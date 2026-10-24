In November 2017, Adrian Vermeule published an essay in First Things called “A Christian Strategy.” In it, the Harvard law professor argued that liberalism constantly seeks out new enemies and then demands that they submit to its own standard of tolerance. Its apparent tolerance was deceptive because it merely concealed its thirst for conformity and forced the Church to be in constant opposition to it. To explain how Christians should confront the contemporary liberal world order, Vermeule turned to a German jurist named Carl Schmitt.

Schmitt was cited not only by Vermeule; his theories found a receptive audience on the left as well. Chantal Mouffe drew on Schmitt and his understanding of antagonism to explain one’s political identity and develop her own democratic theory of left-wing populism. She sought to transform the concept of traditional enemies into a more inclusive one of legitimate adversaries who could preserve their right to participate in a newly formed political order. For Vermeule, Schmitt’s importance arose from how he saw liberalism, religious strategy, and executive authority to advance his version of a rightly ordered society. Despite their political differences, both drew on Schmitt to shape the central question of their proposed politics: how does a polity define itself, and more importantly, how does it differentiate itself from that which it opposes?

In The Concept of the Political, first published in 1927, then further expanded in 1932, Schmitt identified the distinction between friend and enemy as the defining political division among a collective polity. An enemy was no longer morally wicked; an enemy was simply someone who stood in opposition to a claim for power. A person’s place was cemented according to whether he could help you further your political agenda or not, regardless of his individual character. Schmitt later joined the Nazi Party and used his friend-enemy distinction to defend Hitler’s extrajudicial killings. His ideological contribution was thus a theory that anyone could draw upon to support an unlimited grant of authority against those labeled the enemy in order to protect the collective nation.

The collective enemy supplies movements with their most powerful organizing principle: an easy and succinct explanation for their suffering and a purpose through which members understand the problems in their own lives. The bourgeoisie obstructs the emancipation of the collective working class. The racial outsider threatens the safety and prosperity of the nation. The heretic endangers the religious unity of the polity. The oppressor perpetuates injustice against the oppressed. The liberal dissolves civilization. Each enemy has its own distinctive history, but the relationship it establishes within society is always the same. The future of the community, the nation, or the civilization depends on defeating the enemy, and in order to do so, leaders must acquire sufficient authority, or else the nation, the community, or the civilization will be lost.

It is this collective definition of the enemy that plagues all illiberal movements. Communism, National Socialism, fascism, religious authoritarianism, Maoism, Marxism, and Traditionalism have different enemies, but they trace those enemies’ power to the same source. The Nazis, for example, saw communism as their chief enemy, yet they regarded communism as the product of liberalism; whatever the enemy, these movements believed it flourished under the individual rights and protections that only a classical liberal constitutional order provides. In order to carry out their intended goals, they must subordinate the individual and place him within a collective, in the camp of either friend or enemy. A person’s political protection in community depends on one judgment: does he help or hinder the objectives of the majority to advance power?

The contemporary revival of these older schools of thought has attempted to strip the labels of yesteryear from the ideologies they described, but that is not how language works. If you are a national socialist, you have a historical lineage that links you to fascism; if you are a socialist, you have a historical lineage that links you to communism. Lenin defended Soviet power through a new revolutionary class and excluded those he classified as being in opposition to his new utopian world order. His party claimed to represent the interests of all, but in reality it represented only the members within the protected friend class. A worker could not oppose the decisions of the party; his participation in the collective class was mandatory. Mussolini’s political doctrine folded political, economic, and spiritual life into the machinery of the state and required the individual’s participation in the entire project. National Socialism made racial belonging a fundamental requirement for political membership. They disagree on everything except the need for a collective enemy. Opposition to power is enough for you to be labeled the enemy. There is no moral distinction, and you don’t actually have to be wicked to be considered an enemy of the polity. And once you are the enemy, you can be defeated by any means necessary.

The main distinction among these movements was economic. Despite their differences, the overarching theme was the same: the individual had no choice in how the collective used economic power. Soviet communism pursued confiscation and public ownership, while fascist regimes allowed substantial private ownership to be retained under the political direction of the state. The distinction affected how economic power operated, not what protections an individual was offered in the respective regimes. That is why these illiberal movements cannot be classified as communist or capitalist. Neither believes in free market capitalism because neither believes in the will of the individual who lives within the larger collective. The deciding economic question is whether the state will take full control of your individual property or whether it will allow its friends to retain portions of it.

In The Fourth Political Theory, Aleksandr Dugin identifies the individual as liberalism’s political subject, class as communism’s, and the state, nation, or race as the subject of fascism and National Socialism. In Dugin’s account, liberalism defeated both of its twentieth-century rivals because of the Protestant Reformation’s insipid insistence on individual conscience as the defining good in society. Communism and fascism failed because neither could overcome the individual. It is this unhealthy connection to Protestantism, individualism, and modernity that Dugin seeks to sever. In his political project, we are all subjects rooted in land and tradition who belong to a distinct civilization, such as Eurasia. To describe that rootedness, he borrows from Heidegger’s concept of Dasein. The individual, in this world, has no standing apart from the civilization to which he belongs. Because every theory except liberalism subordinates the individual to something larger, Dugin’s framework rejects the limits of communism and fascism and instead embraces a totalitarian regime where communism and fascism can work together to defeat liberalism and modernity.

Collective submission is different in each movement, but it is nevertheless always present. In Islamist rule, submission is required to enforce an interpretation of divine law; in revolutionary politics, freedom is conditional on advancing emancipation; and in neo-reactionary politics, popular accountability is replaced by sovereign corporate management. Marcuse’s “Repressive Tolerance” proposed different treatment for political movements on the right and the left, but whether a movement stands on the right or the left is irrelevant: its substance may differ, but its form and its oppression remain one and the same. Each claims to have authority over the collective, and each, in practice, threatens the minority outside of the collective.

Contemporary rhetoric has brought these illiberal movements to the forefront of ordinary political speech. In 2020, James Talarico wrote that white skin gives him and every white American immunity from the “virus” of racism while they spread it wherever they go. In Talarico’s framework, friends are oppressed minorities and those who give their allegiance to those minorities at the expense of every other loyalty, even to themselves. Abdul El-Sayed, who condemned Hamas’s attack, has also described Israel’s leadership as “as evil as Hamas,” equating a nation’s response to terrorism with the terrorism itself. Their defining characteristic is the way in which they define the enemy and what they will excuse in their friend class in order to solidify their political collective.

Throughout modern history, illiberal movements drew Christian support by defining the community they promised to defend as the nation, the civilization, or the people united in the body of Christ. Christians have repeatedly decided these movements are the lesser of two evils and, in many cases, the necessary evil to defeat revolutionary movements organized around the godless worker or the oppressed person. But choosing one collective identity over another doesn’t absolve the Christian of the moral dilemma of collectivism. Religious language deployed by charismatic charlatans often provides what the masses deem sacred justification. Whether a movement calls itself integralism, Christian nationalism, or a Christian reactionary movement, it places an individual’s loyalty to a Christian collective movement above the personal obedience to Christ that the faith demands of each believer. Christ is the head of the church, and no political leader, nation, or civilization can assume His rightful place (Colossians 1:18). Believers form one royal priesthood, but membership in that body does not replace the individual accountability each believer has before God (1 Peter 2:9). As Christians, we are commanded to retain our discernment (1 Thessalonians 5:21) and personal responsibility before our Lord and Savior (Romans 14:12). A believer must not surrender his individual judgment to the leaders of a collective movement under the banner of Christianity. “We ought to obey God rather than men” governs our allegiance (Acts 5:29). Therefore, whenever a movement demands the allegiance owed to Christ and proceeds to claim the authority to excuse what He condemns, it becomes idolatry.

Therefore, whether it calls itself integralism, Christian nationalism, or a Christian reactionary movement, any project that places allegiance to a Christian collective above the believer’s obedience to Christ violates the faith it claims to defend. Christ established a boundary around earthly authority: “Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21). Caesar’s image appeared on the coin, but God’s image appears in us. We are image-bearers of God, and therefore our conscience is accountable only to Him (Genesis 1:27). Each of us will stand before God one day and have to answer for our choices, and there will be no nation, church, party, or charismatic leader that will be allowed to stand in our place (Romans 14:10–12).

This is why classical liberalism’s protection of the human conscience makes it the only version of government that aligns with Christianity. Constitutional restraints prevent rulers from exercising jurisdiction over the human conscience. Caesar’s authority is over the coin, never the soul. As believers, we must strive to embody the character of the God we serve and the character of Christ. He called His people to love one another and to show their love for Him through obedience, rebuked disciples who sought to punish those who rejected Him, and distinguished His kingdom from the earthly one (John 13:34–35; John 14:15; Luke 9:51–55; John 18:36). The jurisdictional boundary around the conscience applies to believers and nonbelievers alike. A person’s rejection of Christ does not allow us to subject his conscience to man; it still belongs to Christ, whether he submits or not, because one day he will stand before Him and answer for his sins. When political leaders make Christian identity the rallying cry for collectivism against some enemy, they are not acting on behalf of Christ; they are acting on behalf of themselves. Their claim to represent Him must be met with discernment and obedience to Christ as He is revealed to believers in Scripture. We must preach, teach, disciple, and spread the good news of the gospel, but we are not permitted to force worship on those who don’t choose it freely. And a movement that acts against the character of the God it serves cannot be called Christian because, as believers, we wear the name of the Lord and Savior whom we choose to submit to and obey.