You do not have to become an integralist, a postliberal, or a disciple of some new “common-good” ruling class to be a serious Christian, support Donald Trump, embrace MAGA, reject the failures of the old Republican establishment, and demand a government that finally puts Americans first.

This is not an either-or choice. We do not have to crawl back to the Republican establishment that gave us open borders, endless wars, donor-class economics, managed decline, cultural surrender, and policies that consistently placed foreign interests, multinational corporations, and political donors ahead of American citizens. But rejecting that failed political project does not require abandoning constitutional government and becoming integralists.

You can be exactly the kind of Christian, America First, Trump-supporting conservative I am without wanting to throw away the Constitution. In fact, preserving the Constitution should be central to the entire America First project. The Constitution is what protects the American people from an unaccountable ruling class, restrains centralized power, divides authority, protects religious liberty, and prevents temporary political movements from converting electoral victories into permanent domination.