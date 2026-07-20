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Celia M Paddock's avatar
Celia M Paddock
3h

It seems to me that this is the Right-wing version of the Long March. Considering how far behind they’re starting, it seems doubtful that they’ll be successful. Particularly if they remain at all honest about their politics, since Leftists are very careful at sniffing out (and culling) heretical non-Leftists.

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Don's avatar
Don
9h

Excellent article. Thank you for such clear thinking and for sharing it here.

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