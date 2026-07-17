Recent declassifications have pulled back the curtain on Chinese Communist Party activity targeting American voter information during the 2020 presidential election. These materials confirm that China gained access to voter registration data from multiple states and analyzed it for public opinion insights tied directly to the election. A separate raw FBI intelligence report from August 2020 alleged that Beijing was manufacturing and shipping fraudulent U.S. driver’s licenses, potentially built on harvested American personal data, to enable ineligible individuals to cast mail-in ballots. That report was distributed to intelligence agencies and then abruptly recalled with instructions to destroy copies, at nearly the same time the FBI director testified there was no coordinated foreign voter fraud effort underway.

These are not theories. They are documented facts now in the public record, thanks in significant part to declassification efforts under the current administration, including work by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel at the request of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. Pre-election warnings from January 2020 had already flagged voter registration databases as soft targets that adversaries, including China, could exploit to disrupt processes or tailor influence operations. China acted on that vulnerability.

Finished intelligence assessments concluded there is no evidence in the released materials that China compromised voting machines, altered tabulation systems, or changed election outcomes at scale. Claims of decisive machine manipulation remain unsupported by what has been declassified so far. That distinction matters. But the documented reality, hostile foreign access to sensitive voter data plus a raw report on a potential large-scale mail-in fraud vector that was sidelined, is serious enough on its own. It demanded full elevation to policymakers, Congress, and the American people in 2020. Instead, questions persist about why raw intelligence was recalled and suppressed, and why broader awareness of the data access was delayed for years.

President Trump has long warned that U.S. election systems were vulnerable to foreign exploitation and that mail-in processes expanded under the pandemic created new risks. The declassifications show those concerns were not baseless. Elements within the intelligence community and FBI appear to have treated certain raw reporting and pre-election capability assessments with caution that, in hindsight, looks more like selective filtering, especially given the timing around public testimony and the political environment of the time. Whether driven by analytic caution, source concerns, or institutional resistance to elevating information that could have bolstered Trump’s warnings, the result was the same: the public and many elected officials were left less informed than they should have been about real threats from a strategic adversary.

This is not about claiming the 2020 outcome was overturned by these specific actions. The record does not support that conclusion. It is about recognizing that a hostile power viewed American voter rolls as worth penetrating and exploiting during a presidential election, that a potential fraud vector involving fake identification for mail ballots was flagged internally and then buried, and that transparency was not the priority it should have been. That failure eroded trust then and continues to do so now.

What must happen next is straightforward and non-negotiable.

States should immediately conduct targeted forensic reviews of their voter registration systems to identify any residual effects from the 2020 access and to harden defenses going forward. Multi-state data-sharing arrangements and any replacements must face rigorous, independent security audits focused on access controls, encryption, and foreign exposure risks. Congress should treat voter registration data and election-related personal information as critical infrastructure, imposing mandatory standards for localization, logging, penetration testing, and screening of vendors or investors with foreign ties.

The raw report’s allegations about fraudulent driver’s licenses for mail-in voting underscore the need for stronger identity verification in absentee and mail processes, including proof-of-citizenship requirements where feasible. President Trump’s repeated calls for the SAVE America Act and related reforms align directly with closing the kinds of vectors the FBI report described. Enhanced federal-state cooperation on voter roll maintenance, citizenship verification, and sharing of best practices for cyber defense of registration systems is essential.

Most importantly, there must be accountability for how this intelligence was handled. Inspector general reviews, congressional oversight, and, where warranted, further declassification should examine why the raw FBI reporting was recalled with destroy orders and why broader awareness of China’s data access was not shared more promptly with the public and Congress. President Trump’s current push, through declassifications, investigations into past suppression, and his address to the nation on these vulnerabilities, represents the corrective transparency that previous leadership failed to deliver.

America cannot afford to treat voter data as just another database. When a strategic adversary like China invests in harvesting and analyzing it during our elections, and when internal processes appear to have downplayed or delayed that reality, the response must be decisive: secure the systems, verify identities rigorously, demand full accountability for past failures, and never again allow political or institutional considerations to obscure threats to the integrity of our elections.

The declassified record shows real vulnerabilities were exploited and real warning signs were mishandled. President Trump is right to treat this as a national security priority and to insist on the transparency and reforms the country deserves. Anything less leaves the door open for the next attempt.