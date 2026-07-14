Insurrection Barbie

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Greg White's avatar
Greg White
3d

I would love to read this book because everything I’ve learned from you feels the same for me. God bless you and God bless the USA. ✝️✝️✝️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
3d

sounds good. You’re doing God’s work.

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