The debate over JD Vance and Israel is being conducted at the wrong level.

His supporters hear criticism of his rhetoric and assume the objection is that he is insufficiently loyal to Israel. His opponents defend the alliance, dispute his claims about Israeli influence, or accuse the right of abandoning a traditional position. The conversation collapses into familiar tribes: pro-Israel against anti-Israel, interventionist against isolationist, establishment against America First.

That is why almost nobody is addressing the actual problem.

The problem is not what Vance thinks about Israel. It is the framework through which he thinks about Israel, America, Europe, alliances, institutions, and power. Israel is not the whole issue. Israel is where the deeper issue became visible.

Vance is not a conventional Republican who happens to favor restraint in the Middle East. He has situated himself within the postliberal right. He praised Patrick Deneen, appeared with him to promote Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future, and described his own posture as “explicitly anti-regime.” Deneen’s project is not an adjustment to foreign policy. It argues that the liberal order has failed and should be replaced by a new settlement directed toward a substantive common good.

This does not mean Vance agrees with every sentence written by Deneen, Vermeule, or Ahmari. Postliberalism is a coalition, not a catechism. But movements are identified by their organizing premises, not by unanimity. And the organizing premise is that the order built around individual rights, institutional neutrality, limited government, and freedom from state-imposed conceptions of the good has failed — that government cannot truly be neutral, that liberalism has dissolved families and communities, and that power should be used to cultivate virtue and advance the common good.

Some of that critique is correct. The market is not God. Families have been weakened, communities hollowed out. Corporations exercise enormous cultural power without democratic accountability. A nation cannot survive by telling its people that freedom means only choosing among consumer products and constructing an identity that owes nothing to anyone who came before.

Postliberals have diagnosed real diseases. The question is whether their treatment preserves the patient or kills him.

The difference between reform and replacement

Traditional conservatism criticized the excesses committed in liberalism’s name while defending the constitutional structure itself. It argued that liberty requires virtue, that rights entail responsibilities, that institutions must be restrained by law. Postliberalism makes a more radical claim: that the failures are not corruptions of the order but products of its foundational assumptions.

That distinction matters. There is a difference between saying America has abandoned its constitutional inheritance and saying the inheritance itself is defective. Between restoring constitutional limits and seeking a successor regime. Between persuading a free people toward virtue and empowering government to produce it.

The American order does not pretend morality is irrelevant. The Declaration grounds rights in the Creator. The founders did not believe liberty could survive without religion, virtue, and community. But the system also draws boundaries around political power, because government is administered by human beings, and human beings are neither omniscient nor incorruptible. The state may protect the conditions in which families, churches, and citizens pursue the good. What it may not safely do is sit in the place of God, claim final authority over conscience, and assume rulers can impose a comprehensive moral order without eventually serving themselves.

That is not secular indifference. It is Christian realism about man.

The danger in postliberalism is not that it recognizes a common good. Every legitimate order must. The danger is that “the common good” can become a warrant for escaping the limits placed on those who hold power. Who defines it? Who administers it? Who protects the citizen whose conscience conflicts with the governing faction’s version of it? And what happens when the people claiming to govern for the good are wrong?

Those are not theoretical objections. They are the central political questions of fallen humanity.

Why the associations matter

Vance’s relationship to postliberal thought is not an invention of his critics. At the 2023 Heritage event for a book titled Regime Change, he did not appear as a hostile respondent warning against abandoning the constitutional order. He praised the project and called himself “explicitly anti-regime.”

That phrase can be read charitably. By “regime” Vance may mean the managerial establishment — the permanent bureaucracy, the universities, the corporate and media power centers that wield authority without accountability. There is a legitimate conservative case against that regime. But the surrounding project goes further than replacing personnel. Deneen argues that liberalism generated both the progressive managerial elite and the libertarian economic order, and proposes a postliberal settlement governed by a new elite committed to the common good.

Vance’s politics favors tariffs, industrial policy, family subsidies, immigration restriction, and a government willing to reward beneficial conduct and discourage destructive conduct. Not every such policy is unconstitutional. Many deserve consideration. Tariffs are as old as the republic. Government has always structured incentives. Families are indispensable to national survival.

The issue is not whether each policy is wrong. It is what unifies them. Postliberal politics asks not only whether government possesses a particular power, but how power can be directed toward proper ends. It is less suspicious than traditional constitutionalism of concentrated power itself, provided that power is held by the right people and used for the right purposes.

That is the fault line. The American founding asks how power can be divided, checked, and made accountable, because no faction can be trusted with final earthly authority. Postliberalism asks how power can be captured and redirected, because the wrong faction currently holds it. Those questions can produce similar policies. They do not produce the same political order.

Israel is a diagnostic

This is where Israel becomes relevant. On Joe Rogan’s program in July 2026, Vance accused some Israeli actors of trying to sway American opinion against the administration’s Iran negotiations, and of preferring continued war. He emphasized that he represents Americans and that American policy should not be set by a foreign government.

Nothing about that is inherently postliberal. A vice president is obligated to place American interests first. Israel is a sovereign country, not the fifty-first state. Americans may scrutinize foreign aid, military commitments, and lobbying. Criticism of an Israeli government is not automatically antisemitic or disloyal. A serious argument must say so plainly.

The problem begins when Israel is evaluated not as one ally among others, through evidence and consistent principle, but as an element in a larger narrative about corrupted elites, foreign manipulation, and the need for a new ruling order. In that narrative, Israel is rarely just Israel. It becomes a symbol of the old establishment, the postwar alliance system, donor influence, globalism, and a Western order the postliberal right believes is exhausted.

That is why the rhetoric sounds larger than the policy dispute. The argument is not merely over aid levels, a strike, or the terms of an Iran deal. Israel becomes evidence in a sweeping indictment of the people said to have ruled America for decades.

This does not prove every allegation false. Foreign governments do attempt to influence American policy. But the standard must remain evidence. When a vice president suggests an ally is running a coordinated campaign to manipulate the public, he should identify what occurred, distinguish lobbying from covert influence, and not let insinuation outrun proof. Otherwise the claim does more than inform policy. It reinforces a mythology in which hidden networks manipulate the nation and only a new governing faction will expose them — a mythology especially dangerous when merged with the argument that the existing order lacks legitimacy.

The Western question

The same framework governs Vance’s treatment of Europe. At Munich in February 2025, he argued that Europe’s greatest threat came not from Russia or China but “from within” — from governments retreating from free speech and excluding populist parties. Much of that deserved a hearing. European speech restrictions can be incompatible with American liberty. Establishments do invoke democracy while resisting democratic outcomes.

But the speech revealed his larger way of seeing the West. The alliance was treated not as a strategic partnership among imperfect nations facing external threats, but as a civilizational order whose ruling elites had become internally illegitimate. Again the division was not nation against nation but the people against the regime.

This is characteristic of the postliberal outlook. The decisive conflict is vertical, not horizontal: not America against Russia or Israel against Iran, but ordinary citizens against a transnational managerial elite. There is truth in it. Western elites often resemble one another more than the citizens they govern. But a partial truth can become a totalizing theory. Once every institution is read as an instrument of an illegitimate regime, every alliance as a mechanism of control, and every constitutional restraint as protection for the ruling class, the goal is no longer reform. The goal becomes regime change.

The question everyone is avoiding

The central question is not whether Vance likes Netanyahu, favors war with Iran, or supports a particular weapons system. Those matter, but they are subordinate. The central question is what Vance believes the constitutional order is for.

Does he understand the Constitution as a binding covenant that limits every faction, including his own? Does he believe rights precede government and remain binding when they obstruct a popular majority? Does he regard freedom of conscience as a jurisdictional limit on power, or as an instrument to protect the communities he favors? Does he mean to restore institutions to their lawful purposes, or capture them for a new order? Does he think the administrative state is dangerous because concentrated power invites abuse, or only because the wrong people hold it now? Does he seek to dismantle unconstitutional power, or to inherit it?

Those questions determine whether his politics is a restoration of the founding or a departure from it. And they cannot be answered by repeating “America First.” Every faction claims to serve the country. Every regime claims to govern for the good. Every concentration of power is justified by an emergency or a noble purpose.

The purpose of a constitutional order is not to ensure that good men always govern. It is to limit the damage sinful men can do when they mistake their own judgment for the public good. America’s founders did not deny that truth exists, that virtue matters, or that God reigns. They denied man the throne. That is the distinction postliberalism threatens to erase.

Not every postliberal critique is wrong

A fair analysis must resist caricature. Postliberals are right that proceduralism alone cannot sustain a civilization, that a nation needs moral formation and loyalty among generations, that corporate and bureaucratic power can coerce as surely as government, and that conservatives too often reduced politics to tax rates and judicial appointments while surrendering culture, education, and family. Those failures created the opening through which postliberalism entered. People are drawn to it because it names losses the old establishment refused to acknowledge. It speaks of duty where liberalism spoke only of choice. Those are not wicked concerns. They are necessary ones.

But a movement is not vindicated merely because it identifies real suffering. Political ideas must be tested most rigorously at the point where they authorize coercion. The decisive question is not whether a leader intends the common good. It is what powers he claims to achieve it, what limits he accepts when those powers are frustrated, and what protection remains for those who reject his definition of the good. Good intentions do not cure concentrated power of its nature.

Why the tribalism must end

The tragedy is that almost nobody is making this argument, because the Israel debate is so saturated with tribal loyalty that each side hears only an accusation against its own camp. Criticize Vance, and you are demanding obedience to a foreign government. Defend the alliance, and you are subordinating America to Israel. Question an allegation, and you are covering for foreign influence. Grant a criticism of Israel, and you have joined the campaign against it.

This is intellectual paralysis. Israel’s supporters should be able to criticize its policy without abandoning the alliance. America First conservatives should be able to demand evidence without drifting into conspiracy. Christians should be able to defend the Jewish people without treating every disagreement with an Israeli government as betrayal. Restrainers should be able to oppose an unnecessary war without making Israel the explanation for every American failure.

Most of all, Americans should be able to evaluate Vance without making Israel the sole measure of his political philosophy. The controversy matters because it reveals something larger than his view of one country. It reveals how he understands the Western order, how he distinguishes the people from the institutions that govern them, and how readily he moves from a policy disagreement to an argument about influence, legitimacy, and betrayal. It offers a window into a movement that does not merely want to change what the government does. It wants to change the premises on which it operates.

That is the debate we should be having. Not whether America must always agree with Israel. Not whether Vance is loyal enough to one faction of his coalition. The real question is whether the constitutional order remains binding when it obstructs those who claim to govern for the common good — whether rights are gifts from government or obligations imposed upon it, whether conscience belongs to the citizen or to the regime, and whether the failures of liberalism require the restoration of the American covenant or its replacement.

Israel did not create that conflict. Israel merely exposed it.

And until Americans get past their tribal reflexes, they will keep staring at the visible controversy while missing the transformation underneath it — mistaking the symptom for the disease, the battleground for the war, and a dispute over a foreign ally for what is finally a struggle over who will define the good, who will hold the power to impose it, and whether anyone on earth may be trusted to sit upon the throne.