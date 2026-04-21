Chris Murphy and the Tehran Whisperer
On the evening of April 20, 2026, with American sailors enforcing a naval blockade of Iran in the middle of an active war, United States Senator Chris…
  Insurrection Barbie
The Second Term of Donald Trump is a Two-Front War: Why the Atlantic Hit Piece on Patel is the Tell
The first Trump term had a clear enemy.
  Insurrection Barbie
The Tucker Takeover: Obama’s Permission Structure Built to Destroy the Right
In one of the most ironic reversals of modern political strategy, Tucker Carlson, once a bow-tied libertarian gadfly, has evolved into the high priest…
  Insurrection Barbie
The Blueprint: Race-Based Taxes Are the Future if Democrats Win (NYC Model)
The NYC Blueprint: The Most Advanced Version of the Plan
  Insurrection Barbie
The Islamic Conversion Operating Inside American Schools, Prisons, Libraries and Institutions
Across the United States, a coordinated network of Islamic organizations is operating inside public schools, prison systems, public libraries…
  Insurrection Barbie
The Long Game Part Deux: The Unholy Alliance
In The Long Game, I documented what is being done to evangelical Protestant America, the systematic theological demolition of the base that has powered…
  Insurrection Barbie

March 2026

Why is Progressive Money Funding the Post-Liberal Woke Left and Woke Right?
At the heart of the debate over Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and the nationalist right lies an unanswered question: When Carlson calls Christian…
  Insurrection Barbie
Why Chabad, Baal and Dugin all connect to The Long Game
Prologue: Six Weeks That Explain a Century
  Insurrection Barbie
Don't Shoot the Messenger
The following article distinguishes between documented facts and the author’s opinion.
  Insurrection Barbie
THE INVISIBLE ARMY: INSIDE THE 2026 DEMOCRATIC GROUND GAME THAT REPUBLICANS DON'T EVEN KNOW EXISTS
Somewhere in a swing district in Arizona right now, a volunteer is knocking on a door that no Republican operative even knows is worth knocking on.
  Insurrection Barbie
The Billion-Dollar Ghost: How the Arabella Network's Name Change Before the Midterms Fixes Nothing
On November 17, 2025, a Washington, D.C., consulting firm called Arabella Advisors quietly announced it was ceasing operations.
  Insurrection Barbie
The Voice from the Bush
Every ancient culture had its gods, and every god had a job.
  Insurrection Barbie
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