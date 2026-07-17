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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
15h

Trump revealed 278,000 illegal aliens on the voter registers of the states that participated in vetting their rolls, which obviously means there are more in those other states, but I still don’t believe that is as big an issue as some claim. The bigger problem is mail-in ballots being mailed out to every registered voter in certain states whether requested or not, which puts millions of legitimate ballots in play for anyone willing to collect them, and outside access to vote tabulators through the Internet, which use software back doors to literally reach in and switch huge swaths of votes from candidate A to candidate B while leaving barely a trace. That is how they steal elections on Election Day , and as we have now so clearly seen in CA, mail in ballots are how they steal elections in the days and weeks afterwards.

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SwiftRaider553's avatar
SwiftRaider553
1d

How about putting Christpher Wray in jail?

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