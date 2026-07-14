For the last year, I’ve disappeared down a rabbit hole that has completely changed how I understand America.

Like many of you, I watched strange alliances form seemingly overnight. Movements on the right and the left, people who otherwise despise one another, began arriving at many of the same conclusions. Christians turned on Christians. Institutions I had trusted seemed to change almost overnight. Israel became the flashpoint for almost everything.

None of it made sense.

Until one day, I realized I was asking the wrong question.

This isn’t ultimately about Israel.

Israel is where the conflict becomes visible. It is not where the conflict begins.

The deeper battle is over something most Americans have never been taught.

What is America?

That question consumed me. It led me through Scripture, covenant theology, the Protestant Reformation, the American founding, political philosophy, and history. The deeper I dug, the more convinced I became that America inherited something almost unprecedented in human history.

I came to see the American founding as resting on two covenants.

The first is the Declaration of Independence. It is our covenant of promise. It declares that our rights are not gifts from kings, legislatures, courts, or majorities. They come from our Creator. They exist before government exists. Government does not create them. It recognizes them.

The second is the Constitution. It is our covenant of law. It establishes the limits of civil government, restrains power, and creates a political order capable of protecting liberty without becoming the source of liberty.

Together, they answer one of the oldest questions in history.

Who sits on the throne?

Every civilization answers that question.

Some place an emperor there.

Some place a party there.

Some place a church there.

Some place the state there.

Some place the common good there.

America did something different.

America placed God above the throne.

That is why the Declaration appeals to our Creator while the Constitution builds a government of limited powers. That is why no president, no Congress, no court, no majority, and no church possesses ultimate authority over the human conscience. Government has real authority, but it is delegated authority. It is not ultimate authority.

The state governs laws.

The state governs courts.

The state governs taxes.

But the human soul belongs to God.

I have become convinced that this is America’s greatest inheritance. It is also the inheritance many of us have forgotten.

If we do not understand what made America different, how can we possibly defend it?

That is why I wrote The Covenant Versus the Common Good: The Battle for the Soul of America.

This is not another book about the culture war. It is an attempt to uncover the foundation beneath it.

It argues that the battle over Israel is not the disease but the symptom. It examines why Israel has so often become the focal point of attacks throughout history while asking what lies beneath those attacks. It explores why movements on both the American right and the American left, despite profoundly disagreeing with one another, are increasingly converging on the same destination.

Some pursue that destination intentionally.

Others pursue it with the very best of intentions.

But history teaches the same lesson over and over again. Whenever man occupies the place that belongs to God, freedom gives way to power. Not necessarily because men are evil, but because every one of us falls short of the glory of God.

This book is my attempt to document that pattern carefully, honestly, and with evidence rather than speculation. More than anything, it is an attempt to recover an inheritance that I believe is worth preserving for our children and grandchildren.

The Covenant Versus the Common Good: The Battle for the Soul of America will be released on December 4, 2026.

Between now and then, I’ll be sharing research, draft chapters, and the historical journey that led me here to those who have subscribed.

Because I have become convinced of one thing.

If we don’t understand what we’re fighting to protect, we will eventually lose it. Not because our opponents were stronger, but because we forgot what made it worth defending in the first place.