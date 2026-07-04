A Birthday Letter to America

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a handful of imperfect men dared to declare something the world had never heard: that every human being is created equal, endowed by their Creator with rights that no king, no parliament, no army, and no government could rightfully take away.

That your soul is free because it belongs to God.

It was a revolutionary claim.

And it changed the world.

From thirteen fragile colonies grew a nation that became a light to the world. A nation that crossed mountains, built railroads, split the atom, conquered diseases, connected continents, landed on the Moon, fed the hungry, defended allies, welcomed dreamers, and proved time and again that freedom is the key to unlocking human potential.

Those who judge you often hold you to a standard of perfection that has never existed, in any nation, in any age, on any inch of this earth.

No nation have ever met that standard, because every nation is made up of human beings, and human beings all fall short of the glory of God.

But we are told how to judge things.

A tree is judged by its fruit.

And unlike the empires that crumbled beneath the weight of tyranny, America has weathered every storm, because generation after generation answered her call.

Farmers became soldiers.

Immigrants became citizens.

The enslaved became free men and women.

Factory workers became inventors.

Children grew into doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs, artists, astronauts, and presidents.

The impossible became ordinary,

because freedom gave ordinary people the opportunity to become extraordinary.

You have been a refuge for the persecuted, a beacon for the oppressed, and a home where countless families found opportunities their ancestors could scarcely have imagined.

You are more than your monuments.

More than your skylines.

More than your wealth.

You are a covenant.

Not a nation built on blood or soil, but one built on a covenant between a free people and the government they consented to establish, under God.

You were founded upon the most radical political ideas ever written into law:

“Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”

Every empire before claimed the whole of a man, his labor, his body, and ultimately his soul.

America drew a line.

Caesar could have the coin.

Caesar could enforce the law.

But the conscience belonged to God, because it was never Caesar’s to possess.

Here in America, our rights come from God, not government. Every person possesses inherent dignity, because every person bears the image of the Creator. Government answers to the people, because both the people and their government answer to a higher law. The soul belongs to God alone.

That idea has inspired nations.

It has humbled kings.

It has toppled tyrannies.

It has encouraged millions to risk everything for the chance to stand upon these shores and call themselves Americans.

So today we honor those who paid the price for our inheritance.

The founders, who pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

The soldiers who never came home.

The ordinary men and women who quietly did extraordinary things.

Critics will always point to America’s failures.

But a tree is judged by its fruit.

And for 250 years, the harvest has come in season after season, and it has been a harvest no nation in history has ever produced.

More liberty.

More innovation.

More opportunity.

More lives transformed than the world has ever seen from a single nation.

May you never lose the courage to defend freedom.

May you never forget the God who has blessed you.

May you always keep the covenant upon which you were built.

May you remain humble enough to correct your faults, wise enough to preserve your principles, and bold enough to continue to be the light for the rest of the world.

Happy 250th Birthday, America.

And may God continue to bless you. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸