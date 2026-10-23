Insurrection Barbie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonderay's avatar
Jonderay
2d

Miss Barbie,

If you really want to understand Tucker you must look at the Psychedelic angle. If one cannot condemn takng acid and dancing at Grateful dead concerts and instead viewing it fondly. Or maybe as a right of passage.

I turned him off when he let Nick Fuentes say that Stalin was a great man.

And then that bizarre cackle he let out at Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Where does that come from?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Insurrection Barbie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture