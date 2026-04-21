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Chris Murphy and the Tehran Whisperer
On the evening of April 20, 2026, with American sailors enforcing a naval blockade of Iran in the middle of an active war, United States Senator Chris…
9 hrs ago
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Insurrection Barbie
76
1
25
The Second Term of Donald Trump is a Two-Front War: Why the Atlantic Hit Piece on Patel is the Tell
The first Trump term had a clear enemy.
Apr 18
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Insurrection Barbie
222
83
The Tucker Takeover: Obama’s Permission Structure Built to Destroy the Right
In one of the most ironic reversals of modern political strategy, Tucker Carlson, once a bow-tied libertarian gadfly, has evolved into the high priest…
Apr 16
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Insurrection Barbie
172
1
66
The Blueprint: Race-Based Taxes Are the Future if Democrats Win (NYC Model)
The NYC Blueprint: The Most Advanced Version of the Plan
Apr 15
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Insurrection Barbie
75
1
25
The Islamic Conversion Operating Inside American Schools, Prisons, Libraries and Institutions
Across the United States, a coordinated network of Islamic organizations is operating inside public schools, prison systems, public libraries…
Apr 14
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Insurrection Barbie
120
54
The Long Game Part Deux: The Unholy Alliance
In The Long Game, I documented what is being done to evangelical Protestant America, the systematic theological demolition of the base that has powered…
Apr 13
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Insurrection Barbie
102
3
37
March 2026
Why is Progressive Money Funding the Post-Liberal Woke Left and Woke Right?
At the heart of the debate over Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and the nationalist right lies an unanswered question: When Carlson calls Christian…
Mar 18
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Insurrection Barbie
76
20
Why Chabad, Baal and Dugin all connect to The Long Game
Prologue: Six Weeks That Explain a Century
Mar 15
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Insurrection Barbie
116
1
52
Don't Shoot the Messenger
The following article distinguishes between documented facts and the author’s opinion.
Mar 14
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Insurrection Barbie
54
1
13
THE INVISIBLE ARMY: INSIDE THE 2026 DEMOCRATIC GROUND GAME THAT REPUBLICANS DON'T EVEN KNOW EXISTS
Somewhere in a swing district in Arizona right now, a volunteer is knocking on a door that no Republican operative even knows is worth knocking on.
Mar 13
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Insurrection Barbie
140
61
The Billion-Dollar Ghost: How the Arabella Network's Name Change Before the Midterms Fixes Nothing
On November 17, 2025, a Washington, D.C., consulting firm called Arabella Advisors quietly announced it was ceasing operations.
Mar 13
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Insurrection Barbie
70
1
26
The Voice from the Bush
Every ancient culture had its gods, and every god had a job.
Mar 12
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71
15
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