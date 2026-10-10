On June 23, Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi told worshippers at the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights that voting was “wajib”—a religious duty—and urged them to vote for “Brother Abdul El-Sayed.” More than 32,000 people follow the mosque on Facebook, where the sermon was livestreamed. The video was later deleted, although the Middle East Forum says it preserved the audio (Middle East Forum).

This speech marked the beginning of an operation that ran all summer long. Six weeks later, El-Sayed won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary by just one point. His victory can only be described as miraculous, considering that he had lost Detroit by nearly two to one. How did he overcome that deficit against his Democratic primary opponent? He offset his losses in Detroit with what was reported as 78% of the vote in Dearborn and 82% in Hamtramck (WDET). Turnout was nothing short of historic, with Dearborn’s mayor calling it the highest in the history of the city’s primary elections (The Arab American News).

Most of the coverage regarding El-Sayed has focused on his acceptance of CAIR money, his ties to groups identified as unindicted co-conspirators during the federal Holy Land Foundation trial, and, more recently, his performance at the October 8 debate, where Mike Rogers repeatedly pressed him to condemn Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and El-Sayed would not even say whether Iran or Israel poses the greater threat to the United States (The Jerusalem Post; The Times of Israel). This article will not rehash those serious issues surrounding his candidacy. Instead, it will focus on the raw electronic reports filed by five committees: Unity & Justice Fund, Fighting for Michigan PAC, Emgage Federal PAC, Abdul for US Senate and Donavan McKinney for Congress.timesofisrael+1

A review of Federal Election Commission records shows a much more interesting story. At the center of it are two super PACs: Unity & Justice Fund, which has been linked to CAIR, and Fighting for Michigan PAC, the principal super PAC backing El-Sayed. The records reveal large transfers between the two super PACs, conflicting information about a $100,000 donor, payments listed under the name of a charitable organization, and overlapping political networks involving Muslim advocacy groups and candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

At the beginning of July, Unity & Justice Fund was nearly out of money. That changed on July 20, when four donors contributed a combined $300,000 to the cash-strapped PAC. The following day, the PAC sent $175,000 to Fighting for Michigan PAC. But because the money passed through Unity & Justice Fund first, Fighting for Michigan didn’t have to identify the original donors of the funds in question.

One of those four donors contributed $100,000 under the name of El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku. Unity & Justice Fund’s report describes the donor as an unemployed man living in California, but Fighting for Michigan’s report describes Jukaku as a doctor who works in Michigan. Both descriptions cannot accurately refer to the same person. That leaves two possibilities: one report contains incorrect information, or the $100,000 came from a different person with the same name. For context, Mr. Jukaku is a former president of CAIR’s Michigan chapter.

The filings raise another question about Unity & Justice Fund’s finances. In September, the PAC reported a $400,000 door-knocking plan to get out the vote for the midterm election. But its most recent report showed only about $119,000 in the bank.

Fighting for Michigan also reports that a charity, the Institute for Middle East Understanding, gave it $400,000 in two checks. Federal tax law bans charities from giving money to political groups, so either the charity broke the law or Fighting for Michigan named the wrong donor on its federal reports.

The two Muslim political groups in this story did not limit their spending to El-Sayed. Unity & Justice Fund, the CAIR-linked super PAC, spent $22,257 to help Donavan McKinney win a House seat in Michigan and $10,787 to help Cori Bush in Missouri. Both are backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Emgage Federal PAC, which calls itself the largest Muslim American PAC, spent even more on McKinney. It put $49,742 into helping him and $29,992 into attacking his opponent, Rep. Shri Thanedar. It also paid $4,673 for phone calls to voters for Darializa Avila Chevalier, a DSA-backed candidate in New York. In McKinney’s race, the two groups together spent more than Emgage spent on El-Sayed. These were not the biggest spenders in those races, but they show the same Muslim political groups backing DSA candidates in more than one state.

Finally, the filings raise questions about the required separation between a candidate’s campaign and the super PACs supporting it. Federal law requires those entities to operate independently and prohibits them from coordinating their spending plans. Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun helped raise money for El-Sayed’s campaign. Unity & Justice Fund’s $400,000 door-knocking plan, with a company owned by the mayor’s chief of staff, lists its start date as the day before that fundraiser.

In September, the Middle East Forum put out a report called “Weaponized Charity,” which described how mosques used livestreams and recordings to document what imams told their congregations about the election (Middle East Forum). I think it’s important that people understand who spoke this past summer, what they are affiliated with and what some of their more pertinent previous statements were.

In the weeks before the August 4 primary, Elahi told worshippers, “I’m going to vote for this man,” and declared “voting is as wajib as prayer … everybody vote and let us vote for Brother Abdul El-Sayed” (Middle East Forum). Elahi was actually trained in Iran and once ran the political and ideological office of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy. His main task back then was to make sure that sailors remained loyal to the Iranian regime (Middle East Forum). Other accolades included helping to create a research unit at Iran’s Martyrs Foundation, which the U.S. Treasury sanctioned in 2007 for funding Hezbollah. The FBI also raided the foundation’s Dearborn branch in the same year. Elahi has claimed Israel’s Mossad was responsible for 9/11, praised Hezbollah’s spiritual guide Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah, and held a vigil for Ayatollah Khamenei. He also gave El-Sayed’s campaign $500 on July 16, and El-Sayed has campaigned beside him three times this year (Washington Free Beacon).

On July 24, CAIR’s national director, Nihad Awad, took the pulpit at the Islamic Organization of North America (IONA) mosque in Warren. Awad is no stranger to the laws governing religious charities, so he chose his words more carefully. He told congregants, “The mosque has restrictions, you cannot endorse certain candidates at the mosque, but you, individually, go and don’t waste your vote, my brothers and sisters. Think strategically.” He continued by telling them to “work on” their relatives and “take them to the polling stations.” He also told them to show politicians “your power, with your money with your votes – believe me, they change their positions.” Dawud Walid, the head of CAIR’s Michigan chapter, spoke right after him. “We can’t tell you who to vote for,” Walid said, “but Brother Nihad laid out a very nice framework for us in looking at who is best for our community”. Seven weeks earlier, El-Sayed’s campaign had paid IONA $600 for an “event sponsorship” (FEC filing) (memri)

For those who do not know who Awad is, let me refresh your memory. Weeks after Hamas slaughtered about 1,200 people in Israel, he said he was “happy to see” Gazans break out on October 7. Even the Biden White House condemned him and his statements (The New York Times). Texas and Florida have since labeled his organization a terrorist group under state law (Office of the Texas Governor; Tallahassee Democrat), and in May, a federal judge ordered CAIR’s Texas chapters to turn over records of their foreign donors and of Awad’s trips to countries including Iran, Qatar, Turkey and Gaza. (jns)

At the MECCA Center in Canton, an imam the Middle East Forum did not name told worshippers it was “mandatory to go and to elect brother Abdul El-Sayed because at least we know he’s a Muslim” (Middle East Forum).

On August 3, the day before the primary, Imam Husham Al-Husainy of the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center in Dearborn told congregants that an El-Sayed win would be a “victory to God” (Middle East Forum). In endorsing El-Sayed, he called for the defeat of “the Zionist lowlives” (MEMRI). He has refused to call Hezbollah a terrorist organization. Somehow that did not stop him from reportedly being chosen to give a blessing at President Trump’s 2025 inauguration (Fox News). Whoever made that mistake should probably course correct, because that doesn’t seem like a good person to have around the President. Imam Hassan Qazwini of the Islamic Institute of America told his congregation that voting was a “religious duty.” He warned, “The Zionists are pouring over 60 million dollars so they can hijack your voice,” and urged them not to “allow the Zionist candidate to win” (Middle East Forum). In a separate video he later deleted, Qazwini praised Iran for humiliating the United States (Hot Air).

Then there is El-Sayed’s own imam, Abdelhamid Algizawi of the Muslim Community Association of Ann Arbor, a graduate of Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, who spoke three days after the primary. He called El-Sayed’s win a “very big victory for the Muslims, Hamdillah, and for the Ummah, and for the Islamic nation.” He told worshippers that voting for El-Sayed in November was “an obligation,” and that “when we have a Muslim Senator … this can change the society.” Algizawi once led an “absentee funeral prayer” for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. He hailed Haniyeh as a “heroic martyr,” a “symbol of jihad” and a “righteous man.” When the Washington Free Beacon reported it, the mosque wiped dozens of sermon videos from its YouTube channel (Washington Free Beacon). In 2022 he told a California congregation that homosexuality is “against human nature” and that Muslims “cannot compromise our religion” because they live in America (Washington Free Beacon).

Over Labor Day weekend, the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) handed El-Sayed its convention stage in Detroit. His campaign ran a donation booth inside the hall under “Muslims for Abdul” banners. ISNA’s chief executive assured the crowd that ISNA endorsed no party or candidate. Then, after El-Sayed spoke, he told them Muslims “know exactly what decision they should take” (Middle East Forum). Federal prosecutors named ISNA as one of the unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terror-financing prosecution in American history. A federal judge later found “ample evidence” tying ISNA to the foundation, which was convicted of funneling more than $12 million to Hamas (Investigative Project on Terrorism). ISNA was never charged, but an entire series of articles needs to be written so people have a better understanding of why.

Houses of worship pay no federal income taxes, and in exchange, they may not endorse candidates. This provision is called the Johnson Amendment (JD Supra). In March, a federal judge threw out an IRS settlement that would have let clergy endorse candidates from the pulpit, leaving the ban fully in force for this election. Elahi, Al-Husainy, Algizawi and the MECCA Center imam named El-Sayed from the pulpit and called voting for him a duty to God. Awad stopped short of naming him and told the crowd why. (natlawreview)

Between them, these men have served the Iranian regime’s military and helped build a foundation that funded Hezbollah. They have blamed Israel for 9/11, mourned a Hamas leader as a martyr and refused to call Hezbollah terrorists. They have campaigned against “Zionists,” and one of them runs an organization two states now label a terrorist group. El-Sayed campaigns with them, prays at one of their mosques and has taken money from one of them.

To date, only one member of Congress has decided to do anything about any of this. On September 16, Rep. Keith Self of Texas asked the Treasury Department to have the IRS investigate whether ISNA intervened in a political campaign (Middle East Forum). Not one of the mosques that endorsed El-Sayed from the pulpit has publicly faced so much as a strongly worded letter about its conduct.

The sermons were only the public face of a deeper problem, because the money also runs through the very same organizations whose leaders stood in those pulpits.

Three days before Awad told the IONA congregation to “think strategically,” CAIR’s political arm was already moving money. The Washington Free Beacon first reported that Unity & Justice Fund, a super PAC linked to CAIR, gave $175,000 to Fighting for Michigan PAC, the main super PAC backing El-Sayed. It also reported that CAIR Action had given Unity & Justice Fund $185,000 in total (Washington Free Beacon). What nobody reported is where that $175,000 actually came from.

At the beginning of July, Unity & Justice Fund had just $23,197 in the bank. Over the next 19 days, it scraped together another $46,458. Then, on July 20, four checks totaling $300,000 suddenly arrived at its door. CAIR Action gave $100,000, a “Tayeb Jukaku” of Tracy, California, gave $100,000, an attorney named Mohamad Ahmad of La Quinta, California, gave $50,000, and Ejaz Naqui of San Diego gave $50,000 (FEC filing). The very next day, the fund sent $175,000 to Fighting for Michigan.

On Fighting for Michigan’s report, the $175,000 shows up as coming from “Unity & Justice Fund.” CAIR Action’s name is gone, and so are the names of the three individual donors (FEC filing). Is that legal? One super PAC giving to another is legal, but giving money in someone else’s name to hide the real donor is not. If any of the July 20 donors wrote a check knowing it would pass straight through to Fighting for Michigan, the law required that to be disclosed.

One of those July 20 checks carries the exact same name as El-Sayed’s father-in-law. News outlets have reported the $100,000 from “Tayeb Jukaku” as coming from El-Sayed’s father-in-law, a kidney doctor in Michigan (M.A. Rothman on X; PolitiFact). But the two super PACs describe two completely different men. Fighting for Michigan’s June 22 report lists Tayeb Jukaku of Shelby Township, Michigan, a kidney doctor at Henry Ford Hospital (FEC filing). Unity & Justice Fund’s July 20 report lists Tayeb Jukaku of Tracy, California, “Not Employed” (FEC filing).

That leaves two possibilities: either Unity & Justice Fund filed false information about a $100,000 donor, or the money came from a different man who just happens to share the same unusual name. Remarkably, no one has reported the discrepancy or publicly asked the PAC to explain it. And if both checks did come from the father-in-law, he has put $400,000 into the two super PACs working to elect his son-in-law. Why would he need to split it between two different PACs? Why not just write the whole check to the main PAC behind El-Sayed?

Jukaku is hardly a bystander within this mosque network. At an August Senate hearing, counterterrorism analyst Kyle Shideler testified that Jukaku once led CAIR’s Michigan chapter and sits on a founders’ committee of ISNA (Political.org). Yes, that ISNA, the one whose chief executive told its convention that Muslims “know exactly what decision they should take.”

It was reported that Unity & Justice Fund “paid $400,000” to Chase & Porter, a Dearborn door-knocking firm (World Israel News). That’s not what the actual records show. On September 21, the fund reported a $400,000 “Canvassing – Estimate,” a cost it expects to pay, not money it has actually spent (FEC filing). By August 31, it had paid the firm only $66,712.50: $11,712.50 on July 27 and $55,000 on August 7. At the end of August, the fund had only $119,460.95 in the bank (FEC filing;FEC filing).

So how does a super PAC with only $119,000 commit to a $400,000 get-out-the-vote operation? The remaining $280,000 has to come from somewhere, and so far, the public has not been told where. The fund says it hopes to raise $1.5 million before Election Day. Its October 20 report should reveal who is paying the door knockers.

Who owns Chase & Porter? Well, that would be Mallak Beydoun, the chief of staff to Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun (Chuck Ross on X). Dearborn Heights, of course, is home to Elahi’s Islamic House of Wisdom, where the summer of mosque speeches began.

On September 20, the Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn hosted a fundraiser for El-Sayed’s campaign that raised about $350,000, well past its $250,000 goal (The Arab American News). The center is a registered charity (Cause IQ), which means that, like a mosque, it is barred from holding political fundraisers. It may rent its hall to a campaign at a fair price, but only if every candidate is offered the same deal. The organizers included Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Mayor Baydoun, Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe and Arab American News publisher Osama Siblani, and Baydoun spoke at the event (World Israel News).

Unity & Justice Fund’s filing lists September 19, the day before the fundraiser, as the start of its $400,000 door-knocking operation. So, in the very same weekend, the mayor was raising money for El-Sayed’s campaign while his chief of staff’s company was lined up to be paid by the super PAC that seeks to have him elected. Federal law requires campaigns and super PACs to operate independently and prohibits them from coordinating their spending. Seems like there might be a violation in there somewhere.

It wasn’t just the mayor that both sides have in common. El-Sayed’s campaign paid Messenger Printing Service, a small shop in Taylor, Michigan, between October 2025 and March 2026. Unity & Justice Fund later hired the same shop to print El-Sayed flyers (FEC filing; FEC filing). Under FEC rules, a shared vendor only counts as illegal coordination if it passes the campaign’s private plans to the super PAC. We don’t have proof of that, but it warrants some questions, because of all the print shops in Michigan, both sides happened to land on the same small one in Taylor.

The campaign also paid houses of worship directly (FEC filing; FEC filing; FEC filing). It paid the Islamic Cultural Association in Farmington $2,972.50 on February 10 to rent a space. Then, on June 1, it paid IONA in Warren $600 to “sponsor an event.” Seven weeks later, Awad was standing in IONA’s pulpit telling the congregation to vote strategically and bus their relatives to the polls. The payment itself was legal. But a campaign paying a mosque that then hosts a pre-primary get-out-the-vote sermon is exactly the kind of mixing IRS rules exist to stop, yet no one seems interested in asking these questions.

And mosques were not the only congregations on the payroll. The campaign also paid $450 to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Pontiac and $300 to First United Methodist Church of Ferndale. Its biggest faith-related payments, $82,500 in eleven monthly checks for “campaign consulting,” went to the Ecumenical Ministers Alliance of Detroit, a Black pastors’ group led by Rev. Horace Sheffield III (Washington Free Beacon). Sheffield endorsed El-Sayed on the radio about two weeks after the checks started coming in (Daily Signal). El-Sayed, it seems, is working his way into pulpits across every faith he can.

Fighting for Michigan reported two gifts from “Institute for Middle East Understanding, Inc.” of Tustin, California: $300,000 on June 29 and $100,000 on July 27 (FEC filing; FEC filing). That name and address belong to a registered 501(c)(3) charity (ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer; IMEU). IMEU also runs a political arm, the IMEU Policy Project, which shares the same mailing address (IMEU Policy Project; Jewish Insider). The IRS is clear that a charity may not contribute to a political organization (IRS). So which one is giving the money, the charity or the policy project?

Either the charity gave $400,000 to a super PAC in violation of federal tax law, or Fighting for Michigan reported the wrong donor on the $400,000 (that is a whole lot of discrepancies for one super PAC’s filings). If it was the political arm, the money came from a group that never has to disclose who funds it. Just weeks earlier, on June 11, Jewish Insider reported that there was “no record” of the charity funding anyone but its own political spin-off (Jewish Insider). Eighteen days later, the charity’s name appeared on a $300,000 super PAC check.

As of its latest report, Fighting for Michigan has raised $4.4 million (FEC). Some of its donors are easy to identify, such as the United Auto Workers, which gave $300,000, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s campaign, which gave $100,000 (FEC filing). Others are much harder to pin down (FEC filing; FEC filing). A Dearborn group called MI Leaders of Tomorrow gave $115,000 on June 5, despite having no website and no public profile that we could find (FEC filing). A Washington group called Elevate America gave $100,000 on July 22, listed as an organization rather than a political committee (FEC). The American Committee for Middle East Rights, a political nonprofit, gave $25,000 in June and another $25,000 in August (ProPublica; DSA Watch). And on June 30, a Virgin Islands company called Kazi Management St Croix LLC and its owner each gave $50,000 (FEC filing).

Tlaib’s $100,000 is where the mosque money meets the socialist left. Both the national Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and its Detroit-area chapter endorsed Tlaib in 2026 (Tlaib for Congress). On July 7, she moved $100,000 from her campaign straight into Fighting for Michigan (FEC filing), where it landed in the same pot as CAIR Action’s money and the IMEU checks.

And the money did not stop at El-Sayed. The same Muslim political groups funding the Dearborn turnout also spent their money to elect socialist candidates elsewhere (FEC bulk data). Unity & Justice Fund spent $22,257 to help DSA-backed Donavan McKinney win Michigan’s 13th District and $10,787 to help DSA-endorsed Cori Bush in Missouri. Emgage Federal PAC, which calls itself the largest Muslim American PAC, spent $49,742 helping McKinney and another $29,992 attacking his opponent, Rep. Shri Thanedar, more than it spent on El-Sayed himself. It also paid $4,673 for phone calls on behalf of Darializa Avila Chevalier, the DSA-backed New Yorker who unseated Rep. Adriano Espaillat (FEC filing; Emgage Action).

McKinney’s district includes Hamtramck, the first Muslim-majority city in America, the same city that handed El-Sayed 82% of its vote. McKinney won by uniting “the local establishment and DSA” (Primary School). To be fair, Justice Democrats outspent the Muslim groups there, putting $889,435 behind McKinney compared with their combined $72,000 (FEC bulk data). But the pattern is crystal clear: the same mosque-backed money machine is helping elect socialists in three states. DSA itself leaves almost no paper trail, because it supplies volunteers rather than money.

The ties to mosques stretch all the way to Queens, New York. The Al-Khoei mosque there, which hosted DSA-backed candidates at Friday prayers, took $25,000 from the Alavi Foundation (Middle East Forum). Federal prosecutors spent years trying to seize more than $500 million from Alavi, which they called a front for the Iranian government (Charity & Security Network). The case finally ended in March 2026 with a settlement in which Alavi admitted nothing and agreed to shut down (Alavi Foundation

). The same Iranian thread that runs through Elahi’s pulpit in Dearborn Heights runs through a pulpit in Queens. I am sure it is just a coincidence, but there’s more. AJP Action, the lobbying arm of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), endorsed El-Sayed (Washington Examiner). In 2004, a federal court held the group the Boim family calls AMP’s predecessor responsible for helping Hamas in the murder of David Boim, an American teenager. On February 8, 2027, a jury will decide whether AMP itself is also liable for that death (Jewish Insider). In 2008, the Holy Land Foundation and five of its leaders were convicted of funneling more than $12 million to Hamas (Congressional Record), and the FBI cut ties with CAIR that same year (Middle East Forum). In January 2026, the State Department designated the Egyptian, Jordanian and Lebanese branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations (State Department). No American group has been federally designated, and CAIR is fighting both the Texas and Florida labels in court.

On August 5, Sen. Ted Cruz held a hearing titled “Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America.” He was the only senator who bothered to show up (Hoodline).

Republican nominee Mike Rogers says El-Sayed took money from “a terrorist organization.” Did he? We have no idea. CAIR’s plan to register 2 million voters through mosques and get worshippers to the polls after Friday prayers (Muslims.Vote) is perfectly lawful, as long as it does not push a candidate. Can we be sure they are not pushing candidates? No, we cannot. Mosques in Houston are registering about 1,000 new voters a week (Houston Chronicle). Tax-exempt pulpits are being turned into campaign stages by men who have praised Hamas, served Iran and blamed Israel for 9/11. Behind them stand super PACs whose filings scrub CAIR’s name off its own money, misdescribe a $100,000 donor and list a charity as a $400,000 contributor. And alongside them is a mayor’s circle that ties it all together.

There are so many questions. Is anyone interested in getting us some answers?