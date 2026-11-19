No conversation about this New Right uprising can begin without the idea of capital-T Traditionalism, because while it’s not actually a political philosophy on its own, it does supply the underlying account of what specifically went wrong with conservatism, who the enemy is, and why the civilizational decline that is being experienced in this country has to be viewed through one lens and one lens only.

In this context, tradition for capital-T Traditionalists doesn’t actually mean faith, family, or inherited customs. No, Tradition is a belief in a sacred wisdom that was once held by all of humanity, but that has only survived in small doses in various religions, mainly Sufism and, in some cases, Catholicism, because humanity descended into darkness. For capital-T Traditionalists, the concept of time is not linear. Instead, the concept of time is actually cyclical, and civilization goes through four stages, whereby we are currently in the dark age, and the darker that age, the faster we can be delivered to the golden age, or the age of priestly theocracy. But right now, we have to live through what is called the Kali Yuga, where equality, material prosperity, technological advancement, and, most importantly, individual freedom of conscience are actually symptoms of this regression and degeneration of society. Because if you are a capital-T Traditionalist, you believe that the darker the world becomes, the better, because it will only help to usher in the golden age of priestly theocracy.

Capital-T Traditionalists don’t actually want to preserve a constitutional order, because the constitutional order is proof that we are living in the dark age.

Every Traditionalist thinker believes that Protestantism was the beginning of the decline and of individualism. Evola describes Protestantism as the collapse of hierarchy and warns explicitly against allowing the convergence of Protestantism and Judaism. Aleksandr Dugin states that it is capitalism and Western secular society that arose from Protestantism.

Most capital-T Traditionalist thinkers are much more fond of Sufism, or Islam, because they believe that it preserves all of the knowledge lost in this modern Western world. It allows one to experience a spiritual hierarchy and access to hidden knowledge that has always existed beyond this idea of individual reason.

The main thinkers of capital-T Traditionalism are René Guénon and Julius Evola. René Guénon provides the metaphysical framework, and Julius Evola is the one who developed it into a political framework. Evola also adds the racial component, but both of them want the restoration of a sacred hierarchy.

René Guénon was raised in a French Catholic family, but converted to Islam in 1912, and when he died, he died in Cairo as a practicing Muslim by the name of Abd al-Wahid Yahya. Julius Evola was born and raised Catholic in Italy, but later in life he rejected Christianity altogether, instead choosing to develop an esoteric view that drew mainly on pagan Roman traditions, paired with some Hinduism and Buddhism.

Not only do they oppose liberalism, but in order to properly oppose liberalism, they have to attack the religious developments that helped make liberalism possible, and in their minds, that is Protestantism and Judaism.

While capital-T Traditionalists are few and far between, in the last 10 years they have been advisors to some of the most powerful men in the world.

Aleksandr Dugin was very important in bringing this ideology to the Western world and teaching that resistance to liberal modernity is a civilizational struggle, one in which Russia and Eurasia are at the center. He wants everybody to work together to overthrow liberalism and individualism.

Steve Bannon is also a Traditionalist, one who has adopted Traditionalism and infused it with American populism.

Olavo de Carvalho was a Brazilian Traditionalist who developed a Catholic-inflected radical-right philosophy that became influential with Bolsonaro and his inner circle.

Gábor Vona, the former president of the Jobbik party, had a capital-T Traditionalist advisor by the name of Tibor Baranyi. And while Orbán didn’t engage with Baranyi, he did engage with Steve Bannon, and he borrowed certain ideas from Jobbik.

Dragoš Kalajić was another capital-T Traditionalist who transmitted Evola’s ideas into Yugoslavia and Serbia and helped cultivate the far-right populist party there before he died.

And that’s before we discuss the effects and influences of both Bannon and Dugin on the populist right-wing parties in Europe, such as the AfD, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, and Matteo Salvini’s League.

In 2013, Gábor Vona said that Islam was the last hope of humanity in the darkness that is called globalism and liberalism.

When you fuse immigration with capital-T Traditionalism, you get an explosion. You get access to people who want secure borders and no illegal immigration, who are later converted to believing that the reason there’s mass migration is liberalism, Protestantism, democracy, and the constitutional republic. All of civilization’s decay is linked to those ideas, and national survival requires you to eradicate all of those guardrails. That is how you can go from “no illegals” to “let’s deport 100 million people and strip them of their citizenship.”

But capital-T Traditionalism is not a political ideology. It is the civilizational struggle and the foundational idea that lies below all of the various factions of the New Right. Capital-T Traditionalism gives you the ability to view our current moment as a civilizational conflict, one which cannot be resolved with a constitutional republic.

There are four different factions vying for control of the New Right. All of them want different things, and all of them have different ideas on how to achieve their goals, but they all have one thing in common: who they consider their enemy to be. Their enemy is classical liberalism, constitutional limits, individual conscience, and religious pluralism. And what holds them together is the capital-T Traditionalist view that society is in a civilizational struggle, one in which hierarchy and sacred order must be recovered by bringing back the authentic nation.

The Postliberal Right

Postliberalism is an ideology that was influenced in part by the Catholic reactionary, counterrevolutionary ideas that were prevalent after the French Revolution specifically and the Enlightenment in general. The French Revolution and the Enlightenment challenged monarchy, ecclesiastical privilege, and the public authority of the Church. These revolutionary movements and governments confiscated Church property and subjected religious institutions to the control of the state, and as a reaction to these actions, an entire school of thought was developed that argued for the restoration of the throne and the altar.

Louis de Bonald was a Catholic counterrevolutionary who wrote Theory of Political and Religious Power, where he said that religious society, political society, and the family all mutually reinforce each other, and so they must be held by the same glue, by the same authority and obligation, one that precedes any kind of individual choice and is instead reflected in a monarchy that is divinely ordained under the control of the Catholic Church.

Joseph de Maistre was another such thinker, who wrote On the Pope in 1819, where he said papal authority is the foundation of the European religious-political order, and that it was the pope’s sacred authority to stand above the competing ambitions of different states. Their central problem with society was that liberalism, Protestantism, and Judaism had distorted sacred hierarchy and diluted the power of the Catholic Church. Many of these thinkers were highly antisemitic and viewed Jews as the reason for the French Revolution and the ultimate loss of power suffered by the Catholic Church, because Jews, post-Enlightenment, were finally freed from the ghettos.

Ultramontanism is the other belief that underpins much postliberal thought, and that is the belief that Rome should be strong. The papacy is actually a bulwark against liberal modernity. Notice how we’re back to that word again: liberal modernity.

Postliberals don’t believe that you can have a political order that allows religion to be a private preference or an individual choice, because that liberalism is what weakens the family and the community and the obligations and the sacred political order and the common good. The integralist branch of the postliberal order goes way further and says that all temporal political authority must be subordinated to the authority of the Church.

Postliberalism is very much an online phenomenon, but it is an online phenomenon that managed to get one of its proponents elected Vice President of the United States of America.

Postliberalism often relies on antisemitic and authoritarian ideas, because its underlying ideas were developed by men who blamed the Jews for the French Revolution and the Enlightenment. Many postliberal thinkers frame the world according to friends and enemies, like the Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt.

Postliberals don’t like individual liberty or economic opportunity or democratic self-government, because they think individual liberty is actually disorder, and every single individual needs some kind of superior elite authority that is going to curtail the misuse of all of his free liberty. Postliberals want the world to be divinely ordered based on the common good and hierarchy, with a Church that provides spiritual guidance and rule, and a state that is subordinate to the authority of the Church if there’s ever a conflict.

Postliberalism also doesn’t believe in free-market capitalism or economic opportunity, because again, that is disorder. Individuals are not capable of being in charge of the economy. It must be taken out of their hands and placed within the state, which can organize it in collaboration with state-approved ideals.

Lastly, democratic self-government once again gives those pesky individuals way too much control, and we can’t have that, because individuals don’t have the proper moral formation. Power must be in the hands of a strong executive, or a strong executive-led bureaucracy, that will provide for society according to the common good.

A postliberal economy is a welfare state, but the welfare state is no longer going to benefit individuals based on need. It is going to benefit the preferred recipients of the postliberal project, which are families, women who stay at home, men who work in a certain industry, and couples who have a certain number of children. You may like those ideas. Heck, I like those ideas. I just don’t like the state running a social engineering project with my tax money. A postliberal ideal would be Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, or China.

Whereas conservatives hate the left’s long march through the institutions and don’t believe that the ends justify the means, the postliberal project is completely the opposite. They do believe that the ends justify the means, and for them it’s not about conserving individual liberty or traditional morality, because those two things have clearly failed to produce a society that they like. Right? If all of the problems that we have are the result of classical liberalism, then there’s absolutely no reason to preserve the American Constitution, federalism, or originalism. It’s clearly a leftist project, since it has produced a society that is not morally pure like they would like. They want to be able to have an elite managerial class in power that is going to punish their enemies and reward their friends.

The main thinkers in this postliberal project are Patrick Deneen, who wrote Why Liberalism Failed (spoiler alert: liberalism failed because it succeeded) and Regime Change, where he advocates for taking over institutions from within and controlling them. I believe he’s a fan of the phrase “a government that can achieve Aristotelian ends with Machiavellian means.”

Then you have Adrian Vermeule, who doesn’t want courts to be interpreting the Constitution using originalism, which is the plain meaning of the words in conjunction with the intent of the framers. Instead, he would like to redirect the leftist activism in the courts to more ordered right-wing ends, whereby common good constitutionalism will be administered to expand, change, and reorder society through the courts.

Last but not least, you have Sohrab Ahmari, who believes that a 21st century led by China would be great, because American society is too dumb and decadent to govern itself.

The postliberal project is about allowing politicians to transform the state and make it a patron for religion, family, and industry, kind of like the Medicis in medieval times. The bureaucracy will be rerouted toward their preferred ends, and the welfare state will be rerouted toward their preferred ends. Working families will be subsidized by the state. There will be extra opportunities for those who have traditional mothers at home. They don’t need foreign immigration, although Vermeule specifically wants a carve-out exception for Catholic migrants over everybody else.

The state is responsible for making sure that the country produces its own industrial and post-industrial goods, no matter how much it costs or how hard it will be to actually accomplish, because obviously, you know, the free market depends on prices and things like that. All corporations would hire and build domestically, and the state would subsidize the losses that result from paying people a living wage and producing everything domestically. The state would end up imposing whatever they felt was in the interest of the higher good, up to and including Sunday closure laws to ensure Christian Sabbath observance.

From the perspective of foreign policy, postliberals believe that isolationism is the only way, because there is no reason to spread these immoral beliefs, like individual liberty and economic opportunity, to other nations. All we’re doing is actually exploiting them, and so the only good foreign policy is for America to completely retrench itself and not participate in the outside world. But the weird part is that they love Hungary, but they also love China and Russia, because they think Russia is actually the champion of Christendom. They think that Ukraine should have surrendered to Putin and given him all their territory, because why not? It would have meant that Zelenskyy would’ve lost fewer Ukrainians. It doesn’t matter that Putin invades sovereign nations and takes their territory. Those are really irrelevant things. What matters is what we are doing domestically, at home. Only, I guess, until Putin invades us.

JD Vance explicitly identifies as a postliberal. He called himself a member of “the postliberal right” at a May 2023 event with Patrick Deneen celebrating Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future. He is an avid supporter of Orbán’s policies in Hungary.

The National Conservatives

The national conservative wing of the New Right is headed by Yoram Hazony, who launched NatCon in 2019, a conference that was supposed to rebuild conservatism around national independence and inherited national traditions. The goal of NatCon is explicit, because they want to provide national conservatives with an institutional base, policy ideas, and a network of institutions that can support its growth and help it flourish. Out the door, national conservatism challenged American conservatism’s attachment to the international liberal order, which really just means American hegemony on the global stage.

In Yoram Hazony’s book, he argues that the nation actually precedes individual liberty, because people inherit families, religious communities, histories, and obligations, and so their individual desires or individual rights come after the nation. And national cohesion actually requires a shared inheritance, such as language, religion, and law. Therefore, America, as a Christian nation, would have to have Christianity as its primary religion. And, you know, dissent or religious plurality is tolerated, and of course minorities are free to practice their religion in the privacy of their own homes, but publicly, from the perspective of the nation, Christianity will be the main religion. Now, I’m not sure which version of Christianity, seeing as how there are many denominations, which was the entire reason why America was founded, because you had the Puritans escaping religious persecution, among other reasons, but that was a very big one.

Public authority must also sustain its inheritance, and liberal neutrality is not possible. Liberalism is a competing moral worldview. It’s never neutral. So democratic majorities are not that important, because a public religious national order is way more important.

Hazony advocates for states with Christian majorities to have an established Christianity. Not sure which version, but some version of Christianity, and religious minorities will be tolerated and protected in communal spaces and definitely accommodated in the privacy of their own homes. So if the religion is going to be Protestant, then I guess Catholics will be tolerated in their own homes when it comes to their religious beliefs, or vice versa. Same with Jews and Hindus and pretty much anybody else, including Christians who don’t practice the Christianity that has been approved by the state.

Again, none of this is actually in line with the founding of this country, and the actual Constitution and Supreme Court precedent are going to be an obstacle for these people, one that I’m sure they have been planning how to overcome. In fact, I believe one way is by overturning certain Supreme Court decisions that granted religious autonomy and religious liberty.

Again, NatCon and the idea of national conservatism are ordered around this idea of the nation, the Heritage American, and the ancient civilization that must be restored by getting rid of anybody that doesn’t belong here. That is how you get from, once again, a working immigration system and closed borders to Heritage Americans, and the degradation of Indian Americans, even ones that are conservative champions and fighters who have spent 40 years fighting for individual liberty and religious freedom and all of the things that American conservatives have championed for the past 50 years.

National conservatism arises from the European conservative nationalist tradition, which was actually a combination of inherited authority and established religion in opposition to universalism. Doesn’t sound very conservative.

NatCon is a very large umbrella. In fact, Heritage, one of the most traditionally conservative think tanks, identified itself as national conservative or postliberal, which can sometimes be interchanged, since NatCon is kind of the melting pot where the New Right gathers to plan.

National conservatism offers a very seductive bargain, because again, they keep telling you that you idiots who defended individual choice and religious liberty, and who won elections, got nothing. Your churches are weak, your families are fragmented, your industries have disappeared, and your children are strangers.

They never mention that America has kept its commitment to religious freedom, to economic prosperity, and to equality, because no matter how flawed we are, and no matter how flawed our politicians are, at the end of the day America is the nation that has held up much better than most when it comes to protecting individual freedoms. The policy problems and the weak leadership are rerouted toward an entirely different view of how to order the nation and what this nation holds to be important.

And here’s the problem: these ideas, because they’re not new, have a lineage that has shown us that they have failed over and over again, whereas individual liberty, freedom of conscience, and limited government have not failed. They have gone through very difficult periods, but overall they have not failed. And the presence of Donald Trump in the Oval Office is one of many examples of how, in America, all is not lost because of a bad election, or because of bad policies, or because of bad leadership.

The other problem with these grand ideas is that they will be implemented by men, flawed men, the same flawed men who made mistakes, and continue to make them, when it comes to constitutional conservatism, or even liberalism on the left. I’m not talking about the radical versions that are, again, anti-constitutional. I’m talking about the minuscule minority of Democrats who still believe in the constitutional founding of the nation.

Men are flawed, and so it is very different to suggest policies that need to be corrected in order to fix problems that we have as a nation. But what these people are suggesting are not policy fixes. They want to change the worldview of American citizens: how they think about their nation, who belongs in it, how to order it, and how to thrive in it. And sadly for them, the ideas that they are leaning on have failed everywhere. The lineage of national conservatism has produced very bad results.

There’s a reason why antisemitism pervades these movements, and it’s not because they advocate for a secure border. It’s because they redraw national identity based on blood and soil and racial lineage, instead of on morality and constitutional order. Because whether or not the state announces Christianity as its religion, and whether or not you believe in God, you will still stand in judgment before Him one day. The cultural decay and the cultural problems are the result of flawed men and women. They are not the result of a flawed constitutional order.

For clarity, national conservatism produced Nazi Germany, Franco’s Spain, and Salazar’s Portugal. They have things in common that should scare conservatives in America, such as racial national communities, dictatorships, the expulsion of people classified as political enemies, authoritarian national unity, an official state religion in the case of Franco’s Spain, corporatism, and a traditional social hierarchy that is maintained through censorship and repression. That is what those regimes produced.

For instance, let’s look at Franco’s Spain, where in 1945 Catholicism was made the state religion. They did permit non-Catholic belief and worship, but they prohibited religious ceremonies and external manifestations of that belief or worship.

Even more relevant than Franco’s religious declarations and religious persecution are his economic policies, which combined private property, national economic direction from the state, promises of worker protections, and traditional religious and family orders. That was what was sold to the people of Spain, and instead what they got was severe deprivation and famine. It wasn’t until Spain loosened its controls and the isolation associated with its original national economic project that people actually had enough food to eat. The years 1939 to 1952 in Spain were known as the Years of Hunger. Historical researchers count hunger- and malnutrition-related deaths at around 200,000.

For all the people who turn their nose up at the GDP in America: you didn’t have 200,000 people die of starvation, ever. Free markets, international trade, and investment have produced much better results than any heavily controlled, nationally self-sufficient economy. There are always trade-offs, because no system will be perfect, but by and large, free-market capitalism has pulled more people out of poverty than any other system out there, and that’s why conservatives used to advocate for it.

The Neoreactionaries

Not to be outdone by the postliberal right, you also have the neoreactionaries, which is abbreviated NRx and describes a movement that actually thinks democracy and political equality are mistakes that have to be reversed immediately. One of the central neoreactionary thinkers is Curtis Yarvin. The other is Bronze Age Pervert.

This school of thought wants to replace democratic equality with a superior minority. So Yarvin, for instance, concentrates on designing the regime that would take power, whereas somebody like Bronze Age Pervert concentrates on cultivating and glorifying the men who are going to dominate it. Their ideas are completely different, but both of them challenge the premise that ordinary citizens should all possess equal political authority in the country that they live in.

Yarvin believes that there should be a monarchy, which in modern terms means a government with a CEO who would have unified governing authority and not operate under any kind of distribution of power, much like, I would say, I don’t know, the Führer in Germany. Elections must be used to establish a new regime, so he argues that democracy supplies the proper amount of political power to be able to install a monarchy and replace the existing governing structure, which is, you know, completely wrong. Instead, citizens should be treated as subjects, and a butterfly revolution should take place where, for instance, Trump would select an experienced executive to run the government while retaining a chairman-like role, with executive authority that would operate without any interference from pesky things like Congress or the courts. And major private and public institutions would obviously have to be replaced, because there’s no other way to solidify the strong, CEO-like leader at the top of the government.

Curtis Yarvin actually presents this as a lawful restoration of executive authority. Yarvin does away with this entire idea that we are able to govern ourselves, because our rights and the institutions through which people like us would challenge rulers have no authority.

Bronze Age Pervert would replace egalitarian society with a warrior-like aristocracy, again, like Dungeons & Dragons for the manosphere. The only right government is military government, according to him, and everybody must be an exceptional fighting man who is a model for emulation. He just dismisses the Constitution and all of its various rights, because they are not consequential. He admires conquerors and mercenaries, and he’s hostile toward women’s emancipation, which, by the way, is a common thread that runs through many of the New Right thinkers. He has explicit bodybuilding and ancient warrior imagery, very manosphere-meets-Andrew-Tate energy. He supports selective breeding and hierarchy.

According to these neoreactionaries, the main problem with governments is that people have any say in them, when it should really only be the purview of a very small set of elites. These neoreactionaries think that democracy, political equality, and definitely liberalism are the biggest mistakes, ones that have completely eradicated older forms of (there’s that word again) hierarchy, and the way to actually restore them is through modern technology and corporate management.

They operate in a broader political environment that involves technology, technological entrepreneurs, and intellectuals, and, for instance, JD Vance is a fan of Curtis Yarvin. They are sometimes referred to as techno-futurists or techno-fascists, because they are for using democratic political power to establish illiberal forms of government, such as monarchy.

Now, if you haven’t heard of these people, you’re probably thinking there is no way any actual conservatives champion these ideas, but you would be wrong, because they have been reviewed and discussed by people like Michael Anton and JD Vance. Vance went so far as to cite Yarvin, and they’ve been discussed through Claremont and incorporated into programming at ISI.

In 2021, when he appeared on Jack Murphy Live, Vance mentioned Yarvin, expressed sympathy with dismantling the administrative state, and proposed another possibility, whereby we seize the administrative state by replacing civil servants with political allies, and defy court orders if they intervene.

In 2019, Anton reviewed Bronze Age Mindset in the Claremont Review of Books and explained that Yarvin brought the book to dinner at his house. Now, Anton criticized aspects of the philosophy, but he still treated its appeal among disaffected young men as revolutionary and presented it as a serious challenge to conventional conservatism.

In 2021, Anton hosted Yarvin on Claremont’s The American Mind podcast. The episode was entitled “The American Monarchy,” and the official description explicitly says that Yarvin was given a platform to present his arguments for a technology-CEO-turned-monarch. And The American Mind even published Yarvin himself, including “The Deep State Versus the Deep Rights” in October 2019.

In 2025, ISI launched its flagship series, Project Cosmos, with Yarvin right next to Christopher Rufo, Patrick Deneen, and Christopher Caldwell, so they could all discuss executive power, bureaucracy, and Caesarism. So you see, ideas that would ordinarily seem schizophrenic and insane on the American conservative right have, in fact, been injected into the conversation, and conservatives who have been in positions of public policymaking sympathize with these ideas and think that they present actual, real challenges for young men to this idea of traditional conservatism. And I don’t know about everybody else, but when I read things like that, I become very concerned about the future of the conservative movement.

The Christian Taliban

The Christian Taliban is not so much a political movement as it is a Christian identity movement that has been centered around the slogan “Christ is King” instead of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as He is revealed to us in Scripture. There are many factions in this Christian Taliban movement, and they range from Nick Fuentes to Joel Webbon to the more moderate version, which would be somebody like Doug Wilson.

They don’t have their own political, economic, or geopolitical ideology, and many of them borrow from the ideologies that are presented in national conservatism or postliberalism or even neoreactionary fascism. But they have something much more important. They have their own version of Goebbels, or Father Coughlin, the infamous Catholic priest who helped to build the Christian Front in America during the Second World War, where he discussed the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a doctored Russian text released for the control of Russian peasants, defended Kristallnacht as justified, and declared communism to be a Jewish problem.

That person is Tucker Carlson. His reach and narrative-shaping, not to mention his love for Russian fascist thinkers, has catapulted him next to people like Goebbels.

The Christian Taliban, much like the actual Taliban, want to strip women of their right to vote. They often speak of white power, and of being white as a requirement for being an American, and they have fused Christianity into a political identity, one that only focuses on grievances and labels anybody who is not Christian as an enemy to Christianity and to the faith. They believe that Christianity must be enforced by the sword of the state, and that anybody who dares disagree needs to leave America. They practice the politics of Christian identity, and then they pick and choose which economic and geopolitical strategies they would like to see. They agree on very little, but they do agree on this: Jews are the root of all evil, and America is a nation for white Christian men, and women, as long as they don’t get out of line and work or vote or talk too much.

Historically, the alt-right contained people who rejected Christianity because of its Jewish origins, its universalism, and a lot of annoying moral objections to their love of boundaries, but that has changed in recent years. The rise of the podcast world has given rise to the coarse Christian nationalist movement, whereby Christian identity is rooted in grievance, and Christian solidarity is rooted in hatred of Jews, Hindus, Muslims, atheists, and, in most cases, women.

There are many historical examples that can be helpful in understanding the Christian Taliban, but none is as helpful as Father Coughlin, who literally took economic grievance and leftist economic policy (his newspaper was actually named Social Justice, and his economic position was not that of a capitalist) and merged it with right-wing nationalism, fascism, and racial purity tests. Jews were seen as the enemy of Christians. They often said they were fighting communism, by which they meant Judaism and Jews, because they believed in the Judeo-Bolshevik bullshit, whereby because 5% of the ruling class of the original revolution happened to be Jewish (by the way, they had to renounce Judaism before becoming communists, because anybody who actually understands communist ideology understands that it is a religion; you can’t actually have another religion and be a communist).

Those things are irrelevant for the purposes of uniting people under the idea of grievance and the persecution of Christians by communists, who, once again, are Jews. And it doesn’t matter that 99% of communists in Russia were not actually Jewish, and it also doesn’t matter that even the ones that were Jewish relinquished their religion long before they became communists, because in the eyes of people like Father Coughlin, and those who want to build a Christian identity movement, antisemitism works as a very useful enemy and scapegoat that helps to mobilize people politically.

Now, Father Coughlin helped to empower something called the Christian Front, which, if you haven’t researched it, I would recommend you spend some time looking at, because you will be shocked by the similarities of the modern Christian Taliban to Father Coughlin and the Christian Front movement. But basically, it was a movement that slowly built itself into a force that viciously attacked, degraded, insulted, and hated Jewish people. The FBI files on the Christian Front are some 25,000 pages long. And in Boston, the Christian Front actually had a real Nazi who infiltrated the organization.

In the case of Father Coughlin, he invoked Catholic Action and the Mystical Body of Christ, where he wanted to make sure that he married the audience to the idea that the battle is Christian versus Jew, Christian versus communist, which is also Jew. Back then, antisemitism was permitted by framing it as anti-Judaism, and now antisemitism is permitted by framing it as anti-Zionism.

The Christian Taliban wants a national affirmation of Christianity. Again, don’t ask them which version of Christianity, because they have no idea, but they do want a national affirmation of Christianity. They want to make sure that women don’t vote. They want to make sure that every single Indian is deported. They call anybody who is of a different religion or faith the enemy of Christianity, and they have decided that Christ’s commandment that we go and make disciples of all nations actually means to organize a Christian movement around the hatred of Jews.

They love the Apostles’ Creed, and they love to proclaim “Christ is King,” explicitly making it a political statement, despite the fact that Christ Himself said that His kingdom is not of this world. They have podcasts with episode titles like “The Inner Workings of World Jewry,” and they have conferences where they frequently discuss the plight of white men. They love the idea of collective blame, even though Christianity forbids it biblically, and they describe the two parties as controlled by the Jews, something that Father Coughlin also frequently referenced during the time of his Christian Taliban, Christian identity movement.

Tucker Carlson provided the platform for the leader of this movement, who I would say is Nick Fuentes, although I feel that Joel Webbon is trying to dethrone him, unsuccessfully.

The Christian Taliban sits at the broader intersection of a movement that is alt-right, and the term alt-right was coined by Richard Spencer. Many of you remember him from Charlottesville. But the alt-right is not one single movement where everybody is a nationalist or a bigot or a racist. There are various degrees within that movement, but they are all of the belief that in order to be politically viable, they must develop a Christian identity movement rooted in grievance.

They represent the much more radical parts of the New Right, but it is because they are so radical and bombastic, and their ideas are so out there, that they are able to shift the Overton window. They give cover to the more moderate version of the party, who wants the same underlying policies, who wants the same definition of a nation, and who wants the same type of authoritarian rule, but they’re not ready to say it in such an impolite way.

They want to reframe what it means to be an American. They don’t want to shape public policy about how to make America better, and they draw their inspiration from the America First movement of Charles Lindbergh, a renowned antisemite, and Henry Ford, another renowned antisemite, who believed in isolationism and who believed that helping the globalists was code for helping the Jews.

And just like their predecessor Father Coughlin, they have come to rise in popularity at a time when there is a lot of instability in the country, when there have been abuses by the government through COVID, financial abuse, and concentrated economic power, not to mention political leaders who have made very bad policy mistakes, who have allowed illegal immigrants to overtake major cities, who have completely disregarded their duties to the citizens of this republic. But they take those grievances and they reroute them toward their blood-and-soil racial nationalist project.

Most conservatives, when they say that they want better immigration policies, mean that they want a secure border and a vetting process that does not allow people who hate this country and want to fundamentally change it to be admitted to live here, to work in our universities, and to teach our young children to hate this country. That is what most conservatives mean by that. It is not about people’s skin color or even their religion. It is about their unwillingness to actually abide by and love this country and the Constitution and all of the rights that it allows.

That’s not what these people mean when they talk about immigration, or when they talk about what it means to be an American citizen. They reroute all of these ideas about bad policy into ideas about race and ideas about the need for autocracy.

This movement has become very good at playing the victim. They have taken all of the right cues from the left, and they have framed themselves as victims. They have pushed the narrative that anybody who attacks them is doing so because they are truth-tellers.

If we look at the history of Christian identity movements that are rooted in collective guilt and an identity of grievance and hatred, all of them have ended up with atrocities that have taken down not just people who are Jewish, but people who were Christian, people who are... it doesn’t matter. They have taken down anybody who has stood up and said, “No, I will not stand silently while you commit atrocities.” Because unfortunately, when your entire movement is based on racial purity and hatred, and especially when you use God to push that, there are very few places left to go besides human rights tragedies.

The staple of the Christian identity movement on the American right, or the alt-right, or the Christian Taliban (it depends on which version of this movement you are discussing), is economic populism, religious imagery, and opposition to foreign wars rooted in the idea that Jews control the world. It’s one thing to oppose foreign wars, although for the majority of the history of America, the paleoconservative wing and the isolationist wing and its major voices have all been rabid antisemites, so make of that what you will. But it is quite another to continuously put forward information where anybody who is Jewish is automatically assumed to be a disloyal dual citizen, a money changer. You don’t actually have to name the Jewish person. All you have to do is keep presenting a long line of antisemitic tropes that have been used to subjugate Jews.

And while I realize that people don’t understand why this is so dangerous, I think maybe it’s because the New Right is populated by young people who have a warped understanding of history, if they have an understanding of history at all, because anybody who actually spends any time studying history understands that the rise of antisemitism is a precursor to the devolution of society.

Tucker Carlson has called Christian Zionists heretics, a brain virus more dangerous than radical jihadists. He has gone after Chabad Jews and Israel, going so far as to say that Trump is actually owned by Netanyahu, and he has come for every single evangelical, whether they believe in dispensationalism or not, because he understands who stands in the way of the power project that he would like to preside over.

The problem with the Christian Taliban is that it is wide-ranging, and that there are certain people who are part of it that are egregious in nature, that are bombastic, and that are vile, while there are others who kind of fly under the radar, because, first of all, they refuse to call out the bad actors, and second of all, they have decided that the Christian Taliban represents a voting bloc that they need in order to win.

The alt-right, or the Christian Taliban, or the Christian nationalist movement that wants to merge the church and the state, is a melting pot of different ideas. Some are American white nationalists, some are paleoconservatives, some are European thinkers, and some are internet culture warriors who have been brainwashed by way too much Crusade imagery.

Long before anybody used the term alt-right, America already had movements that used white supremacy, antisemitism, and Christian identity to oppose immigration and to constantly push conspiracy theories. Father Coughlin is just one of many. He also had allies like Gerald L. K. Smith, Francis Townsend, and the Union Party. Then later, the alt-right drew from the existing racialist publishing world and added figures like Jared Taylor, Peter Brimelow, and Greg Johnson. In France, you had Alain de Benoist. There was Greg Johnson’s Counter-Currents, which talked about the New Right and the Old Right. There were the paleoconservatives, like Samuel Francis, Paul Gottfried, and Pat Buchanan. And now there are the Fuenteses and the Webbons.

Once again, these ideas are not new. The propaganda techniques that are being used are not new, and the results that these movements will produce, if, God forbid, they should obtain any actual power, will also not be new. But there’s one thing to remember about the alt-right, or the radical right, or the Christian Taliban, and that is that they are very necessary as a shield, or a guard, for the New Right to advance radical ideas without being explicitly antisemitic or explicitly racist. However, the underlying ideas presented by the Christian Taliban are very similar to the national conservatism, the postliberalism, and the capital-T Traditionalism that are now advocated for and shared in polite society.

Populism with a Capital B

Populism is a movement that really attaches itself to other political ideologies, and I would say in most cases populists align with national conservatives. But in our case, in the New Right, we have a very prominent populist thinker by the name of Steve Bannon, who not only fuses ideas from national conservatism and postliberalism, but who is a capital-T Traditionalist, and who understood back in 2014 that immigration can be used to radicalize people and to make the alt-right into a political reality in this country.

Steve Bannon is a prolific strategist and definitely the principal American architect of the convergence of national conservatism and right-wing populism. In 2017, at CPAC, he said that national security, economic nationalism, and dismantling the administrative state were his central priorities. He uses the language of national populism to evoke betrayal and promise national recovery, so that he can tell voters that all of the things that are happening are the result of elites that have screwed them over. They are the fault of bankers, or Jews in some cases; of globalists, or Jews in some cases; or, as he now calls them, the “Israel First crowd.”

This new national populism brings together people whose grievances overlap, even when their ultimate political objectives actually differ. National populism adds the undercurrent that is necessary in conspiracy thinking as well, because it once again tells us that there is a secret group of elites and they are responsible for all of your problems. National populism supplies the language of anti-establishment, and it allows people to engage in distrust of institutions and of leaders, and while some of that is for good reason, it is also exploited and rerouted toward a much different end.

National populism à la Steve Bannon is also at odds with conservatism, because he advocates for increasing taxes on the wealthy, including a new, higher tax bracket for people earning $1 million or more. And it is why he went to battle with Elon Musk over H-1B visas. Seemingly incoherent positions are actually very cohesive if you realize that the underlying thing that underpins all of this is his understanding and acceptance that we live in the dark age, and the darker the age, the better, because the closer we get to the golden age of priestly theocracy.

The Claremonters

Claremont was founded in 1979 by students of Harry V. Jaffa, who is known for his commitment to liberty and equality before the law as being central tenets of Claremont’s inheritance. Claremont advocated that government exists solely to protect the rights of the people, rights that they possess independently of any governing majority or any membership in a favored group. But that was the Claremont of old.

The new Claremont describes some citizens as outside the authentic political community in America. They accommodate opponents of neutrality and equality, and they provide a pipeline for training, recruitment, and tutelage for the New Right. They don’t have their own specific ideology when it comes to these factions within the New Right, but that’s because they have a much more important task. They have supplied the funding and institutional support to make these New Right ideas become staples of future conservatives, and to allow an entire generation to be taught ideas that are not in line, for the most part, with our founding and our commitment as a country to religious liberty, individual liberty, economic stability, and every other idea that conservatives have fought for in the past 50 years.

And sure, some people will say, “What have you accomplished?” But I will always combat that by saying, first of all, bad policies and bad people don’t make bad principles. But furthermore, there has been a lot that has been accomplished. We live in a free country that protects religious liberty. We live in a country where the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. We live in a country of laws, and even after the election of 2020, we were able to overcome and elect a leader of our choice, who was able to strip DEI from the federal government, who put somebody like Harmeet Dhillon in charge of the Civil Rights Division, who was working on ways in which to eradicate disparate impact as it is embedded within the civil rights laws, so that they can be applied with neutrality, a step that would have been monumental in taking out one of the major grievances of this new, angry culture that radicalizes young white men.

So the Claremont think tank is very important in this New Right world, because they fund, train, and open institutions that are directly responsible for cultivating the future thinkers of the American right, and in the past four years, those institutions and thinkers have become more and more radicalized.

Claremont has repeatedly championed ideas and thinkers that are completely not in line with, or compatible with, the founding of this country. They make the arguments that the consensus is dead and that we need a Caesar. And I know these sound like provocative words, but they’re not provocative words. They are ideological beliefs that are being passed down to a young conservative generation that will grow up, staff administrations, and make policy decisions.

In 2018, Matthew Peterson was appointed as Claremont’s vice president for education. Also in 2018, The American Mind was launched. In 2019, Peterson became the founder and editor-in-chief of The American Mind. The same American Mind that published Yarvin’s “The Deep State Versus the Deep Rights.” The same Yarvin that presents autocracy as a general feature of political life and discusses art and cultural production as political transformations. Then, in 2021, Peterson moved on to Blaze Media and New Founding, where they developed media assets. Peterson actually served as Blaze’s editor-in-chief until October 2025, whereby under his tutelage the ideas of Dugin, multipolarity, the Fourth Political Theory, and Eurasianism became common talking points on some of his more famous podcasts. And that’s before we even discuss the money and influence of Charles Haywood, which everybody at this point already knows.

They have defended Tucker Carlson numerous times, no matter how far he’s crossed over the line. They have platformed the ideas of Dugin, Evola, and Guénon, which in and of itself is not a problem. But the problem is when you platform these ideas not to compare and contrast them with our founding, not to bring awareness about some of their contradictory, anti-conservative, anti-democratic, anti-constitutional-republic policy prescriptions. Instead, they are there to be provocative, and they are to be introduced into the minds of young conservatives. They have platformed Millerman, who literally translated Dugin’s work into English.

There have been many people, including those who have been affiliated with them or worked with them, that have come out and been surprised by what has become of the institution and its various entities. They have completely changed directions when it comes to our national security, what it means to be a conservative, and, I would argue, objective truth as it relates to the conflict in Iran and America’s relationship with Israel, which, by the way, are staples of the New Right. There’s a reason why those two things are prevalent in every single faction of this New Right, and that is because that is the one thing that actually binds people together collectively and holds them together as a voting bloc.

They operate within the same exact circles as the national conservatives and the postliberals, but they do the fundamentally important task of opening institutions that help to shape and staff government positions. And because publicly their comments are always on the more moderate side, they fly under the radar, despite their acceptance of very radical ideas and very radical definitions of conservatism.

None of that is bad in itself. The problem becomes when people try to sell conservatives on a conservatism that is anything but. It’s different when you advertise appropriately, and you explain to your target audience, your demographic, and the conservative movement that you claim to represent that you are, in fact, abandoning all of the ideas of the past 50 years: not abandoning the vehicles that misapplied or butchered the policies, but the actual underlying principles of conservatism.

I can give you one example, which is ISI and the resignations that took place there. ISI used to be a place where young leaders were shaped in the tradition of American constitutionalism. That’s no longer the case. The economic program is that of statism, of Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, of a large, overbloated government bureaucracy ordered for the American right. That is the version that’s being sold to young conservatives. They have relationships with American Moment, which has Tucker Carlson on its board, who is the biggest disseminator of antisemitism, I would argue, in America today. Even the ISI conference is now sponsored by American Moment and The American Conservative, who have very strange definitions of American conservatism, who are part of the Pat Buchanan paleoconservative minority coalition that has never actually been able to get any real power in American conservatism.

And all of these things, once again, are kind of not talked about. They’re kind of done while we were sleeping. While you were sleeping, the economic, geopolitical, and foreign policy positions have completely shifted, and slowly but surely and quietly, the younger generation of American conservatives are being trained in the New Right way. That is not to say that everybody involved with Claremont is on the New Right. That is to say that the leadership involved in Claremont has a direction in which they want to shape the future of their think tank and their affiliated organizations, and that is the way of the JD Vance postliberal right. Which, by the way, is fine. The problem is false advertising, and this pretending that the people who are noticing that conservatism is no longer conservatism are crazy.

In August 2025, ISI launched a project called Project Cosmos with Patrick Deneen and Curtis Yarvin, where they advertised liberalism’s failures, how they would either use or dismantle the bureaucracy, how they would change executive power, and whether Americans should embrace Caesarism. In November 2025, the disagreement produced board resignations at ISI, and Christopher Long and Thomas Lynch, the former chairman, left and wrote an open letter in which they explained that ISI had shifted away from its campus philosophical education in favor of ideological political podcasts. They specifically objected to Project Cosmos and Yarvin. They alleged that the project had proceeded without proper board disclosure, and they characterized the direction as a “postliberal hijacking,” and warned that abandoning free markets, limited government, individual liberty, and personal responsibility was going to be a problem for the future of conservatives.

And they’re not wrong, because there’s a difference between changing certain policies as they relate to free-market capitalism and abandoning the idea wholesale for a statist, redistributive, corporatist economy. And there is nothing that can be said to mitigate how dangerous it is to teach an entire generation of young conservatives that individual liberty and personal responsibility are not as important as political grievance and the friend-enemy distinction. It’s very difficult to sell conservatism as the replacement of equality with a superior minority, or elitist classes of rulers, or Caesarism, or multipolarity, because all of those things are actually a detriment to our national interest and to the flourishing of the youth in this country, who are already being lied to on almost every issue by almost every person from both sides of the aisle.

And that is why the various factions of the New Right may have different agendas and different ideas, but they are all inextricably linked, because they are all advancing an idea of conservatism that is anything but. They are all of the belief that the principles of conservatism are a failure and must be replaced with older ideas that are rooted in movements that are illiberal, in many cases straight-up antisemitic and bigoted, and in some cases literally advocate for a Caesar, or a monarch, or a dictatorial executive. None of that comports with the Constitution. And as conservatives, no matter how much they tell you that we’ve conserved nothing, we have, in fact, conserved something, and that is the piece of paper that everybody so casually dismisses, the one that stands between us and the loss of our freedom and our liberty.