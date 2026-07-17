Dark money — spending by nonprofit groups that do not disclose their donors — has become one of the most powerful and least scrutinized forces in American elections. While public debate fixates heavily on Israeli influence through AIPAC and aligned groups, the actual scale of opaque funding flowing through progressive dark money vehicles dwarfs many of the more loudly debated lobbies. This funding shapes voter registration, turnout operations, ballot measures that alter election rules, and litigation over data access and verification. It operates with far less visibility than traditional PAC spending, yet its impact on who participates and under what rules is enormous.

The Scale of Progressive Dark Money in Elections

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, the flagship 501(c)(4) in the Arabella Advisors network, serves as a central hub. In 2024 it reported roughly $282 million in revenue and approximately $311 million in spending — more than double its outlays from the prior year in some analyses. This single entity alone directed:

$27.85 million to America Votes, the primary progressive coordination hub for voter registration and turnout efforts across swing states.

Tens of millions into state ballot initiatives, including $14 million supporting a Florida abortion rights measure and $6 million backing an Ohio anti-gerrymandering effort.

$11.8 million to the League of Conservation Voters and additional large grants to climate, labor, and state-level progressive groups.

The broader Arabella network (including the New Venture Fund, Windward Fund, Hopewell Fund, and North Fund) generated roughly $1.5 billion in combined revenue in 2024. Significant portions supported election-related work: voter infrastructure, ballot measures that function as turnout drivers, and advocacy around voting rules and access.

A major funding source for this ecosystem has been the Wyss Foundation and Berger Action Fund, tied to Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss. Cumulative giving into the Arabella vehicles exceeds several hundred million dollars, with recent cycles including $27 million+ routed to the Sixteen Thirty Fund in one period. Wyss, a foreign national, has used these structures to support progressive causes including election-related advocacy — a channel that exploits loopholes around ballot measures and 501(c)(4) spending that are tighter for direct candidate contributions.

The Oak Foundation has added tens of millions into the same network while also making explicit grants supporting the “greening” of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This creates layered foreign-national and international policy influence flowing into U.S. election infrastructure.

How This Funding Actually Moves Elections

This is not abstract spending. It builds durable capacity:

Turnout machinery : Grants to groups like America Votes create year-round systems for registration, mobilization, and coordination with partner organizations targeting specific demographics. In battleground states, these operations reach infrequent and diverse voters more effectively than many party or candidate programs.

Ballot measures as turnout engines : Progressive dark money has poured well over $130 million into ballot initiatives across 25+ states in recent cycles. Measures on abortion rights, voting access, paid sick leave, and redistricting changes often increase participation among targeted groups while altering the rules of the game.

Litigation and narrative shaping: The same networks fund or align with legal challenges to voter data transparency and verification efforts. This includes opposition to federal access to full, unredacted voter rolls — the exact category of data that declassified 2020 intelligence shows China accessed and analyzed for election-related public opinion work.

The result is a self-reinforcing system: funding builds infrastructure that influences who votes and under what conditions, which in turn affects outcomes and the political environment for future rules.

The Selective Outrage Problem

Despite this scale and direct relevance to election mechanics, public and media attention disproportionately targets Israeli influence through AIPAC. AIPAC and aligned groups are visible, effective lobbyists that endorse candidates and spend through disclosed PACs and super PACs. Their activities deserve scrutiny, as does any concentrated foreign-linked lobbying.

However, the fixation makes little strategic sense when measured against the data on actual influence volume and opacity. The Wyss-funded Arabella network and similar vehicles move comparable or larger sums with far less disclosure, directly shaping voter infrastructure and fighting transparency on the voter data that a strategic adversary has already targeted. Discussions of Israeli influence generate clicks, activism, and institutional conflict. Mapping grants from Swiss or British billionaires through U.S. dark money into election operations does not.

Both the progressive left and significant parts of the right have incentives to keep the spotlight narrow. The left benefits from protecting its own dark money channels. Parts of the right often prefer simpler narratives focused on direct CCP threats or domestic issues rather than layered foreign-national funding in progressive spaces. Media and activist ecosystems reward stories that fit existing partisan frames.

The Real Picture

Dark money is not the sole driver of elections — candidates, parties, media, economic conditions, and voter behavior still matter enormously. But it is among the most powerful amplifiers because it is opaque, scalable, and increasingly focused on the mechanics of participation and rule-setting. The progressive side’s network, heavily backed by foreign-national sources like Wyss and with documented international policy overlaps, has built particularly robust infrastructure in voter turnout and ballot measure work in recent cycles.

When these same networks actively resist greater access to voter registration data — while declassified records show China viewed that data as worth harvesting — the disconnect between public discourse and actual power flows becomes difficult to ignore. The constant emphasis on one visible foreign influence channel while under-scrutinizing far larger, less transparent domestic and foreign-funded systems is not a coherent analysis of influence. It is selective.

Meaningful reform would require consistent donor disclosure rules, tighter scrutiny of foreign funding into 501(c)(4) advocacy and ballot work across all sources, and treating voter data systems as critical infrastructure. Until then, the biggest unexamined driver of electoral influence remains the one few people in mainstream debate are willing to map in detail.