Insurrection Barbie

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Greg's avatar
Greg
1d

I’ve decided to follow the razor. It’s a gag. They and their followers want to play Louis Farrakhan style numerology loops for entertainment value(and money). Or o lord, we really are toast!

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Martin A. Allen's avatar
Martin A. Allen
14h

Unmatched moral clarity and character again presented in this brilliant analysis revealing Candace Owens fraud, motives,and lunacy. Karma, Nemesis,or “what goes around comes around “ will be satisfied and Owens fall will be epic. Certainly the same is said of the equally vile Cucker Tarlson.

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