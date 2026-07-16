Insurrection Barbie

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John Schwab's avatar
John Schwab
1d

So, Insurrection Barbie - you write well. But what is your position? Re Vance, re Israel, re Iran, re “finishing the job”, re Trump. I am only an 87 year old retired attorney, with 36 years of very active law practice. For the Life of me, I cannot devine from this lengthy, wordy, text - what is your point regarding the several items I have above asked? Less intellectualism, circuity, seemingly intentional obfuscation, if you please. Do you have bones to pick with Netanyahu; Trump; Vance; Rubio. How about just spitting it out in a common-sensical, strightforward, manner?

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Randal Birkey's avatar
Randal Birkey
1d

Thank you for this! Very good and thought-provoking. You are educating me!

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