Insurrection Barbie

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Sigma Male's avatar
Sigma Male
12h

The powerful never give up their power.

The bourgeois never give up wealth & comfort.

The ignorant never give up their ignorance.

The nightclubs never close.

That is until there is blood in the streets.

Prove me wrong.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
14h

There will never be meaningful legislation to correct the influence of dark money as long as this corrupt congress is alive. They will never disrupt the gravy train that benefits them. Public servants, my ass!

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