alexander Hamilton — Built the financial and administrative sinews that made constitutional government work, argued the Constitution into ratification through the Federalist, and died professing faith in Christ’s mercy.

10. Jonathan Edwards — America’s greatest theologian and the mind of the First Great Awakening. His preaching joined terrifying holiness to sweet delight in God, and his writings remain the summit of American religious thought.

11. John Marshall — The Great Chief Justice. Over thirty-four years he made the Constitution supreme law in fact as well as parchment, establishing judicial review and the rule of law as America’s civic religion.

12. Billy Graham — Preached the gospel in person to more human beings than anyone in history, counseled presidents of both parties, tore down the ropes at segregated crusades, and kept his integrity for seven decades — American evangelicalism’s finest face.

13. Frederick Douglass — Escaped slave, licensed preacher, and the century’s greatest prophetic voice. He read the Constitution as a “glorious liberty document,” indicted the church that blessed the lash, and preached self-reliance, suffrage, and natural rights to the end.

14. John Witherspoon — The only clergyman to sign the Declaration. As Princeton’s president he trained a president, a vice president, dozens of congressmen and judges — the founding generation’s tutor in Scottish common sense and covenant liberty.

15. Martin Luther King Jr. — The Letter from Birmingham Jail is the twentieth century’s greatest natural-law text: an unjust law is no law at all, and America must live up to its own creed. He summoned the nation to its founding promise with the cadence of the Black church.

16. George Whitefield — The Anglo-American evangelist whose thirteen-colony revivals created, for the first time, a shared American religious experience — the Awakening that made a people before there was a nation.

17. William F. Buckley Jr. — Founded National Review and with it modern conservatism: fused traditionalists, libertarians, and anti-communists into one movement, and policed the Birchers and bigots out of it. God and man, wit and standards.

18. Dwight D. Eisenhower — Commanded the crusade in Europe, then presided over America’s postwar religious flowering: “under God” entered the Pledge, “In God We Trust” became the motto, and the prayer breakfast entered the calendar on his watch.

19. Ulysses S. Grant — Broke the rebellion in the field with terms of grace at Appomattox, then as president crushed the first Klan and defended the freedmen when it cost him — trajectory and fruit over polish.

20. Theodore Roosevelt — The strenuous life as national creed. He preached righteousness from the bully pulpit, built the canal and the fleet, and made vigorous, confident nationalism a conservative inheritance.

21. Patrick Henry — “Give me liberty or give me death” — the Revolution preached in the cadence he learned from Samuel Davies’ pulpit. Liberty as sacred cause was his bequest.

22. Samuel Adams — The Puritan conscience of the Revolution, organizer of committees and boycotts, who saw the cause as a moral covenant and independence as a religious duty.

23. John Jay — First Chief Justice, co-author of the Federalist, president of the American Bible Society — the founder in whom orthodox piety and constitutional statesmanship were one seamless garment.

24. George Mason — His Virginia Declaration of Rights declared religion “directed by reason and conviction, not by force,” the template Madison universalized. He refused to sign a Constitution without a bill of rights — and won the argument posthumously.

25. Antonin Scalia — An originalist through and through. For thirty years he insisted the Constitution means what it says, transformed how every American lawyer argues, and bore joyful public witness to his Catholic faith.

Tier II — Builders of the Covenant (26–50)

26. William Penn — The “Holy Experiment”: Pennsylvania as proof that religious toleration, peace with the Indians, and prosperous self-government could coexist. The Quaker who built liberty’s most successful colony.

27. William Bradford — Governor of Plymouth for three decades and chronicler of the Pilgrims. The Mayflower Compact he helped frame — covenant self-government under God — is America’s founding gesture in miniature.

28. William Brewster — The Pilgrim elder who pastored a persecuted congregation from Scrooby to Leiden to the New World, holding the little church together through everything.

29. John Winthrop — “We shall be as a city upon a hill; the eyes of all people are upon us.” He framed America as a moral commonwealth under covenant — the sentence every president since has borrowed.

30. Isaac Backus — The Baptist apostle of religious liberty. Through the Revolution he pressed the patriots to apply their own logic at home: conscience is God’s alone to command, and no establishment may tax it.

31. John Leland — The Baptist preacher who extracted from Madison a commitment to a bill of rights protecting religion. He fought establishments in Virginia and New England both — soul liberty’s political operative.

32. Francis Asbury — Rode a quarter-million miles as Methodism’s American bishop, planting circuit riders on every frontier until the Methodists were the nation’s largest church. No man did more to evangelize the young republic.

33. Calvin Coolidge — “If all men are created equal, that is final.” His speech on the Declaration’s 150th anniversary is conservatism’s finest statement that the founding is not to be progressed beyond, and his thrift and quiet piety embodied it.

34. Daniel Webster — “Liberty and Union, now and forever, one and inseparable” — the Union as sacred trust, argued before the Court and thundered in the Senate for a generation.

35. Henry Clay — The Great Compromiser held the republic together long enough for it to grow strong enough to survive its reckoning — statesmanship as stewardship.

36. John Quincy Adams — After the presidency, he went back to the House and waged a one-man war on the gag rule and the slave power as a matter of Christian conscience, dying at his post.

37. Joseph Story — Youngest justice ever appointed; his Commentaries on the Constitution taught generations that the law is an inheritance to be conserved, not an instrument to be seized.

38. James Kent — The great Chancellor whose Commentaries on American Law anchored the common law in the new republic — precedent, property, and prescription as liberty’s guardians.

39. Booker T. Washington — Up from slavery to Tuskegee: work, thrift, skill, and faith as the ladder of a people. His self-help gospel remains the conservative answer to dependency.

40. Dwight L. Moody — The shoe salesman who became two continents’ evangelist, founded schools and the Bible institute that bears his name, and made lay revivalism a permanent American institution.

41. Charles G. Finney — The lawyer converted into the Second Great Awakening’s greatest evangelist. His revivals filled the burned-over district and wedded evangelical fervor to abolition.

42. Russell Kirk — The Conservative Mind gave American conservatism its genealogy and its name: the permanent things, ordered liberty, the moral imagination. The movement’s founding book.

43. Milton Friedman — Free to Choose brought the moral case for markets into every living room. The century’s most winsome economist of liberty, and the scourge of every central planner.

44. Whittaker Chambers — Witness is the American Augustine: a communist spy who left the party for God and told the world that the crisis of the age was faith against materialism. He gave anti-communism its soul.

45. Clarence Thomas — From Pin Point poverty to the Court’s most consequential seat. He restored natural law and the Declaration to constitutional argument and bore three decades of abuse without bending.

46. Barry Goldwater — The Conscience of a Conservative made conservatism a fighting creed and his 1964 campaign, though lost, built the army that won in 1980.

47. Thomas Sowell — Sixty years of economics against the vision of the anointed: facts over intentions, incentives over slogans, culture over excuses. The movement’s most rigorous living mind.

48. Charles Carroll of Carrollton — The Catholic signer of the Declaration — the richest man in America staking it all, and living proof the founding belonged to every communion.

49. John Carroll — First Catholic bishop of the United States. He built the American church on republican soil and showed Rome that liberty was not the enemy of faith.

50. Richard Allen — Bought his own freedom, then founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church — the first independent Black denomination, and the institutional backbone of Black American Christianity.

Tier III — Statesmen of the Republic (51–75)

51. Benjamin Rush — Signer, physician, and Christian republican who argued that the Bible belonged in every schoolroom because a republic runs on virtue.

52. Roger Sherman — The only man to sign the Association, the Declaration, the Articles, and the Constitution — Puritan plainness applied to nation-building, and author of the Connecticut Compromise.

53. Thomas Hooker — Led his congregation to Connecticut and preached the sermon behind the Fundamental Orders: authority grounded in the free consent of the people — under God, a century and a half early.

54. John Cotton — The premier divine of the Great Migration, whose Bible-commonwealth theology shaped New England’s civic soul (and whose errors provoked Roger Williams into founding liberty).

55. Cotton Mather — Prodigious Puritan scholar who championed smallpox inoculation against the mob — faith and science as allies, at real personal cost.

56. Increase Mather — Pastor-statesman of Massachusetts who negotiated the colony’s new charter and helped end the Salem executions by demanding better evidence.

57. J. Gresham Machen — Christianity and Liberalism argued that theological liberalism is not a variant of the faith but a different religion. A libertarian in politics and a confessionalist in doctrine — conscience free, creed firm.

58. William Jennings Bryan — The Great Commoner: three-time nominee who championed the faith of the plain people against elite scorn and finished his life defending it at Dayton.

59. William McKinley — The devout Methodist who prayed over his decisions and presided over America’s arrival as a world power.

60. Grover Cleveland — Presbyterian rectitude in the presidency: vetoed the raids on the treasury, told the truth, and proved that limited government is a form of public honesty.

61. James A. Garfield — The only preacher-president: a Disciples of Christ minister, Union general, and healer cut down at the threshold of reform.

62. William H. Seward — Declared a “higher law than the Constitution” against slavery’s expansion, then bought Alaska while everyone laughed.

63. Salmon P. Chase — Antislavery’s lawyer, Lincoln’s Treasury, and the Chief Justice on whose watch “In God We Trust” entered the coinage.

64. John Marshall Harlan — The lone dissenter in Plessy: “Our Constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.” Vindicated by history, sixty years late.

65. Charles Evans Hughes — Governor, justice, secretary of state, Chief Justice — integrity so complete it functioned as a constitutional institution of its own.

66. William Howard Taft — The only man to lead two branches of government; constitutional restraint and judicial craftsmanship embodied.

67. Herbert Hoover — The Quaker engineer who organized the feeding of starving Europe twice and gave his salary away for decades — maligned in his time, rehabilitated by the record.

68. Robert A. Taft — “Mr. Republican”: the Senate’s most principled constitutionalist, who fought the New Deal leviathan on the merits and never demagogued.

69. Everett Dirksen — The Republican leader who delivered the votes that broke the filibuster on the Civil Rights Act of 1964: “an idea whose time has come.”

70. Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson — The anti-totalitarian Democrat: Jackson–Vanik tied trade to the freedom of Soviet Jews to emigrate, and his staff seeded a generation of conservative foreign policy.

71. William Rehnquist — The Chief Justice of federalism’s revival, who spent thirty years pulling the Court back toward the Constitution’s structure.

72. Robert Bork — Originalism’s scholar-martyr. His savaged nomination named an era — “to Bork” — and his writing trained the judges who followed where he could not.

73. Samuel Alito — Author of Dobbs, which returned abortion to the people after fifty years, and the Court’s most consistent defender of religious liberty claims.

74. John D. Rockefeller — Tithed from his first paycheck to his last billion; his Baptist philanthropy built universities, medicine, and missions at a scale never before seen.

75. Noah Webster — The schoolmaster of the republic: his speller and dictionary standardized American English and taught that language, faith, and virtue are one national inheritance.

Tier IV — Awakeners and Founders’ Circle (76–100)

76. Timothy Dwight — Edwards’ grandson and Yale’s president, whose chapel preaching set off the Second Great Awakening among the students who would evangelize the frontier.

77. Lemuel Haynes — Revolutionary soldier and the first Black man ordained by a major denomination; he argued from the Declaration and the gospel that liberty admits no color line.

78. Gilbert Tennent — “The Danger of an Unconverted Ministry”: the Awakening firebrand who broke colonial deference and taught Americans to judge institutions by their fruit.

79. Samuel Davies — Awakened Virginia’s dissenters, won legal toleration from the established church, trained Patrick Henry’s ear for oratory, and died young as Princeton’s president.

80. David Brainerd — Missionary to the Indians, dead at twenty-nine; the diary Edwards published became the devotional engine of two centuries of missions.

81. Jonathan Mayhew — His Discourse on Unlimited Submission preached resistance to tyranny as Christian duty — called the first shot of the Revolution, fired from a pulpit.

82. John Wise — Ipswich pastor jailed for resisting arbitrary taxation, whose defense of congregational democracy prefigured the republic’s logic.

83. John Clarke — Baptist physician who spent a decade in London to win Rhode Island’s 1663 charter — the first in the world guaranteeing “full liberty in religious concernments.”

84. Obadiah Holmes — Publicly whipped in Boston for Baptist preaching; his scars became the evidence in the case for free conscience that Clarke argued and Williams won.

85. Shubal Stearns — Separate Baptist who planted Sandy Creek and from it several hundred churches — the revival engine of the southern frontier.

86. Ezra Stiles — Yale’s learned president, friend of the Jews of Newport, who joined piety, scholarship, and republican hope in one career.

87. Peter Muhlenberg — Finished his sermon on Ecclesiastes, threw off the robe to reveal a colonel’s uniform — “a time to fight” — and raised a German regiment for Washington.

88. Frederick Muhlenberg — His pastor brother became the first Speaker of the House, whose signature sits on the Bill of Rights itself.

89. Absalom Jones — First Black priest of the Episcopal Church, co-founder of the Free African Society — dignity built through faith against exclusion.

90. Haym Salomon — The Jewish broker who financed the Revolution’s most desperate hours and died poor for it.

91. Gershom Mendes Seixas — The patriot rabbi of New York who closed his synagogue rather than pray for King George, and stood among the clergy at Washington’s inauguration.

92. Elias Boudinot — President of the Continental Congress, later founder of the American Bible Society — the founding and the Book in one résumé.

93. John Hancock — The merchant who signed first and largest, staking the biggest fortune in New England on sacred honor.

94. John Dickinson — The Penman of the Revolution, whose Quaker conscience made him cautious about independence and generous in victory — he freed his slaves when almost no founder did.

95. Richard Henry Lee — Moved the resolution for independence itself: “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”

96. James Wilson — Signer and framer whose law lectures grounded American law in natural rights given by God — the philosophical spine of the founding’s jurisprudence.

97. Gouverneur Morris — The stylist who compressed the Constitution’s preamble into “We the People of the United States.”

98. Fisher Ames — The most eloquent Federalist in the first Congress, defender of ordered liberty against mob passion, and a framer of the First Amendment’s final language.

99. Oliver Ellsworth — Author of the Judiciary Act that built the federal courts, Connecticut Calvinist, third Chief Justice.

100. James Monroe — The last founder-president: the Era of Good Feelings at home and the doctrine that walled the hemisphere off from empires abroad.

Tier V — The Nineteenth-Century Church (101–125)

101. Jedidiah Morse — The “father of American geography” and guardian of New England orthodoxy against the drift to Unitarianism; father of the telegraph’s inventor.

102. John Harvard — The young minister whose deathbed bequest of books and money founded the college meant to keep New England from leaving “an illiterate ministry to the churches.”

103. Eleazar Wheelock — Great Awakening preacher whose Indian mission school grew into Dartmouth College.

104. Peter Cartwright — The frontier circuit rider who preached ten thousand sermons, fought sin bare-knuckled, and once ran against Lincoln for Congress.

105. Barton W. Stone — Host of the Cane Ridge revival, the Pentecost of the frontier, and co-founder of the Restoration plea for simple New Testament Christianity.

106. Alexander Campbell — Built the Restoration Movement into one of America’s largest homegrown communions: the Bible alone, for a democratic people.

107. Charles Hodge — Fifty years at Princeton Seminary defending Reformed orthodoxy with scholarly rigor; three thousand ministers trained under his eye.

108. Archibald Alexander — Founding professor of Princeton Seminary, headwaters of the century’s most influential stream of American theology.

109. Adoniram Judson — America’s first foreign missionary: Burma at the cost of two wives, a prison term, and everything else — and a Burmese Bible at the end of it.

110. Luther Rice — Judson’s colleague who came home and rallied the Baptists into a national missionary people, founding institutions from Boston to Washington.

111. William Holmes McGuffey — His Readers sold well over a hundred million copies and taught a century of American children letters and virtue in the same lesson.

112. Francis Wayland — Brown’s president whose moral philosophy and political economy textbooks taught antebellum America that free markets and Christian ethics agree.

113. Mark Hopkins — “A log with Mark Hopkins on one end and a student on the other” — Garfield’s definition of education as character formation by a Christian teacher.

114. Lyman Beecher — Revivalist-reformer who fought dueling, intemperance, and establishment alike — and discovered that a church freed from state support grows stronger.

115. Henry Ward Beecher — The most famous pulpit in America: armed free-soil Kansas with “Beecher’s Bibles” and preached union and liberty to overflow crowds.

116. Theodore Dwight Weld — Evangelical abolitionism’s great organizer, whose American Slavery As It Is armed the movement (and Uncle Tom’s Cabin) with facts.

117. Elijah Lovejoy — The Presbyterian editor who rebuilt his press four times and died defending it — the first martyr of the free press and free conscience together.

118. Phillips Brooks — The prince of the American pulpit, author of “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” preacher of a generous orthodoxy.

119. John Jasper — Born a slave, he built a Richmond congregation of thousands; whites and Blacks alike packed the house to hear “De Sun Do Move.”

120. Russell Conwell — “Acres of Diamonds,” delivered six thousand times, funded Temple University so working men could rise — the gospel of opportunity.

121. James Cardinal Gibbons — Defended the Knights of Labor to Rome and the republic to everyone: American Catholicism’s patriot face for half a century.

122. John Ireland — The archbishop of St. Paul who preached that Catholicism and American liberty need each other — the church in the republic’s own idiom.

123. Orestes Brownson — The Yankee radical who converted and wrote The American Republic: providence, constitution, and the states as one organic inheritance.

124. Isaac Hecker — Convert founder of the Paulists, the first religious order aimed at evangelizing America in America’s own voice.

125. Michael McGivney — The New Haven parish priest who founded the Knights of Columbus so Catholic widows and orphans would never be abandoned; beatified in 2020.

Tier VI — Faith in the American Century (126–150)

126. John Wanamaker — The merchant prince who invented the department store and taught his Bethany Sunday school class his entire life — commerce and consecration.

127. Cyrus McCormick — The reaper mechanized the harvest and fed the world; the fortune endowed seminaries and the religious press.

128. George Washington Carver — The scientist who called his laboratory “God’s little workshop” and gave his peanut discoveries away free — faith, genius, and humility in one man.

129. B.B. Warfield — Princeton’s lion: the century’s most formidable defense of biblical authority against the acids of modernity.

130. R.A. Torrey — Moody’s successor, worldwide evangelist, co-editor of The Fundamentals — the volumes that named a movement.

131. C.I. Scofield — His Reference Bible put a complete interpretive system in the margins and shaped how millions of Americans read Scripture for a century.

132. Lyman Stewart — The Union Oil founder who anonymously bankrolled The Fundamentals and founded Biola — capital in the service of creed.

133. Lewis Sperry Chafer — Founded Dallas Theological Seminary and systematized the theology that fills a plurality of America’s evangelical pulpits.

134. Billy Sunday — The ballplayer turned sawdust-trail evangelist who preached to a hundred million before microphones existed and helped vote the saloon out of America.

135. William J. Seymour — The one-eyed son of slaves whose Azusa Street revival launched Pentecostalism — now the fastest-growing Christian movement on earth, born interracial in 1906 Los Angeles.

136. Isaac Leeser — Built American traditional Judaism’s institutions: the first Jewish translation of the Bible into English, the first Jewish newspaper, the first rabbinical college.

137. Isaac Mayer Wise — Organized American Reform Judaism — union, seminary, and prayer book — making Judaism institutionally at home in the republic.

138. Solomon Schechter — Brought the Cairo Geniza to light and made America a world center of Jewish learning as head of the Jewish Theological Seminary.

139. Joseph B. Soloveitchik — “The Rav”: Modern Orthodoxy’s towering mind, who taught three generations that Torah scholarship and American life could be lived at full strength together.

140. Menachem Mendel Schneerson — The Lubavitcher Rebbe, who rebuilt a destroyed world into a global movement from Brooklyn; Congress made his birthday Education Day, U.S.A.

141. Abraham Joshua Heschel — Prophetic Judaism in America: “I felt my legs were praying,” he said of Selma — the Hebrew prophets marching in the republic’s conscience.

142. Elie Wiesel — The witness against forgetting. Night and the Nobel lecture taught America that “the opposite of love is not hate — it’s indifference.”

143. Will Herberg — Protestant–Catholic–Jew named the three-faith American covenant; the ex-communist turned Jewish theologian became conservatism’s tutor in religious sociology.

144. John Courtney Murray — We Hold These Truths vindicated religious liberty from within Catholic thought and shaped Vatican II’s declaration on the freedom of the conscience — soul liberty’s theologian.

145. Fulton J. Sheen — Life Is Worth Living outdrew Milton Berle; the bishop catechized millions on television against communism and despair.

146. A.W. Tozer — The self-taught Chicago pastor whose Pursuit of God remains the sharpest rebuke to a shallow, comfortable American church.

147. Norman Vincent Peale — The Power of Positive Thinking made faith the confidence of the American everyman — and Marble Collegiate a national institution.

148. Peter Marshall — The Scots immigrant who became Senate chaplain and prayed a nation’s conscience awake; A Man Called Peter carried it to film.

149. Abraham Vereide — The Norwegian immigrant missionary who founded the prayer breakfast movement that became the National Prayer Breakfast.

150. J.C. Penney — The Golden Rule stores, literally so named: partnership, honesty, and Christian ethics as a retail empire’s charter.

Tier VII — Warriors, Chaplains & Culture Makers (151–175)

151. Henry Parsons Crowell — The Quaker Oats founder who gave away some seventy percent of his income and quietly underwrote Moody’s empire of souls.

152. R.G. LeTourneau — The earthmoving inventor who reversed the tithe — lived on ten percent, gave ninety — and called God his business partner.

153. Douglas MacArthur — Duty, honor, country; accepted Japan’s surrender without vengeance and asked America to send Bibles and missionaries to rebuild its soul.

154. George C. Marshall — The architect of victory who then rebuilt the enemy’s continent — the Marshall Plan as strategy and as magnanimity; character so complete Churchill called him the war’s “organizer of victory.”

155. Alvin C. York — The Tennessee conscientious believer who wrestled his conscience, went to war, and came home the most decorated doughboy — then built schools with the proceeds.

156. Desmond Doss — The Seventh-day Adventist medic who refused to carry a rifle and lowered seventy-five wounded men down the Maeda Escarpment — conscience honored with the Medal of Honor.

157. Emil Kapaun — The Kansas priest who stayed with the wounded, stole food for fellow POWs, and died in the camp; Medal of Honor, Servant of God.

158. Vincent Capodanno — The “Grunt Padre,” killed shielding a wounded Marine corpsman in Vietnam; Medal of Honor, cause for sainthood open.

159. George L. Fox — Methodist minister, one of the Four Chaplains who gave away their life jackets as the Dorchester sank.

160. Alexander Goode — The rabbi of the Four Chaplains, arm in arm with three Christian clergy as the ship went down — the American covenant in icon.

161. Clark Poling — The Reformed chaplain of the four, who asked his father to pray not that he’d survive but that he’d be adequate. He was.

162. John P. Washington — The Catholic priest of the four; last seen praying with the others as the North Atlantic took them. Four faiths, one sacrifice.

163. Jackie Robinson — Methodist discipline that endured three years of unanswered hatred and integrated the national pastime; a Republican who preached self-help and first-class citizenship.

164. Branch Rickey — The devout Methodist who engineered it, choosing Robinson for the character to not fight back — faith as strategy for justice.

165. John Wooden — Ten titles at UCLA on a foundation of his father’s creed and the Pyramid of Success: faith, industry, and character before winning.

166. Tom Landry — The stoic Christian coach of America’s Team, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes pillar for decades.

167. John Wayne — The screen’s embodiment of American grit, code, and moral clarity for two generations of moviegoers.

168. Charlton Heston — Moses and Ben-Hur on film, a civil-rights marcher in 1963, and the Second Amendment’s most famous defender: “from my cold, dead hands.”

169. Johnny Cash — The Man in Black: sin, prison, redemption, and gospel — the whole arc of grace in a working man’s baritone.

170. Fred Rogers — An ordained Presbyterian minister whose neighborhood was his parish; he pastored the nation’s children with radical, unhurried kindness.

171. Paul Harvey — “The rest of the story”: heartland faith and common sense on the airwaves for more than half a century, including the timeless “If I Were the Devil.”

172. Norman Rockwell — Painted the Four Freedoms and the dignity of ordinary American life — Thanksgiving grace, the town meeting, the cop and the runaway.

173. John Templeton — The Tennessee-born investor who endowed the world’s largest prize to honor progress in religion — the dialogue of science and faith, funded.

174. S. Truett Cathy — Chick-fil-A, closed every Sunday since 1946 — a standing national witness that some things outrank profit.

175. J. Howard Pew — The Sun Oil chief whose fortune funded Christianity Today, Grove City College, and the postwar alliance of faith and free enterprise.

Tier VIII — The Conservative Mind (176–200)

176. William E. Simon — Treasury secretary and author of A Time for Truth, who then directed philanthropy’s turn toward building conservative and Christian institutions.

177. Rich DeVos — Amway’s co-founder and apostle of “compassionate capitalism,” whose giving built Christian schools, hospitals, and half of Grand Rapids.

178. Richard Weaver — Ideas Have Consequences traced the modern crisis to the denial of transcendent truth — the southern professor who gave conservatism its metaphysics.

179. Robert Nisbet — The Quest for Community: strip away family, church, and guild, and the lonely individual will embrace the total state. The book behind every conservative defense of civil society.

180. Peter Viereck — The first postwar writer to reclaim “conservative” as an American label, insisting it meant values against both mob and commissar.

181. Eric Voegelin — The émigré philosopher who diagnosed modern ideologies as gnostic attempts to “immanentize the eschaton” — the totalizing temptation named and refuted.

182. Leo Strauss — Recovered natural right against relativism and historicism; taught that the philosopher’s question of the good is prior to power.

183. Harry Jaffa — Crisis of the House Divided put Lincoln and the Declaration’s equality at conservatism’s center — the founding as a moral proposition, not merely a legal one.

184. Willmoore Kendall — The maverick who located American conservatism in “the deliberate sense of the community” — the people, deliberating under God, over courts and elites.

185. Frank Meyer — Fusionism: virtue must be freely chosen or it is not virtue. His synthesis of liberty and tradition is the movement’s operating system — non-coercion as conservative doctrine.

186. James Burnham — Suicide of the West and thirty years of strategy for the long anti-totalitarian struggle; the Cold War’s sharpest conservative analyst.

187. L. Brent Bozell Jr. — Ghostwrote The Conscience of a Conservative, the little book that made Goldwater — and Goldwaterism — possible.

188. M. Stanton Evans — Drafted the Sharon Statement at twenty-six: liberty and transcendent moral order declared inseparable in a single page.

189. Ludwig von Mises — The émigré economist who proved socialist calculation impossible decades before the collapse confirmed it; Human Action anchored the free-market revival.

190. Henry Hazlitt — Economics in One Lesson: the seen and the unseen, taught to millions of ordinary citizens in plain English.

191. Leonard Read — Founded the Foundation for Economic Education and wrote “I, Pencil” — the market as spontaneous cooperation bordering on wonder.

192. Irving Babbitt — The New Humanism’s “inner check”: self-restraint against romantic self-worship, a generation before the movement had a name.

193. Albert Jay Nock — Our Enemy, the State and the essay on the Remnant — the faithful few who keep civilization’s flame when the mass culture forgets.

194. Irving Kristol — The godfather of neoconservatism: “a liberal mugged by reality,” two cheers for capitalism, and a defense of bourgeois virtue and religion’s public role.

195. Norman Podhoretz — Made Commentary the seminar room of Jewish conservatism and the unapologetic defense of America and Israel.

196. Daniel Patrick Moynihan — Warned about family collapse when it was heresy, and stood in the UN to call the Zionism-is-racism resolution what it was: “an infamous act... a lie.”

197. Michael Novak — The Spirit of Democratic Capitalism gave free markets a theology — creation, covenant, and enterprise — translated behind the Iron Curtain by dissidents.

198. Richard John Neuhaus — The Naked Public Square: religion’s rightful voice in democratic life, never coerced, never silenced. Founded First Things; brokered Evangelicals and Catholics Together.

199. Avery Dulles — The convert son of a secretary of state who became America’s most distinguished Catholic theologian and its first theologian-cardinal.

200. George Gilder — Wealth and Poverty, the supply-side movement’s manifesto: enterprise as gift, faith, and openness to the future — Reagan’s most-quoted living author.

Tier IX — Voices of the Movement (201–225)

201. Rush Limbaugh — For thirty-three years, three hours a day, he gave conservatism a national daily voice, saved AM radio, and built the audience every conservative institution since has drawn from. Presidential Medal of Freedom, 2020.

202. Walter E. Williams — Fifty years teaching liberty and personal responsibility with wit and rigor — economics as the case against paternalism.

203. Shelby Steele — White Guilt and The Content of Our Character: conscience over grievance, freedom’s psychological price and prize.

204. George Will — Statecraft as Soulcraft and a half-century of syndicated conservatism — the movement’s most durable pen.

205. Charles Krauthammer — From psychiatry to the Reagan Doctrine: moral clarity on America’s role in the world and Israel’s cause, delivered weekly for decades.

206. William J. Bennett — The Book of Virtues and the Education Department: the culture war fought over character formation, and mostly with an anthology.

207. Michael Medved — Defended traditional values in Hollywood’s own court and made the case for American gratitude on national radio.

208. Dennis Prager — Ethical monotheism taught daily for decades; PragerU carried the Judeo-Christian case to a billion views.

209. David Horowitz — The radical son who left the New Left and spent forty years mapping it from the inside for conservatives.

210. Wilfred McClay — Land of Hope: American history told with gratitude and honesty both — the antidote textbook.

211. Paul Weyrich — Co-founded Heritage, coined “Moral Majority,” and built the movement’s institutional plumbing for thirty years.

212. Edwin Feulner — Made the Heritage Foundation the conservative policy arsenal whose Mandate for Leadership staffed the Reagan Revolution.

213. Harold John Ockenga — Founding father of neo-evangelicalism: the NAE, Fuller Seminary, Christianity Today — engagement over fundamentalist retreat.

214. Carl F.H. Henry — The Uneasy Conscience of Modern Fundamentalism summoned evangelicals back to the public square; first editor of Christianity Today and the movement’s premier theologian.

215. Bill Bright — Campus Crusade and the Four Spiritual Laws: the gospel systematized, and the JESUS film seen by billions.

216. Bob Pierce — Founded World Vision and Samaritan’s Purse from one prayer: “Let my heart be broken by the things that break the heart of God.”

217. Cameron Townsend — Founded Wycliffe Bible Translators on the conviction that everyone deserves Scripture in the tongue of his birth.

218. Jim Elliot — Speared at twenty-eight taking the gospel to the Waodani: “He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.”

219. David Wilkerson — The Cross and the Switchblade: a country preacher walked into New York’s gangs and built Teen Challenge for the addicted and forgotten.

220. Richard Wurmbrand — Fourteen years in Romanian communist prisons; Tortured for Christ and Voice of the Martyrs made persecuted believers America’s business — religious liberty’s living witness.

221. Francis Schaeffer — L’Abri and How Should We Then Live: taught evangelicals to think in worldviews and awakened them to the pro-life cause.

222. C. Everett Koop — The pioneering pediatric surgeon and Surgeon General whose faith anchored his defense of life and his honesty in the AIDS crisis.

223. W.A. Criswell — Fifty years at First Baptist Dallas, the flagship pulpit of biblical conviction in the twentieth-century South.

224. Adrian Rogers — Three-time SBC president whose election launched the conservative resurgence that returned America’s largest denomination to inerrancy.

225. Charles Stanley — In Touch carried verse-by-verse Bible teaching into every American media market and a hundred languages for four decades.

Tier X — The Modern Era (226–250)

226. R.C. Sproul — The Holiness of God and Ligonier Ministries: Reformed theology taught to the pews with a philosopher’s clarity.

227. John MacArthur — More than half a century of verse-by-verse exposition from one pulpit — the most sustained expository project in American history.

228. Charles Swindoll — Insight for Living: grace-filled, story-rich Bible teaching reaching millions daily for decades.

229. Chuck Colson — Nixon’s hatchet man, born again on the way to prison; Prison Fellowship became the world’s largest prison ministry, and his worldview teaching discipled a generation.

230. James Dobson — Focus on the Family: the household defended as civilization’s first institution, with a daily audience once counted in the tens of millions.

231. D. James Kennedy — Evangelism Explosion equipped ordinary laymen worldwide to share the faith; Coral Ridge broadcast it.

232. Jerry Falwell Sr. — The Moral Majority mobilized millions of believers as citizens and helped elect Reagan; Liberty University outlasted the organization.

233. Pat Robertson — CBN, Regent University, and a presidential run that taught evangelicals they were a constituency.

234. John Hagee — Founded Christians United for Israel, now the largest pro-Israel organization in America — Christian Zionism made institutional.

235. David Green — The Hobby Lobby founder who took religious conscience to the Supreme Court and won, and whose Museum of the Bible sits blocks from the Capitol.

236. Fred Shuttlesworth — Bombed, beaten, and undeterred in Birmingham — raw physical courage as a pastoral act.

237. E.V. Hill — The Watts pastor who preached at both Republican conventions and King’s funeral — conservative Black churchmanship at full voice.

238. John M. Perkins — Beaten nearly to death in a Mississippi jail, he answered with the Christian Community Development movement — reconciliation from the wounds up.

239. Tony Evans — The first Black American to publish a full Bible commentary and study Bible; kingdom over party from Dallas to the chaplaincies.

240. Tim Keller — Planted Redeemer in skeptical Manhattan and proved winsome orthodoxy could grow in the secular city; The Reason for God armed a generation.

241. Jack Kemp — The quarterback of bleeding-heart conservatism: supply-side tax cuts, enterprise zones, and the conviction that the movement must compete for every neighborhood.

242. Henry Hyde — The Hyde Amendment, renewed for decades — the unborn’s steadiest congressional defense — and the House’s most eloquent Catholic voice.

243. Orrin Hatch — Sponsored the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, soul liberty codified almost unanimously — and shepherded a generation of judges.

244. Frank Wolf — Authored the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, making persecution of believers anywhere the official business of American diplomacy.

245. Sam Brownback — Senator, governor, and ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom — the watchman brief made a career.

246. Joe Lieberman — The Orthodox Jewish senator who kept the Sabbath on the national ticket, defended faith in the public square, and never wavered on Israel.

247. Newt Gingrich — The Contract with America nationalized the 1994 election, ended forty years of one-party rule in the House, and balanced the budget.

248. Edwin Meese III — As attorney general he made originalism the official jurisprudence of a presidency and the fighting creed of a generation of lawyers.

249. Neil Gorsuch — The Court’s sharpest pen on religious liberty and the separation of powers — the conscience clauses enforced in real cases.

250. Donald Trump — Moved the embassy to Jerusalem, brokered the Abraham Accords, and appointed the three justices who ended Roe — consequences for faith and conservatism still being weighed by history, which is why he closes the list rather than crowns it.